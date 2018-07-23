Sonos Proposes Terms For $250 Million IPO

The IPO is reasonably priced but SONO faces increasing competitive pressures from major Internet firms.

Sonos and selling shareholders aim to raise $250 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Sonos (SONO) intends to sell shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $250 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm invented a wireless multi-room music system enabling users to play and control music through the use of a smartphone. The company’s system provides an immersive wireless listening experience.

SONO is growing revenues and gross profit quickly but faces increasing competitive pressures from major Internet firms.

Company & Technology

Santa Barbara, CA-based Sonos was founded in 2002 to give consumers instant, computer-free access to songs, radio stations, audiobooks, TV, etc. The company introduced its wireless multi-room home sound system in 2005 and now offers a variety of related products.

Management is headed by CEO Patrick Spence, who has been with the firm since 2012. Spence also served as CCO and President of the company. In addition, Spence held various management positions with BlackBerry from 1998 - 2012.

Sonos’ mission is to fill every home with music. The company’s products are distributed in over 50 countries with 55% of 2017 revenue coming outside the U.S. The firm intends to expand into new countries through country-specific marketing campaigns and distribution channels.

Investors in Sonos included KKR & Co., Index Ventures, e.ventures, Redpoint, Elevation Partners, and Greenspring Associates.

Below is a brief overview video of the Sonos Home Sound System:

(Source: Sonos)

Sonos’ products include wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company has a portfolio of over 630 issued patents and 570 applications.

Sonos’ wireless speakers include PLAY:1, PLAY:3, PLAY:5, and Sonos One. Home theater products include PLAYBAR, PLAYBASE, SUB, and Sonos Beam. In addition, Sonos’ CONNECT and CONNECT:AMP allow for the conversion of third-party wired speakers, stereo systems or home theater setups into wirelessly controlled streaming music systems.

Benefits of the company’s software include:

Multi-room experience

Enhanced functionality through software upgrades

Intuitive and flexible control

Advanced acoustics

(Source: S-1/A statement)

As of March 2018, Sonos customers had registered over 19 million products in 6.9 million households globally.

The Sonos Beam is the company’s latest product, released in July 2018. It is the company’s first voice-enabled home theater speaker. 63 music services are supported by the device. Amazon’s Alexa technology is also built-in to the new Sonos Beam for voice commands. This technology is also supported with the Sonos One.

Customer Acquisition

Sonos’ marketing investments are focused on digital, out-of-home, print, sponsorships, brand activations and channel marketing. Loyalty, word-of-mouth marketing and growth of direct channels are driven by customer experience and customer relationship management.

The company sells its products mainly through over 10,000 third-party physical retail stores. The majority of Sonos’ sales are completed through traditional physical retailers. The company also sells through online retailers such as Amazon, custom installers, and the company website.

Sonos is investing in a direct-to-consumer sales channel, mainly through the website. Management believes that Sonos can expand the number of products in current customers’ home, a key part of the company’s business model.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been falling as revenues have increased, indicating increased sales efficiencies, as the figures show below:

Six months ended Q1 2018: 23.3%

FYE 2017: 27.2%

FYE 2016: 28.6%

Sonos intends to continue investing significant resources in marketing and brand development efforts. Significant investment increases in marketing and brand development for the company occur during the holiday shopping season, new product launches and software introductions.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the smart speaker market will be worth $11.79 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 34.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing number of smart homes, rising disposable income, rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices, and growing trend of entertainment personalization.

North America is currently leading the smart speaker market. The region is expected to sustain the leading position for several years due to the high adoption of smart speakers.

Major competitive vendors that sell or are developing smart speakers include:

Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO)

Bose

Samsung (and its subsidiaries Harman Kardon and JBL) (OTC:SSNLF)

Sony (SNE)

Sound United (and its subsidiaries Denon and Polk)

Amazon (AMZN)

Apple (AAPL)

Google (GOOG)

Management lists the following as competitive strengths:

Leading home sound system

Platform enables freedom of choice for consumers

Differentiated consumer experience creates engages households

Commitment to innovation drives continuous improvement

Home sound system expansion drives attractive financial model

Financial Performance

Sonos’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

Consistently increasing gross profit

Decreasing gross margin

Sharply reduced cash flow from operations due to paying down accounts payable

Below are the company’s financial results for the past five and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: S-1/A statement)

Total Revenue ($)

Six months ended Q1 2018: $655.7 million, 34% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $992.5 million, 10.1% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $901.3 million, 6.9% increase vs. prior

FYE 2015: $843.5 million

Gross Profit ($)

Six months ended Q1 2018: $277.5 million

FYE 2017: $456.1 million

FYE 2016: $403.4 million

FYE 2015: $382.1 million

Gross Margin (%)

Six months ended Q1 2018: 42.3%

FYE 2017: 45.9%

FYE 2016: 44.8%

FYE 2015: 45.3%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Six months ended Q1 2018: $4.6 million

FYE 2017: $60.7 million

FYE 2016: $43.3 million

FYE 2015: $38.7 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $117.8 million in cash and $225.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Sonos intends to raise $250 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock. The company is selling 5.55 million shares and selling shareholders are selling 8.33 million shares.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.77 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products, services, technologies or assets. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of our common stock by the selling stockholders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co., Allen & Company, RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, and Raymond James.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 1, 2018.

