Noble Corp. Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

Noble announced a few contracts in the Jack-ups segment worth an estimated $85 million to $90 million.

Image: The Jack-up Noble Sam Hartley. Source: Noble Corp.

Business Thesis

Noble Corporation (NE) has been performing quite well in this struggling environment if we judge by the dollar amount of firm contract backlog the company has indicated in July 2018 (estimated at ~$2.7 billion).

However, while the company is announcing a few contracts and a contract extension in the Jack-ups segment, I continue to be disappointed by the level of activity in the floaters' business that I consider a crucial key for the credible turnaround.

While a recovery in the Jack-ups segment is undeniably helpful, it is not enough to change the financial situation fundamentally for Noble. The crucial key for the turnaround lies in the floaters' recovery, and we are far from experiencing a level of activity that could turn me more optimistic for the near future. Nearly eight floaters are either cold-stacked or warm-stacked as I write.

The primary cause is that the Jack-ups segment has a limited financial impact on the backlog due to short-term contracts and meager day rates. The total additional backlog from the three new contracts announced in July should be below $90 million, and it is insufficient to reverse the backlog dilution. Noble backlog was $9.4 billion in 1Q'15.

Last month I said that we were entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal, and accumulating NE on any severe price correction may present an excellent opportunity. I still believe that this statement is true, but I am more cautious with NE now trading around $6. Oil prices are weakening due to oversupply concerns, and Noble may continue to decline.

The offshore drilling situation is not ideal, and the sector continues to suffer from endemic issues such as a rig oversupply and low day rate barely above the break-even level. The consequence is that the offshore drilling companies will continue to struggle on their way to profitability for another year or two.

It is a crucial factor that should shape your future investment strategy for any offshore drillers such as NE. This is not the time to accumulate and wait patiently; instead, you should trade actively based on the volatility of future oil prices.

Noble Corp. presents a versatile fleet well adapted to the market. With a backlog of ~2.7 billion, of which 40.7% represents the jack-up contribution.

Robert W. Eifler, Noble Corporation's Vice President, and General Manager - Marketing and Contracts said in the conference call:

We have always believed in maintaining a mixed fleet and the benefits of this strategy are becoming clear as the premium jackup market transitions into full scale recovery... While fixture activity in the deepwater space has developed more slowly this year than we had hoped, global liquids demand has remained strong; breakeven costs offshore are now largely below $50 per barrel; projects sanctions doubled 2017 over 2016; and we believe that we remain on the cusp of notable improvement in the segment.

Complete Fleet Analysis And Fleet Status As Of June 15, 2018

1. Class: Drillships

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Clyde Boudreaux 1987/2007 10k' Mid 5/18 Mid 8/18 - Mid 3/19 Shipyard Not disclosed [PTTEP] Myanmar

3. Class: Jack-Ups

4 - Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 19 5 1 13 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 9 3 5 1 Total 28 8 6 14

Backlog Detail With Charts

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$2.74 billion as of July 15, 2018.

I estimated about ~$550 million in firm backlog for 2018.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts, and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive a 15% bonus (Thus, use these numbers with caution).

Changes noticed in FSR for July 2018

1 - The Jack-up Noble Regina Allen: Awarded a contract of about five months - Mid-January 2020 to Mid-May 2020 - with Encana in Canada.

2- The Jack-up Noble Sam Turner: Awarded a contract extension - Late August 2018 to Early March 2020 - of about 18.4 months with Total in Denmark.

3 - The Jack-up Noble Sam Hartley: Awarded a contract - Early October 2018 to Early July 2019 - of about nine months with Total in the UK.

4 - The Jack-up Noble Joe Beall: Anticipate +/-60 days of operational downtime in 2Q/3Q 2018 at zero dayrate for repair/maintenance according to the FSR.

5 - Recent news according to OffshoreEnergyToday:

ADX plans to drill and test the Dougga Sud appraisal well during Q1 2019 using the Noble Globe Trotter II drillship. The company has said it is in talks with a number of parties regarding the funding of the well.

The Dougga Sud well is located in Tunisia.

Conclusion

Noble is one of the best offshore drillers with a comfortable firm backlog of ~2.7 billion. It is not my favorite in this sector, but it is still a good alternative.

Two main issues with Noble.

1 - Net debt

A few investors are considering the company's debt as too high, and see it as a potential issue down the road.

However, I do not share this concern, and I believe that the debt is not a threat and is manageable, especially with a very low CapEx for 2018 and beyond.

1 - Net debt (from my preceding article about the 1Q'18 results).

Net debt is about $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2018. Net Debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is 7x - Yes, it is a little high, but it is still manageable. It means that based on the EBITDA ("TTM"), the company needs seven years to repay its debt. A value below four is considered adequate.

2 - Paragon Offshore litigation

The pending litigation with Paragon Offshore about the spin-off is still an ongoing concern. The complaint was filed on December 10, 2017.

The complaint was filed last week against Noble Corporation by the Paragon Litigation Trust in connection with the August 2014 spin-off by Noble of Paragon Offshore.

On February 22, 2018, Borr Drilling (OTCPK: BDRLF) offered to acquire Paragon Offshore for $232.5 million, and I am not sure how it will affect the complaint above. Please read my preceding article about Borr Drilling and Paragon Offshore here.

On March 27, 2018, Borr Drilling closed the tender offer successfully.

Nothing new to report since then.

3 - Technical analysis (short term)

NE is forming an ascending channel pattern. Ascending channel pattern is generally considered bullish for the short term. However, we should be cautious with Noble here.

My interpretation is a little different than what Finviz is indicating above. While I agree with the line resistance at $6.80 (sell flag), I see the line support at around $5.60 (buy flag) using the May lows instead of the April lows.

Based on the chart pattern, NE is a buy at $5.60. However, depending on the future oil prices the $5.60 support is quite fragile, and we could experience a negative breakout with a potential low between $4.50 to $5 (buy flag).

