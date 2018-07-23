Worries About Star Wars Goes Beyond Movies

Star Wars is one of Disney's (DIS) most important pieces of intellectual property or IP. Star Wars was purchased for over 4 billion dollars in 2012. Since the purchase, Disney has had lots of success. "The Force Awakens" smashed box office records and currently holds the domestic box office record of over $900 million. The next film, "The Last Jedi", seemed to be a bag of mixed reactions. Once again though questions were dismissed as "The Last Jedi" made plenty of revenue. With the recent release of "Solo", skepticism is rising. A Wall Street analyst told the Hollywood Reporter that Solo could lose more than $50 million. There is no way to tell at this point how much money Solo lost, but it is true Solo underperformed by most standards.

But movies aren't the only way Disney makes money. Disney's business model has lots of synergy between its four segments: media networks, parks & resorts, studio entertainment, and consumer products. The success of one segment leads to success in other segments. If lots of people see a Star Wars movie, then it can be expected that toy sales will rise. Vice versa, a failure in one segment could lead to the failure in other segments. The failure of "Solo" was not the first red flag for Star Wars. Visible weaknesses in the Star Wars franchise have been visible long before "Solo" in consumer products & interactive media.

Consumer Products & Interactive Media:

Consumer products & interactive media makes up about 10% of Disney's revenue, which is around half of what studio entertainment makes. When it comes to operating income consumer products & interactive media is even more important making up about 12% of Disney's total operating income.

Segment Operating Income % of Total Media Networks 6,902 47% Parks & Resorts 3,774 26% Studio Entertainment 2,355 16% Consumer Products & Interactive Media 1,744 12% Total Segment Operating Income 14,775 100%

As can be seen, when it comes to income generation, consumer products are almost as important as studio entertainment.

Disney has seen good performance across all of its segments accept consumer products & interactive media. Even with ESPN shrinking, the media networks segment managed to grow revenue by 3.2% last quarter, even if income shrank by 6.3%. Consumer Products & interactive media had income shrink by 3.5% last quarter. What's more concerning though is that comparable store sales shrank because of a decrease in sales from Star Wars merchandise. That statement comes directly from Disney on last quarter's 10-Q.

Declining Toy Sales in 2017:

Even before last quarter, the Star Wars franchise was already starting to crack. In 2017 toy sales for companies like Mattel (MAT) were down, and that was partly due to weaker Star Wars merchandise sales.

Hasbro (HAS) also struggled in 2017 due to weaker Star Wars sales. The toy maker specifically said lower sales from both Star Wars and Frozen contributed to the company missing analysts' targets.

The partner brands segment which was down 21% consists of Star Wars, Frozen, and Marvel.

Star Wars was still the best selling toys from the 2017 holiday period, but sales were down from 2016. Matthew Townsend and Christopher Palmeri of Bloomberg think the decreasing sales were because of such high demand from the initial reboot of Star Wars back in 2016. The value of Star Wars as IP is in question. Going forward it will be interesting if toy makers value the brand as much as they used to.

It is also worth mentioning that Toys R Us already went out of business. Hasbro and Mattel are continuing to see sales decline into Q1 of 2018. Even if the Star Wars IP is worth a lot, changing consumer preferences might end up hurting Disney in the short run.

Star Wars Video Games:

Electronic Arts (EA) released "Star Wars Battlefront 2" last year. A sequel to "Star Wars Battlefront". Sales were disappointing for this game which only sold 9 million copies even though the target was 10 million. Worse than that, the first game, "Star Wars Battlefront", sold 13 million copies.

Electronic Arts did have a lot of problems with the release of Battlefront 2. Fans were angry about microtransactions, small purchases that are made within the game. Even if Electronic Arts' execution wasn't great, the high body count of companies that have seen woes related to Star Wars is troubling.

Conclusion:

The movie "Solo" created some worries about the Star Wars franchise, but shareholders should've been worried long before that. Star Wars was a great purchase for Disney, as can be seen from all the income that it has generated. But going forward it will be important to see if Star Wars is a lasting source of extreme demand. Since all of Disney's segments succeed and fail together, I expect product sales to be weaker going into the latter half of this year. Keep a close eye on Star Wars, and not just the movies.

