TPG Specialty Lending: This 8.3%-Yielding BDC Is Definitely Worth A Shot

An investment in TCAP comes with a 8.3 percent dividend yield (not factoring in special dividends).

TPG Specialty Lending continues to be defensively positioned with its largely first and second lien investment portfolio.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) continues to make an attractive value proposition for income investors that seek high recurring dividend income. TPG Specialty Lending invests in relatively secure first lien debt, which protects the company with downside protection if the economy slides into a recession. Further, TPG Specialty Lending has considerable interest rate upside in a rising rate environment, which leads to special dividend potential. An investment in TSLX yields 8.3 percent.

TPG Specialty Lending - Portfolio Overview

TPG Specialty Lending invests primarily in first and second lien secured debt, which combined accounted for 98 percent of the BDC's investments at the end of the March quarter. The remainder is made up of equity investments.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending Investor Presentation

TPG Specialty Lending is a diversified business development company with a developing focus on business and financial services. The company's top 10 borrowers consolidate 36.9 percent of TPG Specialty Lending's portfolio investments.

Here's a breakdown by borrower and industry.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending's investment yields have proven stable, or have even grown slightly in the last five quarters.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending has significant interest rate upside in a rising rate environment due to its large floating-rate exposure. 100 percent of the BDC's investments are linked to floating rates, setting the company up for NII growth as the FED continues to move along the interest rate curve.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

The Dividend Is Safe

The good news is that TPG Specialty Lending has a high-quality dividend that is not at risk, at least not as long as the company's portfolio stats don't deteriorate.

TPG Specialty Lending pulled in an average of $0.504/share in net investment income, on average, in the last five quarters which compares against an average distribution of $0.434/share ($0.39/share quarterly base dividend + special distributions). The average NII-payout ratio was 86.6 percent.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

In addition to paying shareholders a $0.39/share quarterly dividend, TPG Specialty Lending pays shareholders special dividends.

Those supplemental dividends have become more and more common in recent quarters.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Frankly, I don't like that TPG Specialty Lending distributes excess earnings as special dividends each quarter. I'd rather see management announce a slightly higher base dividend that would do much more for investors in terms of dividend visibility.

Valuation + NAV Growth

TPG Specialty Lending's dividend stream sells for ~9.2x Q1-2018 run-rate NII and 1.16x Net Asset Value. While a lot of BDCs have seen a drop in their respective NAVs in the last two years, TPG Specialty Lending's Net Asset Value has actually grown.

Source: Achilles Research

Your Takeaway

TPG Specialty Lending continues to make an attractive value proposition for income investors that want a to add a higher-quality BDC to their dividend portfolios. TPG Specialty Lending has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio and interest rate upside in a rising rate environment. Further, the BDC easily covers both its regular quarterly dividend of $0.39/share and its supplemental dividends with net investment income. Shares are still sensibly valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.