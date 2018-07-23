Nordstrom: Investor Day Highlights

Despite this, the company's valuation is not too compelling, trading just over peers at 15x FY18 EPS.

Nordstrom (JWN) recently held their annual investor day on Monday of last week, emphasizing the company’s planned inflection point, along with a multitude of other initiatives which management expects to add value over the next several years. Despite this, shares fell by as much as 6% following the investor day, reaching a low of just over $50. One key point which was constantly brought up in the presentation was the sentiment in the overall retail environment – one of uncertainty, and fear. Nordstrom continues to perform quite well relative to peers, which have been struggling for the most part. With foot traffic slowing down across malls, many department stores are seeing shrinking comparable store sales.

Nordstrom is certainly a unique player, with a focus on both full-price and off-price merchandise. The result is a company which captures multiple demographics (as opposed to drilling down on a specific customer demographic), without compromising quality, or reputation. Additionally, the company also operates smaller segments which help improve the shopping experience.

Several months ago, we pinned a $52 price target on Nordstrom; after the recent investor day presentation, we continue to be impressed with the company’s initiatives, along with their focus on digital channels. However, with the recent run in share price, upside has diminished although risks continue to loom overhead. As a result, we believe the current risk-reward tradeoff is unfavorable and lower our buy rating to a hold.

Investor Day Highlights

Nordstrom expects 2018 to be an inflection point, as investment activity is pulled back. Free cash flow is expected to grow from ~$600 million in 2017, to ~$800 million in 2020, and nearly $1 billion by 2022. Additionally, the company’s operating margin is projected to expand between 50-80 basis points over the next few years, with adjusted return on invested capital (“ROIC”) growing several hundred basis points as well, from ~10% to the mid-teens. We expect to see a shift in some areas as a result of the investment cycle exit, although at this point, we also see certain macroeconomic factors which could adversely affect company projections.

Aside from Nordstrom’s expected inflection point, the company’s capital allocation plan is intriguing. Business reinvestment is seen as the top priority, with dividends and share repurchases also in the mix.

The company targets an adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 1.5-2.5x, and a dividend payout ratio of ~30-40%. Although share buybacks and dividends are good moves, we would not be surprised if the company’s reinvestment activity adds just as much value going forward, especially since management’s focus seems to be on digital channels and other key areas of Nordstrom’s business model.

Financials at a Glance

Nordstrom is set to report earnings early next month, with analysts expecting revenue of ~$4 billion, and an EPS of $0.84 for the quarter. Recently, Nordstrom has fared much better than other retailers, seeing their top-line grow by over 6% y/y in the most recent quarter to ~$3.6 billion.

Revenue drivers continue to look bright, with the company emphasizing online shopping, as well as the “One Nordstrom” model, wherein all aspects are highlighted. Complimenting these efforts is the company’s incredibly valuable loyalty program. With nearly one-third of customers as active members, up 30% y/y, metrics provide considerable upside. Active loyalty members are much more engaged, spending 4x the amount and making 3x the trips. Sales from active members are roughly $9 billion, making up more than half of Nordstrom’s annual revenue.

The cost side of the business is also doing fairly well, with operating expenses holding steady at around 30-31% of total sales. As a result, the company is seeing sturdy margins. Again, should the aforementioned infliction point go according to plan, margins should see a slight boost pulling up bottom-line figures. However, this would take time to witness, with the projections extending through 2022.

Risks

Of course, there are certain risks, which at the moment we believe to be outweighing the potential reward. Industry-wide secular trends, such as declining foot traffic, are affecting many retailers with a presence in malls. Nordstrom has reiterated the point that many of their store locations are located in “A” rated malls, with a presence in the top 20 U.S. markets. As malls continue to feel pressure, certain risks loom overhead – and although the company’s push for their e-commerce segment is impressive, we also see particular factors which can hinder business online.

With inflation creeping around the corner, consumers may see a tightened budget which could affect discretionary spending at department stores such as Nordstrom – whether that be in-store, or online. Although there are certain arguments against this – primarily revolving around Nordstrom’s demographic – we believe their off-price segment would see adverse results and take the brunt of it (i.e., more so than full-price).

Valuation Update & Takeaway

When comparing Nordstrom to peers, the company currently trades slightly above the median forward earnings multiple. Factoring out the company’s capital structure, the company trades at nearly 7x EBITDA, again slightly higher than the peer median of 6.4x.

We do believe that the premium is justified, given the company’s relatively solid performance in a troubled environment, along with its healthy performance metrics. However, that’s about all we see at this point. With the current multiple where it is, and the company’s future heavily dependent on the continued success of many initiatives, we believe the upside is limited. Multiple expansion is not something we expect going forward. With our FY18 EPS of $3.58 (vs. analyst consensus of $3.47), and a 15x FY18 EPS multiple, we derive a PT of $54.

Nordstrom continues to deliver impressive results, and we continue to be pleased with the company’s vision. After sitting through the investor day presentation, it is clear the company is putting forth a lot of effort – and has zeroed in on core segments of the business, which should turn up favorable results going forward. Despite these positives, the valuation is simply too rich relative to peers for our liking.

When throwing in the possible macroeconomic factors which can hinder Nordstrom’s expected top-line growth, the downside outweighs the upside potential. We raise our price target to $54 (from $52) and lower our rating to hold (from buy).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.