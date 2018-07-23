Best Buy Is Surfing The Success Of Big Tech Companies

Best Buy (BBY) has an asset the big tech companies need: over 1200 physical locations. This is more than three times as many physical locations as any of the big tech firms. Brick and mortar stores serve an important purpose: physical locations give customers the chance to see products first hand. While customers prefer the convenience of online shopping, brick and mortar stores allow customers to learn about new products and receive support for products they currently own. Tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and others are increasing synergy between their products. Today every appliance seems to be smart and connected. These tech companies need physical locations to promote products and help customers understand all of these products. The following article will explain why the tech behemoths need Best Buy and how the company is capitalizing on this.

Best Buy's Brick and Mortar Superiority:

Best Buy is superior when it comes to brick and mortar locations. Look at the table below:

Locations in the US Best Buy 1293 Apple 271 Microsoft 89 Amazon 86 Amazon with Whole Foods 424

Source: Statistica and Company Websites

Amazon still doesn't come close to Best Buy even with the acquisition of Whole Foods. Even Apple, which is known for its retail locations is still way behind Best Buy. It is also important to note that 20% of Apple's US locations are in California alone. For maximum visibility, tech companies need Best Buy.

Tech Company Partnerships with Best Buy:

Best Buy has become a marketplace for tech companies.

Source: Photo cred Mac Rumors

This is what the Apple section of Best Buy looks like. It looks exactly like a tiny Apple store. Next to the tiny Apple store is a tiny Sony (SNE) store. Below is a list of all the "tiny stores" that Best Buy has.

Apple Amazon Samsung Microsoft Sony Verizon Google AT&T

Instead of trying to beat the tech behemoths, Best Buy turned its stores into a tech arena where other tech companies battle for space. Best Buy is using its stores to foster competition, where giant tech companies have to partner with it because of all of its locations. Even telecommunication companies are doing battle in Best Buy like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

Best Buy has become like a high-class fashion department store. You walk through a Best Buy and see displays for all these premier brands just like you would at Saks Fifth Avenue. But instead of Chanel and Dior, you see Google and Apple. However, as much as Best Buy has started to look like Saks Fifth Avenue, Best Buy is nothing like a fashion department store because tech is much more complicated than fashion.

PS: I know Best Buy doesn't really look like Saks 5th Avenue.

Why Tech Needs Brick and Mortar:

What is a smart home? It seems like that definition is expanding every day. Did you know you can buy an auto watering pot? I had no idea that even existed. There is even an egg tray that connects to your phone and will let you know how many eggs you have left. I don't know why anyone would need that, but my point is that the smart home seems to be getting more complicated. It's all very overwhelming. Luckily, Best Buy has decided to step in and help with over 1200 locations throughout the US. Senior research analyst at Piper Jaffray, Peter Keith, had this to say:

I'm inclined to agree with Mr. Keith. Last year, Best Buy launched it's In-Home Advisory Program. Check out Best Buy's blog for the full description of this service.

The service is simple. A Best Buy employee goes to a customer's home and assists them with their technology. The service is completely free. The reason why Best Buy is doing the service is genius. Not only does Best Buy build lasting relationships with customers, but the company is also creating a new range of cross-selling opportunities. While Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, and others continue to add new devices to their synergistic product lines, Best Buy can offer customers advice about new products that will fit well in the customers' homes. Since the products that big tech companies make are so popular it makes cross-selling easy for Best Buy. Best Buy is serving as support while other companies weave a complicated web of successful products.

I highly recommend reading the Bloomberg Businessweek article "Best Buy Should be Dead, But It's Thriving in the Age of Amazon" by Susan Berfield and Matthew Boyle. The article gives a more in-depth look at Best Buy's advisory service.

Best Buy's Performance:

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Best Buy seems to be doing pretty well, especially for retail. Best Buy's 5-year dividend growth rate is over 18%. The current dividend yield is 2.3%.

(in billions) 2014 2015 2016 2017 Operating Cash Flow 1.09 1.93 1.32 2.54 Free Cash Flow 0.54 1.37 0.67 1.96

Cash flow is healthy and positive. The balance sheet is sounding no alarms.

BBY data by YCharts

Best Buy shares seem to have resistance at around $76 and support at $68. I will be looking to buy some shares now, and buy more shares at $68.

Conclusion:

Best Buy's business model fits perfectly in the tech ecosystem. Best Buy needs tech companies and tech companies need Best Buy's stores. Best Buy is surfing the success of FAANG and all the other tech giants. As Apple, Amazon, and Google continue to successfully market their products online and in their own limited retail spaces, Best Buy will help carry big tech's success to a broader customer base. Best Buy serves as a much cheaper investment in the success of multiple big tech firms.

Did I miss anything important? What are your thoughts on Best Buy? Please comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.