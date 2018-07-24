Energy Week: Playing The Volatility Game

Energy has been a big winner in the stock market so far in 2018. It seems the dog days of 2014, when oil prices plummeted to rock-bottom levels, are firmly in the rear view. Nonetheless, with oil prices up 40% from last year, and despite being the second-best performing sector globally over the last 6 to 12 months, energy names are relatively cheap. Is now the time to back up the truck and load up on energy stocks?

We surveyed our top Marketplace authors with energy-focused services to see what they had to say. We've invited several authors to join the Roundtable and will be posting a separate interview each day, as well as a collected lightning round Roundtable to conclude the series. Each week, commodities industry and Wall Street veteran Andrew Hecht keeps his finger on the pulse of 20-plus different markets in the Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace, where he offers his unique insights and investing ideas in oil, gas, livestock, gold, silver, currencies, and more. He's a pro at spotting trends ahead of the curve, and he knows how to play volatility in markets to help investors make a profit. Andrew continues our Energy Week series with his thoughts on volatility in oil, where the next opportunity is in the sector, and how to play natural oil gas in the near term.

Seeking Alpha: There's a lot of drama in oil right now, for example, between Trump and OPEC and the Saudis, and with the presence of Iran and potential sanctions crackdown looming. What does that mean for oil prices in the near and long term? How can investors play the chaos?

Andrew Hecht: President Trump has made no secret about his desire to see OPEC increase output because of Iran, and problems in Libya and Venezuela. He was lobbying the Saudis before the OPEC meeting and prodded the King of Saudi Arabia to increase output by two million barrels per day on July 4. It is likely that he requested more Russian output during his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on July 16.

Trade issues aside, economic growth has increased the demand for energy and crude oil remains the most ubiquitous energy commodity. The issue facing oil these days, aside from the Middle East and short-term concerns is the lack of exploration. I favor pick and shovel oil plays in the oil services sector, which have lagged the gains in the price of crude over the past year. Once exploration increases, these companies will see an increase in projects and revenues, leading their share prices to rise.

SA: Oil is trading around where it was in 2010 (going up) and the end of 2014 (going down - it didn't stay there long!). What has changed for the industry through the course of that cycle?

AH: Oil is a highly volatile commodity with a long history of price variance. Like most commodities, demographics when it comes to population and wealth growth around the world have increased the demand side of the fundamental equation. In 2000, there were six billion inhabitants of our planet. Today, that number stands at over 7.486 billion, an increase of 24.8% in less than two decades. The lack of exploration today threatens that prices will move higher during periods of economic expansion. The shock of increased U.S. shale production that took the price from over $107 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in 2014 to lows of $26.05 in February 2016 has worn off and the price has been making higher lows and higher highs since that bottom.

SA: Natural gas is still bouncing around in the same general range it has been in for recent years. Is there any reason to think things are going to change, and if not, what should investors and traders keep in mind?

AH: The fundamental equation in natural gas has increased on both the supply and demand side. When it comes to supplies, massive discoveries in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. have added quadrillion of cubic feet of natural gas to reserves in the United States. At the same time, technological advances in hydraulic fracking and fewer regulation under the Trump Administration have increased supplies dramatically. Meanwhile, the demand side has increased as power generation has switched from coal-fired to natural gas-fires electricity plants in the U.S. Moreover, the technology of processing gas into LNG for export around the globe has increased the addressable market for U.S. producers.

As liquidity has increased on both the supply and demand side, price volatility has declined. The range in NYMEX natural gas futures since 1990 has been from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu. It is unlikely that we will see either of those extremes, but the commodity will remain volatile in a narrower range in the months and years to come. With production costs falling, earnings for companies engaged in producing the commodity should grow. At the same time, natural gas on the futures exchange only represents the price at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, which can vary dramatically from other delivery points. Basis spreads, or the price differentials between the different delivery points around the U.S. and world compared to the NYMEX price, are likely to be more volatile than the price of futures.

SA: What do tariffs mean for U.S. oil & gas imports? How is this impacting your investing strategy, if at all?

AH: China is the world's most significant consumer of energy because of its population and economic growth. Energy prices move higher during periods of economic expansion, and tend to go the other way during periods of contraction. If the tariffs issue leads to a global recession, energy prices are likely to fall, which will inhibit exploration. Demographics tell us that exploration is imperative to keep up with demand. A prolonged trade war could result in much higher energy prices in the future.

SA: Whatever your current thesis is in oil and gas, what gives you the most concern? What could change that would force you to update your view on the sector over the next 1-2 years?

AH: The volatile political situation in the Middle East continues to pose the greatest threat to energy supplies around the world. More than half the world's supplies are in the Middle East and the ongoing tensions and hostilities between Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (as well as the U.S.) threaten production, refining, and logistical routes in the region which could lead to supply shortages and price spike. Crude oil remains in backwardation, a condition where nearby prices are higher than deferred prices. Backwardation is a sign of supply concerns. I continue to believe that the greatest risk in the oil market could cause sudden price spikes to the upside. In natural gas, anything that would stand in the way of increased production, like changes in regulatory policies via a non-energy-friendly administration in the U.S. could leave a growing world with fewer supplies as requirements increase in the coming years.

SA: What's a favorite investment idea in the energy sector for you right now, and what is the story?

AH: Given the uncertainty in the world, I favor buying volatility in the oil market as we could see increasing prices ranges in both Brent and WTI crude oil. In natural gas, I favor going into the winter withdrawal season with a long position on price dips below the $2.70 per MMBtu level on a scale-down basis.

