Buy Nasdaq For Dividend Growth

Investment thesis

As I have previously written, I am an investor for long-term dividend income. I am willing to take a lower dividend yield now for a company that has potential for explosive dividend growth in the future. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is a fundamentally sound lower risk company that is growing its dividends at a very nice pace. For long-term dividend growth, the Nasdaq could be the right choice to add to your portfolio for diversification and income.

Overview of Domestic Industry

There are two major stock exchanges in the United States, the Nasdaq is the smaller and younger of the two. The New York Stock Exchange’s parent company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has a market cap of $44.5 billion and is 226 years old. Comparatively, the Nasdaq has a market cap of $16.0 billion and is a relatively young for a stock exchange at 47 years old.

A third US stock exchange, Bats Global Markets, was created in 2005. It was founded in Lenexa, Kansas by Dave Cummings. Cummings started Bats when consolidation started in the industry with Archipelago Holdings and Instinet being acquired by the NYSE and the Nasdaq, respectively. These acquisitions occurred within one week of each other in early 2005. In September 2016, further consolidation occurred in this space when CBOE Holdings acquired Bats Global Markets to form CBOE Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE). The deal closed in March of 2017 for $3.2 billion. Bats is best known for listing of ETFs.

Nasdaq Diversification Strategy

Since 2005, we have seen a consolidation in the option exchanges. Most regional option exchanges were acquired by the Nasdaq or the CBOE. Now that the consolidation is over, we have seen Nasdaq take a different approach from the other exchanges by diversifying its offerings.

The chart below from the Nasdaq (which incorrectly listed BoardVantage as Broadvantage) shows acquisitions over the last five years, which vary greatly from the acquisitions from 2005 thru 2012.

Source: Nasdaq Investor Relations

The diversification from 2013 to 2016 includes the following acquisitions, below is a brief summary of each:

The Nasdaq also has an aggressive social media platform. They have an agreement with Facebook to post Live videos of at least 10 minutes as frequently as daily on their social media platform.

Comparable Company Metrics

As of July 22, 2018, the Nasdaq has the lowest Price-to-Earnings ratio. With the high growth rate seen in new ETFs entering the market, and a preference of listing on Bats due to pricing, CBOE has the highest P/E ratio.

While the Nasdaq has the most conservative P/E ratio, its growth is very underrated with its recent acquisitions. A lot of the acquisitions operate with very little competition. Not to mention, they have diversified out of the public market with its private market acquisitions giving it a strategic advantage over ICE.

Source: Google Finance

The Nasdaq also has the highest dividend yield based on quarterly payouts (excluding one-time dividend payouts).

Nasdaq Company and Dividend Growth

The acquisition strategy coupled with a long bull market has seen Nasdaq’s operating income growth accelerate.

Source: SEC.gov

I am bullish on companies when I see the operating income growth accelerate faster than the dividend growth.

Source: SEC.gov

Conclusion

I own Nasdaq because I believe in their strategy for long-term growth and how this will enable it to grow its dividend for years to come. The reasons why I believe this to be true are the following:

Operating income continuing to grow at an accelerated pace reaching 21.6% in 2017.

Strong dividend growth of 40.6% from 2014 to 2017.

Conservative P/E ratio when compared to comparable companies.

Pursuing a diversified portfolio of complimentary products that helps protect its main listing business while adding to its free cash flows. This sets it apart from the NYSE.

Private markets will create a pipeline for new listings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NDAQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.