First Look At Safe-T Group's $10 Million IPO

The IPO window for small-cap stocks is officially busted wide open. Not only that, but also the IPO window for small-cap foreign stocks is also up for grabs. With investor capital continually chasing new deals this year, a plethora of extremely untraditional IPOs have applied to list in the U.S.

That being said, one of the absolute smallest companies to list so far this year is Safe-T Group (OTCQB:SFTTY), an Israeli-based cybersecurity software company, that intends to dual-list on the NASDAQ (its shares are already publicly traded on its home exchange). The sheer diminutive size of this IPO alone draws interest. While small-cap IPOs have generally done well this year, does Safe-T Group's size and considerable lack of consistent operating history prevent it from doing well?

One thing is for certain - investors have no bias against small-cap names. Lovesac (LOVE), an American furniture company that makes sectionals and bean bags and recently completed a $56 million IPO, is up 31% since pricing its IPO. Though volatile, small names have tended to do well.

The question for Safe-T Group, however, is a very dicey one: does the company have enough of a solid business model to justify an investment? Certainly, the product has some merits. Safe-T Group's prospectus indicates that its product suite has received several awards, most recently the 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Compliance and Authentication & Identity. And, the company also has revenues (though it's still small), with a strong concentration on Israeli banks, healthcare companies, and government agencies.

Thematically, Safe-T Group also strikes the right chord. Many analysts have predicted that cybersecurity stocks will see a lift this year as election security and fraud concerns take the spotlight during a contention midterm election year, and increased presence in the U.S. is one of Safe-T Group's most prominent near-term goals.

Here's a useful snippet on the company's strategy taken from the IPO prospectus:

Our main goal is to become a market leader in the fields of cyber and information security, including increased penetration into the U.S. market. Penetration into the U.S. market is expected to be achieved through a combination of direct sales by our local sales team with the support of our corporate marketing and U.S. field marketing teams, as well as indirect sales via resellers, distributors, and channel and OEM partners"

At the end of the day, what Safe-T Group represents for investors is a very high-risk, high-reward investment. Tiny, small-cap IPOs with very limited revenues like Veritone (VERI) have shot up and multiplied before, while others like Tintri, despite having established revenues, have crashed and burned. If Safe-T Group's cybersecurity story and U.S. expansion goals strike the right chord with investors, it could be a big winner. Essentially, investing in Safe-T Group is like putting money into a startup that would typically be a private Series A or Series B company.

Software Defined Access

Safe-T Group's flagship product is called Software-Defined Access, which at a high level guards exposure and access to applications and services within an enterprise network. The below infographic, taken from Safe-T Group's website, highlights its core functions:

Figure 1. Software Defined Access features

Source: Safe-t.com

With business data becoming increasingly sensitive (especially with the explosion of high-profile hacks involving customer data over the past year), organizations have increasingly needed more advanced tools to protect against cyber attacks. Most of these cybersecurity platforms work in conjunction with one another; i.e., Safe-T Group's platform complements any existing firewalls that the organization has deployed. What Software Defined Access does in a nutshell is process user requests for access to certain applications, and either grants access or flags the risk to administrators.

While Safe-T Group claims the following in its prospectus - "We believe that our innovative products are the first solution that controls, in one innovative package, the entire data access lifecycle, allowing our customers to avoid the integration complexities of multiple products" - it must be noted that what the company provides is not an uncommon service. Many cybersecurity companies put their own spin on their platform, but the list of competitors is vast. Among them are recent IPO Zscaler (ZS), as well as longtime cybersecurity heavyweights Akamai Technologies (AKAM) and CyberArk Software (CYBR). That being said, however, there is plenty of room for multiple vendors in this market - Safe-T Group estimates its TAM at $4 billion, citing a research report from MarketsandMarkets.

Financial overview and valuation

Here's a look at Safe-T Group's financials:

Figure 2. Safe-T Group financials

Source: Safe-T Group IPO prospectus

To call this company tiny would not be an exaggeration. Safe-T Group generated just $1.1 million in revenues at a 30% y/y growth rate in FY17 - which, for a software company of its scale, is not too impressive. The company's growth rate has picked up, however, in the first quarter of 2018, with revenues growing 43% y/y to $0.5 million.

With a company like this one, we have to keep a close eye on losses. It's inevitable that small-cap software companies will turn a loss, but investors have become increasingly sensitive to huge cash burn especially after the demise of Tintri. Startups with heavy losses like Domo (DOMO) have been unable to gain much traction in the public markets. With Safe-T Group's net loss margin at greater than -200%, it's roughly in the same boat. Obviously, the company is investing heavily in sales and marketing to pursue its expansion strategy, particularly in the U.S. - but we want to ensure that the company has enough of a cash runway to finance its losses.

Safe-T Group's March balance sheet shows just $1.6 million in cash, which will expand to $12.8 million after completing its IPO. Fortunately, the company has virtually no debt. If we look at Safe-T Group's cash flow statement, we also note that it burned through -$5.4 million in operating cash flows last year. If this burn rate roughly holds, then we can estimate that Safe-T Group's IPO buys it about two years of liquidity.

In terms of valuation, the structure of Safe-T Group's IPO is somewhat unique. The American Depository Shares that the company is offering in this IPO, like the ADSs offered in typical Chinese IPOs, represent more than one share of stock. In Safe-T Group's case, each ADS is worth 20 shares of common stock, meaning that, with the ADSs at an initial pricing of $9.50-10.50, the midpoint per-share price for the stock is just $0.50.

With 48.4 million shares outstanding post-IPO (per Safe-T Group's prospectus, and assuming no warrant conversions), this gives Safe-T Group a post-IPO market cap of $28.2 million. If we net out the $12.8 million of pro forma cash that the company will have on its balance sheet, this leaves it with an enterprise value of $15.4 million. This gives Safe-T Group approximately a 10x EV/FY18 revenue multiple, if we assume 40% y/y revenue growth in FY18 to $1.53 million.

Key takeaways

With a company as small as this one, the success of the IPO hinges heavily on the story, and not so much the numbers. Tilting heavily in Safe-T Group's favor is the fact that most market observers expect cybersecurity to be a hot-button topic in this year's election, and with Safe-T Group making a bigger push into its U.S. expansion, it could see an explosion of interest. On the other hand, its micro-cap nature and its lack of reliable operating history will make some investors think twice.

This is a high-risk, high-reward IPO - just like any small-cap deal. Priced at 10x forward revenues, it's neither terribly overhyped nor noticeably cheap. It's worth keeping a close tab on this IPO as it approaches, but stay cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.