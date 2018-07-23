Don't Underestimate Retail Sector Strength

Retail sector is one of the strongest in the U.S. stock market right now.

Summer is often characterized by a sluggish stock market as participation tends to decrease during vacation season while Wall Street turns its attention elsewhere. U.S. consumers, however, aren’t taking a vacation from spending this summer. In this report, we’ll review the factors which have conspired to make the retail sector one of the strongest. We’ll also see why the growth in retail-related areas of the stock market has a solid basis and should continue.

While many observers are focused on the potential for stock market weakness this summer, courtesy of (take your pick) a trade war, higher interest rates, an emerging markets crisis, et al, the story which is going largely unnoticed is the major improvement in the retail sector. It was only last summer, for instance, that many investors feared the worst for the retail stocks given that many leading retailers were making 52-week lows. In fact, retail stocks had a tough time in the time between 2015 and late 2017. The following graph of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) attests to the roller coaster ride the retailers have experienced in recent years.

Source: BigCharts

In the past year, by contrast, things have been looking up for the retail stocks. The 2015 high for the XRT is now being tested and many leading retail stocks have a real chance at making new highs in the coming months. This forecast is bolstered by not only the impressive amount of forward momentum many actively traded retail stocks have behind them, but also by the strong momentum behind the U.S. economy itself.

One manifestation of the fact that U.S. consumers are finally flexing their muscles again after years of remaining dormant can be seen in the following graph. Shown here is the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) compared with the S&P 500 Index (SPX). This is one of the strongest ratio charts among the major sectors right now as the consumer staples are strongly outperforming the benchmark SPX.

Source: StockCharts

Another reflection of the impressive forward momentum behind the retail stocks is the following ratio chart, which compares the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) with the SPX. A job market that’s going from strength to strength is a key reason behind retail’s relative strength, as the latest data shows that U.S. consumers are definitely spending.

Source: StockCharts

Consider that retail sales were solidly higher in June, increasing 0.5% from the prior month, according to the latest Commerce Dept. report. Of greater significance, May’s gain was revised to a strong 1.3% from 0.8%, the largest since last September. The report suggests that consumer spending is going to drive a strong acceleration in Q2 GDP growth, as many economists expect.

Source: Briefing.com

A concomitant of rising consumer confidence has been increased consumer borrowing. According to the latest Federal Reserve data, consumer credit increased in May, with total credit increasing $24.6 billion in May to a seasonally adjusted $3.9 trillion. This number was dramatically above economists’ expectations and pushed consumer credit to an annual growth rate of 7.6%, the fastest pace of credit growth since last November.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Revolving credit, like credit cards, surged in May, rising by 11.4% after a 1.3% gain in April. This is the biggest increase since November. Meanwhile, non-revolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 6.3% in May, up from 3.9% in the prior month. The data does not include mortgages.

Some analysts have suggested that the increase in consumer credit is a sign that consumers are becoming overly reliant on credit. It has even been suggested that many Americans are severely over-extended with debt, but this isn’t borne out by the data. A measure of consumer indebtedness, the S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices’ composite rate, was down 3 basis points in June from a month earlier to a reading of 0.86%. The report suggests that the strong U.S. economy and labor market are helping to reduce consumer credit defaults despite higher interest rates.

One of the main drivers behind the strong consumer spending levels is the upper-middle class income stratum. This socioeconomic group is comprised of individuals earning in excess of $100,000 per year. The Upper Middle Class Index averages several stocks of companies that cater primarily to an upper-middle class customer base. Some of the components include Starbucks (SBUX), Bavarian Motor Works (OTCPK:BMWYY), Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). The theory behind this index is that it serves as a reflection of the spending patterns of upper-middle class Americans; thus as goes these stocks, so goes the upper-middle class.

Here’s what the index looks like as of July 20. As you can see, it’s just below a multi-year high and reflects the healthy state of upper-middle class America. As long as this index is rising, investors should assume that the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook for consumer-oriented stocks will continue.

Source: WSJ

The true underlying nature of consumer sentiment among higher-income earners can also be seen in the following chart exhibit. The Dow Jones U.S. Leisure Goods Index (DJUSLE) is a market out-performer and reflects the remarkable pace of leisure good sales among the upper classes of income earners.

Source: BigCharts

Also worth mentioning is the strong performance of consumer finance stocks in recent months. Shown below is the 1-year graph of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Finance Index (DJUSSF). This conspicuously bullish piece of evidence further belies the weakened condition of U.S. consumers’ finances (alleged by some) in the midst of a powerful economic recovery. It’s yet a further sign that the overall retail consumer economy is in much better shape than many observers give credit for.

Source: BigCharts

In light of the weight of evidence presented here, investors should continue to lean bullish on the U.S. equity market intermediate (3-9 month) outlook. More specifically, investors should be overweight retail plus consumer discretionary stocks and ETFs and should otherwise expect the strong performance of the retail sector to continue in the months ahead.

