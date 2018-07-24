The Storm Before The Calm In Trade And Commodities

There is a Chinese proverb that says, may you live in interesting times. I am approaching my sixth decade on this planet, and I have been blessed to live through some very interesting decades. While I was a small child in the 1960s, it was a time of change and social awareness. The 1970s, was a decade of music, progressive social values, increasing political awareness, and feminism. The 1980s was a decade of economic growth and the emergence of technological advance which took hold in the 1990s. The turn of the century ushered in a new era where lots of innocence in the U.S. disappeared on one September morning in 2001. Throughout those years, the leaders of the United States argued and jockeyed for power. One President resigned in disgrace, and another was impeached, but not removed from office. Political divisiveness had always been a part of American culture and discourse, and there were plenty of tense moments during the Cuban Middle Crisis, assassinations of leaders, the Vietnam War, Watergate, 9/11, and many other events over the period.

All of those decades were interesting times, but when it comes to the news cycle, it seems to be that we have reached a pinnacle when it comes to political divisiveness in the United States in both our relations with one and other and with the rest of the world. Markets reflect foreign and domestic political and economic events. Since commodities are global assets, they tend to be the most volatile sector of the markets. While the stock market in the U.S. continues to climb these days, commodities are signaling a brewing storm that could create some wild volatility across all asset classes in the coming weeks and months. To me, it feels like we are on the verge of a storm of price variance before another period of inevitable calm. Rather than the calm before the storm, it feels to me that this time the order will be reversed.

The President ups the ante

Last week, President Trump faced a boatload of scrutiny over his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on July 16. The President of the United States, unlike most of his predecessors, responds to any controversy by creating more. In the aftermath of his meeting with President Putin, President Trump turned his attention back to a continuation of his battle through the media with the Special Prosecutor and intelligence services in the U.S. over Russian collusion in the 2016 election. At the same time, as negotiations with the Chinese over trade are not bringing about his desired outcome, the administration upped the ante by threatening to increase tariffs to cover the entire amount of the trade imbalance by increasing protectionist measures to cover around $500 billion in Chinese goods coming into the United States. China pledged to meet additional tariffs with a proportionate response. Since there is not a half-trillion dollars’ worth of U.S. goods flowing into China, it is possible that the response will come in the form of other measures. Late last week, in an interview with CBNC, President Trump took aim at another one of his appointees, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed embarked on a steady course of tightening credit in the U.S. starting in late 2015. The Fed added another twenty-five basis point rate hike to their agenda for 2018 which would put the short-term Fed Funds rate at the 2.25-2.50 percent level by the end of the year. The President complained that rising interest rates diminish all of the initiatives to bolster the economy that has been put in place by the administration including tax reform and fewer regulations on businesses. Moreover, the widening interest rate gap between the dollar and euro-currencies has been exacerbated by the central bank which is causing the value of the dollar to rise against other currencies.

As we move forward during the heart of the summer season, a time when markets are typically quiet, the news cycle will likely focus in on trade and the fundamental strength of the U.S. dollar.

A trade war

While I continue to believe that the U.S. administration will come to terms with trading partners around the world, including China, the latest salvo by the President puts the situation with the Chinese on a course towards a prolonged trade war if neither side decides that a compromise provides the optimal solution to the current conflict.

With blinders on when it comes to trade, the stock market in the U.S. has rallied over recent weeks as equities have focused on improving earnings as a result of corporate tax reform adopted at the end of last year. However, once the earnings season comes to an end, it is likely that trade will once again take center stage, and that could weigh on the prices of many stocks. A trade war will cause global business activity to decline which will likely stoke fears of a worldwide recession. As the chances of a trade war rise, expect volatility in the stock market to increase, perhaps dramatically over coming weeks and months.

A currency war

President Trump and his Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, have consistently advocated for a weak dollar policy on the campaign trail and after taking office in January 2017. When the dollar moves lower against other world currencies, it creates a competitive advantage for multinational U.S. companies in the global arena. However, the widening rate gap between the dollar and euro currency as well as the yen and many other world foreign exchange instruments has created a situation where the dollar has move from its February lows to its most recent high last week.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract highlights, the index moved from lows of 87.455 in mid-February to 95.44 last week, an increase of over 9% in five months. The administration views the rising value of the dollar as problematic, given its current initiative on trade to create a level playing field and “fairness and reciprocity” with partners around the world. Moreover, as China is at the center of the trade issue, their recent move to devalue the yuan has not been a welcome event and could get worse if the Chinese decide that their proportionate response to more U.S. tariffs on their goods includes using their currency as an economic weapon of retaliation. At the same time, any liquidation of China’s massive long positions in U.S. government debt securities could push U.S. interest rates higher further out on the yield curve which would likely put additional upward pressure on the dollar. A rising dollar during the trade dispute works counter to the U.S. desires for a fairer deal on trade. Therefore, the increasing potential for a trade war increases the risk of a currency war where both the U.S. and China move to devalue their currencies.

The President’s comments about the Fed last week brought about a temporary end to the ascent of the dollar. The dollar index fell from its high of 95.44 last Thursday to close last Friday at the 94.226 level on the September futures contract. The President and his administration have dug in their heels on the trade issue and made it clear last week that they expect the central bank to be a partner in their strategy to level the playing field for the U.S. when it comes to the current policy initiatives.

The Fed needs to be a partner

The U.S. administration’s plan of action on trade appears to be a course of lots of bluster, threats, and moves to bring the Chinese to the negotiating table. While the U.S. has the advantage of the world’s largest consumer market, China’s advantage is that the government is not subject to any challenge from within the country. Therefore, the U.S. may have the economics of trade on their side, but China has the luxury of time as they can sit back and wait for politics to change in the U.S. The first line in the sand for the trade issue could be the mid-term elections in the U.S. this November. If the Republican party cannot hold onto both houses of Congress, support for the administration’s trade initiative could wither causing capitulation by the United States. The next line in the sand may be the 2020 Presidential election in the U.S. Meanwhile; both elections are likely to offer a referendum on President Trump’s performance.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is an independent and apolitical body. The Fed’s job is to steer the U.S. economy away from economic hardships caused by recession or inflationary pressures through the use of monetary policy via short-term interest rates and other tools available to the central bank. While Jerome Powell was the President’s choice to replace Janet Yellen at the head of the central bank, Chairman Powell and the rest of the Federal Market Open Committee are likely to continue to take a data-driven and academic approach to monetary policy. This week, it is likely that GDP numbers in the U.S. will show an increase in economic growth at or near the four percent level. Inflation has risen to the Fed’s two percent target rate which means that the Fed is likely to stick to its guns and hike the Fed Funds rate twice more this year. After last week’s comments, remaining on course will not sit well the President who is never shy or reserved about expressing his disappointment about his appointees.

The Trump administration has taken a hard line on trade, and they believe it is incumbent on the central bank to support their attempt to level the playing field when it comes to international commerce. At the same time, many members of the House and Senate oppose the President’s initiatives on trade. The current environment seems set for a growing battle, not only with trading partners around the world but with domestic opposition from the legislature and perhaps a central bank that does not heed the President’s request for support.

I believe that the situation with China will find a resolution from a summit between Presidents Trump and Xi sometime before the end of 2018. However, if the Chinese perceive that the opposition in Congress and a hawkish central bank are working to weaken the U.S. position, it will lower the probability of Chinese cooperation and compromise with the administration. Therefore, with the many moving pieces that will impact the trade issues over coming months, we are likely to see increased volatility in markets across all asset classes as the storm clouds that have gathered intensify before they eventually clear.

Commodities are most sensitive

Commodities prices have been on the front lines of the trade issue from day one. The administration’s first announced protectionist measures impacted the prices of steel and aluminum. However, other raw materials have found themselves in the crosshairs of the issue over since late May.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the new crop, November soybean futures shows the price of the oilseed plunged since late May as China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. crop each year. Chinese cancelation of shipments for 2018 and 2019 caused the price of soybean futures to trade at their lowest level in a decade over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

Copper is a base metal that is a building block for infrastructure around the world. Copper has a long history as a bellwether raw material when it comes to the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy. After trading in a bullish pattern that reflected economic growth from January 2016 through June 2018, the price of the red metal dropped precipitously from $3.3345 on June 7 to its most recent low last week at $2.6735. The drop of 66.1 cents or almost 20% in about six weeks is likely a reflection of the rising potential of a trade war, a stronger dollar, and the growing chances of a global recession caused by the current conflict over international commerce.

At the same time, many other commodities prices have declined as the fears of trade-induced global recession have been rising. Gold, palladium, and silver fell to new lows for 2018 last week, and platinum dropped to its lowest level in a decade. Other nonferrous metals prices have been heading lower along with other agricultural commodities prices. Lean hog futures prices have slipped dramatically under the prospects for a significant decline in Chinese and Mexican demand for U.S. pork. The price of lumber slipped below the $480 per 1,000 board feet level last week after trading at a high of $659 in mid-May. Most recently, the price of crude oil has corrected from over $75 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract to lows of just over $67 before recovering a bit at the end of last week.

A combination of a rising dollar, higher interest rates, and fears of recessionary pressures caused by the trade issue have created a potent bearish cocktail for many commodities prices.

Commodities are likely to be the most sensitive asset class when it comes to the rising uncertainty created by trade issues facing the world. However, it may not be long before we see the impact work its way to other asset classes. Last week, a recovery in digital currencies taking Bitcoin from lows of under $6000 at the end of June to highs of over $7700 at the beginning of this week could reflect the decline in confidence in fiat currencies given the rising potential of a trade and currency war.

I am an optimist. While the current issue has no easy answers, a solution to the conflict between the U.S. and China is in the best interest of both countries. President Xi is a pragmatist, and he is aware that handing a small victory to President Trump going into the mid-term elections via a compromise would yield the optimal result for both leaders. There is a small window of opportunity to settle matters before the mid-term elections in the U.S., and if markets begin to reflect the potential for a trade and currency way, things could get out of hand fast for both leaders.

I believe that a solution will come sometime in September or October via a Trump-Xi summit on the economy. The biggest relief rallies will likely come in the commodities markets that took the brunt of selling over recent weeks.

The most direct route to position for a settlement of the trade issues is via the futures market in the commodities that have declined the most. However, for those who do not trade in the futures arena or the ETF/ETN products on individual commodities markets, DBC could offer an alternative.

Source: Barchart

DBC is the Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF product that represents a diversified basket of many of the commodities that have come under trad-related selling pressure over recent weeks. Since 2006, DBC has traded from lows of $11,70 to highs of $46.63 per share. At under $17 on Monday, July 23, the ETF is a lot closer to lows than highs these days.

I believe that we will continue to see storm clouds gather when it comes to trade over the coming weeks. I will be looking to buy those commodities that are in the crosshairs of the trade issue on a scale-down basis as the odds favor a resolution and a calm following the storm before the end of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.