Jumia - Access To Ecommerce In Africa

Although a private company, access to Jumia is available through Rocket Internet which holds a stake in the company.

Jumia has solved many of the obstacles of online retail on the African continent.

You don’t often hear about ecommerce on the African continent. Consequently, you probably have not heard about Jumia, Africa’s leading ecommerce company. But, there is great potential in Africa and in Jumia. As this article will show, the middle class in Africa is growing and offers potential for ecommerce. Jumia has already tackled many of the obstacles of doing business in Africa.

Jumia is not a publicly traded company, but there are several investors who have provided funding to the company. One in particular is Rocket Internet of Germany. Holding shares of Rocket can provide some exposure to the potential of ecommerce in Africa and to Jumia.

EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF – holds shares of Rocket Internet as of 7/20/18.

Who Is Jumia

Jumia is Africa’s largest ecommerce company, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the company’s website, it sells over 3 million products in 13 nations on the African continent. The company boasts 1,200 international and national brands and over 7,000 vendors. The company’s website lists 15 million average monthly visitors, billing itself as the largest the continent’s number one ecommerce site.

Jumia also has a food delivery business, travel booking site, online classified ads, real estate service and an app which enables visitors to complete all of their daily activities on one convenient website.

Company History

Jumia was launched in 2012 as Africa Internet Group. The company is based in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2016, the company rebranded itself as Jumia and became Africa’s first unicorn, according to the Wall Street Journal. A unicorn is a term used to describe a start-up valued at over $1 billion.

Impressive Backers

To date, Jumia has received over 700 million Euro in funding (according to Crunchbase). Jumia’s backers include Rocket Internet (an EMQQ holding) which has participated in all four rounds of funding for the company. Additionally, Jumia counts Orange, MTN, Goldman Sachs, CDC and Axa among its backers.

Overcoming Obstacles

Jumia has had to overcome many obstacles in building its business. In fact, Sacha Poignonnec, Jumia’s co-founder and chief executive, noted in a Wall Street Journal article, “Nowhere else in the world is it more difficult to shop than in Africa.” Among the challenges were poor internet connections and tight bank lending for vendors and consumers. Jumia had to build much of the infrastructure in which it operates from scratch.

Jumia has set up credit lines, offering loans to vetted vendors from the company’s balance sheet. They also hold training workshops on basic accounting and stock-keeping. The company holds marketing campaigns such as Black Friday events to draw shoppers to its online platform. In addition, the company accepts cash on delivery, unlike many Western companies.

Additionally, the lack of paved roads posed a problem for package deliveries. A study by McKinsey & Company released in July 2015 entitled “Winning in Africa’s Consumer Market” noted that only about one-third of Africans live within two kilometers of a paved road that is passable year-round. Transportation costs are five to eight times higher than in other emerging economies like Brazil and Vietnam, according to McKinsey. It’s the last-mile delivery that makes transportation infrastructure so expensive. To overcome such obstacles, Jumia has its own motorbike fleet.

Strong Growth Potential for Africa

A forecast from the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report noted that Africa was home to six of the world’s 12 fastest growing economies from 2014 to 2017.

The McKinsey report noted that Africa which is now home to more than 1.1 billion people, will account for one-fifth of the world’s population by 2025. More and more Africans are entering the consumer class, with tens of millions emerging from poverty in recent years.

The study noted that the working-age population in Africa is growing at a clip of 2.7 percent each year. By 2025, nearly two-thirds of the estimated 303 million African households will have discretionary income. This massive expansion of the consumer pool—an addition of almost 90 million consumers in just ten years—will help fuel the continent’s GDP growth from 4.9 percent today to 6.2 percent in the next decade, according to McKinsey.

What’s more, African consumers are young and willing to spend. Fifty-three percent of income earners in Africa are between 16 and 34 years old—an age group that tends to be more aware of and eager to try new products. These consumers will contribute to more than $400 billion in total consumption growth in the next decade, noted McKinsey.

This growth is driving urbanization and the rise of mobile communications. By 2025, almost half of Africans will be living in cities. Mobile penetration in Africa, estimated at 89 percent at the end of 2014, is nevertheless growing fast and enabling transactions such as money transfers and microfinance.

Just 0.5% of all retail on the continent takes place online, according to the Wall Street Journal article. That compares to 15% in China and 5% in India and illustrates the potential growth as Africa catches up to more developed regions. Additionally, most of Africa does not have a built-up bricks and mortar retail industry. As a result, ecommerce in Africa is able to leapfrog directly into ecommerce.

Jumia’s Financial Performance

Jumia’s 2017 revenue grew 42% to 507 million Euro (according to Rocket Internet’s financial statements). The company lost money in 2017 as it continues to grow out its business. However, its margins benefited from the effects of improved operations and improved economies of scale. Its active customers increased by 47%. In the first quarter of 2018, revenue increased over 70%. Margins continued to improve as a result of sales of more value-added products as well as improved economies of scale.

Summary

Jumia offers exposure to potential growth opportunities on the African continent. Jumia has worked through many of the infrastructure challenges in the region and has established a promising business. While Jumia is not a public company, partial exposure is available through an investment in Rocket Internet, which is a major backer of Jumia.

EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF – held Rocket Internet as of 7/20/18. Purchasing EMQQ may provide some exposure to potential growth in ecommerce on the African continent as well as to Jumia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCKZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.