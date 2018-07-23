Riot Blockchain: Why I'm Bullish On Bitcoin And Getting Involved.

Bitcoin may have reached an important bottom and has the potential for another big rally

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has rallied strongly on the week to buck the year-long downtrend and the negative sentiment which has seen critics doubt its survival, giving a boost to the price of Riot Blockchain (RIOT). In this article I will discuss why I am bullish on Bitcoin and why I see this providing support to Riot Blockchain in what may be a short-term speculative play.

After beginning the week around $6,350 the price of Bitcoin came within a whisker of resistance at $7700 on Friday, before fading in late trading. Despite the pullback to $7,283, Bitcoin is still higher by 14% on the week and during the last month, quieter weekend trading has seen bullish moves occurring. This may propel Bitcoin to a strong close on the week. A strong close would see another boost to Riot's price, which was up 27% from Monday's open.

After failing to sustain two rallies in February and April of this year, Bitcoin's future was being cast into doubt by its critics. Bitcoin has retreated from a high near $20,000 at the end of 2017 to reach lows around $6,000. What many fail to accept is that Bitcoin's late-2017 rally was a speculative rally which overextended the uptrend as Bitcoin was receiving front-page media attention. This move was typical of a blow off top and trapped many new investors at the highs. Many of these weak hands will have left the arena and Bitcoin's recent negative price action has been created by a lack of volume and bullish catalyst as current investors are holding at these levels and there has still been a lack of meaningful investment from traditional asset management firms, who have stayed away due to the volatility and uncertainty over regulation.

The lack of new investors is one of the key reasons I am bullish on Bitcoin's future.

(Source: Statista)

Despite the attention that Bitcoin has received in recent months, there were still only 24 million blockchain wallets being used as of the first quarter of 2018. This is a tiny number and cryptocurrency developers are currently working on fixes to longstanding criticisms in an attempt to create mass adoption. If we see a move towards more mainstream adoption, the number of blockchain wallets could increase tenfold or more. Unlike gold, Bitcoin has a limited supply and 80% of Bitcoin's have already been mined. This limited supply alongside improvements in scaling and a lowering of transaction fees should bring further attention from investors.

Bitcoin supporters have been hopeful in recent months that Bitcoin will see favourable moves to regulate the sector and this is driven by a desire to create incentive for institutional money to flood into cryptocurrencies en masse. At present, the entire cryptocurrency market has a market capitalization of $277 billion, with Bitcoin having a 45% dominant share of that figure. Again, these numbers are tiny compared to the trillions that are being invested around the globe in traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.

Efforts to regulate the crypto space are ongoing with a Senate hearing this week leading to mixed views amongst Senators, with one even calling for the ban of mining in the U.S. This is similar to Chinese efforts to clamp down on Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and mining efforts. Despite efforts to curb mining, we are already near the peak of Bitcoins created so their value would hold up even more with a mining ban. China is currently the home of Bitcoin, with around 70% of Bitcoin's hash rate and is also the dominant player in the manufacture of mining equipment. Cheap electricity in the country make it more suitable to the energy-intensive nature of crypto mining. It was recently reported that three Chinese mining companies had achieved unicorn status.

Investors are also hopeful that the S.E.C. will approve a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), with the regulator receiving a flood of supportive letters in favour of the move. A Bitcoin ETF would be another step in the move to mass adoption, and like the arrival of futures in December 2017, it would continue to support accurate price discovery and lower volatility. The SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) for example has net assets of $35 billion, which is close to the market cap of Bitcoin's nearest rival, Ethereum (ETH-USD). The CME noted recently that average daily volume in Bitcoin futures had doubled over the previous quarter.

In recent weeks, a host of bullish projections have been shared about Bitcoin's price. Billionaire Marc Lasry, a founder of distressed investment fund, Avenue Capital saw investors making "five to ten times their money in three to five years." Another bull is Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, who has set a price target of $25,000 by the end of 2018.

If Bitcoin starts to climb once again, we may see a second wave of speculative activity coming into the cryptocurrency market. If Bitcoin does see an ETF come to market or achieve tighter regulatory scrutiny, this could be the green light for institutional money to make an investment and alternative coins would not be able to catch up quickly as an asset. Many of the alternative coins have huge circulating coin supplies in comparison to Bitcoin's 17 million. Regardless of what you think about the long-term valuation of Bitcoin, the movement into digital currency and a tokenized world, may be all that's required for more investment to appear. If corporations see that this is the future, then they will inevitably have to convert into some form of cryptocurrency and they may see this as a chance to also capture some undervalued investment gains. This view was recently echoed by billionaire digital investor Mike Novogratz, who saw a "herd of institutional investors" heading for the cryptocurrency space in the future.

Riot's mining and diversification could boost valuation

For those who haven't heard the story before, Riot Blockchain was formerly a biotech company that produced medical devices before a rapid shift of its business model to focus on cryptocurrency plays in October last year. That announcement obviously coincided with the bull run in Bitcoin and saw the company's stock soar amidst the hype, but the company has since focused on acquiring and developing companies in the sector as they seek to create a viable long-term business model.

Riot Blockchain currently derives its income from crypto mining activities, which the company has decided to post on a quarterly basis. These activities will be used to fund diversification plays and future growth. In June 2018, the company had produced approximately 117 Bitcoins and 290 Litecoins. Riot currently operates a mining facility in Oklahoma and is targeting deployment of 8,000 ASIC miners.

(Source: Riot Blockchain)

RIOT’s investments have been in Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange, a blockchain auditing service, and a telecom smart contract service. Alongside this, RIOT has made a large investment in Bitcoin mining hardware to produce new coins. If we do see a rally in Bitcoin over the next few months, this should lead to another move higher in Riot's stock price as the value of their mining efforts increase.

The investment in the Canadian exchange, Coinsquare, is the most interesting of Riot's growth plays as the company is seeking to expand into Asia and has already earmarked an IPO of its business in September before it lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Riot participated in the most recent funding round which saw its ownership in Coinsquare reach 15% at a current value of $50 million. Coinsquare plans to use the IPO funds to expand further, with UK and the US being part of its plans. If these developments go to plan, it could see a significant boost to Riot's current market cap of $75 million. If Bitcoin has indeed seen a bottom, then the Coinsquare IPO could be well-timed to take advantage of the next rally.

In its telecom investment, Riot owns 52% of TESS Inc, which sees them owning 41.5 million shares, however it would likely take longer for this operation to create any substantial user base.

The first issue for Riot has been earnings and cashflow. In its recent earnings release for the first quarter of 2018, the company posted $900,000 of revenue and despite cost of revenues being $349,000, other expenses and costs brought this to a total of £20.3 million for a net loss of $1.35 per share.

A large part of the negative earnings picture came from the company's massive investment in their mining operations and other ventures. Riot spent $18.9 million on property and equipment, with a further $6.4 million spent on investments for the quarter. This investment has now positioned the company to scale up its mining operations and an increase in the price of Bitcoin would bring a revaluation to Riot's investment interests and its digital currencies. Alongside its mining operations, Riot noted an investment of $5.6 million in digital currencies and this is likely being held for potential price gains. Worryingly, the company's cash position at the end of the first quarter was $5.2 million, down from $11.9 million on the previous quarter, however this included the big outlay as the company positioned itself for the future.

The summary of June's mining performance can give us some clue to work out the company's earnings in future quarters.

June 2018 mining by Riot Blockchain Coin Number Current Price Upgraded Price Bitcoin 117 $7,300 $10,000 $854,100 $1,170,000 Litecoin 290 $83 $150 $24,070 $43,500

(Source: Riot Blockchain, author)

At current price levels, revenues of $900k from mining for one month would therefore assume that Riot Blockchain's revenues will treble in the third quarter. This doesn't account for a potential upgrade in price and any further strength in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market would bring a further boost to these valuations, and also the digital currencies being held as investment by Riot.

There are some big risks but also the potential for big reward

Aside from issues surrounding the company's cash position, the key risks hovering over Riot Blockchain are that of potential legal action. Riot was previously issued with a subpoena from the SEC over issues surrounding the company's change of business model. Riot stated at the time that it would fully co-operate and that other blockchain companies had received similar subpoenas. Another cloud that was cast over the company included a negative investigation by CNBC, which suggested foul play in areas such as insider selling; an investigation which Riot's CEO called a "negative, one-sided piece". Around the same time, the company was hit with lawsuits by disgruntled investors, who were upset at the stock's meteoric rise from $8 to $40 and back again. The lawsuit suggested that insiders offloaded stock at the highs while they were left holding the bag on the way back down. This seems to be a case of sour grapes because the fundamentals didn't warrant a purchase of a stock with no track record of blockchain activity and was driven by hype. The company's recent efforts to create a sustainable business may help their chances with some of the accusations being levelled at them.

Despite the risks that surround Bitcoin and the company, Riot is trading at a multiple which is very close to book value. The investment in Coinsquare is said to be worth $50 million, whilst the company had $5 million of digital currency holdings in the first quarter. Add property and equipment to a tune of $22.5 million and you begin to see the reasoning for this play. The current valuation doesn't include the potential for the possible Bitcoin rally and the chance of a premium on the Coinsquare investment. Riot's mining operations are also providing revenues which will stabilize the accounts and we can assume revenues of approximately $3 million for the third quarter. With a current price of $5.90, Riot would only need to see earnings per share of $1 to warrant a valuation of 10x earnings and a doubling in the stock price. The uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin mining and the limited supply would cap this multiple, however the company will have time to transition and find other revenue sources.

Conclusion

Despite the risks in Riot Blockchain, I believe the negativity surrounding the company has been countered by the company's moves to create a sustainable business model. The price action that occured previously in this company was not related to any false promotion but rather the hype that was being stirred in the media alongside Bitcoin's meteroic rise. Investor's have side-stepped blockchain stocks after the volatility and it may be a good time to get involved. I have taken a very small position in Riot as a speculative play and I am especially keen to see how it plays out if we get further gains in the price of Bitcoin in the coming weeks and the appetite that is seen for Coinsquare's IPO. Despite the risks, Riot has completed their investment and transition process and should see a much stronger earnings release at the end of the third quarter. Riot is already trading at a fair multiple based on its tangible assets and the potential upside is for 2-3x the current price at a reasonable multiple. This return would be higher if we see another strong rally in Bitcoin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.