Does Ford Belong In Your Portfolio?

Source: Google

Recently, shares of Ford Motor Company (F) have traded down. The opportunity gives investors the chance to purchase shares that now offer an attractive yield. Along with the yield, shares trade at an inexpensive valuation compared to the market. While a possible trade war could affect shares negatively, the yield should support shareholders from a further pullback.

Ford Pulls Back

Ford shares have recently pulled back.

F data by YCharts

In the past 3 months, shares have fallen 12.5% on worries of a possible trade war. This now gives an opportunity to investors who don't mind the risk, a very attractive entry point. The key for new investors is ensuring they have the time to wait out any possible negative outcome. While the shares have been a laggard for many years, going forward with a very attractive dividend should allow for investors to have at least single-digit positive return.

F data by YCharts

As we can see, Ford trades at the highest multiple compared to its peers. While General Motors (GM) trades at a slightly lower forward multiple, its dividend is about 200 basis points lower. The negative here is that Ford has not increased its dividend since 2015. But neither has General Motors. Even if GM resumed dividend raises before Ford, it would take a significant raise or several years for GM to catch up to the yield Ford shares currently offer.

Additionally, we see that Ford has been hit the hardest year to date, down more than any of its nearest competitors.

Reviewing the most recent quarter, we see the dividend is plenty safe.

Source: 10-Q

Revenue showed a slight increase, but more importantly, earnings increased to $0.44 a share. This gives us a payout ratio of about 34%. The dividend is more than safe. Even on prior-year earnings of $1.90 per share, the payout ratio moves down to 31%. It is important to note that Ford paid a supplemental dividend of $0.13 in 2017. While not guaranteed going forward, as long as earnings keep steady, Ford should once again pay out a supplemental dividend. This will give shareholders an even higher yield than the already massive 5.7%. In terms of return of capital, since the dividend is already quite high, I prefer to see the company buy back shares while they are trading at this valuation. Capital allocation is key to maximizing shareholder returns.

Next, we take a look at valuation to see if we are truly getting a fair price.

Source: Morningstar

In the past 8 years, we have not seen a lower P/E. Generally, this would signal a possible recession or fears of one on the horizon. As we will discuss, the current fear is a trade war. However, the company is continuing to show strong earnings. Currently, the company is trading for 1.16x book value. This means we are paying $1.16 for every dollar of assets the company has. In other words, we are only paying $0.16 for the earnings power of the company. In the case of a liquidation, the company would give us back the $1 of assets we paid for. Lastly, the company trades at 2.4x cash flow. This is extremely attractive as this is what owning a part of business is all about. The cash flow you are buying access to. Seeing strong cash flow gives us confidence that the company can cover its obligations and continue to invest in the future.

Trade War Fears

Concerns of a trade war are certainly valid. Below we take a look at the market share and sales in markets abroad to assess risk.

Source: 10-K

As we can see, the largest market is the home market, with U.S. sales accounting for about 40% of sales. This number grows larger if we include Mexico and Canada, but since we aren't in the clear for trade concerns with these partners, I will exclude them. The next largest market is Europe. While I believe we have trade concerns with Europe, they will probably disappear in the coming weeks. The Europeans have more to risk due to a large part of their economy being heavily reliant on vehicle sales abroad. In fact, from 2016 numbers, vehicle sales were the 3rd largest export to the United States. This was only $800 million behind the second largest export, pharmaceutical goods.

Source: ACEA

It is evident the number of cars exported to the U.S. was worth quite a large amount. It has been widely reported that in the coming week, we could see a deal take place to make the trade between U.S. auto makers and European automakers more equalized. Currently, American auto manufacturers are realizing a 10% tariff when exported to Europe, while Europe recognizes a 2.5% tariff. If this were to become equal, it could actually help increase sales for American car makers as it will reduce the costs to European consumers.

China trade fears should not be of great concern. Ford has assembly plants, engine plants, and transmission plants already in China. Meaning the cars are manufactured there and not imported, reducing tariff risk.

While there is certainly a risk for Ford shareholders in the trade dispute escalating, I believe cooler heads will prevail and we will see a fair deal come about. This should immediately cause shares to rise.

Conclusion

Those with a long-term time horizon should look to start a position in Ford. While the shares have been a laggard, I believe they will return to higher levels, offering an opportunity for capital appreciation and a high yield on cost. The company should be able to maintain its dividend in the event of a recession as its payout ratio is more then safe. Trading at a low price/book and with a possible deal on the table, shareholders should stand to benefit in the coming months. If there were no deal, I would expect the shares to stay stagnant or possibly fall. However, I believe the downside is limited due to the already unbelievably cheap valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article provides opinion and not advise. All investors should consult a financial adviser before making an investment decisions.