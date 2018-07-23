Another Blow To General Electric

Even with this performance, shares are likely worth far more than where they are, but risks do exist.

It’s getting harder for investors to own shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). In the morning, the management team at the conglomerate reported financial results for the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year that left market participants in the business thoroughly displeased.

This development, offered up by management, paints a dour portrait of the multinational firm, proving to long-term bears that there’s still plenty of room for General Electric to make up if it wants a clean bill of health. Despite this, investors should keep in mind that through the ugly, there’s also some good going on. Good that will create value for shareholders in the long run.

A tough day and a prediction made right

July 20th was not a great day to own shares of General Electric. After the business reported quarterly results, shares of the conglomerate declined 4.4% on the day, falling to close at $13.12. This decline translates to $5.3 billion in market capitalization lost for shareholders. Though pinpointing what all contributes to declines of this nature can be challenging, especially for a firm as large and intricate as General Electric, the consensus appears to be that fears concerning its Power segment are at the top of the list.

In an article I wrote earlier this year, I made the case that investors should anticipate a rough time for Power, and in an even earlier article, I suggested that management should consider selling the segment. In the first article linked, I stated that investors should prepare for a significant decline in revenue but I also believed that sales would be higher compared to what they were in the first quarter. On both counts I was right.

Revenue, quarter over quarter, was up 4.9%, rising from $7.222 billion to $7.579 billion, but year over year it was a catastrophe. According to management, sales were down 19.4% from the $9.40 billion the segment reported during the second quarter of the company’s 2017 fiscal year. Though I did not make a specific call for the magnitude of the decline, these figures aren’t surprising. Also not surprising was the fact that General Electric’s Power segment reported a segment operating profit of $421 million, a year-over-year decline of 57.6% from the $994 million seen the same quarter of last year.

Both sales and earnings were horrible, but what was really shocking was the magnitude of the drop in orders for the quarter. According to management, orders for Power totaled $7.366 billion. This represents a decline of 25.6% vs. the same time last year when the business reported orders valued at $9.902 billion. This is particularly important because it’s a sign that this drop in sales will likely only worsen. To see orders trail sales as opposed to surpassing them suggests either really unfortunate timing (which is possible) for some clients, or it’s a symbol that future revenue declines are on the table.

Given management’s own guidance for Power, the answer is likely the latter. After all, in the company’s earnings call, CEO Flannery stated that the short-term cycle for Power is “severe” and that this is not an easy fix. Due to high competition and lower demand for its offerings, the company has painted this as a multi-year fix.

In 2016, approximately 48GW (gigawatts) worth of units were sold globally. This number plummeted to just 34GW last year and this year management still expects the figure to fall below 30GW. Because of everything else on its plate, I still believe management would be best off divesting of the business to a private equity firm or some other market participant and focusing on where the real value is.

Aviation continues to take off

This brings me to General Electric’s Aviation segment. In the same aforementioned article where I discussed the Power segment’s prospects, I made the case that the conglomerate’s Aviation business should perform nicely. For years now, sales growth for the segment has been impressive, with revenue expanding 11% from $24.66 in 2015 to $27.375 billion last year. Earnings have fared even better, growing 20.6% over the same time frame, rising from $5.507 billion to $6.642 billion as management has benefited from improved operating efficiencies.

For Aviation, the assessment is quite simple. As global GDP continues to rise, transportation will become more significant. According to a Reuters article from 2012, the global middle class at that time totaled around 2 billion. By 2030, that figure is expected to soar to 4.9 billion. This will be driven by global economic growth, which in turn should lead to more traveling for people as well as for products that need to be shipped. Absent a major economic downturn (which could always happen, especially in these uncertain times), this trend should continue unabated.

Sure enough, the results so far this year are attractive. During the quarter, the Aviation segment generated revenue of $9.521 billion, an increase of 29% over the $7.378 billion seen the same quarter of 2017. Orders also managed to grow (though not by as much as I would have liked), expanding 13.3% from $6.634 billion to $7.519 billion, and segment earnings rose 7.4% from $1.374 billion to $1.475 billion. Investors should keep a close eye on margins, because they did contract marginally during the quarter from 18.6% to 15.5%, but one quarter a trend does not make.

This year is slated to be worse

It has been known for a while now that 2018 would never be a stellar year for General Electric. Management has even painted this year as a “reset” year. Now, with the conglomerate’s restructuring underway, it’s clear that management is doing what they are supposed to be doing, but this isn’t without a great deal of pain. It was previously believed by the company that 2018 would see free cash flow of between $6 billion and $7 billion, with a mid-point of $6.5 billion, while earnings per share would be between $1 and $1.07.

Generally speaking, when guidance is given, it’s safe to assume that management will deliver at approximately the mid-point or slightly higher. After all, under-promising and over-delivering is a great way to surprise shareholders, but for General Electric the opposite has happened. Now, based on the suffering within the company’s Power segment, and likely due in part to the fact that the firm’s Renewable Energy segment saw sales fall 15.3% year over year, free cash flow should be at the low end of guidance while earnings per share move toward the low end as well.

For shareholders banking on a turnaround and a quick return of capital, this is disheartening news. For bears following or shorting the stock, it’s further justification that their call for the company to move lower is right. Either way, this does hurt the bullish case for the company, but investors should always keep the long-oriented picture in mind.

Can General Electric survive and, if so, what does it look like in the future? Management’s restructuring of the business is an attempt to realize value, but it won’t be, I believe, until management can unwind most of the rest of GE Capital and until the SEC stops looking into the firm (for which management said the status is unchanged).

Takeaway

Despite poor performance from General Electric, the conglomerate does have a lot of potential, but it’s not without its risks. Management’s moving of the goalposts, again, has damaged credibility and made shareholders who do own stock in the firm recognize that the company is either purposely kicking its problems down the road or is not capable of assessing the entire picture of such a large and complex entity.

Hopefully continued progress toward divesting of important assets and businesses will help, because in any world where fraud does not exist for it, General Electric looks wonderfully undervalued. That said, it will take time and results to win back the investor trust that the conglomerate continues to damage.

