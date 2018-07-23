Protagonist Therapeutics: A Golden Opportunity Trading At A Silver Price

Under $15 (~300M market cap), PTGX seems extremely undervalued. There is a long time horizon before data readouts but there is enormous upside potential ($45+).

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) is a company in the space of peptide therapeutics. They initially focused on orally stable therapies but have since expanded to include injectables. Oral peptide therapeutics have the potential to revolutionize treatment for many GI diseases by removing the need for IV infusions or subcutaneous injections and reducing toxicities associated with systemic immunosuppression.

Pipeline



The failure of PTG-100

PTG-100 was PTGX’s first candidate. Much the same as Takeda's approved antibody Entyvio, PTG-100 targets α 4 β 7 . However, Entyvio is administered by IV, while PTG-100 is delivered orally. In a phase 1 trial presented at the United European Gastroenterology Journal Conference, PTG-100 showed target engagement and pharmacological activity along with extremely low plasma exposure. However, the phase 2b was discontinued on March 26, 2018, based on interim futility analysis.

The discontinuation sent the stock price plummeting from $20.43 to $8.75. It left investors with many questions – even about the viability of the oral peptide platform itself. The CEO emphasized that the success or failure of PTG-100 is completely independent of PTG-200. They are two different molecules with two different targets and two different MOAs.

Limitations of the non-systemic oral route of administration

PTG-100 (α 4 β 7 antagonist) aimed to block lymphocyte homing to the gut. Lymphocyte homing is the process by which cells go from the bloodstream to their site of action, and in the case of the gut, it requires α 4 β 7. IV-administered Entyvio affects cells in circulation, blocking α 4 β 7 and reducing gut inflammation by preventing inflammatory lymphocytes from ever reaching the gut. Arena Pharmaceutical's Etrasimod and Celgene's Ozanimod (both target S1P) recently showed similar efficacy targeting lymphocyte homing. Targeting lymphocyte homing appears effective if the drug reaches the bloodstream in sufficient concentrations.

The PTG oral peptide platform is designed to limit systemic exposure and act only locally in the gut. PTG-100 (and any PTGX oral peptide) will only significantly reach immune cells that have already homed to the gut. If inflammatory lymphocytes have already reached the gut, antagonizing further homing is futile. The cells are already active and in a location to cause damage. The ineffectiveness of targeting homing on cells that have already homed to the gut may be the basis for the interim futility results.

PTG-200 – An oral IL-23R antagonist co-developed with Janssen

PTG-200 is currently in a phase 1 trial. Preclinical data have been positive. The IL-23 receptor pathway has an enormous amount of support as a successful target for IBD. IL-23R is one of the few genes that have been identified as a predictive risk factor for IBD. PTG-200 is an orally-stable IL-23R antagonist. Janssen acquired the rights for the drug on Aug. 24, 2017, through a $50 million upfront payment and up to an additional $940 million in development and sales milestones, along with double-digit tiered royalties on net sales. The companies have agreed to co-develop and commercialize PTG-200 for all indications, including IBD.

Janssen is heavily invested in the IL-23 space with multiple drugs approved and in trials. Janssen’s injectable Stelara is an IL-12/23 antibody approved to treat IBD. They are also running a phase 2 trial for injectable Guselkumab, an IL-23R-specific antibody, for IBD, which they licensed from MorphoSys.

If PTGX-200 is at least as effective as Guselkumab and comes with less systemic immunosuppression, it should dominate the IBD market. This possibility may have played a role in JNJ’s acquisition.

Why PTG-200 is different from PTG-100

Unlike PTG-100, PTG-200 does not target lymphocyte homing. PTG-200 actively targets cells in the gut and reduces inflammation by antagonizing the IL-23 receptor. Gut-specific expression of IL-23 activates and expands an enormous number of cells of the gut epithelium (published in Nature Mucosal Immunology). There is also elevated expression of IL-23R in cells of the intestinal mucosa during acute and chronic colitis (published in Medical Science Monitor). Both of these facts are crucial to targeting IL-23R orally. Non-systemic oral peptide therapies are perfectly suited for active targeting of inflammatory cells already in the gut. Therefore, PTG-200 has a much higher probability of success.

PTG-300

PTG-300 is a hepcidin mimetic. Hepcidin is a key regulator of iron levels in circulation. PTG-300 has been fairly de-risked given the positive phase 1 data showing efficacy in reducing iron levels in healthy volunteers. This suggests injectable PTG-300 is a prime intervention for patients with iron overload (thalassemia, sickle-cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, myelofibrosis, hereditary hemochromatosis, hemolytic or sideroblastic anemias, and liver fibrosis). It may also have a role in reducing sepsis mortality from siderophilic pathogens (V. vulnificus, Listeria, Y. enterocolica, Salmonella enterica-Typhimurium, K. pneumoniae and E. coli).

Conclusions:

PTGX appears significantly undervalued at present. Many investors were spooked by the PTG-100 failure. However, the results of PTG-100 are unlikely to be predictive of other programs.

Investors may have overreacted to negative PTG-100 trial results and extended that view to the rest of the pipeline. PTG-200 and PTG-300 seem to have fairly high probabilities of success. However, these probabilities are not reflected in the stock price - PTGX is trading barely above cash (167.3M market cap as of 7/21/2018 with 140.5M in cash as of Q1 filings).

There is a long time horizon remaining before phase 2 data readouts for PTG-200. However, if successful, the stock price will likely approach $45 (~1B market cap) based on a discounted cash flow analysis of the milestone and royalty deal with Janssen. This valuation does not include the upside from PTG-300, which may be significant. Based on the JNJ deal, my current valuation for the stock is $15. Under $15 (~300M market cap), PTGX seems extremely undervalued.

Potential Risks:

Needing to raise additional capital and dilute shareholders is always a risk in early stage biotech. As of Q1 filings on March 31, 2018, Protagonist had $140.5M in available cash. They believe they have enough cash for at least the next 12 months from the filing date. They are also eligible for a $25M payment from Janssen upon initiation of the PTG-200 phase 2 program, $125M on positive phase 2 interim data, and $200M upon phase 2 completion.

PTGX is performing a full data analysis on PTG-100 in order to decide whether or not to go ahead with the PTG-100 pouchitis trial by Q3 of this year. They cited an unusually high placebo response in their futile phase 2b study. It seems possible that orally active non-systemic peptide therapeutics cannot efficiently target lymphocyte homing. If so, continuing the program would be a cash burn likely to end in failure. Abandoning PTG-100 would extend their current cash into 2020.

Regardless of the decision, it is unlikely PTGX will need to raise money in the next 12 months. However, in early-stage development, every decision and every dollar is crucial.

