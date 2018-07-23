The Young Investor's ETF Strategy - Adding SCHF To The Portfolio

Young investors with limited capital and those who aren't as concerned with above-average yield are likely to find this strategy the most attractive.

The portfolio previously consisted of two funds (SCHD and SCHB) but I recently introduced SCHF, which will be reviewed in this article.

With time on my side and a market that appears fully valued, I decided to implement a new strategy of ETF cost-averaging using Charles Schwab ETFs.

Investment Thesis

For those who are familiar with my work, I think it would be easy to accept the argument that a majority of my writings focus on near-term and/or current retirees. I'll even admit that I have neglected my own portfolio over the last year as I tend to get caught up in writing and monitoring my clients' portfolios. This is the third article in a new series that documents the changes I'm making to my own personal investment portfolio (specifically concerning the ETF portion of my portfolio) with the goal that I can improve my investment returns while also providing a roadmap that young investors can relate to.

My previous articles can be found via the links below:

The ultimate goal is to help younger investors learn from my mistakes and to utilize low-cost tools (such as ETFs) that can create a diversified portfolio that benefits from regular cost-averaging over the long term. I believe this portfolio is most helpful for those who don't have a large amount to invest already, as well as those who do not want to spend more time than necessary researching, etc.

As a disclosure, I want to note that:

This series will focus on building up my Charles Schwab ETF portfolio only. I still hold a significant amount of common stock that will not be discussed in this series.

Much like my series on John and Jane, I strongly believe in transparency, which is why I will include actual documentation (when possible) of my trades and account activity.

The beauty of this strategy comes from its simplicity, which can be used by investors regardless of education or income.

Adding SCHF As Another Option In My Portfolio

The portfolio is currently focused on the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB). For more information on why I included these in the portfolio, please reference the hyperlinks in the Investment Thesis section above.

Before choosing a fund like the Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), I always start with a look at the competition. Some of the important characteristics that I consider during this comparison include the following:

Expense Ratios

Total Assets

Top 10 Holdings/All Holdings

Dividend Yield

Inception Date

Short Term and Long-Term Performance

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHF's expenses are very similar to most of the funds I am comparing it with the exception of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), which comes with a whopping .32% Net/Gross expense ratio. Outside of this, the negligible difference in expense between the iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV), the iShares Core MSCI EAFE (IEFA), and the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) are so negligible that the difference does not concern me.

Inception date in total returns is extremely important because many of these funds have nearly identical assets but their performance over a selected period of time can often be misleading. Simply put, a longer history provides better insight as to how the ETF will perform going forward. Unfortunately, we need more than a 10-year history to see how the fund performs largely because many of these funds were started at the beginning of the bull run that followed the great recession.

Source: Charles Schwab

For instance, SPDW appears to underperform all other funds by a large margin while IDEV appears to outperform by a large margin. The underperformance and outperformance of these funds can be directly attributed to an overpriced market when SPDW was created and an underpriced market (relative to current prices) for IDEV.

We can gain a better understanding of how these funds will actually perform in the future by looking at their top 10 holdings relative to one another.

Source: Charles Schwab

Based on the holdings listed above, we can make a reasonable conclusion that all five of these funds are likely to have similar performance going forward. Some funds like IDEV are technically more diversified than SCHF, which may lead to better or worse returns depending on the performance of those companies. As an investor, I do not concern myself with trivial differences like this because it is nearly impossible to determine which companies will end up lagging/outperforming. In my opinion, every one of the funds above meets my criteria for diversification.

Returning to my point about the inception date, it is also important to consider the difference in between ETF returns from any select point in time. For the most part, comparisons like the one below don't tell us the full story in one graph.

SCHF data by YCharts

The graph above shows the total returns for each ETF based on its price exactly one year ago. In the scenario, IDEV has outperformed SCHF by 75 basis points. We see that at the end of January and in early February, all of the ETFs above tumbled in price and reduced the total return of each ETF considerably. Since the market as a whole is looking fully valued in many areas, I also like to look at how the price changes during a drop like this so I can better gauge the volatility associated with each ETF.

SCHF data by YCharts

Using January 31, 2018 as the start date, it is also worth pointing out that SCHF has demonstrated less volatility than the other four ETFs based on the chart above. SCHF's upside potential and downside protection (relative to the other four ETF's) is definitely a major positive in my book. This concept is made even more important due to the fact that this strategy is focused on regularly investing small amounts of money on a daily basis.

At this point, the main issue I have with SCHF is that the dividend is paid on an annual basis whereas the other four ETFs make semiannual distributions. This difference is only a small negative due to the fact that we are not focused on dividend income when it comes to this portfolio. With that said, an annual distribution is likely to have a negative impact on dividend reinvestment and compounding benefits.

SCHF Prospectus

SCHF focuses on companies included in the FTSE Developed ex-US Index "which is comprised of large and mid capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States" (Prospectus). As of August 31, 2017, the index had a total of 1,488 stocks spread throughout 23 developed market countries. At least 90% of net assets must be invested in this index in the form of stocks, depositary receipts representing securities of the index, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), and European Depositary Receipts (EDRs).

Source: Charles Schwab

It is important to consider that some of the shares will be held in a Taxable Portfolio, which means that portfolio turnover can have a serious impact on total returns. With the portfolio turnover rate at 5%, I am not concerned about the impact/implications created by the fund buying and selling securities.

SCHF's current entry price of $33.51/share is also appealing to young investors who want diversification and lack the capital to invest in individual stocks of the same companies.

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHF is diversified by company and industry with the heaviest concentration in the financial sector. I actually like the idea of a fund that is more concentrated on financials due to the fact that interest rates are on the rise and they should benefit the financial sector as a whole. As I mentioned above, the market appears to be highly (if not fully) valued but the financial sector is one area that remains attractive based on years of underperformance after the great recession.

Risks

Like all investments, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with ETFs. Here are some of the most key risks that come from purchasing shares of SCHF:

Passively Managed - While the fund follows the FTSE Developed ex-US Index, it won't automatically adjust holdings to take advantage of changing trends in the marketplace like an actively-managed account would. The fund is reviewed and changes implemented annually at the end of August. Tracking Error Risk - Because the fund attempts to replicate the performance of the Dow Jones US Broad Stock Market Index (95% goal), there is the possibility that may not successfully do so. This is referred to as "Tracking Error" and it can be significant if the companies included in the fund deviate in performance. Portfolio Turnover - Portfolio turnover is low (at 5%) and I have no reason to believe that it will dramatically increase. With that said, the portfolio is reconstructed at the end of August and it could lead to higher turnover, and ultimately, higher taxes (unless held in a tax-advantaged account like a Traditional or ROTH IRA). Other risks such as liquidity and currency volatility exist when investing in companies on an international exchange. Exposure to currency can be both a benefit and a risk and therefore it is important to balance your exposure to SCHF according to your investment needs. Although I list liquidity as a risk, this problem is largely resolved by the assets of SCHF since it typically only invests in the largest international companies.

Long-Term ETF Strategy

Here are the six rules I will follow when implementing this strategy (I have revised rules #4 and #6 for additional clarification):

I am only allowed to purchase one share of any commission-free Charles Schwab ETF per day (per Taxable and ROTH IRA account). Even more specifically, I may only purchase a Charles Schwab ETF on a day when the price is currently sitting at a loss to the previous end of day price. If the first and second criteria are met and I have cash available to invest, I will make the purchase; however, if there is no cash available, then I will forgo making a purchase on that day. I am only allowed to sell up to 50% of my holdings in a Schwab ETF when the total gain exceeds 10%. If gains exceed 10%, I may continue purchasing shares, stop purchasing shares, or choose to sell (0-50% of my shares) at my own discretion. Any shares I sell will be used to invest in another one of my approved Charles Schwab ETFs (allowing me to rebalance the portfolio) and will not be held as cash. All distributions will be collected as cash and added to the pot for purchasing additional shares. The Charles Schwab funds I have approved include the following: SCHD, SCHB, and SCHF. No Schwab ETF will be considered eligible until I have performed the necessary research.

I have decided that this approach is acceptable for both my Taxable account and my Roth IRA.

By implementing this strategy, I am hoping to achieve the following:

Effective long-term cost-averaging that is free of expensive trade fees.

Design a portfolio that will benefit from small (but regular) investments over a long period of time (and hopefully encourage other young investors to do the same).

Exploit the cost variance of an ETF throughout the day by following my #2 rule (An ETF can be up in the morning and down in the afternoon, which means that I would only purchase shares in the afternoon) and the pennies, nickels, and dimes of difference will add up over the long term.

Taxable Account

I began implementing this strategy on April 20, 2018, when I made my first ETF purchase. Here are my purchases for the taxable account since my last update on June 8, 2018.

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHD - I invested $250.62 on shares of SCHD in my Taxable Account during the time period of June 9th to July 21st.

SCHB - I invested $467.55 on shares of SCHB in my Taxable Account during the time period of June 9th to July 21st.

SCHF - I invested $33.25 on shares of SCHF in my Taxable Account during the time period of June 9th to July 21st.

Since the inception of this portfolio (April 20th, 2018) SCHD, SCHB, and SCHF in the taxable account now have the following characteristics:

SCHD

I have invested $989.63 on a total of 20 shares.

SCHD has a cost basis of $49.48/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $50.60/share, which results in a total return since inception of $22.37 or approximately 2.26% on an annualized basis.

SCHB

I have invested $601.91 on a total of 9 shares.

SCHB has a cost basis of $66.88/share.

SCHB is currently sitting at $68.05/share, which results in a total return since inception of $10.54 or approximately 1.75% on an annualized basis.

SCHF

I have invested $33.25 on a total of 1 share.

SCHF has a cost basis of $33.25/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $33.51/share, which results in a total return since inception of $.26 or approximately .78 % on an annualized basis.

Roth IRA

I began implementing this strategy on April 20, 2018, when I made my first ETF purchase. Here are my purchases for the Roth account since my last update/purchase was made on June 8, 2018.

Source: Charles Schwab

SCHD - I invested $251.10 on shares of SCHD in my ROTH Account during the time period of June 9th to July 21st.

SCHB - I invested $535.54 on shares of SCHB in my ROTH Account during the time period of June 9th to July 21st.

SCHF - I invested $33.25 on shares of SCHF in my ROTH Account during the time period of June 9th to July 21st.

Since the inception of this portfolio (April 20th, 2018) SCHD, SCHB, and SCHF in the ROTH account now have the following characteristics:

SCHD

I have invested $1082.67 on a total of 22 shares.

SCHD has a cost basis of $49.21/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $50.60/share, which results in a total return since inception of $30.53 or approximately 2.82% on an annualized basis.

SCHB

I spent $669.80 on a total of 10 shares.

SCHB has a cost basis of $66.98/share.

SCHB is currently sitting at $68.05/share, which results in a total return since inception of $10.70 or approximately 1.60% on an annualized basis.

SCHF

I spent $33.25 on a total of 1 share.

SCHF has a cost basis of $33.25/share.

SCHD is currently sitting at $33.51/share, which results in a total return since inception of $.26 or approximately .78 % on an annualized basis.

Conclusion

Adding SCHF to the mix should help provide another great option to diversify away from a portfolio of companies that are primarily headquartered in the United States. I expect SCHF will help to balance out the total performance of the portfolio.

Since the inception of this strategy, I have purchased a total of 30 shares in the Taxable account and 33 shares in the Roth IRA. When we factor in that each share was purchased in its own transaction, it means that I have saved $311.85 in transaction fees by using Schwab ETFs compared with other ETF funds that are subject to the $4.95 trading fee.

As of July 21st, 2018, I have a cash balance of $1,422.41 in the Taxable Account and $1,338.64 in the Roth IRA. I have not added any capital to my Taxable Account or Roth IRA since the implementation of this strategy. Any increases in my available cash have come from the buying/selling of individual stock.

What do you think of my strategy? I love to hear feedback from readers and will do my best to respond to all comments.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB, SCHD, SCHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.