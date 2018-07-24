Checking Out Every Aisle Of The Shopify Story (Podcast)

I don't expect bulls or bears to be persuaded, but hopefully each side will have better understanding of who they're trading against.

While their points of emphasis don't always line up, the different ways they look at the same facts can be instructive.

We followed up on Shopify by talking to three different Seeking Alpha authors about the stock - one bull and two bears.

At a time where the Tesla (TSLA) story appears to be reaching a critical juncture, not long after Theranos (THERA) got the long read treatment, and with electric scooter start-ups earning venture funding left and right, it would seem we don't lack examples of the current bull market reaching its frothy stage. But at the same time, the FANG companies are earning healthy multiples and also running healthy businesses, and maybe value investors are throwing stones because they can't afford diamonds any more.

I am not saying that Shopify (SHOP) fits into this pattern neatly, because which pattern it fits into is up for debate. What I am saying is that it is a surprisingly good example of the current market climate, where on the one side there are bears saying that the valuation is crazy and the fundamentals matter, and the bulls are saying 'show me the growth, baby', and the profit comes later. We began to discover this dynamic in our first podcast on Shopify, a review of recent bull and bear coverage, and wanted to dig deeper.

For this week's Behind the Idea, I spoke to From Growth To Value (a bull), Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA (a bear), and Jan Barta (a bear) about the company and their individual theses. Even though the calls happened one at a time, you'll hear the various authors quietly rebuking or building on one another's work. I often find that stock battlegrounds see the two sides talk right past each other - I'm not sure that exactly happened here, but I think the way the conversation runs from author to author will be interesting.

I have the full notes on the podcast below, and I encourage you to listen to the whole thing, even though it's our longest episode yet. But I wanted to call out two things that I found really interesting in light of the conversations:

Valuation - This is the primary sticking point. Bears say it's crazy - Ramy Taraboulsi is especially emotional about the 40x revenue valuation, per his estimates. From Growth To Value says, on the other hand, that investing doesn't even come down to numbers. I can see both sides rolling their eyes.

I think there's a little bit more nuance here. It's fair to say that, as FGTV does, Booking Holdings (BKNG) or Amazon (AMZN) have never been cheap. The author makes the same point Professor Aswath Damodaran did on our Facebook (FB) podcast, namely that by the book value investing can be replicated by computers, so to add value the investor has to go beyond that. But still, the numbers have to make sense at some point.

At the same time, to be short a name like Shopify you either have to be ahead of the crowd on the rate of revenue growth slowing, or you have to know what the market is focused on beyond the top line. I like that both Jan Barta and Ramy call out metrics they're watching - subscription revenue growth and # of users, respectively - but it's not clear whether they're right about those being the key metrics.

Does churn matter? - The basic SaaS (software as a service) business model entails recurring revenue. The business wants to acquire customers relatively cheaply (cost of acquisition), but if the average customer has a long lifetime, the lifetime value of that customer is going to be high. So churn is a key ingredient in the equation, and I agree that as a bear you should be thinking about that.

What I would at least make as an argument for the bull side, which wasn't quite spelled out here, is that churn is hard to measure. If I imagine that 50% of Shopify's new clients are destined to fail (to peg an arbitrary number), I don't actually care about the churn on that side of the business as long as either a) the lifetime value of the other 50% is high enough to outweigh that, or b) my cost of acquiring those doomed small business owners is negligible. This is a reductive take - it may not be good for me if 1 out of every 2 customers fails and many of those customers then blame it on my business at Shopify, for example - but I think it gets at the counterargument to churn is a problem. Churn can be a problem, but it matters among which users.

Of course, even that can be flipped - if SHOP is valued on a total addressable market that includes that hypothetical 50% of sure busts, then the valuation should be evaluated in light of these numbers.

Your outlook - I'm not sure I subscribe to the right brain/left brain point From Growth To Value makes at the end of his interview. But I do believe that the way one invests is tied to their mindset and outlook. More skeptical people are more likely to suit one style of investing than another, I'd say. I think this ties with optimism vs. pessimism, with how you evaluate news sources, and so forth. I don't know what is actionable about this, except as always it's good to know what works best for yourself.

In any case, there are a lot of different ways to look at this high-growing tech company. Here are three:

Topics covered:

Introduction – 1:25

3:45-46:00 – From Growth To Value interview

4:00 – How does the Growth investing mindset fit here?

7:00 - Which value stocks fit the author's style?

8:45 – What trends does Shopify have in its favor?

14:15 – Why Shopify as the play and not other companies?

18:00 – Getting into Shopify’s competitive position

21:00 – Can Shopify’s customers survive? What about churn?

25:15 – Show me the numbers

32:00 – What if revenue growth slows?

36:00 – How could this go wrong?

42:30 – The growth mindset in general

47:00-1:36 – Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA interview

48:20 – What brings you to Shopify?

50:30 – Shopify’s competition

56:15 – Can Shopify build a moat?

1:01 – Can Shopify be enough to compete with the big boys? Do the economics work?

1:06 – Can Shopify benefit from regulatory crackdown?

1:11– If Shopify’s winners grow fast enough, does churn matter?

1:13 – About Shopify’s valuation

1:18 – What is the catalyst here?

1:23 – Clients vs. revenue growth

1:25 – How does this compare to short RIMM (BBRY) back in the day?

1:29 – Again, how could this go wrong? (Hint – cannabis is coming)

1:37-2:05 – Jan Barta - interview

1:38 – Hearing about the contrarian or value style

1:39:30 – Why cover Shopify?

1:41:30 – What about growth over churn?

1:44 – What is supporting Shopify’s growth?

1:47 – How do you view Shopify’s strategy then?

1:49 – Is Facebook actually going to change their relationship with Shopify?

1:52 – What are your catalysts?

1:56 – How could this go wrong?

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate us or leave us a review - we will make the podcast better based on your feedback. We're also available on SoundCloud, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, guests you want to join Behind the Idea, or any feedback about our podcasts, send me or Mike a direct message or comment below. We're excited to have cleared the half a year mark, and have big plans for the rest of the summer and beyond.

So, where are you at on Shopify? Did anything you hear change your stance? Is there a middle ground between believing in growth and having some healthy skepticism? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jan Barta is short SHOP. Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA is short SHOP and long WIX, CDNAF, and WMT. From Growth To Value is long SHOP, DIS, AVGO, AMZN, and BZUN.