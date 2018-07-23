A Strategy To Consider To Reduce Market Volatility

Recently in the comments section of one of my articles, a reader who was searching for an authority to show that my approach of focusing on income growth was flawed linked to this article from 2015 by Chuck Carnevale. Because the stocks Chuck picked to illustrate his points had only about a third of their total return from 1997 to 2015 coming from dividends, the read thought Chuck backed him up that it was foolish to focus on dividends and dividend growth instead of share price and dividend growth.

I think Chuck's concluding paragraph shows that the reader didn't understand what Chuck was saying,

If you are a long-term oriented investor, and if your investment objective is a current and growing income stream, I believe it makes more sense to keep your focus on your income and how it consistently grows over time. Stock-price volatility is unavoidable and will inevitably change from rising to falling several times over a long investing horizon. The key is to ignore the volatility of stock prices and the anxiety it brings, and focus your attention instead on the consistency and predictability of your growing dividends. Not only will that calm you down, but also it's what matters most in the long run anyway. (emphasis added)

In his article, Chuck only showed what an investment that didn't reinvest the dividends produced, perfectly reasonable when one is using the income to live on rather than to grow the portfolio. I own or follow quite a few of the stocks in Chuck's article, and I think a review of how they did both with and without dividends being reinvested (and also updated to the current time) will provide additional evidence that focusing in the dividend, its growth and how well the company supports the dividend is a good investment strategy.

Being Too Optimistic Is As Bad As Being Too Fearful

In his article, Chuck quoted a study by the Brandes Institute. While Chuck liked the study and what it showed, he seemed to be concerned that the words used to describe the gains from dividends might cause some investors to have unrealistically high expectations of the dividends that would be generated. Chuck's examples were chosen, so as to paint a picture of what one would reasonably get from blue chip (and thus low risk) dividend payers.

My reader also pointed out that unreasonable fear of loss can greatly limit one's investment returns. I agree with that, but point out that not all fear of loss is unreasonable. This is where my 4 investment keys come in to play. If a company is growing revenues, growing profits or cash generations, handling debt well, and growing a well-supported dividend it is unlikely that a price decline will be permanent. By focusing on my 4 keys, you can separate out the opportunities from the pitfalls.

A Look At How Some Of The Companies Chuck Picked Did With And Without Dividends Reinvested

For my purposes, I will select a sample of the companies that Chuck analyzed both to keep the article length reasonable and because I don't own or follow all of the stocks he covered.

First, let's start with Automatic Data Processing (ADP). In the interests of full disclosure, while I don't currently own any shares of ADP, I do have a niece who works for the company. For the period Chuck examined on a $10K initial investment, the shares paid ~$9,287 in dividends and the total investment was worth ~$50,750. So, for a 9-year period approximately, one would collect nearly the amount invested in dividends alone, even when the dividends were not reinvested. But many investors, even those who are retired invest the dividends back into at least some of their positions, how did that do?

Using this tool, I look at the total return for both dividends reinvested and not reinvested from January of 1997 to the end of January 2016 (approximately, but not quite the time frame Chuck used).

Figure 1 ADP Dividends Reinvested 2015

Figure 2 ADP Dividends NOT Reinvested 2015

So, comparing apples to apples, the difference between reinvesting dividends and not over this 9-year period is right around $11K, a bit more than the original investment. At the end of this 9-year period when the investor hasn't been reinvesting the dividends, the dividend income is $1176 and with reinvesting the dividends its $1655. That's 40% more income. And that is a third of the value of the portfolio coming from dividends. Also, the difference in total return from what Chuck got and what I got (given a small difference in dates) nicely illustrates the volatility of prices and the volatility smoothing of focusing on dividends.

Let's next look at how ADP has done over the 1997 till now time period.

Figure 3 ADP Dividends Reinvested till 2018

Dividend income from 2017 has risen to $2031. The total return has now risen to ~$119,190 with a CAGR of 12.22% (clearly, it's been good to be in ADP since 2015).

Figure 4 ADP Dividends NOT Reinvested to 2018

Dividend income from 2017 is $1376. Looking at just capital gains, the stock has appreciated roughly $56,000. Dividends work out to be around $11,900 without reinvestment. With dividend reinvestment, there is another roughly $40K of total return. Notice that with about 30 months more time, the difference between reinvesting and not reinvesting the dividend increased to nearly 4 times the amount. And that with just 2 years of additional time, with dividend reinvestment, the dividends are accounting for just under half of the total return.

Next, let's look and see how Colgate Palmolive (CL) had done.

Figure 5 CL Dividends Reinvested 2018

Now on a total return basis, CL didn't do as well as ADP, but a CAGR of 10.51% is still pretty good. So, what income did our initial investment of $10 buy us in 2017? $2053 as it turns out which is a little bit better than what ADP would have done for us. So, while some might see CL as a laggard based on the dividends it's paying, it seems to be pulling its weight. Don't get me wrong, the dividend payment alone doesn't make CL a good investment (lots of other factors about dividend sustainability and growth prospects need to be considered), but the slower total return doesn't make it a bad investment.

Figure 6 CL Dividends NOT Reinvested 2018

Looking at the case of not reinvesting the dividends, one can see that for CL that makes a very big difference. That isn't unexpected because based on the dividend income from 2018 when dividends were reinvested, it was clear that the stock price didn't appreciate as much as the stock price of ADP. To my way of thinking, looked at from an income perspective, this is a pretty good investment, whereas from a total return perspective, it's more like an average investment.

Next, let's look at Exxon Mobil (XOM). It's one of the stocks Chuck looked at and it's one that many see as a poor investment because the price hasn't moved higher much of late.

Figure 7 XOM Dividends Reinvested 2018

Now, clearly, XOM didn't do as well on the total return front as did ADP or even CL. Does that make it a bad investment? Well, on the dividend income front, it is certainly pulling its weight by generating $2069 in dividends in 2017. Let's look at how it did without reinvesting the dividends.

Figure 8 XOM Dividends NOT Reinvested 2018

Clearly, dividend reinvestment helped a lot as without it the total return was only $23,767, less than half of the total return when dividends were reinvested. So, did dividends make a big contribution to the profitability of this position? They certainly did. And it can be argued that the consistent dividend payments could help an investor to not sell during several points where the share price was low and declining.

Figure XOM position value 1997 to 2018

Looking at the chart above, the green circles indicate spots where an investor with extra cash might buy more shares of XOM and boost his dividend income. While there is much to recommend, just picking good companies and then reinvesting the dividends back into the position, the graph illustrates the possibility that more discriminating purchases might work even better.

Next, let's look at Sherwin-Williams (SHW). I think this is an interesting case because its dividend yield is now fairly low and its price has increased pretty dramatically in recent years as the YChart® shows.

So, how did $10K worth of SHW shares purchased in 1997 do?

Figure 10 SHW Dividends Reinvested 2018

Well, 15.25% CAGR is very good, much better than ADP. But then over the same time period, shares of ADP increased in price less than half the amount that SHW did.

On the dividend income front, with dividends reinvested, SHW would have paid out just $1746 in dividends. With about $100K more capital tied up in SHW than in ADP, that extra $100 a year might not be worth the risk of having so much capital in the SHW position. Deciding if now is the time to trim (or even exit) the SHW position is beyond the scope of this article (as it involves a lot of variables involved with dividend sustainability combined with future earnings and share price growth estimates). But even so taking $20K or so out of SHW and putting it into the shares of a company with sound fundamentals but with a share price that is currently beaten down could be just the thing to do.

So, surely with all these capital gains for SHW, the dividends should have had only a small impact, right?

Figure 11 SHW Dividends NOT Reinvested 2018

Well, reinvesting the dividends raised the total return CAGR by around 200 basis points. About the same increase as ADP saw. So, even with a stock that rapidly gains in share price, reinvesting the dividends does make a significant difference. Even when the yield is low and the share price gains are big.

Conclusion

Dividend growth investing, for me anyway, is all about racking up lots of small wins on a regular basis. Having rapid increases in share price isn't all that important. First, I don't want to sell my shares, I want to mostly keep getting the dividends. Second, it's much harder to pick stocks that will go up, that can lead to a lot of losses. My 4 keys both point to companies that can increase their dividends and to stocks that will eventually go up in price (or should).

By focusing on the income, my shares produce I am far less dependent on selling those shares for more than I paid for them. To use an analogy from bowling, focus on making the spares and the strikes will take care of themselves. That is good advice because lots of points can be made getting a spare while getting one is almost entirely a matter of skill and knowledge that an average bowler can develop. Strikes, on the other hand, have a large luck component (for the average bowler anyway).

With dividend growth investing, knowledge I can easily find is what helps me identify good investments and the big investment houses don't have a huge edge over me. With capital gains, too much information is beyond my ability to gather and analyze (and this gives the edge to big investment houses). I am not saying that other strategies can't work, as they clearly can. I am saying that for me, dividend growth investing works best. Each investor has to decide for themselves, based on their own goals and temperament what strategy works best for them.

Hopefully, by looking at what I do, others can learn. If you haven't already, take a look at my DGI portfolio, a real portfolio where I am investing for my retirement.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.