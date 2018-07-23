Beaten And Battered: Cirrus Can Make A Comeback

The information contained within this article is largely derived from a financial report about Cirrus Logic (CRUS) that I worked on with a team of other students (Edward Alvim, Max Hopley, and Brian Kessler) at Northeastern University. As a result, not many source links are contained within this article. The financial report utilized information from Bloomberg, Cirrus Logic's investment presentations, industry research, and company filings.

Cell phones are made with thousands of components, both large and small. From the internal components of the camera to the chips that make up advanced processing systems of the latest devices, the manufacturing of a single cell phone requires components from dozens of companies around the globe. One of these many companies, Cirrus Logic, designs and outsources the manufacturing for integrated circuits for portable audio products in smartphones, wearables, tablets, and digital headsets. The company is primarily concentrated in designing integrated circuits that allow for audio and voice functionality and have nearly 3,000 patents across the space. Combined with thousands of patents that give Cirrus a strong intellectual property portfolio, Cirrus also has maintained consistently high margins, an attractive valuation and financial growth profile, and an investment in the future of audio innovation.

Technology Patent Portfolio and High Margins

Cell phones, tablets, wearables, and any mobile devices are objectively developing and innovating at a rapid pace. With each coming year (and more recently, every six months), consumers demand faster speeds, more integration, improved connectivity, and attractive design. With this comes the need for manufacturers of these devices to constantly stay ahead of their competition to create the latest and greatest components to go inside these mobile supercomputers.

One of Cirrus Logic's greatest competitive advantages is its patent portfolio and heavy R&D spending relative to competitors in the industry. Cirrus currently holds 2,985 issue and pending patents for technology solutions around the globe and provide value in both the short and long term. Cirrus is able to protect its intellectual property in the short term upon developing new technologies to put in the latest devices. Though the rate of innovation is rapid, Cirrus has not had to impair any intangible assets since 2009. Much of Cirrus Logic's success in obtaining a moat with its patents can be attributed to its high expenditures on R&D throughout the years. On average, Cirrus has spent 71.8% of operating expenses on research & development, which equates to 22.4% of total revenues. As you can see in the figure below, Cirrus far outspends its competitors in research & development, putting the company far ahead in terms of innovation and patent protection.

Despite the heavy expenditures on research & development, Cirrus has been able to keep EBITDA margins at high levels consistently. Cirrus has kept EBITDA margins above 20% since early 2016. 2016 EBITDA margins stood at approximately 20.3% and have since risen to 22.7% in the trailing twelve months. As the company continues to outsource its manufacturing and pad its portfolio of technology patents, Cirrus will continue to see increasing economies of scale as it leverages its growing size.

Attractive Valuation After Investors Overreact and Strong Financial Growth

Cirrus was harshly penalized in February after not meeting analysts' expectations for December 2017 earnings. The stock fell 22% over the next few months after it had already fallen 30% on strong earnings from previous quarters. Cirrus has fallen close to 50% in the past year, and investors are ignoring the financial strength behind the company. What has resulted is a very attractive valuation profile for Cirrus in comparison to industry peers. Cirrus leads the pack in nearly every critical valuation metric: P/E at 12X versus the industry average of 17X, EV/EBITDA of 8X versus 14.1X, and ROIC of 20.2% versus 7.0%.

The figure below shows comparisons of Cirrus Logic to comparable companies in terms of valuation.

Along with cheap valuation, Cirrus has posted strong free cash flow growth. Investors have ignored this, leading to a further discounted valuation. Earnings per share have nearly tripled from 2015 to 2018 with diluted EPS rising from $0.85 per share in March 2015 to $2.46 in March 2018. EBITDA margins were discussed earlier, but the overall EBITDA figure has shown strong growth as well with EBITDA rising from $132 million in 2015 to over $348 million in 2018.

With heavy expenditures in research & development and recently expanding revenues, it might be thought that the company has recently added more debt to the balance sheet. This isn't the case. Cirrus has reduced its long-term debt from $180 million in 2015 to nothing in 2018. Total liabilities are a mere $268 million as compared to $1.43 billion in total assets. Along with this, the company holds $236 million in cash that could be used for further R&D, acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

Investing in the Future of Audio Innovation

Cirrus Logic has long concentrated its revenues around a small number of high end clients and phone brands. However, several new trends in the smartphone space present Cirrus with opportunities to diversify its product portfolio and revenue base. Expansion of noise cancellation technology in mid-priced and low-priced smartphones as well as the elimination of the headphone jack and new voiceprint technology in many Android phones should provide new places for Cirrus to sell its technology to. With Cirrus spending over 20% of revenues on research & development, they should continue to be at the forefront of smart accessories for cell phones as cell phone manufacturers continue to demand the latest products.

One of the most promising areas of audio innovation that Cirrus is taking the lead on is voice biometrics. Voice biometrics uses the sound of the user's voice for authentication and was recently adopted for use by U.S. Bank for its customers to pay bills using voice recognition. The market for voice recognition technology is expected to explode over the next 8 years, rising from a market valuation of $876 million in 2016 to over $4.06 billion in 2026.

Voice recognition technology will be embedded in phones in chips similar to ones that Cirrus already manufactures for phones that provide audio output and noise cancellation. The applications of voice biometrics will be especially important for hands-free uses of cellular devices, such as when a user is driving and needs to unlock his or her phone.

The Wrap

Cirrus Logic is definitely an overlooked company with strong financials, attractive valuation, and innovative technology behind it. That being said, there are several risks to be aware of. Cirrus is closely tied to the semiconductor industry, notorious for its roller-coaster cyclicality. Cyclical upturns are marked by accelerating profits and heavy investment which later turn to cyclical downturns after supply outpaces demand. Because Cirrus is a fabless operating model, they are better insulated than traditional semiconductor companies who directly manufacture their own units.

Cirrus is not going to see the benefits from the catalysts mentioned above immediately. Because Cirrus has a high concentration of revenue with only a few clients, it would take a significant increase in selling price to move the needle towards analyst expectations of 15% revenue growth, which just isn't likely to happen in 2018. With the addition of voice biometrics, development of lower-end technology accessories, and expansion to more models of mobile devices, Cirrus will build out its revenue streams in the second half of 2018 and into 2019. Despite the fact that these revenue catalysts may not be immediately realized, Cirrus still presents an attractive entry point right now. The stock has run down 40% since June of 2017 and is just recently beginning to consolidate and indicate an uptrend.

