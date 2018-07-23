New Cannabis IPO: How Does The Green Organic Dutchman Stack Up To Its Competition

Introduction/Thesis

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) is a Licensed Producer (Meaning they have their AMCPR license to cultivate and/or sell cannabis) out of Ontario and has seemingly exploded onto the cannabis stock scene over the past few months. The sudden appearance of TGOD in articles across industry sources was primarily driven by their massive expansion plans across Canada, Jamaica, and Denmark, as well as their recent record-breaking IPO and exclusive partnership with Stillwater Brands, to distribute water-soluble THC and CBD products. Since their IPO at C$3.65 per share, The Green Organic Dutchman climbed to a high of C$8.28 before dropping to $C6.04 as of July 13, 2018. The hype surrounding The Green Organic Dutchman has netted its pre-IPO investors a massive return, but it remains to be seen if the retail investors will realize similar returns.

Business Overview/History

Though The Green Organic Dutchman only recently began drawing mass-scale attention from cannabis investors, they have been quietly planning their industry takeover for several years. The Green Organic Dutchman's first cultivation license was awarded to them by Health Canada in 2016, allowing them to grow up to 1,000kg of dried cannabis per year, which was shortly expanded to 14,000kg per year. Currently, The Green Organic Dutchman is fully licensed to grow and sell over 120,000kg of cannabis per year and has received their license to begin the production of cannabis oils (TGOD has not yet received their license for oil sales). The Green Organic Dutchman has fully-funded plans in progress that will yield 195,000kg per year in their 1.6mm sqft facilities spread across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica, and Denmark. Despite their grand expansion plans, The Green Organic Dutchman recently received notice that the Hamilton city council had rejected their bid to build the 150,000 square foot facility in the town. The company has since released a statement indicating their intention to simply transfer the production capacity of the Hamilton facility to their Valleyfield facility. Upon completion of their 1.1mm sqft Valleyfield facility in Quebec, The Green Organic Dutchman will be operating one of the largest cannabis growing and processing facility in the world. The Green Organic Dutchman also makes sure anyone who visits its website will be aware of their dedication to high-quality organic cannabis. Being one of the select few Certified Organic cannabis producers, the company is working towards securing a solid operational moat, assuming their demand projections for higher-priced organic cannabis are accurate.

As of July 2, 2018, The Green Organic Dutchman's CEO, Robert Anderson, stepped down due to personal health reasons and was replaced with the company's CFO, Brian Athaide. Athaide has prior experience as the CFO of the wine producer, Andrew Peller Limited, as well as experience in the financial groups at Procter & Gamble.

Financial Breakdown To Competitors

The Green Organic Dutchman's recently released 10-K gave some revealing insights into the current state of the company, and their plans for the future. Comparing them to other large industry players, Canopy Growth (CGC), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), and Cronos (CRON) reveal just how far behind The Green Organic Dutchman really is in the race to recreational sales and secured current medical sales.

Income Statement And (Lack of) Product Breakdown

The Green Organic Dutchman closed out the trading week on June 20, 2018, with a market cap of C$1.37bb, making them the only cannabis company to be valued at over a billion dollars despite having zero dollars in annual revenues. On a purely fundamental level, no public company, regardless of industry, should hold a billion dollar valuation after going an entire fiscal year without pulling in a single dollar in revenues. The Green Organic Dutchman has risen 50% since its IPO due purely to investor expectations and "hype". None of their explosive rise in share price has been due to the actual operations of the business. While it could be argued that the expansions will position the company well for the start of recreational sales in October 2018, the delay and likely loss of their Hamilton, Ontario facility coupled with how unestablished their brands are in the minds of consumers due to their late start will likely delay The Green Organic Dutchman reaching profitability quick enough to be worth an investment. The chart below helps demonstrate the sales gap the company needs to fill on the same level as the larger producers.

Source: Original Content

In addition to selling zero dollar's worth of cannabis, The Green Organic Dutchman also burned C$7.4mm in operating expenses with 78% being General & Administrative expenses. At first glance, investors may be surprised to see zero dollars in Sales-Based-Compensation expenses, though a quick look at the financial notes reveals C$2mm in non-cash SBC expenses nestled within G&A. While there is nothing technically wrong with listing expenses this way, it is less transparent and could end up burning investors unaware of the (essentially) hidden expenses.

The discrepancy between The Green Organic Dutchman's operating expense gap to sales is even more apparent in a visualization of the data. In looking at basic break-even points, we can see just how far the company has to climb before profitability can even be a possibility. It may seem as though Canopy has a larger gap to fill, and while on some levels that is very true, it can be comfortably assumed that given the name recognition of their medical and planned recreational brands, Canopy could secure enough market share to generate an extra C$40mm in revenue easier than The Green Organic Dutchman could establish their brand enough to secure C$7mm. In my eyes, the key aspect will be if high-quality organic cannabis will be in as high demand as The Green Organic Dutchman is expecting. It is true that organic cannabis sells for higher prices but given the slow growth of other organic producers such as Whistler and Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) (granted Organigram has issues with not being 100% organic), it is difficult to imagine a high-end organic producer being one of the largest in the industry.

Source: Original Content

Assets And Inventory

Given that The Green Organic Dutchman plans to compete with the largest producers in the recreational market, it is a little unsettling to see that they have no inventory in storage to be available at the start of recreational sales. This implies that the company is putting full faith that their current grows will finish healthy and that their construction will proceed without obstruction and be completed quick enough that they could still secure an early market share in the recreational market. With their Hamilton facility already falling under fire by local government, it is hard to imagine a scenario where The Green Organic Dutchman can actually have enough cannabis in stock to supply the early market to gain loyal customers before they are stolen away by a competitor with more selection available. To me, this almost seems like The Green Organic Dutchman is trying to win a 100m sprint by starting 7 seconds after the gun went off.

Source: Original Content

At first glance, The Green Organic Dutchman's asset breakdown appears incredibly weak to its competition. Over 80% of their total assets are in cash and only 7% are actually revenue producing. Though it must be taken into account that the large cash pile exists to fund the company's facility expansion plans. In order for The Green Organic Dutchman to stand a chance of competing with producers currently pumping out thousands of kilograms of product regularly, they need to start building inventory. Whether that is growing their own where they can during their expansion process, or buying product on wholesale, the company needs to start building inventory to stand a chance at securing customers at the start of recreational sales.

Final Thoughts To Investors

The Green Organic Dutchman is an interesting player in the Cannabis industry. Though they are entering the race far later than most large producers, they are seeming to make up for lost time with their marketing efforts to increase their exposure. Despite their grand expansion plans and focus on gaining customers through their high-quality organic product, they do not currently have any product to sell even if they wanted to. With recreational sales just around the corner, I cannot argue for an investment in a company with no hard sales numbers, no idea of their growing costs at scale, no inventory on hand, and a large, multi-million dollar growing facility that was just rejected by the city it was supposed to be built in. The Green Organic Dutchman is absolutely throwing in a watchlist to see how their ride goes. While The Green Organic Dutchman could technically end up pulling everything off according to their timeline, I would recommend investors look elsewhere for exposure to the start of recreational sales in the Canadian cannabis market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.