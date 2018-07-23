Is The Detour Gold Case To Be Repeated?

In this article I discuss the pros and cons standing behind my thesis.

Detour's case may be repeated and Guyana Goldfields, a mid-cap gold producer, could be the next target.

As a result, Detour share prices went up significantly, taking the company out of deep undervaluation.

In June 2018 John Paulson, an activist investor and a head of the Paulson & Co. hedge fund, sent a letter to Detour Gold Corp (OTCPK:DRGDF) stating that:

“…directors (of Detour Gold) had “failed to recruit and oversee a management team capable of operating the Detour Lake mine in a manner that delivers returns to shareholders.”

What is more, according to Financial Post:

“Paulson & Co., whose US$9 billion in assets includes a 5.4 per cent stake in Detour, wants the board to explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale. Those sentiments were echoed by other shareholders, including Franklin Templeton, Mackenzie Investments, Tocqueville Asset Management and VanEck”

As a result, since June 21, 2018 the shares of Detour have gone up 27.9% (as of July 19, 2018), substantially beating the broad precious metals stock market (for example, GDX, one of the most popular gold mining ETFs, has lost 1.5%).

I am not surprised to see Detour shares outperforming. According to the company, the Detour Lake mine, a flagship property, is worth C$3.45 billion but on June 21 (one day before the Paulson affair started) the company had market capitalization of a mere C$1.82 billion. It meant that at that time Detour Gold shares were deeply undervalued. However, although deep undervaluation creates a long-term buying opportunity, very often it is extremely difficult to take the battered shares out of that state. Simply put, such shares need a catalyst to reverse a negative price trend.

In the case of Detour Gold, the catalyst was Mr. Paulson and a group of funds listed above. The immediate result of their action has been very impressive, but I do not think that it is the end of this story. For example, last week the parties continued their “conversation” (here are a few links: here or here ), which resulted in higher share prices.

In my opinion, there is another mining company where a similar scenario is likely. It is Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF), a mid-cap gold producer operating in Guyana. The company owns the Aurora mine, an interesting asset holding mineral reserves of 4.0 million ounces of gold and measured / indicated resources of 6.2 million ounces (inclusive reserves). As of July 19, 2018 Guyana had market capitalization of US$529M. That is very important – most recently Guyana delivered a few negative surprises adversely impacting its share prices (the red ellipse on the chart below):

Value of Guyana Goldfields

Let me briefly discuss the reasons behind Guyana’s poor performance.

In February 2018, the company released results of the optimized life of mine plan for its flagship property, the Aurora mine. Shortly speaking, the optimization plan was based on higher mineral reserves (3.97 million ounces at the end of 2017 compared to 3.53 million at the end of 2016) and higher throughput (7.4 thousand tons of ore per day vs. 6.6 thousand before). As a result, according to the optimized study Aurora is supposed to deliver the net present value of $898M instead of $850M disclosed in the previous economic study (all values were calculated using the price of gold of $1,200 per ounce and a discount rate of 5%).

As of the end of 1Q 2018 Guyana holds cash of $76.0M and debt of $54.2. Additionally, the company held 103.1 million shares of SolGold plc (OTCPK:SLGGF), an exploration stage company owning Cascabel, a porphyry copper / gold deposit in Ecuador. As of July 20, 2018 these shares had market value of $35.1M.

With these figures in mind, it is possible to construct a simple valuation model for Guyana Goldfields. Here is the table summarizing these calculations:

Note: the Aurora’s net present value does not take into account a few corporate issues: general and administrative expenses and exploration and evaluation expenses. I assume that over the Aurora’s mine life (16 years) the company’s annual corporate spending will amount to $16.7M. As a result, the equity value of the company should be diminished by the discounted value of these expenses ($181M).

As the table shows, the company’s equity value is $774M while on July 20, 2018 Guyana’s market capitalization was $548M. It means the company’s shares are trading with a 29.2% discount to their fair value.

Recent developments – what is going on?

On July 16, 2018 Guyana released 2Q 2018 production figures. As the chart below shows, due to much lower head grades Aurora produced a substantially lower amount of gold than in the previous quarters:

Source: Simple Digressions

What's more, the company cut its production guidance for 2018 and raised cost estimates. According to the new estimates:

Aurora is supposed to deliver 175 – 185 thousand ounces of gold instead of 190 – 210 thousand previously planned

Costs of production are expected to go up significantly. For example, an all-in sustaining cost of production is going to go up from $830 - $880 per ounce of gold to $945 - $995

Here is an excerpt explaining the reasons standing behind this revision:

“Production and cost guidance have been revised, as shown below, due to the late arrival of the expanded haulage fleet and the later than planned mobilization of the contractor in the second quarter which has deferred access to higher grade ore to the fourth quarter of the year”

The market reaction on these negative new estimates was very nervous – on July 16 Guyana's share prices crashed 21.8%, dragging the company into deep undervaluation. Was this big price slump justified? I do not think so – in my opinion, investors panicked and overreacted. I also do not think that the main contributing factors behind the price slump were cuts in production guidance and higher cost estimates. To add some color, here is an interesting excerpt from the latest release:

“Based on the highly encouraging results from trials supplementing mill feed with pre-crushed ore, as well as the higher than expected increase in recoveries from the Phase 1 expansion, the scope of the second phase of the mill expansion has been reduced to include only the addition of a pre-crushing circuit. The original scope envisaged the addition of the pre-crush circuit along with a 1,000 tpd ball mill from a previously purchased modular processing plant. The removal of the ball mill from the scope is expected to reduce the capital cost of the second phase of the expansion from approximately $6 million to $4 million. Despite this reduced scope, the Company still expects that the second phase of the mill expansion will allow the processing of 7,500 tpd of hard rock ore with increased recoveries of 1-2%, as originally envisaged”

The problem is that the company made a significant change (removal of a ball mill) to its long-term plan for Aurora just four months after releasing the optimization study for its flagship property. It does not sound good when a mining company suddenly introduces relevant changes to a long-term plan. What's more, on the same day (July 16) Guyana announced the appointment of a new general manager of the Aurora mine, effective from the end of July. I am pretty sure that Mr. Market reads this news in a simple way: “There is something wrong with Aurora so it is better to go away”.

It is not my intention to provide a detailed analysis of Guyana Goldfields. Not at all. I just want to point out that the Guyana case resembles the Detour Gold case. For example, both operations (Aurora and Detour Lake):

are decent, big gold mining projects (of course Detour is much bigger than Aurora)

have long-term mine plans established

most recently encountered various problems, resulting in relevant changes to their mine plans

As a result, Guyana and Detour management have in my opinion at least partially lost their credibility. However, despite these negative factors, in my opinion, both operations are still very decent, or even excellent, mining projects.

Note: there is also one crucial difference between Detour Gold and Guyana Goldfields – contrary to Detour (operating in Canada), Guyana does not operate in a super-safe jurisdiction.

Conclusion

Now, is the high time for a final conclusion. My thesis is:

“Due to deep undervaluation, Guyana Goldfields may become a target for activist investors / a gold major company.”

In my opinion, there are a few similarities, discussed above, that support this thesis.

Interestingly, if that is the case it is not particularly important whether an action initiated by activist investors meets it targets. The very action is enough to drive share prices higher. The Detour case supports this thesis – we may be very far from the end of this affair, but Detour's share price has gone up significantly since June, when Paulson sent a letter to the company.

If I am correct, shares of Guyana Goldfields create a short-term speculative, buying opportunity. On the other hand, if I am wrong and no activist investor / a gold major company are interested in these shares, the deep undervaluation of Guyana still creates a buying opportunity - this time a long-term one…

