How Did American Eagle Turn It Around?

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), made one of the biggest comebacks in their history. After having one of the worst years on record (2017), they miraculously bounced back, doubling their share price and increasing digital growth two-fold.

The first half of 2017 was one of the most disheartening for shareholders. With gross profit declining by 500 basis points and gross margins declining by 270 basis points in Q1 of 2017, shareholders were in dire need of some good news. Luckily, there was a light among the darkness, online sales. In Q1 of 2017, online sales posted double-digit growth, making e-commerce 26% of American Eagle's total revenue compared to 19% the year before. In their earnings calls in both 2017 and 2018, they mentioned that strong investments in marketing on mobile devices and omnichannel integration were causing notable increases in online traffic. Which makes sense since the consumer is looking for a seamless experience across any platform. Also, with the new generation of millennials responding more to mobile ads, it's smart of American Eagle to spend more money on mobile marketing.

In 2018, they deepened the customer connection with marketing campaigns AE x ME and Aerie REAL, they've also amped up their loyalty program AEO Connected. In 2017, AEO generated over 8.5 billion media impressions and a 28% increase in social media followers. And they consistently expanded their customer base by double digits throughout the year. Now, in Q1 of 2018, they've marked the 13th consecutive quarter of the double-digit increase in e-commerce sales, which makes online sales now 29% of the business. And even in 2017, they made continuous investments to increase online sales, but back in 2017, online sales only represented 22% of the business.

The big winner from American Eagle seems to be Aerie. When you look at it this way, comparable sales for American Eagle rose 4%, while comparable sales for Aerie rose 38%. This is up from 25% last year, and this marks the 14th straight quarter of double-digit growth for Aerie. Now Aerie is a lingerie brand that American Eagle invented as their lifestyle brand. Management mentioned that only 50% of American Eagle shoppers shop at Aerie, meaning that Aerie is appealing to both new customers and old alike. As I mentioned previously, one of American Eagle's top marketing campaigns is Aerie REAL, which is a marketing campaign that promotes body positivity and all-inclusiveness. That marketing is striking a chord among consumers, and Aerie has the clothes and prices to back it up.

Lastly, one of the main reasons why American Eagle has been able to stay on top is its growing market share of the jeans industry. In a report done by Statista, American Eagle Outfitters is ranked #4 in terms of market share, as of 2015. They held about 3.7% of the market in 2015, the average estimate for the jeans market is roughly about 17.6 billion dollars, in 2016. Which means that American Eagle roughly makes around 651.2 million dollars from jeans alone. Also, among ages 15-25, American Eagle owns 31% of the specialty jeans market, according to AEO management. And in their most recent earnings call, they mentioned that this was their 19th straight quarter of record jeans sales, which means it's grown from 3.7%. They also mentioned that strong brand equity and record jeans sales were one of the main reasons why they managed to come back in 2017. All in all, it seems that American Eagle is very dependent on their jeans sales, but jeans is a lifestyle category that'll never go out of style.

In conclusion, American Eagle Outfitters has managed to successfully turn it around from 2017. With their increased spending on e-commerce and marketing, they've managed to increase digital traffic, making it a whopping 29% of their business. Also, with their lifestyle brand Aerie starting to take off, the future is looking bright for American Eagle. On top of that, with record jeans sales and increasing market share, the sky is the limit. American Eagle has managed to find the Goldilocks combination of physical retail stores, e-commerce sales, and marketing engagement.

