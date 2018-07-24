An Alternative To Futures In The Energy Market

The price of crude oil has been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2016 when the price of the energy commodity found a bottom at $26.05 per barrel on the active month NYMEX futures contract. Crude oil recently reached another peak at just over the $75 per barrel level on the NYMEX futures at the beginning of July.

While the bullish trend in crude oil has been impressive, there have been plenty of ups and downs along the way over the past two and one-half years. Crude oil can be a highly volatile commodity, and it rarely moves in a straight line even during the most bullish or bearish periods. Therefore, the energy commodity offers market participants many opportunities on both the long and short side, even over the past thirty months throughout a highly bullish trend. The most direct route for a trading position in the crude oil market is via the futures and options offered on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange or the Intercontinental Exchange. However, financial engineering has created products for those who do not venture into the futures arena that is available to those with standard equity trading accounts.

Volatility increases in crude oil futures

Volatility is like mother’s milk for traders who move into and out of long and short positions throughout the trading day. The wider the daily range in a market, the more opportunities for those nimble operators who attempt to buy low and sell high throughout each session.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the now active month September crude oil futures contract on NYMEX highlights, the price of the energy commodity has been making higher lows and higher highs throughout 2018. Meanwhile, the metric that measures price variance or daily historical volatility in the futures market for the energy commodity has also been moving higher and was at over the 31.50% level as of Monday, July 23. The metric reflects increasing daily trading ranges over recent weeks. The wider the price range, the more opportunities for traders.

Meanwhile, there are bullish and bearish factors at play in the crude oil market these days which are likely to keep the volatility metric at an elevated level.

Global demand says higher

Demand for energy commodities like crude oil is typically a reflection of economic conditions around the globe. During periods of growth, energy demand tends to increase, and contraction usually leads to falling demand. As the global financial crisis of 2008 has faded into the rearview mirror, the global economy has experienced a period of sustained, moderate growth.

Moreover, since the beginning of this century, the population of the world has risen from six billion to 7.487 billion, an increase of 24.8 percent in fewer than two decades. More people, with more money, require more energy these days which has increased the demand for energy, crude oil, and most other raw materials.

At the same time, over half the world’s reserves of crude oil are in the Middle East which is the most politically turbulent region on the earth. Ongoing hostilities between Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia present the potential for supply disruptions if tensions escalate to the point that jeopardizes production, refining, or logistical routes that carry crude oil and oil products to consumers around the world. The greatest potential for a price spike to the upside in the oil market comes from the Middle East. Additionally, lower daily output from Venezuela and Libya and the potential for new sanctions that limit selling from Iran have underpinned the price of crude oil.

President Trump wants to control the ascent of oil prices

OPEC announced a modest increase in daily output at their June 22 meeting. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has been a vocal advocate that the boost in supplies was not enough. Given the growing demand for the energy commodity, the President lobbied King Salman of Saudi Arabia to increase daily production by two million barrels per day, more than double the amount agreed upon at the most recent OPEC meeting. At his recent summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, it is likely the topic of oil output came up as the two leaders represent two of the three leading world producers of the energy commodity. Given the abundance of Presidential tweets favoring an increase in production, it is likely that President Trump requested an increase from the Russian leader. Following the summit, the price of crude oil declined.

The U.S. is part of a triad of nations that produces over 10 million barrels each day. Technological advances in fracking and a higher oil price over recent years have increased shale production in the U.S. A pipeline project that could be completed sometime in 2019 will improve the flow of crude oil from the Permian Basin which is now experiencing a logistical logjam. However, U.S. output has been on the rise thanks to fewer regulations under the Trump administration, lower corporate taxes, technological advances, and a higher price for the energy commodity.

On Sunday, July 22, the President fired off a tweet warning Iran about threatening the United States which is a reminder of the problematic nature of the Middle East. The area of the world with more than half that world’s oil reserves always provides a potential for spikes to the upside in the price of oil if hostilities impact production, refining, or the logistical routes necessary to transport the energy commodity around the globe.

On the bearish side of the crude oil trade these days is the rising potential for a global trade war. The two primary protagonists in the conflict are the U.S. and China, but the Trump Administration has sought to level the playing field and create an environment of “reciprocity and fairness” with all of its trading partners around the globe. A prolonged trade war could foster recessionary pressures that would cause a contraction of the global economy and less demand for the energy commodity.

Buying dips have been the best approach since February 2016

There are currently bullish and bearish factors at play in the crude oil market that is likely to continue to foster volatility over the coming weeks and months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, since February 2016 when the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures got down to a low of $26.05 per barrel, every dip in the price has been a buying opportunity in the energy commodity. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures reached a record high in early May at 2.707 million contracts. However, the recent uncertainty over the path of least resistance of prices has caused the metric to decline to the 2.379 million level as of the end of the week of July 16. The drop of around 328,000 contracts is likely a mixture of profit taking from trend-following longs, and the impact of the recent roll from August to September futures contracts. At the same time, price momentum has declined from an overbought condition but offers few clues about price direction at its current level, and the relative strength index is in neutral territory as of the end of last week. Weekly historical volatility at over 31 percent continues to reflect the widening price range for crude oil.

ERX and ERY offer an alternative to futures

It looks like the volatility will continue in the oil futures market over the coming weeks, and perhaps months. Trading in the futures arena is not for everyone as it involves margin and a strong stomach for wide price variance in a highly-leveraged arena.

For those who do not have futures accounts but wish to take advantage of the price variance offered by the crude oil market these days, two short-term trading tools are available to anyone with an equities account.

Source: Barchart

ERX is the Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X ETF product that seeks to replicate 300% of the daily performance of the Energy Select Sector Index which includes crude oil, gas and consumable fuels; and energy equipment and services. While the product does not have a 100% correlation with the price of crude oil, it tends to move higher or lower with the energy commodity.

ERX has net assets of just under $450 million and trades an average of over 2.2 million shares each day making it a highly liquid tool in the energy sector.

Source: Barchart

ERY is the Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X ETF product that represents the inverse of the ERX. Since human nature drives more investors to the long rather than the short side of markets, net assets for the ERY are smaller at $38.36 million as is the average daily volume of just under 530,000 shares. However, ERY is a useful and liquid tool when it comes to synthesizing a short position in the energy sector.

Both ERX and ERY are very short-term trading tools. Their leverage comes from option options. Therefore, there is a great deal of theta or time decay inherent in the instruments. These two products can be excellent tools for intraday trading or positions of one week or less., However, their performance over the long-term can be not only disappointing but tragic for those who do not use these tools properly. The worst thing in a market is to call a directional move correctly and lose money because of the wrong instrument. I never hold the ERX or ERY ETFs for longer than one week.

Energy volatility could be with us for a while as there are bullish and bearish factors at play in the crude oil market. A continuation of price variance could be the perfect time to employ market instrument like ERX and ERY to enhance your investment and trading activities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.