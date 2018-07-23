US Steel: Just Not Attractive Vs. Peers

I’ve always been surprised at the bullish interest from smaller investors on US Steel (X), especially of late. Even the bears have seemingly gone into hibernation; nominal shares held short has fallen from 60mm at the beginning of 2016 to 10mm today. While results have certainly improved since late 2015/early 2016 due to improving supply fundamentals and tailwinds from increasing domestic trade protectionism, this can all be summed up as the proverbial “rising tide that lifts all boats”. As is often the case, investing theses have to evolve as market focus shifts. Early on in 2016, the bet was based on top down analysis: something had to give in the steel market because worldwide production. Industry dynamics made it so it just was not economical to produce steel without heavy-handed government support. That paradigm has changed. Now, investors have to switch gears and make a bottom-up call: which company in the industry has the best value proposition.

In my mind, US Steel unfortunately falls in an awkward position: too small to compete with much larger and better run players (ArcelorMittal (MT), Nucor (NUE)) and too scattered to compete with more niche steel producers (Insteel (IIIN), Ternium (TX)). European operations, once the saving grace of the firm, look set to struggle as our overseas neighbors try to overcome tepid growth. While US Steel has a great story and a feel good narrative on American ingenuity and perseverance (the restart of Granite City after two long years being idle), I believe shares will fall flat on total return relative to peers.

The Start To 2018, Focus On Sheet Products, Peaking Market For US Steel Europe?

US Steel was riding high early in 2018. In the middle of February, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross released the findings of the Section 232 investigation, with the decision coming in as expected: imports of steel and aluminum “threaten[ed] to impair the national security” of the United States. All three option recommendations to curtail imports provided to the Trump Administration would significantly boost demand for domestically produced steel. Not surprisingly, publicly-traded steel companies, including US Steel, rallied as a result. Some of that gap up was justified: pricing has improved, as well as EBITDA/ton profitability, off the back of that news. Exclusions, which once looked likely for key US trading partners, now look to have all but evaporated in the face of rampant trade protectionism.

This has start to come through quarterly results: Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA was up to $255mm from $92mm a year earlier. Improvement was found throughout all three of the company’s segments: Flat-Rolled, US Steel Europe, and Tubular. I don’t find Tubular as a key element to the US Steel story; management has never done a great job on getting this business to meaningfully contribute to earnings. While oil country tubular goods (“OTCG”) are driving tubular demand as oil and gas rig counts expand, domestic supply is coming online. I view that as the real source of competition – not imports as US Steel suggested in its most recent conference call:

…we do expect to get to positive EBITDA in the back half of the year. So yes, I really to keep on your thinking when they think of volume for tubular, as far as to the Korean stock level or see what happens whether that's just why but right now imports are still very, very high in tubular. And we don't see any relief from that…

Tenaris (TS), which is a specialist in this space, opened a brand new $1,800mm plant southwest of Houston in Bay City and restarted idled operations in Conroe, Texas. Management there believes it can generate similar EBITDA margins at Bay City as it does on a consolidated basis: nearly 20%. As long as the focus of capital spending at US Steel focuses on flat-rolled products (see the Revitalization Program) then this segment has no chance of generating meaningful earnings. That isn’t a knock on corporate direction – just that US Steel is picking its battles and focusing its limited capital where it believes it can compete better. Investor focus should follow that logic.

US Steel Europe is a unique case. Substantially all of operations are based out of Košice, Slovakia - the massive facility is the largest steel producer in Central Europe. While Q1 2018 EBITDA was up $24mm to $130mm, results would actually have been down in constant currency. That creates problems, as foreign exchange tailwinds will ease, and then evaporate, by the end of the year. US Steel blamed first in, first out (“FIFO”) accounting treatment on its inventory for pricing not rising as quickly as input costs, a factor that drove significant volatility last year as well. In my view, so long as the cost structure remains as it is, even inclusive of the recent downdraft in commodities, my expectation is for this to be a peak in EBITDA/ton profitability for US Steel Europe operations. The saving grace for the segment is that it is heading into a very easy comp versus Q2 of last year, but I do not expect (and neither should investors) that US Steel Europe will generate EBITDA on a Q1 run rate. Comps become much more difficult later on in 2018.

Actually achieving that run rate would see US Steel Europe post its highest full year earnings in its history, including during the steel market heyday of 2006. Steel shipments coming out of the European production facilities are only likely to come down, not up as capacity utilization ran at 105% in Q1 of 2018. Macroeconomic data is supportive of that outlook. The weak performance of the European stock markets this year has not been coincidental. As an example of a driver of that weakness, European Manufacturing PMI Data has fallen off a cliff:

Yes, levels above 50 in PMI Data represent expansion and not contraction, and the backbone of how PMI data is compiled always tends towards mean reversion with time toward 50. However, Eurozone demand growth for commodities is not something to be banked on. The European Commission recently reduced its GDP growth expectations to 2.1% for 2018 – levels I still think are probably incrementally too high. Just like is the case in the United States, GDP estimates often start out overly optimistic and are walked back in time as reality sets in. To illustrate, the European Commission overestimated 2017 results by 40bps, or nearly 20%, versus its early year projections. Pressuring European pricing, US tariffs, given the aggressive slant, likely mean Asian production flows the path of least resistance. That means growing import competition coming into Europe and softer demand from Africa and the Middle East as Asian supply seeks new buyers.

Speculation was rampant over the past several years that Košice was for sale, with He Steel Group out of China a major potential bidder (alongside Třinecké Železárny-Moravia Steel). In my view, a sale late last year could have represented an excellent opportunity to wipe the balance sheet clean (including unfunded pension liabilities) and have capital availability to significantly invest in domestic operations. Perhaps that boat has sailed, perhaps not, but it should still be an option management should consider.

Balance Sheet: Real Improvement or Smokescreen?

*US Steel, Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation, Slide 7

This slide makes for a great example of how senior management can often be selective in the data it presents in order to show the story it wants. There is clear balance sheet improvement shown above, not only via the refinancing of debt but also through reduction in leverage and cash paydown of outstanding obligations. According to US Steel, cash is up $246mm and debt is down from $3,182mm to $2,607mm in the presented period (Q2 2016 to Q1 2018). That is a swing of $821mm. All true? Of course, but what drove this change is important. At the end of Q2 2016, US Steel had not yet diluted common equity holders - a capital decision many steel producers used to take advantage of what they felt was an attractive time to raise more capital. In Q3 2016, US Steel raised a net $482mm after fees from its common stock offering (nearly 22mm shares at $23.00/share). This was followed by the sale of some interests in equity investments in 2017 which raised $116m, and another $85mm was received from the exercise of stock options. Simply put, the vast majority of cash management has used to delever the balance sheet has been created from dilution and asset sales – not free cash flow after all capital expenditures. Is the capital structure much better than it was? It is, but I think that context is necessary, as well as management's willingness to dilute at share prices substantially below current levels less than two years ago.

Takeaway

With full year 2018 guidance of $1,750mm in EBITDA, management is banking on substantial acceleration: more than $1,000mm in EBITDA in the back half of the year. The sell-side is actually more bullish, raising their own estimates by more than $600mm since January to $1,818mm consensus. While the ramp up of Granite City will add profitable domestic production and fixed cost leverage, this level of EBITDA seems a tough hurdle to clear with US Steel Europe running in excess of 100% utilization and two thirds of its steel being sold through contract pricing (tougher hurdle for margin expansion).

I think expectations for other domestic steel producers are more attainable this year, and for those that are long US Steel based on macro factors (trade protectionism, better growth in the United States versus overseas, etc.), it would make more sense to be long firms that are 100% exposed to those factors. While I think US Steel comps well relative to other picks from a straight financials perspective, undoing years of neglect and a need to prove out margin expansion makes buying better run steel peers more attractive in my opinion.

