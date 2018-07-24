Washington Prime Group Remains A Strong Buy - 13% Yield And Sizable Upside

Washington Prime Group is up 40% from its lows in the past few months and yet it remains deeply undervalued.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Introduction

Investing in malls was widely unpopular in the past two years. On one hand, the country appears to be overbuilt with excess retail space per capita. And on the other, Amazon-like (AMZN) e-commerce giants keep on increasing market share at the expense of some traditional retailing - extending the oversupply issue even further.

As a result, some malls are literally dying and losing all of their value along the way. Why would anyone want to invest in such an environment?

Source

The simple answer is that it all comes down to price and valuations. You have certainly heard the saying that "everything has a price", and this applies particularly well to malls which currently suffer from extreme market pessimism. While the market appears to have taken the attitude of "don't touch at any price", we are willing to bet that even a troubled mall can produce solid returns if bought at a 20-30% cash flow yield. This is especially true if the malls are expected to survive and remain valuable assets in the long run. This is the story of Washington Prime Group (WPG), a mall REIT which has been in the process of re-positioning itself from lower quality to higher quality malls. WPG has been perceived by some investors as a "Ghost malls owner", when, in fact, we see enormous value in its portfolio.

We started accumulating shares in the $8s and kept on buying all the way down to $5s. Today, the stock has recovered 40% from its lows seen back in February 2018 and we continue to receive a hefty dividend. So, what is the best course of action?

Some Malls May Die - But This is Not WPG

The common wisdom is that lower quality malls are set for a painful death in a highly digitalized world with everything can be ordered online in just a few mouse clicks. There is some truth to that, and we agree that some properties are set to become obsolete. In fact, many already have. It is only yesterday that we run across another dead mall while traveling in St. Augustine, FL. It was anchored by a Sears (SHLD) and a J.C. Penney (JCP), had a poor tenant mix with little entertainment, and a great deal of vacated stores. Clearly, this is not the mall of the future and not surprisingly, the mall is closing down.

The main difference in WPG as a mall landlord compared to what we describe above is that WPG is very active in its approach to improve its properties. In this sense, while we agree that passive mall owners are set for a painful landing, we expect more active and strategic mall landlords such as WPG to be able not only to survive but to prosper in the long run.

This has been a costly process for WPG and has required significant investments in current properties to bring in new and better retailers, add more entertainment and lower the exposure to old-school anchor retailers. This is likely to continue over the short and medium term, but in the long run, this will result in more shoppers, more sales, and even higher rents. This is exactly what WPG has been doing ever since it went public in 2014:

The management of WPG is not sitting there waiting to collect the rent checks. Rather they are "grinding it out" as their CEO likes to put it. The count of Sears Stores has been reduced by 50%, J.C. Penney by 22%, Macy's (M) by 28%, and Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT) stores have completely been eliminated. In total, all the traditional department store tenants make up only 3.3% of the annual base rent as of right now.

After just 4 years of property improvements, the exposure to lower quality Tier 2 malls is at an all-time-low at just 11% of the total NOI. Moreover, WPG is very well diversified with over 108 assets located across different geographies - mitigating the risk of any individual mall as part of a large portfolio.

While great progress has already been made, WPG is far from being done yet. The strategy continues to aggressively re-purpose its properties into dominant town centers. WPG is attracting entertainment and dining tenants to make its properties more resilient to the continued growth of e-commerce. In 2017, 47% of the new leasing volume was in the "lifestyle" category (food, beverage, and entertainment). So far, in 2018, the leasing to this more resilient category remains high at 44%. WPG is so entrepreneurial in its approach that is has actually even opened its own candy stores in several properties and these are doing very well.

Source

There is increasing evidence that such innovative actions are starting to result in more shoppers in its malls. For instance, inline sales per square foot and occupancy cost both exhibited improvement in the first quarter of this year. In other words, shoppers are spending more which in turn improves the operating efficacy of the stores. If tenants are able to make more money, this is what matters the most in the long run when it comes to stabilizing its properties and earning greater rental income in the long run.

Takeaway: WPG is not a passive mall landlord merely collecting rent checks and waiting for its properties to suffer a slow but inevitable death caused by property obsolescence. Rather it is very entrepreneurial in its approach and is continuously investing massive cash flow into its properties to make them more and more attractive to shoppers and resilient to e-commerce. While some malls may go bankrupt, we do not expect it to be the ones owned by a Landlord such as WPG.

Resiliency Where it Matters

The decision that WPG has made to re-position its portfolio has created a hiccup or two in short-term earnings but will be greatly beneficial in the long run as stronger retailers and more entertainment attract even higher sales per square foot. Moreover, the disposition of Tier 2 and non-core properties amplify the short-term volatility of the FFO - making it seem to many as if WPG was undergoing significant operational difficulties.

In reality, between 2014 and 2018, comparable occupancy decreased by just 160 basis points while comparable NOI is forecasted to actually increase 1.0% and tenant allowances have generally decreased for the core portfolio. Stability illustrated by minimal variance of historical operating metrics.

The fact that WPG has actually been able to generate positive NOI growth in the last 4 years is proof that its malls are far from being "dead" and that we are, in fact, beginning to see to the fruits of the management's labor.

Now as the occupancy level remains at a historic low level, all while sales per square foot remain high, we expect WPG to benefit from releasing upside in the near term as vacated stores are released to new tenants.

Stronger Balance Sheet Than Ever Before

After the last 3 years of property improvements, WPG has not only substantially improved its portfolio but also achieved its most defensive balance sheet ever. Debt has been massively reduced over the years to allow for a more flexible capital structure with ample liquidity to execute its strategic plan of redeveloping malls.

The net indebtedness as measured by EBITDA has been greatly diminished, and the percentage of unencumbered high-quality malls is today at an all-time high - reducing balance sheet risk significantly.

Furthermore, since 91% of the debt is fixed rate and only ~$150 million of mortgage debt will mature by the end of 2019, the company is well positioned to withstand short-term increases in interest rates.

With over half of billion in existing liquidity (Line of Credit + cash on hand) and a freshly solidified balance sheet, we feel comfortable that WPG has what it takes to tackle its challenges and continue executing on its strategic plan successfully.

The Opportunity Lies in Valuation

As we noted in the introduction: "it all comes down to the price."

Investing in malls properties today can be risky, and we would have no interest whatsoever unless the price was very low. At the current share price, WPG is priced at approximately 4.7x its annual cash flow, or a 22% cash flow yield. Out of this 22%, WPG pays 13% in dividends to its shareholders, and reinvest the remaining 9% in improving its portfolio. This says DEEP VALUE in capital letters to us.

In comparison, higher quality mall REITs such as Simon (SPG), Macerich (MAC), Taubman (TCO) and GGP (GGP) trade at 13-15x FFO or up to 3x higher share price for each dollar of cash flow.

Sure, WPG is riskier than average, but we do not believe that it is 3 times riskier than higher quality malls. At the end of the day, every mall is affected by the potential oversupply of retail space and the continued growth of e-commerce. Some will suffer more, some less, but WPG appears to be faring relatively well when considering its very deep valuation. At present, the market appears to price WPG as if it would eventually go bankrupt while its higher quality peers would survive the disruption.

We disagree and expect WPG to be successful in its plan to reinvent its portfolio into dominant entertainment centers. As this occurs and WPG achieves cash flow stabilization, we expect the shares to see additional upside even after the recent 40% increase. At a small 8x FFO, WPG would trade at a 70% higher share price than today and remain relatively cheap compared to the broad REIT market presently valued at 19x FFO.

Sentiment is Changing

The retail sector has been out of favor for a very long time, resulting in some very attractive valuations. Investors are finally realizing that there are many opportunities in the space and the sentiment is clearly changing. This is reflected in the performance of the Retail ETF (XRT) over the past 3 months; XRT surged 11% during the period.

There are two reasons for the change of sentiment. First, it seems that too much negative news is already baked in retail stocks, including mall REIT stocks. Second, a strong U.S. economy has resulted in a strong consumer confidence and more disposable income. This has contributed to huge increases in retail sales during the year 2018.

Just this week, Goldman Sacks upgraded its outlook on Mall REITs citing fewer bankruptcies and store closings, and that the outlook for same-store NOI growth is stabilizing. Goldman Sacks also said that the bad news - at least relative to other REITs - has been priced in.

The sentiment for Mall REITs is changing and with many names in the sector currently trading at dirt-cheap valuations - including WPG and CBL & Associates (CBL) - this is clearly a big positive.

Get Paid Handsomely to Wait

WPG's dividend yield is up to 3x higher than most of its higher quality peers, and this is alpha collected on a quarterly basis.

There has been very heated debate on whether the 13% dividend yield of WPG is sustainable or not. We believe that in the long run, this is an irrelevant question as the payment of a dividend is merely a question of how to allocate capital. A dividend cut may cause market volatility, but it does not impact the intrinsic value of the assets, neither of the cash flow.

If WPG lacked in capital and yet had the opportunity to earn high returns by improving its properties, management may prefer to pay a smaller dividend in order to finance those opportunities. That said, WPG is currently paying out just 60% of its cash flow in dividends and has guided for enough capital for the time being.

The management noted that it has forecasted what the potential capital need would be, if required, to address all of the Sears and Bon-Ton spaces in its portfolio, and it feels comfortable with the current payout. Assuming Seritage takes care of its 11 locations and WPG brings in partners to assist in any mixed-use components, WPG estimates its share of capital investment to be ~$300M to reposition these locations within the Tier One assets. With a 3 to 5 year investment time horizon, the CEO notes that

We are comfortable that we will have the necessary capital to address these opportunities."

In other words, we do not expect the 13% dividend yield to be cut in the foreseeable, and so investors can be content with getting paid very generous cash flow to wait for the long-term thesis to play out. If a dividend cut were to occur in the distant future, we also do not foresee that it will be a significant one. In fact, it will potentially result in even greater upside in the longer run.

Final Thoughts

Summing it all up, WPG is a deep value opportunity in a hated sector. Trading at just ~5 times its cash flow, we expect significant repricing upside as its multiple expands to a more reasonable level, and while we wait we earn a 13% cash return per year.

While the stock dipped to the mid $5s, we remained convinced in our thesis and kept on buying the dip. At High Dividend Opportunities we are "value investors" in the high yield space, and would not hesitate to invest in unpopular asset classes, especially when the price is right and the outlook is positive. In the case of WPG, the stock has seen a significant recovery, and we expect this to continue in the long run. The 13% yield is the icing on the cake.

All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.