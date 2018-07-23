Cummins - Intrinsic And Relative Valuations Indicate It's Time To Buy

Semi-annually I cycle through my investing universe and update the valuations of companies that I either already own or would like to own. This article values Cummins (CMI). Let me acknowledge right off the bat that I already own this stock, but that my current holding is not a full portfolio allocation.

Recent Share Price Action

The chart indicates that Cummins has been under-performing the S&P 500 since February 2018. Over the last 12 months the company’s share price is down over 13% and it is under-performing the index by almost 29% over the same period.

Historical Returns

Morningstar shows that Cummins has been under-performing both its sector and the broader market for the last 5 years. This should reiterate that great care must be taken when buying this stock. We must get the valuation right and we need to be disciplined about when we buy the stock.

Cummins manufacturers diesel and gas-fired engines for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive (pickups and light commercials), construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. These markets are very cyclical.

The company currently has 4 reportable operating segments (the proportion of total 2017 FY revenues is shown in brackets):

Engines (33%).

Distribution (34%).

Components (21%).

Power Systems (12%).

Cummins recently announced the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains (NYSE:EDI). This company designs and produces hybrid and fully electric power drive trains for commercial vehicles. Cummins has made several acquisitions in this space over the last year including Johnson Matthey’s Battery Systems and Brammo Pty Ld. As a result of these acquisitions, Cummins will form a new division called Electric Power.

Cummins has a large number of joint ventures. Some of these entities are consolidated into Cummins’ financial statements whilst many are not and are shown as equity investments on the balance sheet. The joint ventures include:

Komatsu Cummins Chile – a distribution business which offers a full range of Cummins products in Chile and Peru.

Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co – a manufacturing business in China producing light and heavy duty engines for the Chinese, Russian and Brazilian markets.

Dongfeng Cummins Engine Co – a manufacturing business in China producing medium and heavy duty engines for Dongfeng trucks.

Chongqing Cummins Engine Co – a manufacturing business in China which produces engines for the industrial and stationary power markets in China.

Dongfeng Cummins Emissions Solutions – a manufacturing business which produces diesel after-treatment products for use in Dongfeng trucks.

Shanghai Fleetguard Filter Co – a manufacturing business in partnership with Dongfeng to produce filters and filter parts for the Dongfeng trucks.

Cummins Westport – a manufacturing business based in Canada in partnership with Westport Innovations to produce spark-ignited gas engines for the global automotive market.

Cummins India – an Indian listed manufacturing company producing a range of engines for the local and export markets. This is a consolidated business with minority partners.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies – a consolidated company with minority shareholders which manufactures medium and heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial market.

End Market Overview

Statista has reported that the number of commercial vehicles produced annually worldwide has increased from 16.5 million per year in 1999 to 23.85 million per year in 2017.

The global market for commercial vehicles generally follows the health of the global economy. The market has been growing at a CAGR of close to 2.1%. This would suggest that the market is mature. The vast bulk of demand in this sector comes from the developing economies – particularly China, which is thought to potentially account for almost 50% of the global demand for heavy trucks.

If we look at one particular segment, the North American Class 8 truck segment, which represents the heavy-duty trucks that are used for long distance haulage. Statista provides us with sales volumes by manufacturer for the period 2006 to 2016:

The data indicates that from 2007 to 2016 the market for Class 8 trucks in the US grew with a CAGR of 2.8%.

The final chart from Statista shows the breakdown of global heavy truck production by region:

This chart shows clearly how China has dominated the production of heavy trucks post the Global Financial Crisis. Note that most of these vehicles were for domestic consumption with any exports tending to go to other developing economies.

I think that the data demonstrates that the sector is mature in developed economies but there are growth opportunities in developing economies where GDP growth is higher. The output of this sector is heavily cyclical as evidenced by the significant declines during the GFC.

There are a number of issues facing this sector:

There is continuous pressure on performance improvement in the heavy-duty segment. The key metrics being reliability and fuel efficiency.

There is growing pressure on the emissions intensity of the medium and light-duty segment. Regulations are driving up the emissions standards which is creating a growing interest in gas and electric / hybrid drive systems away from the traditional hydrocarbon fuel systems.

End-users are finding it increasingly difficult to find vehicle drivers – this is encouraging a push to autonomous vehicles.

Cummins' Financial Performance Relative to Sector

It is difficult to get a snapshot comparison of how Cummins has been performing against its competitors since most of its competitors are primarily Original Equipment Manufacturers who produce similar products to Cummins as part of their in-house manufacturing processes.

I have summarized data from Cummins’ 10-K filings in order to produce the chart below which shows Cummins’ revenues and pre-tax operating margins since 2006:

Since 2006, Cummins has achieved a revenue CAGR of 5.5% which is significantly above the Sector average. Margins have improved post GFC as volumes increased but over the last couple of years margins have begun to decline particularly as the proportion of Distribution revenues increased (the Distribution segment has much lower margins and a much lower re-investment requirement compared to internally manufactured products).

Cummins is classified by Standard & Poors as a Diversified Industrial. I have used GuruFocus to generate a screen of the 100 largest globally publicly traded Diversified Industrial companies by market capitalization (Cummins was ranked #17). I then sliced the data into percentiles in order to obtain a cross-sectional view of the Sector data for the last reported financial year (2017). The distributions for some of the key financial data and comparisons to Cummins are as follows:

Operating Margins

Cummins’ reported operating margin in 2017 was 9.8% which places it in the lower half of the comparison group.

Note that these Operating Margins are not adjusted for operating leases or research & development expenses (why is this important particularly for companies who expense their R & D expenses – essentially R & D is a long term investment but companies can choose to expense these investments quickly which then causes the true Operating Margins and Return on Investment to be understated).

The data indicates that Cummins’ R & D spending as a percentage of Sales was 3.6% in 2017. This ratio has increased considerably since 2006 and now appears to be stabilizing. More than 50% of companies in the Sector’s reference sample do not invest in R & D. Cummins would be ranked close to the highest decile for their level of investment in R & D.

Cummins’ Profit & Loss Statement can be adjusted for the impact of expensing R & D. If we assume that the benefits of their R & D investment last for 10 years (not an unreasonable assumption in the automotive sector), we can then create an R & D asset based on the R & D spending over the last 10 years and amortize this asset over a 10 year life.

A similar adjustment also needs to be done for Operating Leases. As most analysts appreciate, an operating lease is a disguised form of debt. The company’s operating profit should not include the impact of debt funding which comes from the expensing of operating leases therefore we need to eliminate this impact from the Operating Profit.

For Cummins this means that the restated 2017 Operating Profit would increase by $312M and the restated Operating Margin would increase from 9.8% to 11.3%.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

This metric is trying to estimate the return on the company’s operating assets so that we can determine whether the company is allocating capital efficiently.

Return on Invested Capital = After Tax Operating Profit / Invested Capital

A number of adjustments need to be made to the Balance Sheet in order to get a “true” picture of how profitable Cummins’ operating assets are. Unfortunately this becomes a little technical for those without an understanding of accounting.

We have already adjusted Cummins’ Operating Profit for the impact of R & D and Operating Leases. The Operating Profit now needs to be taxed. I have used the new underlying tax rate of 23% that Cummins has claimed will be their on-going effective tax rate.

Now we need to clean up the Invested Capital. We need to establish the book value of invested capital used to fund the operating assets. In this instance we take the total equity in the company and add the total debt. In the last section we created an R & D asset and we also established that Operating Leases are really debt. We add both of these items to the stated total equity and total debt.

We need to subtract the non-operating investments from this total because the benefits from these investments are not include in Operating Profit. This means that the value of the Cash, Marketable Securities and Equity Investments are all eliminated from Invested Capital.

We also need to look at what acquisitions the company has made over the last 10 years or so. Invariably these acquisitions create an item on the Balance Sheet called Goodwill. There is an argument that Goodwill represents the over-payment for productive assets but there is also a counter-argument that elements of Goodwill also represent future growth investments. I think that there are merits on both sides so I am hedging my bets. If a company has Goodwill on its Balance Sheet I will eliminate 50% of it and subtract that value from the company’s total capital.

Finally we need to check what asset right-offs the company has made over the last 10 years. Companies attempt to expunge the record of their past mistakes by writing down the value of their operating assets. I estimated the after-tax total of these write-offs and added it back to the Invested Capital.

You may ask why I have gone to all of this trouble in making these adjustments. The answer is - in Valuation one of the key questions to be answered is - what is the difference between the company’s return on invested capital relative to its cost of capital and if there are excess returns – how long will they last. This will be revealed later on.

We are now ready to make the comparisons. The process that I have described above is far too complex to perform on a large amount of data. In this instance I have adjusted the Invested Capital for the impact of non-operating assets:

Cummins’ adjusted ROIC peaked in 2011 and has been slowly declining ever since as the following chart indicates:

Cummins’ ROIC is currently well above the median for the Sector and close to the highest quartile. It is a concern, however, that Cummins’ investments over the last few years have not been sufficiently profitable to arrest the decline in ROCI. I believe that the key issues are:

Working capital levels have increased significantly as a percentage of Sales (16.2% to 20.6%) which represents an additional capital investment of almost $2,000M over 10 years.

Research & Development investment as a percentage of sales has also increased significantly as a percentage of Sales (2.9% to 3.6% currently whilst peaking at 4.2%) – this also represents an additional capital investment of almost $2,000M over 10 years.

It is also noted that the impact of Cummins’ investment in the joint-venture with Eaton is not yet reflected in the invested capital calculation which means that unless there is a significant increase in Operating Profit then the adjusted ROIC will be lower again next year.

Sales / Net Invested Capital

This data is used to estimate the amount of reinvestment required to grow Sales revenue.

The distribution for the largest 100 companies in the Sector is:

Cummins’ current Sales / Net Invested Capital ratio is 1.92 which implies that the level of sales that Cummins generates from its invested capital is in the upper half of the Sector.

Total Adjusted Book Value of Debt / Market Value of Equity

This screen is used to estimate the amount of leverage that a company is applying to its Balance Sheet. It is created by adding the Book Value of Debt to the Outstanding Lease commitments for the next 5 years and dividing by the Market Value of Equity.

Cummins’ current Adjusted Debt / Market Value of Equity ratio is 10.3%. The data indicates that Cummins is in the lowest quartile of the Sector for leverage and potentially could increases its leverage and thus lower its cost of capital.

Cummins Investment Thesis

Although Cummins’ current ROIC is in the top half of the Sector, I think that Cummins only has a relatively weak competitive advantage or “moat”. The basis of the moat is:

Brand strength

Diesel technology patents and intellectual property

I think that over the medium term Cummins will continue to enjoy returns above its cost of capital due to its strong position in the heavy and medium-duty engine markets but this excess return will continue to decline as these markets become less reliant on this type of technology.

Cummins has made some reasonably significant investments in the electric and hybrid drive-train markets. These markets are very competitive and Cummins is a late entry into the markets. I don’t believe that these investments will create a substantial step-up in revenues and profits. Cummins will continue to build capability in electric power-trains primarily for the light-duty and bus markets.

Cummins will continue to invest in diesel and natural gas combustion engines for the medium and heavy duty markets which are unlikely to be disrupted over the medium term because of the negative impact on payloads experienced by electric / hybrid drive-trains. Over the longer term I expect that this advantage will be eliminated as the alternative drive technology evolve.

In the current year Cummins will get a growth “kicker” from their recent acquisitions and joint-ventures but then its revenue growth rate will settle at around 4% for the next 4 years (which is consistent with its level of reinvestment). This growth rate is higher than the Sector average but over time this gap will be eventually closed.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3 stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

Key Assumptions in Cummins’ Valuation:

After a significant step up in revenues from the prior years’ acquisitions, revenues will grow at 4 ± 1% in years 2 to 5 before growth begins to decline to GDP (2.9%) at the end of year 10.

Adjusted Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses and the capitalization of Research and Development) will remain at the current levels plus or minus 0.5% (11.3 ± 0.5%) into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will decline from the current level of 1.92 and settle at 1.68 ± 0.25 (still above the median for the largest 100 companies in the Sector).

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 17%) will decline over time before settling at 9.5 ± 0.5% in perpetuity which will be above the cost of capital thus reflecting the strength of Cummins’ moat.

The long term tax rate is expected to decline from the current long term average 27% to 23% as per the guidance given by the company at the Q1 Earnings Conference Call.

The assumptions relating to the Cost of Capital using the Capital Asset Pricing Model are: The unlevered beta for the Sector based on my screen is 0.95 The current Cost of Equity is estimated to be 8.95% based on a US dollar risk-free rate of 2.895% and an Equity Risk Premium of 5.86% (I have used Damodaran’s mature market ERP of 5.37% and adjusted for country risk in proportion to company assets by country). The company’s pre-tax Cost of Debt is estimated to be 4.0% based on an S&P credit rating of A2/A with a corresponding default spread of 1.1% Based on these inputs, the current Cost of Capital is estimated to be 8.35%. Cummins currently has a low level of leverage. I expect that this will increase over time towards the Sector median which will allow the Stable phase Cost of Capital to fall to 7.85 ± 0.5%

Market value of equity investments – I have estimated a market value for Cummins’ unconsolidated equity investments using the current Sector’s median Price to Book ratio (established from my Sector screen) of 3.18 however I have applied a 30% discount to the Chinese joint-ventures due to the inherent uncertainties around China based businesses.

Market value of minority shareholders – I have used the same Price to Book ratio to adjust the value of the Indian joint venture but I have not adjusted the value of the Eaton joint-venture because it is relatively new.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation is based on 20,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity (or spread of values) in the valuation:

67% comes from the Cost of Capital.

19% comes from the Operating Margin.

11% comes from the Revenue forecast.

The simulation indicates that the opportunity to change the capital structure is very important to the upper end of Cummins' valuation.

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of 7.85% – the intrinsic valuation for Cummins is between $153 and $203 per share with a typical value around $176.

Relative Valuation

Although I rely on an Intrinsic Valuation methodology for valuing my companies I do like to keep on eye on how the company sits from a Relative Valuation perspective.

Methodology

GuruFocus was used to create a screen to generate a list of comparable companies. The screening criteria adopted was:

Sector – Diversified Industrials

EBIT (1-t) > $0

Market Capitalization > $0

There were 782 companies in the screen output. The companies were ranked by market capitalization. A range of financial ratios were calculated for the 100 largest companies and these were used in developing a series of linear regressions for various market multiples using their companion variables.

Choice of Multiple

EV/EBIT and P/E multiples were evaluated but were rejected because the regression equations produced a low R² (low statistical significance).

The multiple which evaluated best was EV / Sales. The variables selected were:

2 Year Beta.

After tax Operating Profit / Sales.

Prior 3 years Sales CAGR.

The growth variable was eventually rejected because there was a low statistical significance to the Enterprise Value.

Regression Equation and Statistics

The regression equation and the relevant statistics were:

The regression statistics were:

R² = 49.3%

Standard Error = 0.8914

Observations 81

Regression Output

Plugging Cummins’ numbers into the regression gave a predicted EV / Sales ratio of 1.544. The ratio at the time of running the screen for Cummins was 1.13

The regression prediction for Cumminss is:

EV / Sales = 1.544

We can now break this prediction down to estimate the value of equity:

Enterprise Value = 1.544 x Sales

Given the recent acquisition of the joint-venture between Eaton and Cummins it is difficult to get a rolling twelve month trailing sales figure which is meaningful. Instead I have chosen to use the current consensus sales forecast from Yahoo Finance.

Sales = $22,950 M

Therefore Enterprise Value = 22,950 x 1.544 = $35,434.8 M

Market Value of Debt (estimated) = $2,581 M

Market Value of Cash & Marketable Securities = $1,387 M

Market Value of Non-Operating Investments = $2,867 M (as per DCF)

Market Value of Minority Interests = $1,550 M

Executive Options = $127 M

The Value of Equity = 35,434.8 – 2,581 + 1,387 + 2,867 – 1,550 - 127 = $35,430.8 M

Ordinary Shares outstanding = 166.625 M

Therefore the Value of Equity = $212 per share.

Given that the stock is trading around $136 per share I believe that the stock appears to be trading well below fair value relative to comparable stocks.

Summary and Recommendation

The purpose of this report is to value the equity in Cummins. An investment in this company is not without risks both in the cyclical nature of their markets but also with the disruption that is taking place as many markets convert from combustion to electric engines.

The results are summarized below:

Cummins appears to be currently priced well below its Intrinsic Value and Relative Valuation. Based on this assessment I believe that the stock is a BUY and I will be adding to my current holdings.

Until next time best wishes & good luck with your investing.

