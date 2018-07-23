After Recent CRL, scPharmaceuticals Is Trading Below Cash

Just over a month ago, ScPharmaceuticals (SCPH) received a CRL for its lead drug candidate Furoscix, a subcutaneous form of furosemide delivered by SCPH's innovative sc2Wear Infusor. Furosemide is a diuretic already commonly used for the management of decompensated heart failure (DHF); typically, furosemide is administered via IV with oral maintenance doses throughout the day. SCPH's sc2Wear Infusor - a wearable device which provides subcutaneous furosemide over a 5-hour period - aims to increase ease of DHF care by providing patients with an option for at-home treatment and removing the existing burden of having to go to the hospital to receive IV treatment. Clinical trials have demonstrated bioequivalence of Furoscix and IV furosemide (current standard of care), and 82% of patients described the device as "very comfortable or moderately comfortable." Had it been approved, Furoscix would arguably have represented a significant improvement in the field of DHF care. However, in its CRL, the FDA indicated a need for human factor studies, device modifications, and potentially even another clinical trial; beyond that, the letter was relatively uncertain. Though the company intends to request a meeting with the FDA to clarify next steps with Furoscix, the company is facing a great deal of uncertainty for the time being.

Strong Cash Position

As a result of the recent CRL and the lack of guidance regarding Furoscix's future, investors have clearly lost confidence in SCPH - so much so that the company is currently valued at a figure lower than its cash balance. As of the end of Q1 2018, the company had $109 million in cash on its balance sheet; total short- and long-term debt was around $9.5 million. Net cash is thus $99.5 million, while the company's market cap as of Friday's close was just $95 million. SCPH burned $9 million in Q1 2018, compared to $5 million in Q1 2017; given that SCPH will almost certainly be required to pursue further research related to Furoscix in some capacity, this burn rate will likely increase moderately over time. In its most recent 10-Q statement, SCPH stated that it expected its cash holdings to sustain the company through 2019.

Large Market Potential Going Forward, Despite Risk

Furoscix has significant market potential going forward, given the current demand for decompensated heart failure treatment. In an article he published at the end of last year, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Bob Sharma presented a valuation model for SCPH that I'd like to work off of. Bob's model, using inputs from company investor presentations, estimates peak US sales for Furoscix at $200 million and peak EU sales at $90 million. Working off of Bob's numbers, even if we use a highly conservative one-times revenue multiplier to account for the risk presented by the recent receipt of the CRL, we are left with a valuation of $290 million (just under $15/share) - a figure three times greater than the company's current market cap.

Despite its three-bagger potential, SCPH faces many bumps in its road to approval for Furoscix. Once again, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Furoscix's future, and until the company meets with the FDA, next steps will be unclear. If the company is solely required to make device modifications and conduct human factors studies, the delay for potential approval will not be nearly as significant as it would be if the company is required to conduct an additional validating clinical trial. However, even if a further clinical trial is required, the company has a strong cash position and a strong value proposition, and would almost certainly be able to mount a strong second effort at approval for Furoscix.

Trading Below Cash - Has SCPH Hit Bottom?

As I mentioned above, SCPH is trading below the value of the cash on its balance sheet - a scenario which almost never occurs. Typically, this occurs when there is widespread concern about the ability of a company to survive and continue operations going forward. Given the fact that SCPH has enough runway for the next year and a half, and boasts an innovative technology with the potential to disrupt standard of care treatment channels for DHF, it seems unlikely that SCPH will cease operations any time in the near future. As such, it stands to reason that SCPH's stock is currently very undervalued, and may be reaching the end of its slump.

SCPH's shares are currently quite cheap, and may offer a window of opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. It will be interesting to see SCPH's burn rate in Q2 2018, as well as to hear how the company plans to move forward - currently, the almost complete uncertainty surrounding the company is keeping the share price low. If the company is able to report positive news from its eventual meeting with the FDA, investors who buy in now while the fog is still thick will be rewarded. On the other hand, if as a worst-case scenario the company reports that it will be required to conduct another clinical trial, the stock theoretically should not be able to run too much lower: the company's stock is already trading below the intrinsic value of the assets on its balance sheet.

Ideally, SCPH will be able to provide investors with some more information regarding future plans as soon as possible - once the company can provide positive news, share price will likely rise. In the meantime, I would expect share price to remain relatively constant; until some sort of positive catalyst arrives, I would be surprised to see the company's stock trend upwards, as the overall sentiment towards SCPH at the moment is simply too negative. However, I would be surprised if stock price dropped: the company is already being valued at cash. Since I see the company providing positive news before the end of this year, I forecast that SCPH will trade around the $7 level by the end of the year - well on its way to the eventual value of $15 (given above) I would expect before a second PDUFA date for Furoscix. Though I have not initiated a position yet - I plan to wait and see how SCPH trends over the next few weeks, and I hope to get some further information from the company before potentially buying in - SCPH is certainly on my watchlist going forward.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more pharma ideas like it, click here to access my profile - then just click the big orange "Follow" button. Thanks, and good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCPH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.