Remembering Sergio

While the companies he managed should be in great shape, my thoughts today turn to a sincere hope that he will have many years of retirement to enjoy.

Adam Jonas: Okay. Sergio, this is your last full-year. What do you want to be remembered for? Sergio Marchionne: Being able to answer your questions, Adam. Adam Jonas: Alright. Then let me finish with something real quick and we will move on. Back in 2004 when you were first introduced to the auto industry, a lot of people were thinking who the 'hell is this guy', right. I was one of them frankly, we hadn’t seen anything like you. You took $2 billion roughly and you turned it into, I think, around $72 billion and more important than that there are many hundreds of thousands of families across many nations that are better off because of you and your team and you beat the skeptics every step of the way. So, I just had to say god bless you, Sergio. We are never going to see anyone like you again. I don’t care what people on this call are thinking of me for saying that. I don’t care at all, I just had to say that. Thanks again. Sergio Marchionne: Thanks, Adam.

- 2017 Q4 Fiat Chrysler earnings call (Adam Jonas is an analyst from Morgan Stanley.)

Sergio Marchionne has arguably been the greatest leader of a public company in the world since he took over the Italian company Fiat (FCAU) fourteen years ago. His accomplishments have been under-studied, particularly in the United States, where many were completely unaware of Mr. Marchionne prior to Fiat's successful pursuit of Chrysler in 2009.

When he was hired to take the reins of Fiat in 2004, the once proud company had become the punchline of a joke. Its stock fell as low as €6 that year, or equivalent to a market capitalization of €4.8 billion or about $6 billion. Today, Fiat Chrysler has a market value of $38 billion - but it is only one of three companies spawned from the original Fiat that Mr. Marchionne took over. Ferrari (RACE), spun-out of Fiat in early 2016, is now worth $34 billion on its own. CNH Industrial (CNHI) was also spun-out of Fiat as Fiat Industrial in 2012 and today has a market capitalization of $14 billion.

By my count, that means those $6 billion of 2004 Fiat assets have a market value of $86 billion today - a 14x return, or 21% per year. Those figures are only slightly skewed by the issuance of shares to form CNH Industrial from Fiat Industrial (the initial company owned various assets including an 87% stake in CNH and shares were issued to consolidate the remaining 13%), so it's a good "horseshoes and hand grenades" summary of Marchionne's amazing performance in transforming a group of assets that would have been headed for bankruptcy protection under the leadership of most anyone else.

Mr. Marchionne was planning to retire in 2019 and recently had shoulder surgery in a Swiss hospital. According to USA Today, the Italian media is reporting that because of complications from the surgery, his situation has grown "serious" and "grave." Over the weekend Mike Manley, head of the Jeep brand, was named Marchionne's successor at Fiat Chrysler and Louis Camilleri, formerly CEO of Phillip Morris (PM), will be the new head of Ferrari.

There will be plenty of opportunity and time to ask the obvious questions about what the changes will be for Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari. But, while the results achieved by Marchionne cannot be obtained now by investors, the means by which they were achieved can produce timeless lessons to those who study them.

Reengineering Fiat

One of Marchionne's greatest skills was his ability to accept reality for what it is and work around it, rather than see the world merely for what he wanted it to be. The latter was often the attitude of Jeff Immelt at General Electric (GE), who had difficulty accepting that times had changed.

Marchionne authored an article for Harvard Business Review in 2008 discussing the transformation at Fiat that had begun four years earlier. It is well worth reading. Paraphrasing Mr. Marchionne, too many of the senior leaders at the company had become delusional and trapped in the past, fixated on centralized and hierarchical management that had thrived in the 1950s but left the company with far too many bureaucrats in Turin and too little ability for those closest to customers to adapt to consumer tastes.

As Marchionne says, "Unfortunately, our senior leadership wasn’t used to taking responsibility, and when you’ve been working for years in a well-defined status quo, it’s almost impossible to change." By removing those that were no longer needed and insisting on accountability from those that remained or were hired, he had begun to plant the seeds of future success.

The greatest accountability, though, he demanded of himself. Marchionne challenged the assumptions that had become a part of the firm's culture and as a result, was able to dramatically shrink the time to market for many vehicles. Prior to his leadership, the company would often bet heavily on a new design that was destined to save the company. The design may have been perfectly fine, but because the time to bring the design to market was so long, it had become obsolete by the time consumer could purchase it. With a leaner operation and better design process, Marchionne publicly announced that by 2007 the company would earn €2 billion. When Marchionne took over Fiat, it had not shown any profit for a full year since 2000 and between 2001 and 2004, the group had lost a cumulative €8 billion.

Marchionne talks about setting this target by saying,

When I announced in late July 2004 that we would make €2 billion in 2007, everybody thought I was out of my mind. But I’d been sitting in a room with 20 or so people for three days without getting anywhere, and I knew that we’d get no decision unless I imposed one."

He did not mind if outsiders thought him crazy, saying it could be done demonstrated enormous confidence in his management team and other employees who had become used to losing and being derided. There is no question that it lit the fire that became the engine of future success. As a (relatively) young professional, I can say from personal experience that beyond money and accolades, nothing motivates a person like confidence form a charismatic senior leader.

During 2005, Fiat earned €1.4 billion and another €1.2 billion in 2006. And yes, in 2007 the company booked €2.1 billion in profit, edging out Marchionne's ambitious 2004 goal.

Negotiating Success at Fiat and Chrysler

Marchionne's negotiation skills were also remarkable.

When he took over at Fiat, the biggest question on people's minds was a potential buyout from General Motors (GM). In the year 2000, the two companies entered into an alliance through a stock swap: Fiat owned 5% of GM and GM owned 20% of Fiat.

But, along with the stock swap came a put option allowing Fiat to sell its auto business to GM at any time between 2005 and 2010 at a price determined by an independent evaluation. Fiat was only willing to enter into the deal with a put option because without it, they felt they would have no option to exit the business and sell to another party with GM owning 20%.

Fiat was forced to recapitalize its auto business in 2003 in order to save it, selling off its finance arm and raising equity, thereby diluting GM's 20% stake to 10%. GM claimed that this recapitalization invalidated the put option. Marchionne, a Canadian lawyer and accountant by training, was not intimidated by GM's legal team. While Fiat desperately needed the cash to survive (The Wall Street Journal stated that the company told its creditors it had between 13 and 20 months remaining before it completely burned through its cash and carried $10 billion in debt.)

Despite Fiat's precarious position, Marchionne was also keenly aware of GM's challenges. Regardless of any value placed on Fiat's auto division, GM would have to assume its $10 billion in debt at a time when its own credit rating was being lowered. The partnership was also producing real results and had lowered GM's costs by $2.6 billion annually. A legal battle would deny GM access to the technology producing those savings and potentially saddle it with enormous debts.

Marchionne eventually prevailed and received a $2 billion payout plus GM's 10% Fiat stake to cancel the put option.

His negotiations with the U.S. Government, Chrslyer bondholders, and the U.A.W. in 2009 was even more masterful.

I included this chart in a 2016 article I wrote about Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF). Fiat expended a mere $1.75 billion in cash to purchase Chrysler, with payments coming between 2011 and 2014. (Chrysler itself paid out $1.9 billion, which is why the cumulative payout below is $3.6 billion.)

When Daimler bought the company in 1998, they paid $36 billion. Using FCA's NAFTA performance as a Chrysler proxy would place the unit's 2017 sales at nearly $80 billion, with industry comps giving it a valuation of about $30 billion on its own.

The Future Ain't What It Used to Be

All of Mr. Marchionne's success and gifts begs the obvious questions, 'What is to be the future of Fiat Chrysler and the multi-company industrial operations at the heart of Exor?"

Today's steep selloff seems particularly unwarranted. FCA's stock is down more than 2%, with an already low valuation of roughly 5x estimated earnings this year and an increasingly clean balance sheet. CNHI is also down more than 1% and pushing towards $10 per share, while Ferrari is down 4.5%.

It is important to remember that Marchionne was planning on stepping down in 2019 for some time and so the companies can rely on already established succession plans.

It is impossible to replace a Sergio Marchionne, but having John Elkann as a guiding hand and Exor's resources should help the companies continue on a path to long-term success. Fiat Chrysler will push forward with plans for a spin-off of components group Magneti Marelli. My best guess is that Maserati will also ultimately be spun-out and the mass market brands will be merged into a bigger player. Marchionne himself preached that scale leading to greater capital efficiency was necessary to succeed in the future in the automotive industry.

CNH Industrial is also likely to separate into multiple capital goods companies focusing on their respective competencies in manufacturing commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment. The stock is depressed compared to better-known peers Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere (DE). Deere, for example, trades at more than 12x enterprise value to EBITDA compared to CNHI's 9x.

A consideration of purchasing these companies is not irrational, particularly with future spin-offs having the potential to act as catalysts in closing peer valuation discounts.

Ferrari is the only one I cannot recommend that investors consider, but that is purely on account of its valuation of 40x trailing earnings.

I prefer to own them through Exor, as I have explained in the past. Exor too is lower by more than 3% and I have added to my position today.

While the business world comes to terms with Marchionne's exit, one can only wish him a recovery from whatever complications have befallen him following his shoulder surgery.

He saved two companies employing thousands and thousands of employees and enriched the investors in those companies as well. While he was a workaholic, he did enjoy his time at his home in Switzerland. I hope he has many enjoyable years there ahead; moments with family and friends and opportunities to continue sharing his wisdom and leadership.

He has certainly earned that.

