Cummins' Strength Could Be Stymied By Tariffs

The only thing stopping Cummins' strength is macroeconomic risks like trade which could force guidance in the second quarter earnings report to be lower.

On July 31th, before the market opens, Cummins Inc. (CMI) reports second quarter earnings for the year of 2018. The company's battered shares will be looking for a fundamental reversal after a poor start to 2018. In February, CMI began its fall from about $190 to $130 by the beginning of July. In three weeks, trading has moved relatively sideways attempting to establish support for a move higher. This quarter's upcoming earnings report will provide insight on how CMI might move in the latter half of the year.

From Finviz

Earnings numbers for CMI have been very impressive over the last three quarters. The company has beat earnings estimates by about 10 percent in those three quarters as well as reporting year-over-year revenue growth rates over 20 percent. However, temporary expenses of "discrete tax charges and cost of a product campaign" caused shares to trade lower on the day of the announcement. Overall, the company's financials have improved significantly from over a year ago when revenue growth rates were negative.

Sales have grown nearly $1 billion since the same quarter last year with solid growth across all categories. EBITDA margin was down to 14.1 percent with the extra charges due to the product campaign, but adjusted, it was up 50 points to 15.9 percent. Overall, management, in the Q1 conference call, reported strong operating performance in "our manufacturing plants, positive pricing and the benefits of material cost reduction initiatives." It seems clear that the technical trend in the price of CMI does not match the fundamental story which could result in an opportunity.

From first quarter slides

The Engine business, which accounts for about 44 percent of total revenue, reported sales growth of 21 percent, and an EBITDA margin 14.8 percent higher than the previous year. The strength was caused by organic growth in China and North America where management noted the "truck markets" and "global construction customers" were driving the demand higher. Based on these results, CMI is already topping its expected EBITDA margins for the year which bodes well for overall sentiment.

The Distribution segment, the next largest segment, saw slightly lower revenue growth at 13 percent, and unlike the Engine segment, EBITDA margins contracted by 17 percent. Once again, demand for "new engines, parts, and service" drove revenue higher, but the gains were offset by adverse performance in the African and Middle Eastern markets.

The Components segment saw a 9 percent boost from the divestiture of the Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission. With the sale, revenue grew 30 percent, and EBITDA margin grew 13.7 percent. Even without the divestiture, sales in North America and international markets were still in the high double digits.

Finally, the Power Systems segment, the smallest of the four main segments, saw 22 percent revenue growth and a 37.5 percent EBITDA margin expansion. Management saw the strong performance caused by "better execution on power generation projects and stronger joint venture earnings in China." However, in this segment, CMI sees higher investment and capital spending to gear up projects like the "electrified powertrain" for the future.

From FTR

Data from Freight Transportation Research help to explain why the first quarter saw such strong numbers. In the first three months of 2018, orders for trucks reached historic highs. In fact, FTR reported that orders exceeded 40,000 in four of the six months in 2018. In the latest report, June's numbers were 140 percent higher than the year's before. The numbers suggest CMI should see some seasonal outperformance in the second quarter earnings report, but sequential performance should be a tad lower.

From first quarter slides

It's clear that CMI's performance before any tensions associated with trade was stellar and would've beckoned investors to be bullish. However, the protectionist narrative threatens to weaken CMI's performance. In its forecasts made in the last quarter, CMI envisioned some strong growth in NAFTA and Indian markets which could be key markets to be stymied by tariffs. Additionally, CMI projects Chinese sales to be down by 10 percent before tariffs were even announced. Now with a trade war brewing, views on this number will probably be lower. Investors could see these full year forecasts adjusted lower which would make a reversal in share price unlikely.

Due to its bearish run and fundamental success, CMI's price-to-earnings ratio comes in at a relatively low 11.7x. This multiple compares to an average multiple of 11.8x for the auto equipment manufacturing industry. Compared to some of its competitors, BorgWarner (BWA) at 10.9x and Navistar (NAV) at 20.6x, it lands around the middle of the pack. Because it isn't overvalued, CMI would be a good entry point for the industry if macroeconomic weaknesses don't creep in. Earnings this quarter will provide a better look into management's sentiment as well as how trade tensions have already affected performance. Investors could join in on a reversal play if macroeconomic risks are mitigated. Otherwise, the bearish trend could continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.