Micron Gets No Respect

Maybe it's the image of Micron (MU) as a "penny stock" trading in the $5 range less than a decade ago, or the concerns of the PC market maturing and slowing down DRAM sales. Whatever the reason, we believe investors just do not understand how powerful the need for storage and memory will be in the coming years, or months for those of you on the Tesla Model 3 waitlist. We are in a world where everything we use is beginning to require more system memory and storage capacity. It is for this reason, among others, that EPS estimates for Micron are $10.38 per share for 2019. Which means that at $54.96 as of Friday's close, the forward PE is 4.7X. And with a $10 Billion share buyback scheduled to begin in 2019, it is hard to see, pending a full-blown trade war, how Micron can trade below $100 per share. In our view when something appears too good to be true it makes sense to take a step back and try to understand what we could be missing. In the case of Micron the more we looked the stronger we believed in our investment thesis and price target of $100 per share.

It's been anything but a straight line, but gross margins have been improving over the past decade. At 41.51% for 2017, we are well under the highs of the 1990s of 60%+ however for a maturing industry the importance of the gross margin improvement cannot be overstated, Especially given the price variability of DRAM and NAND over the past few years. Similar to Intel's strategy, Micron has invested billions into building their competitive advantage, in other words, a moat, by expanding their capacity and lowering costs through investment in the manufacturing process. In Micron's most recent investor presentation, they outlined an expected increase in R&D spending to improve their moat and invest in potential new product offerings. This may affect net income in the near term, but we believe with larger competitors such as Samsung, Micron needs to continue to invest in order to protect their business. We think this is a positive trend for shareholders who want to continue to see their investment in MU grow. When looking at competitors in similar businesses, like Intel and Nvidia, gross margins are normally well above 60%. We believe as Micron continues to invest in the business Gross margins could eventually hit the annual 60% mark. Gross margins were 60.57% for the 2nd Quarter of 2018. However, we think it will take a bit longer before this becomes the norm.

Source: YCHARTS

Micron is in a better financial position than they have been in some years. Micron has been able to reduce debt significantly over the past 18 months while almost doubling the cash and equivalents on hand to $6.8 billion as of their most recent earnings release. We can't blame investors for missing this opportunity as the fundamentals of this company have improved substantially and quickly. In this time total liabilities have decreased $4 billion to $12.3 billion. This trend is optimistic when viewed in the context of Micron's $10 billion share buyback. When companies increase total liabilities and repurchase shares, it increases the risk to shareholders, and many companies in similar lines of business to micron have done a 1 to 1 share repurchase and debt increase. We believe Micron can fund their share repurchase without substantially increasing long-term debt. This is important because it highlights our view that management's focus on increasing shareholder value is measured and thoughtful.

Source: YCHARTS

Data center growth over the past few years has been breathtaking. The global real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has published research on the data center industry over the past few years, as many REITs operate in the space. JLL highlighted that 2017 was the largest year ever, by far, for acquisitions in the space. Every industry goes through similar trends where participants fight for scale and market share while the industry is growing. With the data center business, the secular trends are powerful, Companies are investing to replace legacy mainframe infrastructure and as more of our life is managed through mobile apps and websites companies need more and faster data storage and capacity. Amazon prime day is just one example of what happens when a companies customers overwhelm the servers by logging on all at once; and Amazon, with AWS, has their cloud platform. If these can happen to Amazon, it can happen to any company that operates online, including AWS customers. Amazon did a great job of working through the issue. However, I would expect Jeff Bezos and his team to be already researching how to increase their capacity for Prime day 2019. This build-out will require more data center capacity. As we all know Micron is not a data center business, however, their memory and storage business has benefited from data center demand around the world. And regardless of which region becomes the next Silicon Valley of data centers, or which companies dominate the space, the demand for fast and powerful memory and storage solutions will lead to high margin sales from Micron and others.

2019 Estimates are very reasonable. As we get further into this bull market analysts, have continued to raise estimates for most companies. We tend to be skeptical of estimates that call for unprecedented growth, as often these stocks price in these high expectations leaving investors little room for error. In the case of Micron, the estimates for 2019 and 2020 are not very bullish at all. And we think these estimates, on a per share basis, do not reflect the 2019 share repurchase plan. the mean analyst estimates, according to YCHARTS, are $32.6 billion in revenue and $11.64 EPS for 2019 and $31.56 billion in revenue and $10.14 EPS for 2020. On an EPS basis, both are below the current 2018 estimate of $11.74. Unless analysts expect a material increase in costs and the share repurchase to not occur, we do not see how EPS can decline through 2020. What is unusual about Micron is that even if earnings and revenues were to miss estimates the earnings yield is still significantly higher than the average IT stock.

The trends are powerful, memory and storage solution will be essential in electric vehicles, smart home technology, IoT, Drones, and of course mobile devices. It is important to remember that as long as Micron can stay competitive in their space it doesn't matter if Tesla loses to BMW or Android beats Apple, The winner will need to buy memory and storage. And with Micron continuing to grow revenue and profits while buying back shares. We think at 4.7X 2019 earnings, and at 2.2X book value per share, Micron is a value play plain and simple. With Micron potentially buying up to 15% of the current shares outstanding in 2019, we think the stock could easily go to $100 per share in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.