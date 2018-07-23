Tenable IPO: With Competitors Trading At 11.2x Sales, It Is A Bargain At 5.7x Forward Sales

The revenues are growing at a high pace of 50.9% y/y, which is larger than that of competitors.

Tenable expects to sell 9.2 million shares at a maximum price of $19, which seems low as compared to other competitors.

Providing innovative cybersecurity services to 24,000 customers including 53% of the Fortune 500, Tenable (TENB) will become a must-follow stock right after the IPO. With a market opportunity, which is expected to be equal to $5.8 billion in 2021, and growing revenues at 50.9% y/y, $19 or 5.7x forward sales seems a low valuation for the company. Bear in mind that other competitors are trading at 11.22x

Source: Prospectus

Business Overview

Implementation of modern solutions, like the Internet of Things, is creating less visibility and control over the security of company’s assets. With that, as IT complexity and cybersecurity risk are increasing, the organizations need new technologies to protect their IT infrastructure.

Tenable provides a completely new type of cybersecurity services based on the concept of Cyber Exposure to help companies adapt to this new environment. The concept is explained with the following words in the prospectus:

“Cyber Exposure is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. We are building on our deep technology expertise in the traditional vulnerability assessment and management market and expanding that market to include modern attack surfaces and provide analytics that translate vulnerability data into business insight.” Source: Prospectus

The company’s platform includes Tenable.io, SecurityCenter and Industrial Security. The following paragraph provides a great explanation of how these tools work:

“Built to provide organizations with the breadth of visibility to accurately understand both traditional and modern attack surfaces and the depth of insight that stems from risk-based analytics, prioritization and benchmarking. Our Cyber Exposure platform automatically discovers assets, including those in cloud environments, and assesses these assets for the presence of vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations and other cybersecurity issues, analyzes and prioritizes cybersecurity risks based on business risk and provides an objective way to measure an organization’s cyber exposure.” Source: Prospectus

The image below provides a visual representation of the platform:

Source: Prospectus

Tenable.io is a software as a service tool offering cyber exposure across a range of traditional IT assets like networking infrastructure, desktops, and modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, web applications, among others. In addition, the Security Center tool also offers cyber exposure across traditional IT assets, but it can be run in the cloud or hybrid environment.

Stock Catalyst: The Release of Tenable.io Lumin

Tenable is planning to release Tenable.io Lumin, which is expected to provide risk-based prioritization of issues and benchmarking against industry peers and best-in-class performers. The new tool was announced in March 2018, but the company did not provide in the prospectus when it will be released. Traders should be ready to assess the new innovation. New products usually mean an increase in revenues, which generally leads to stock price appreciations.

Source: Prospectus

Fortune 500 Clients, $5.8 billion Market Opportunity in 2021 and Growing at a Compound Annual Growth of 12%.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had 24,000 customers including 53% of the Fortune 500. Some of the clients are well-known organizations as shown in the following image provided by Tenable:

Source: tenable.com

According to IDC, the traditional vulnerability management market represented $3.7 billion of IT spendings in 2017 and is expected to grow to $5.8 billion in 2021. The compound annual growth is, therefore, 12%.

With that, according to estimates of Tenable, the Cyber Exposure market could become even larger as cloud workloads and connected enterprise IoT devices are increasing. The total addressable market should reach approximately $16 billion in 2019.

Balance Sheet

With an innovative business model that will seduce many investors, Tenable has not been able to be profitable. To be honest, most startups are not able to do it at the time of the IPO. Thus, this feature will not scare savvy investors.

On the balance sheet front, Tenable shows an asset/liability ratio under one, which is not beneficial. As of December 31, 2017, total amount of assets equals $164 million, including $50.8 million in receivables and $33 million in deferred commissions, which is not really worrying since the clients are large and well-known corporations. It seems unlikely that they stop paying Tenable for its services.

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities side, it is interesting that the company has almost no financial debt. The prospectus only shows a small $25 revolving credit facility, for which the company pays very small interest:

Source: Prospectus

With $258 million in total liabilities, the most significant liability is deferred revenue equal to $154 million:

Source: Prospectus

The deferred revenue seems massive and may not be appreciated by IPO investors. The company provides following information about this item in the prospectus:

“We recognize substantially all of our revenue ratably over the terms of our subscriptions with customers, which generally occurs over a one-year period and, for our perpetual licenses, over a five-year expected period of benefit. As a result, a substantial portion of the revenue that we report in each period will be derived from the recognition of deferred revenue relating to agreements entered into during previous periods.” Source: Prospectus

Is this a risk? The company is recognizing revenues that will be received in the future. However, it does not seem a real operational risk since the clients are large Fortune 500 corporations. These companies will most likely pay for the license.

In addition, company’s contractual obligations don’t seem worrying. The most significant obligation is only the lease of the office for a total amount of $82.9 million as shown in the table below:

Source: Prospectus

50.9% Revenue Increase y/y

Investors will appreciate that the revenue growth seems very significant. It increased by 50.9% in 2017 to $187 million, with large gross profit of $162 million. With that, the company is expanding large amount of money in sales, $116 million, and R&D, $57 million. As a result, Tenable is not reporting positive net income as of today, which is not worrying. The bottom line will not matter to investors if revenue growth continues at the same pace.

Source: Prospectus

With that, followers of the discounted cash flow model will not really appreciate the company since the CFO and FCF are both negative. In 2016 and 2017, the net cash used by operating activities was equal to -$2.7 million and $6.2 million respectively.

Source: Prospectus

Additionally, the FCF in 2016 and 2017 was equal to -$8.5 million and -$9.0 million respectively:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization, Cash in Hand After the IPO and Valuation

On the equity front, it is beneficial that Tenable is expected to convert its preferred stock worth $277.8 million right after the IPO. As a result, new investors should not, a priori, fear about a lot of stock dilution on this name. With that, it is also beneficial that the equity structure will be quite simple. There will be only common stock outstanding as shown in the table below:

Source: Prospectus

The cash in hand after the IPO is expected to be $176 million. With 89 million shares outstanding at $19, the expected market capitalization should be $1.691 billion, which deducting the cash in hand results into market debt of $1.515 billion. Using 40% revenue growth, the 2019 forward revenues should be $262 million. With that figure, the EV/2019 forward revenues is 5.7x.

Tenable noted in the prospectus that public companies, such as International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), compete with Tenable. IBM is too large to be a good comparable peer of Tenable. But, QLYS and RPD have very similar size to that of Tenable.

With a market capitalization of $3.7 billion, no debt and 328 million in cash, QLYS is trading at 11.22x its sales. After 16% growth y/y, this company reported revenues of $242 million in 2017. Using the sales multiple of QLYS, Tenable should have an enterprise value of $2.93 billion, a market capitalization of $3.1 billion, and trade at $34. With this information in mind, Tenable seems very undervalued at $19 as compared to QLYS.

With a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, RPD has 129 million in cash and no debt. The company’s reported revenue in 2017 was equal to $210 million after 27% growth y/y. Using 27% revenue growth, the 2019 forward revenues are equal to $266 million, and the EV/ 2019 forward revenues is 5.11x. In this case, Tenable does not seems overvalued at $19. With that, it is critical to note that Tenable is growing at a larger pace than that of RPD. While RPD’s revenue growth equals 27% y/y, Tenable is growing at 50.9% y/y. With this information in mind, it seems obvious that Tenable should trade at higher valuation than that of RPD.

Conclusion

Tenable brings to the market an innovative business model and is working for large corporations in the United States. With that, the financial situation seems brilliant, and the company is growing revenues at a large pace. In addition, $19 seems low as compared to other peers with less revenue growth. Expected to be traded at 5.7x its sales, the shares could rise to $34 after the IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.