What Is The U.S. Growth Potential? 2%, 3% Or 4%?

There will be cyclical ups and downs within a longer term downtrend in real growth.

What Is The US Growth Potential? 2%, 3% Or 4%?

What is the fastest the US economy can grow? Can the US economy really get back to sustained 3% or even 4% GDP growth?

When discussing the potential growth rate in the economy, it is critical to make a distinction between short-term cyclical growth and long-term structural growth.

Looking at GDP each quarter is useful and necessary when anaylzing the economy but a fundamental view of the structural trends in the economy is arguably more important.

The economy is looking to increase over 4% in Q2 on a quarter over quarter annualized basis. Does this mean the economy is growing at 4%? Technically it means for a three month period, the economy increased at a rate that would equal 4% if it continued for 12 months.

A consistent look at quarter over quarter GDP growth will show it to be a volatile, poor measure of trend growth and in fact, the 4% number is not even an outlier in this data series going back to the start of the economic cycle in 2010.

Has anything actually changed in the economy to get this "4% quarter"?

Real GDP Quarterly Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

No, nothing has changed in terms of the structural story of US growth. Using the quarterly method of GDP calculation, growth in the US was above 4% in four different quarters this economic cycle with the highest reading breaching 5%.

To understand structural trend rates of long-term growth, moving forward we will be using a 10-year annualized rate of growth. By doing this, we can smooth out volatility in the data and get a true understanding of how fast various economic metrics are increasing over a running 10-year period.

A Look At Long-Term US Growth Trends

Over the past 10-years, real GDP growth in the United States has increased at a rate of 1.55%. The long-term trend in US growth has been decelerating for over 50 years. Several decades ago, the US economy was regularly growing north of 3.5% on a sustained basis.

The growth rates have slowly declined throughout the years and most recently plunged in the years following the great recession.

Many long-term followers of EPB Macro Research have heard me say that long-term GDP growth is falling due to slowing rates of population growth (demographics), increased debt and slowing rates of productivity growth. I will prove this out below.

Real GDP 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Adding the population into the equation makes the outlook on structural US growth even worse. Real GDP Per Capita has only increased at a rate of 0.77% over the past 10-years.

Real GDP Per Capita 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Even if we look at GDP growth in year over year terms instead of 10-year periods, we see a declining trend rate of growth in the US economy.

Perhaps the most important part of this analysis is that long-term potential growth is equal to the sum of population growth and productivity growth.

The maximum rate of long-term GDP growth, that is over the next 10, 20 and 30 years will be determined by the rate of population growth, or more specifically workforce growth, and how productive those new workers are.

Real Per Capita GDP Year over Year Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Population growth in the United States has been steadily declining over the past several decades. Population growth once exceeded 1.8% on a 10-year annualized basis which allowed the US to experience sustained rates of economic growth above 4%.

Over the past 10-years, the population in the United States has grown at a rate of 0.76%. Even bleaker is the rate of growth in the working-age population at just 0.52%.

If there are zero new workers added over a 10-year period, and productivity of the existing worker's increases by 1% per year, long-run growth cannot be expected to exceed 1% on a long-term basis.

With workforce growth at just 0.5% and falling, productivity growth must pick up the slack in order to improve structural long-term growth.

Population Trends, 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Unfortunately, productivity growth has been extraordinarily weak over the past number of years, only increasing 1.25% on a sustained basis over the last 10-years.

Suppressed productivity growth comes from misguided fiscal and monetary policy as well as increased levels of economic debt and interest payments.

Increased levels of interest payments suck money out of the economy for unproductive uses, foregoing investment in plant and equipment that would be used for increased productivity.

Productivity 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Regardless of the reasons for muted productivity growth and weak population growth, those are the present conditions at work in the United States. The sum of trend growth in population, roughly 0.7% and productivity growth, 1.25%, added together reach a maximum sustained rate of growth of 1.95% for the US economy.

GDP increased at a rate of 1.55% over the past 10-years, falling shy of maximum long-run potential.

What this means is that without a reversal in population growth and productivity growth, the US economy is not likely to experience a material rise in long-run trend growth, regardless of new fiscal or monetary policy.

Changes in monetary and fiscal policy may cause transitory spurts of growth that last 2-3 years, called the short-term cycle or "cyclical growth", but structural long-term growth cannot be changed through political action.

GDP & Productivity + Population:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

There was a change in the US economy that has caused the long-term rate of GDP growth to materially underperform the long-run potential for nearly 20 years.

There were periods of outperformance in the late 1980's but the recent trend is worrisome.

There are many theories as to why the US economy has grown much lower than trend potential over the past 20 years or so. Excess regulation, high taxes, immigration laws and bad monetary policy are all thrown out as reasons for the material weakness in GDP growth.

My personal belief is that the build-up of debt is the reason behind the change in growth tragectory.

Excess levels of debt cut into trend growth. The effect becomes nonlinear as debt gets to extreme levels. Growth has consistently come in below trend and that is to be expected given the extreme levels of current debt.

Important, however, is the idea that over the long-term, US growth cannot exceed the sum of workforce growth and productivity growth on a sustained basis.

In other words, if every trick in the bag is used, it is unlikely the economy can accelerate to a 10-year or 20-year rate of growth that is higher than 1.95%.

GDP & Productivity + Population:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

If we can agree on the fact that long-term growth (10-years or more) is the sum of productivity growth and population growth, and for various reasons both of these conditions will continue to fall into the future, then we can also agree that long-term structural growth will move from 1.55% today to something lower in the future.

There can be shorter term cyclical upswings in growth as part of a longer-term downtrend in long-run growth.

I present the chart of the short-term cycle within the long-term cycle from Ray Dalio's famous animated movie, "How The Economic Machine Works".

In the chart, there can be short-term spurts of growth that move up and down within one long-term economic cycle that is held to a maximum based on the trend rate of productivity growth.

Short-Term Cycles Vs. Long-Term Trends:

Source: Bridgewater

To put those short-cycles into context for this economic cycle, starting in 2010 there have been three distinct economic slowdowns and four clear growth accelerations.

These seven changes have all taken place within the longer term move lower in trend growth.

For those investors who buy and hold for 20-years, of course, this is noise, but there have been 3 distinct corrections in the S&P 500 (SPY) that coincide with the three decelerations in economic growth.

Also, each rise in growth has brought about higher interest rates (TLT) and each growth deceleration has brought about lower long-term interest rates (EDV).

GDP Short Cycles: Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Looking at long-term interest rates through the context of the short and long-term economic cycle makes a great deal of sense.

Long-term interest rates will track the trend rate in economic growth.

Economic growth over the long-term is capped at roughly 2% on a structural basis but will likely continue to move lower over time. This will serve to keep a lid on long-term interest rates as rates will not move materially higher without an accompanying rise in GDP.

In the short-term, cyclical spurts in growth can push rates higher temporarily while cyclical downturns in growth will cause interest rates to fall below levels appropriate for the current rate of long-term growth.

Interest Rates & GDP Growth:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

The chart below of the 30-year treasury rate moving in a cyclical fashion can be associated with the four accelerating periods of US growth and three periods of declining growth over the last eight years.

30-Year Treasury Rate: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Many analysts and bond bears who think interest rates should be higher, ignoring the declining rate of trend growth proved above, typically say that foreign buyers are keeping our rates low due to the differential.

That is false.

Foreign investors need to hedge the currency exposure to have an apple to apple comparison on rates.

If a European fund manager has Euros to invest, he/she must dollar hedge the Euro before comparing the interest rate differential.

Below is a chart from Bloomberg that shows what the post-currency hedge interest rate spread is for Japanese investors for a variety of bonds.

If a Japanese investor were to dollar hedge the yen and then buy US bonds, the interest rate would be lower than simply buying a JGB so the notion that foreign buyers are keeping our rates low is simply misleading.

It Is Not Foreign Buyers:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Interest rates on the short end of the curve are rising because of the Federal Reserve. Interest rates on the long-end are declining or staying low because the US has structurally weak growth and the recent upturn was a cyclical move higher that is starting to turn lower.

Before you bet on materially higher interest rates, it is important to understand why rates are low.

Sure, rates will oscillate up and down but if you are in the camp that long-term interest rates are going to rise, to a range of 4.5% as some are suggesting, there needs to be a case for trend growth in the United States to materially accelerate.

With long-run GDP potential being equal to the sum of population growth and productivity growth, those are hard forces to change.

The US economy, on a real basis, has a structural long-run potential of roughly 2% currently. Trending directions suggest this potential will move lower over time due to demographics, productivity, and debt.

There needs to be a significant effort to increase the rate of productivity growth or workforce growth to improve long-term growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SPY, EDV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.