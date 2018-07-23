Starbucks: Suddenly Dysfunctional

The $10 collapse in Starbucks (SBUX) to end June had to grab investor attention. The coffee brand didn't just forget how to serve customers profitable beverages, but the exit of long-time CEO Howard Schultz is a major problem for a stock that isn't exactly cheap. The recent rally back above $50 is to be sold.

Image Source: Starbucks press release

Is Schultz Actually Gone?

Howard Schultz basically founded the concept back in 1987 and ran the company as the CEO or Chairman until stepping down on June 26. A lot of questions exist with the leadership of CEO Kevin Johnson and whether Schultz will allow him to lead.

The recent news from China (via Reuters) has to be concerning though the stock rallied on the China prospects. Schultz had only been gone a couple of weeks and he is already providing pseudo guidance on comp sales in China while praising the opportunity in that country.

It's a very short-term number that Wall Street uses, it's not a number we're concerned about. I will say unequivocally, that anyone who is betting against Starbucks in China is dead wrong.

He even hinted at a tie-up with Alibaba (BABA) in China and a bigger focus on integrating mobile technology. Neither should provide a lot of confidence in the new CEO when the former CEO is spewing corporate directives.

Dysfunctional Value

The outcome of my previous research was that Starbucks wasn't correctly priced for the dysfunction of a retail brand with a CEO with a sketchy record. Such a stock shouldn't be valued at a premium level.

Kevin Johnson took over the CEO role in April 2017 following his exit from Juniper Networks (JNPR) back in 2013. His departure followed a period where the stock collapsed more than 50% from the 2011 highs above $40. When his replacement was hired on November 13, 2013, the stock was trading below $20 and had spent most of the last year near the financial crisis lows.

JNPR data by YCharts

The additional sudden exit of the CFO retiring at 50-years old while only on the job for over 4 years is another problem. The company plans to replace him via an external search speaking volumes to the sudden dysfunction without Howard still running Starbucks.

One really has to question where Starbucks is going now that Schultz is still making the headlines and the existing executives are either leaving or have a bad track record as CEO of a public company.

Under that situation with competition at the door, Starbucks is an extremely expensive stock. Even after the dip from mid-June, the stock trades at over 19x forward EPS estimates.

SBUX data by YCharts

The big reason that the stock drop hasn't turned Starbucks into a value play is the EPS reduction. Over the last 90 days, EPS estimates for next year are down $0.13 to $2.68.

SBUX EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

A reversal of this trend is needed before the stock gets interesting. The bathroom policy and now the shift away from plastic straws are further trends that lead to a reduction of EPS estimates despite the impressive stock buyback plan.

Heading into 2019 with the 2020 EPS projections still above $3 would make Starbucks appealing at these levels. Especially if the company waits for further weakness to get aggressive on the buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Starbucks needs to be valued based on a suddenly questionable executive suite and not a premium brand with one of the best CEOs around like when Howard Schultz was in charge. The recent rally is an opportunity to dump the stock while Starbucks still trades a premium valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.