Microsoft: $1 Trillion Target Disconnect

After another solid quarterly report, several analysts raised the Microsoft (MSFT) price target to an approximately $1 trillion valuation. The software giant has had an impressive growth reboot the last few years, but the market is starting to lose touch with reality.

Image Source: Microsoft presentation

Momentum Trading

One of the biggest teaching points about Microsoft over the last couple of decades is that the stock price has constantly lost step with the progress of the company. The big Internet bubble of 2000 led to more than a decade of a flat stock. All along, the software giant was growing revenues outside of a couple of weak periods while the market ignored the progress until around 2014.

MSFT data by YCharts

The recent surge in the stock price has absolutely lost touch with revenue growth over the last few years. In the last three years, the stock has gained 127% versus only 22% revenue growth. Over the course of 25 years, the company has generated consistent revenue growth, but the stock has had short periods of large bursts, including the last three years.

MSFT data by YCharts

Another potential problem is that fast growth in areas like Azure are pushing down margins over time. Over the last decade, both gross and operating margins have slid as legacy Office and Windows products lose out to faster growing segments. In FQ4'18, Azure grew 89%, Gaming was up 39% and Surface jumped 25%.

MSFT Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

To cap off the momentum shift, Piper Jaffray, along with several other analysts, raised the price target for Microsoft to $130. The price target hike comes after the massive rally in the stock over the last few years. Microsoft has a market cap of $820 billion now and the roughly 22% increase in the stock price brings the market cap right to around $1 trillion. Deutsche Bank and Atlantic Equities followed suite with similar $130 price targets.

In essence, the market and analysts are excited about revenue acceleration, though the current cloud services like Azure come at lower margins, higher capital expenses and massive competition via Amazon (AMZN) Web Services. A big risk is that these big periods of revenue acceleration are typically followed by periods of weak sales.

Last Stand

The most concerning part about Microsoft is that analysts are abandoning all logical valuation analysis. The focus last week was on becoming a trillion dollar company while last month the claim was the future "Netflix of Gaming". My previous research questioned the rationale for the current stock valuation based on this thesis.

Even after the FY19 EPS jumped to $4.27 following strong results, the stock already trades at about 25x those estimates. It's one thing to justify that valuation. It's an entirely different story to project a roughly 22% increase in the PE multiple from the current stretched level.

MSFT EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

At $130, Microsoft would trade at about 30x FY19 estimates. Heck, these bullish analysts themselves aren't actually predicting the same level of bullish outcomes. EPS estimates are only expected to surge 14% in FY20 to $4.87. One has to wonder why all the excitement with the price target hikes other than the typical momentum game and fixation with the $1 trillion valuation that won't likely end well.

Capital Returns Speak Volumes

In the earnings press release, Microsoft made the point that the company returned $5.3 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. The company even pointed out the 16% hike from last FQ4 capital return levels.

In reality though, the tech giant is spending vastly more now on capital expenditures and only has about $56 billion in net cash. A lot of cash, but not a massive cash hoard for a stock with lofty price targets of $1 trillion.

For this reason, Microsoft isn't aggressively spending on capital returns as the amounts suggest. In total, the tech giant spent about $23.4 billion on capital returns in FY18. The amount leads to a rather small net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buyback yield). The yield has now shrunk to below 3%.

MSFT data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that analysts seem more fixated with a trillion dollar target than actually justifying that valuation level. As much as any stock, Microsoft goes through periods where the stock loses touch with reality and disconnects with the underlying business trend. The current price targets support 30% growth, yet investors know that this period of elevated revenue growth will undoubtedly be followed by weakness. Besides, the growth areas like cloud computing and video game streaming likely come at the cost of lower margins.

Investors should follow the direction of the company and not chase the stock higher. If Microsoft actually reaches $130, the easy decision is to exit a position at that point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.