Twitter: The Emerging Battleground

Its bears (rightly) point to Twitter's multi-year revenue stagnation and slowing MAU growth, thus believing its current valuation is far too high.

Twitter is one of the dominant social media players, and has significant potential for growth, provided management continues to act prudently.

The Stock

Twitter's (TWTR) stock has experienced a meteoric rise over the past 15 months, rising over 180% since its 2017 lows:

However, recent events have caused a large increase in the number of bearish arguments against Twitter, with several analysts claiming that the stock's upside is limited and investors will experience pain as MAU (Monthly Active User) numbers fall this quarter due to management's efforts to combat spam. However, I believe Twitter's stock still has significant upside potential, and in this article I will counter the common bearish arguments.

Bearish Arguments

-Stagnant multi-year revenue is one of the Twitter bears' main arguments against upside in Twitter's stock:

As we can see, the explosive growth in revenue that characterized Twitter's early years post IPO, since mid-2016 this explosive growth has petered out, leaving investors to start questioning the merits of Twitter's high valuation.

-The growing number of bearish analyst reports/skeptical press has begun to frighten everyday investors that see panicked headlines and fear begins to set in:

On Macquarie Downgrading Twitter: Twitter shares may be topping out, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter. The stock has soared this year, and all of Twitter's strategy and product improvements are priced in, he says. Plus, there isn't a new catalyst that will drive further gains for the moment. (Source: Business Insider)

-A key argument from bears for near-term weakness in Twitter is their claims of a drop in the number of Monthly Active Users (MAU) due to the deletion of spam/suspicious accounts. These reports have investors concerned that Twitter's Q2 earnings will be highly negative:

Twitter's closely-watched active user metrics could be impacted. Earlier this week, the Washington Post quoted an anonymous company source who said the account deletions could affect the user metric when it reports earnings on Friday, July 27. (Source: LA Times)

Related to this point is the general slowdown in the number of monthly active users:

This should be a genuine concern for investors, as MAU growth is key to maintaining Twitter's current valuation and providing room for growth in the future. However, I believe investments in Twitter's content and management's increased focus on growing their international user base will begin to return MAU numbers to decent growth levels (more on this below)

My Bullish Thesis

-Despite the slowdown in revenue growth over the last 3 years, Twitter has experienced several strong quarters in a row over the last year, suggesting that the strong growth the company has displayed in the past is not yet finished:

In Q1'18, we achieved the following results: Q1 revenue totaled $665 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year, or an increase of 27% year-over-year when excluding the approximately $23 million of revenue in Q1'17 from our fully-deprecated TellApart product.

Advertising revenue for 1Q18 increased 21% y/y. Revenue from data licensing also increased 20% y/y. International revenue was a highlight for Q1, totaling $318 million (+53% y/y), while total ad engagements increased 69% y/y. If management can keep up this newfound momentum, investors will continue to be rewarded.

-An increased focus by management on international growth provides Twitter with a lucrative avenue for growth moving forward, and the early signs are encouraging, with particular strength shown in growth within the Asia-Pacific region during Q1. If management continues to successfully target the international market, this could widely offset the slowdown in domestic MAU, and return that key metric to strong growth, countering one of the bears' strongest arguments.

Heath Terry, GS Tech Analyst- We continue to believe that consensus expectations underestimate Twitter's ability to 1) drive incremental engagement through new features and information quality initiatives, 2) better monetize engagement as advertisers leverage newer targeting and measurement functionality, and 3) show significant operating expense leverage as incremental revenue flows to the bottom-line (Source: Markets Insider)

During Q1, Twitter signed more than 30 new live-streaming, highlight, and VOD partnerships, including a deal with Fox Sports for a unique live FIFA World Cup recap show and highlights of every FIFA World Cup goal, MLB (Baseball) for live games and highlights, MLS (Soccer) for live games and highlights, and People TV for a new nightly interactive live series called "Chatter." In total, Twitter streamed more than 1,300 live broadcasts in Q1, with approximately 80% of those reaching a global audience. Adding more unique content will continue to add value to Twitter's current audience and convince more potential audiences to sign up.

-Although Twitter's valuation may seem high at first glance (especially when using the traditional metrics), due to the nature of the social media space, its current market cap has significant room to improve:

FB Market Cap data by YCharts

Although it may seem counterintuitive to value investors, I believe that Twitter's PS ratio should be significantly higher than Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB), as Twitter has much more potential for multiplying in size if management's strategy pays off, and although it would likely never reach close to Facebook's (well deserved) $600b market cap, Twitter definitely has the capacity to significantly increase its footprint from its reasonably small current base.

-Improvements in Twitter's user base through increased efforts to combat bots/spam accounts have left bears shorting Twitter into Q2 earnings, as they believe MAU numbers will fall as spam accounts are deleted. Twitter's CFO Ned Segal claims that spam account deletions will have minimal impact on MAU figures:

"Most accounts we remove are not included in our reported metrics as they have not been active on the platform for 30 days or more, or we catch them at sign up and they are never counted. If we removed 70M accounts from our reported metrics, you would hear directly from us. (Source: Business Insider)

Goldman's analysis on the user impact mirror's the CFO's positive net effect claims:

While concerns around the impact the company's information quality initiatives could have on reported user metrics have weighed on the stock in recent days, our advertiser checks and 3rd party traffic data suggest the impact of these ongoing efforts on user and advertiser engagement will be net positive.(Source: Markets Insider)

As such, it is likely bears have misread the impact this spam purge will have on both Twitter's Q2 results, and are ignoring the long-term positives these policy changes will have for existing users.

-Management has also placed a new emphasis on the importance in improving the platforms user-friendly nature with the new user curated timelines of Tweets, the launch of Bookmarks and video timestamps all making it easier to follow topics of interest and breaking news.

These updates continue to work to differentiate Twitter from its rivals while adding content while retaining a familiar usability to avoid alienating both new and existing users alike.

My Conclusion

Twitter's potential for further growth by organically increasing user numbers and via targeted acquisitions, its significantly smaller size than its (arguably) main competitor, the rapid acceleration of its EBIT growth over the past 3 years and the increased focus on adding valuable content suggest to me that there is still significant potential for significant upside for long term investors, and the fact that large numbers of market participants are trading based on the idea that Twitter's MAU numbers will significantly drop this quarter (due to Twitter's anti-spam initiatives) provide an opportunity for investors to enter long positions prior to Twitters Q2 earnings release due to the high probability of an upside breakout as shorts are liquidated as more positive numbers than expected are reported.

Note that for Q2, management expects EBITDA to be between $245 million and $265 million, with a margin of between 37% and 38%.

All investors must conduct their own due diligence on all investments and must take full responsibility for their own portfolio.

