Accumulate This Asset-Light Dividend Payer On Weakness For A Healthier Portfolio

Investment Thesis

Nutrisystem (NTRI) is basically a service provider that sells weight-loss programs, multi-day kits and single items. The company outsources the production and logistics of delivery of the meal plans it sells. This way, Nutrisystem is able to remain a debt-free, asset-light company with excellent cash generation capabilities.

Marketing expenses have the lion's share in Nutrisystem's operating costs and the success of the company relies heavily on marketing activities. The company delivered very satisfying results over the past few years. However, management ran into difficulties with the marketing campaign while facing cost pressures. 2018 is expected to be a year with no revenue growth and weaker profit margins.

Our investment thesis relies on our expectation that revenue growth will be resumed in 2019 on the back of new product launches (reactivation effects of South Beach Diet products and a new vitamin line). Profit margins should also recover as growth helps the company realize some marketing efficiencies. We view possible stock price weakness over the second half of 2018 as an entry opportunity for this debt - free, cash generating dividend payer.

Financial Overview

Let us take a quick look at Nutrisystem's long term financials:

Nutrisystem was able to grow its revenues from $404M to $697M over the three-year period from 2014 to 2017 with a satisfying CAGR of 20%. Over the same period, gross profit grew from $196M to $361M with gross margin expanding by 310 bps to 51.7%. We should note here that the improvement in gross margin was partly due to benign food inflation and further improvement will be difficult to attain.

Nutrisystem managed operating costs well (including marketing costs) which resulted in operating margin to improve by 480 bps from 7.2% to 12.0%. Over the three-year period, Nutrisystem's net income grew from $19M to $57M and EPS reached $1.90. The company paid a steady dividend of $0.70 per share. In summary, Nutrisystem delivered a successful financial performance with decent growth and excellent margin improvement over the last three years.

Let's now take a closer look at the recent financials, which are not very impressive:

In Q1 18, revenues decreased slightly from $213M to $211M yoy. Similarly, gross profit dropped from $111 to $109 yoy, with gross margin contracting by 50 basis points to 51.5%. Mainly due to increasing marketing costs, operating margin contracted by 340 basis points from 4.4% in Q1 17 to 1.0% in Q1 18. It is worth noting that due to seasonality, Q1 is the strongest quarter for revenues but weakest for profitability due to front-loaded marketing expenses. Continuing on, net income dropped from $7.4M to just $2.8M and EPS from $0.25 to $0.09.

It is clear that Nutrisystem was unable to grow its revenues in Q1 18 even though more dollars were spent to market its products. We doubt that total demand in the diet & health sector stagnated; so, we view this as a specific marketing failure of the company. In the 10-Q, management explains that the decrease in gross margin was due to higher packaging, freight and fulfillment costs as well as program mix. By program mix they mean South Beach Diet brand products, a recent acquisition worth $15M in 2017, sold for lower initial margins than Nutrisystem's older brand products.

It seems fair to assume that in a quarter Nutrisystem struggled to grow revenues, it was unable to reflect cost increases to product prices. We will now turn to management's guidance to try figuring out if these conditions are going to be mitigated over the coming quarters.

Management Guidance

In the Q1 2018 earnings call, management indicated that they expect South Beach Diet products to sell with improved margins throughout the year. After Q1 18 results, management revised its guidance upward for the full year as follows:

Revenues: $693M-$708M

Adj. EBITDA: $106.5M-$110.5M

Net Income: $61.8M-$64.8M

For Q2 18, which should be released very soon, management guided for $186M-$191M revenues, $38.4M-$40.4M adj. EBITDA and $23.5M-$25M net income.

These figures basically indicate that management projects no revenue growth for 2018. In such an environment and with increasing cost pressures, it will be a challenge to maintain profit margins. We will consequently remain on the cautious side with respect to both revenues and operating profitability. It is possible for Nutrisystem to finish 2018 with a slightly higher net income than last year due to the lower effective tax rate.

We do buy management's expectation that reactivation revenue from South Beach Diet will grow over time. Also, the expected vitamin product launch should help growth in the future. We believe these two factors will help Nutrisystem get back on the growth track in 2019, albeit at inflated marketing expenses in 2018.

Valuation

We very cautiously assume Nutrisystem will end 2018 with $690M revenues and $57M net income, similar to 2017. At an MCAP of $1180M, the stock is trading at 20.7x P/E and considering the annual $1.00 dividend, at a 2.5% dividend yield. Considering that no growth is expected for the year, these multiples are not very attractive even for a debt-free, cash generating, dividend paying company like Nutrisystem.

We believe at somewhere around $33.50, which has also some technical significance as we will discuss below, Nutrisystem would present an attractive entry point with 17.3x P/E and 3% dividend yield. At those multiples, we believe downside would be limited and investors would also enjoy some growth in 2019 as we discussed previously.

The Chart

A technical view of NTRI suggests that the stock is likely to enter a trading range over the next few months. NTRI seems to trade in accordance with important Fibonacci retracement levels. Indeed, after the sharp drop from $60, NTRI held fast at its 78.6% retracement level of $26.50.

It is also important to note that NTRI dropped on heavy volume during the last week of February, with a rough average price of $36. NTRI rose on heavy volume during the last week of April with a rough average price of $32.

Combining the price action with Fibonacci levels, it seems likely that NTRI will trade between the two retracement levels of $33.50 and $43.50 over the next few months. It will make sense to accumulate the stock near $33.50 and lighten up the position near $43.50 from a technical analysis perspective.

Risks

As a company operating in the weight loss and health sector, Nutrisystem's biggest business risks are litigation from upset customers and/or government entities, as well as regulatory changes (for example, regulation about advertising).

Nutrisystem operates in a competitive market and the company typically competes through pricing as well as client satisfaction. A new entrant into the weight-loss market with a similar business model as Nutrisystem and enough financial resources to pursue a large marketing campaign would cause serious trouble.

Finally, the ordinary risk facing our investment thesis would be the failure of Nutrisystem to resume revenue growth in 2019.

Conclusion

Nutrisystem's lack of growth in 2018 should be seen as an entry opportunity on expectation of a recovery next year. In such an environment, margins could also improve on marketing efficiencies. In the second half of the year, particularly if there is some price weakness toward $33.50, Nutrisystem will offer limited downside as an asset-light, debt-free, cash-generating, dividend-paying company.

As a company that operates in the weight-loss business, Nutrisystem faces litigation risk and regulatory risk. An investment in the company also entails the risk management's failure to deliver growth in 2019.

