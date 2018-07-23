Transocean Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

It is clear that the stock price will fluctuate widely depending on the future oil prices, and the best investing solution is to trade frequently RIG.

The fleet analysis is an excellent indicator that shows the underlying strength of Transocean compared to most of its peers.

Image: Transocean 712 from MarineTraffic. Photo: Jozsef Szaboki.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) continues to be one of the best offshore drillers with a considerable backlog estimated at $12.4 billion as of 07/18/2018. Note: this amount doesn't include options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

RIG is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I follow the company on Seeking Alpha for over four years now. My recommendation has not changed, and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term. However, the drilling industry is volatile, and it is essential to take advantage of this sharp volatility by trading a significant portion of your RIG position based on the future oil prices outlook.

RIG data by YCharts

There has been lately a discordance between the bullishness of the oil prices that should artificially boost Transocean's stock price and the insufficient level of contracting activity -- especially in the floaters' segment which is weak and stagnant -- that has for primary effect to generate some stock weakness.

We have two recurring situations that have characterized the offshore drilling industry for years. It is essential to know this behavior to trade the offshore drilling industry successfully.

It is apparent that most of the offshore drillers that I follow on Seeking Alpha are somewhat trapped in a surviving-mode loop, and little has changed in this sector since 2014, despite oil prices at multi-year highs.

Below figures the year-to-date chart for Brent.

The issue is both simple and complicated.

On the one hand, higher oil prices should have enticed oil operators to increase exploration CapEx. It is what the market believes, but it doesn't seem to produce the demand level expected, and recovery is slow or lagging.

Some analysts think that US shale is the primary factor for this offshore drilling sluggishness because it requires a high sustaining CapEx which reduces exploration CapEx for offshore drilling.

However, the tide is seen changing and "Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes both see pickups in the lagging offshore sector going forward," "accelerating going into in 2019."

Jeremy D. Thigpen, the CEO, agrees:

As we move into 2018, we see a handful of near-term opportunities in the Gulf, primarily driven by the independents. We are also encouraged to see recent ultra-deepwater tenders for some of the majors and regions around the world, indicating long-term sentiment is shifting for the better. In conclusion, today's outlook is certainly more encouraging than it was a year ago.

Unfortunately, we are still waiting for these "opportunities" to materialize in the floater's segment, and despite some recent encouraging signs, I continue to be disappointed with this slow tendering process and dismal day rates.

Transocean announced two new contracts for a total additional backlog of $233 million.

On July 16, the company announced a 13-well contract for the Semisub Transocean 712 with a one-well option ($134.5k/d); and on July 17, the company announced an 11-well deal for the Semisub GSF Development Driller I with a four-well option ($165.5k/d). Both gigs will start during the first half of 2019.

Complete Fleet Status as of July 18, 2018

Note that the last official Fleet status is the one from April 17, 2018. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available 2 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2 ("1") 12/40 4Q'20 Available 3 JV West Rigel, 33.3% interest, purchased 5/9/2018 4Q'18 available 1Q'19

("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020, Source: Transocean.

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 706 1976/1994/ 2008 Semi 10/18 286 [Petrobras] Brazil 2 Jack Bates 1997 Semi 10/18 127 [ONGC] India

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 1/19 N/D [Enquest] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 7/18-12/18 N/D [Zennor] UKNS 5x1m opt. 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 8/18 8/18-9/18 7/19 - 5/20 N/D N/D N/D [Aker BP] [Faroe Petroleum] [Wellesley] [DEA Norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 11/18 275 (~+50K for mobilization) N/D [Husky Oil] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 10/18 9/19 - 4/22 N/D (110?) N/D [Statoil] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 10/18 260 [Suncor Energy] Canada 6 Songa Enabler 2016 - Semisub 3/24 457-424 [Statoil] Norway NS 7 Songa Encourage 2016 - Semisub 11/23 453-420 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Endurance 2015 - Semisub 6/23 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Equinox 2015 - Semisub 12/22 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi Start 3/19 for 580 days 134.5 [ConocoPhilips] UKNS 2 Actinia 1982 Semi 5/19 101 [ONGC] India

6 - Continuation contract for 1 Jack-up sold to Borr

Note: The jack-up was contracted at the time of their sale on May 31, 2017. The company will continue to operate the rigs until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

Jack-ups (Sold to Borr Drilling) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' JU Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Ao Thai (Borr Drilling Mist) 2013 JU 10/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand

7 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Cold stacked rigs Name Year Built Contract End Location 1 Discoverer Spirit 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago 2 GSF C.R Luigs 2000 6/15 Trinidad and Tobago 3 Discoverer Enterprise 1999 9/15 US GOM 4 Sedco 714 1997 11/15 North Sea 5 Polar Pioneer 1985 12/15 Canada 6 Sedco 711 1982 1/16 North Sea 7 GSF Development Driller II 2005 1/16 North Sea 8 Discoverer Champion 2011 2/16 GoM 9 Discoverer Deep Seas 2001 2/16 GoM 10 Discoverer Americas 2009 4/16 North Sea 11 Songa Dee 1984 9/16 Norway 12 Songa Delta 1981 11/16 Norway Idle Rigs 1 Development Driller III 2009 10/17 2 Discoverer Luanda 2010 2/18 3 Discoverer Clear Leader 2009 11/17

Note: Transocean retired six floaters on September 22, 2017.

Also, as indicated in my preceding article about Transocean, the company will "retire in an environmentally responsible way" four floating rigs from its fleet and take an accompanying $520 million charge in Q2'18, the company said in a securities filing.

Units targeted are Deepwater Discovery, Deepwater Frontier, Deepwater Millennium and Songa Trym.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 28 14 2 10 2 Cold stacked/idle 15 10 0 1 4 New builds rigs 2 2 0 1 (33.3%) - Total 46 26 2 12 6

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

The backlog distribution per quarter is impressive and stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Ex-Statoil (STO) now Equinor (EQNR) through the acquisition of Songa Offshore. I have estimated the backlog at $1.48 billion for the remaining of 2018 (please see graph below).

I have estimated that the Royal Dutch Shell activity represents 50.8% of the total backlog of the company. These contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business with over 67.2% of the backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) represents 32.7% of the total backlog as of July 18, 2018.

Commentary

The fleet analysis is an excellent indicator that demonstrates the underlying strength of Transocean compared to most of its peers, even if some observers describe the company as "over-specialized" in the floater business. With a strong backlog estimated at $12.4 billion now, the company is likely to keep its dominant position in this volatile and competitive sector.

However, the offshore industry is still weak, and it will take many months or even years for the Industry to regain its past balance. The rig oversupply is a painful thorn that will hurt the Industry with low day rate for the next two years and perhaps longer.

It is not the jack-ups' segment that will trigger the decisive turnaround that we are awaiting. While the recovery in this segment is evident, the day rates and gig duration are too low to make a real difference in the backlog. The key lies in the floaters' segment especially in the ultra-deepwater part (drillships).

The floater's segment is the one that needs to get revived, and it is not happening yet. I see very few opportunities for Drillships at the moment.

Thus, It is clear to me that the stock price will fluctuate widely depending on the future oil prices, and the best investing solution is to trade at least half of your holding.

Technical analysis

RIG is now forming a rising wedge pattern since early February. The line resistance is about $14.25 (sell flag), and the line support is $12.70 (buy flag).

Generally, this pattern is considered bearish short-term which imply that the pattern support is not likely to hold. The close on Friday has confirmed support, but next week will be a crucial test. If oil prices hold their ground RIG is expected to rebound from $12.70 (buy flag), however, if oil prices continue to deteriorate I would not be surprised to see RIG retesting $11 (buy flag). Meanwhile, I recommend taking some profit off the table at $14 in case of a rebound.

