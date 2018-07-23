Delta: Everything - Plus A Valuation

Delta's stock returns have a degree of seasonality that could lead to end of year gains enough to make up its decline thus far in 2018.

Delta's commitment to phase out the old MD-88 aircraft and replace them with new Airbus 321 will increase margins on those routes between 20-30 percent.

Summary

Delta Air Lines(DAL) is a global leader in airline travel. It maintains control of 70 percent of passenger trafﬁc in the world’s busiest airport. With a series of joint ventures and regional partnerships, it has a presence in every major market around the world. It has emerged as one of the most respected airlines serving the United States, commanding higher yields.

Recommendation

I issue a hold rating for DAL, with a one-year target price of $54.27 per share, representing a 4.90 percent upside from its closing price of $51.99 on July 22, 2018. My target price relies on an equally weighted Discounted Cash Flow(NYSE:DCF) and an EV/ EBITDAR model.

Highlights

FLEET UPDATE

DAL has the oldest ﬂeet out of its primary competitors, with an average age of 16.6. It has committed to upgrade its ﬂeet by phasing out its old MD-88 series aircraft and replace them with new Airbus 321s. The new aircraft will add 40 seats of passenger capacity, improving efﬁciency by 20 to 30 percent.

COMPRESSING MARGINS

Since 2015, DAL’s margins have been negatively impacted by rising operational costs. Its EBITDAR has declined 5 percent each year since its peak in 2015. Due to the decline in EBITDAR, its trading multiples have remained stagnate. Recent increases in fuel prices also serve to add additional pressure on already compacted margins.

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

DAL’s management has been transparent in their plans to return value to shareholders. They have promised to continue to increase dividends and to buy back shares. Since 2015, DAL has repurchased 100M shares, reducing shares outstanding to 691M as of the end of Q2’18. Its aggressive share repurchase program has kept its trading multiples steady despite falling EBITDAR.

CONTROL IN IMPORTANT AIRPORTS

DAL retains impressive control in many of its most important airports. In 2017, it controlled 70 percent of the trafﬁc in and out of the Hartsﬁeld-Jackson Atlanta Airport. Retaining a substantial majority in its airports gives DAL the ability to defend its margins and price its services as a premium product.

Business Overview

DAL is a premier airline in the United States. With a business centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and key airports, DAL has a signiﬁcant presence in every major domestic and international market. It has achieved international diversiﬁcation by entering into ﬁve joint venture agreements. Alongside its joint ventures, DAL has partnered with smaller regional carriers to serve niche domestic markets, in small to medium-sized cities.

Fleet Description

It operates a ﬂeet predominantly made up of Boeing(BA) and Airbus(OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. At the end of 2017, DAL operated 481 Boeing and 201 Airbus jets. At the same time, DAL had the oldest ﬂeet of its primary US competitors, with an average ﬂeet age of 16.7 years. United(UAL) had the second oldest ﬂeet followed by Southwest(LUV) and American Airlines(AAL)with average ﬂeet ages of 14.5, 11.0, and 10.5 years respectively. In Q1'18, DAL’s average ﬂeet age had decreased to 16.6 as a result of follow through on its commitment to spend 3 billion dollars in 2018, to purchase and lease newer aircraft. It has also made plans to spend an additional $14B through 2022 on new aircraft.

DAL: Geographic Location

DAL is the second largest airline by domestic passenger volume. Both its domestic and international customers are likely to arrive or depart from the Atlanta, GA airport. In 2017, half of all its domestic travelers touched the Atlanta, GA airport. Out of its international travelers, as much as 25 percent departed from Atlanta, GA to various destinations around the world.

DAL: Revenue

DAL reports earnings under three primary categories: passenger revenue, cargo revenue, and other. These categories account for 84, 2, and 14 percent of total revenue respectively. From 2016 to 2017, its top line revenue grew 4.03 percent, assisted by robust demand. Passenger revenue derives roughly 70 percent of its revenue from domestic markets, with the last 30 percent coming from international markets.

DAL splits passenger revenue into 5 segments of which mainline accounts for 54 percent of the total and accounts for the sale of all US domestic flights. Mainline revenue increased 5.8 percent between 2016 and 2017. Its relationship with regional carriers includes both its contract carrier agreements with third-party regional carriers and Endeavor Air, Inc. its wholly owned subsidiary. Contract agreements are structured one of two ways, (1) capacity agreements-where it purchases all or a portion of the carrier's seat capacity and is responsible for selling the seat inventory purchased, (2) revenue proration agreements-are fixed dollar percentage divisions of revenues for tickets sold to passengers traveling on connecting flights.

International revenue is segmented into regions. The Atlantic region relies on its partners' hub positions in leading business markets in Europe. Trafﬁc to London was particularly impactful with double-digit growth toward the end of 2017. Latin America also increased revenue principally resulting from unit revenue improvement in Brazil. Brazil's economy strengthened and allowed for additional connections through its relationship with GOL. Conversely, Paciﬁc revenue continued its decline, resulting in DAL dropping capacity by 7.7 percent. To combat revenue declines, it has focused on reﬁning its Paciﬁc network to generate value from its Chinese and Korean alliances. In this pursuit, "Basic Economy" and "Comfort+" were offered as separate fare products. DAL also completed a joint agreement with Korean Air, allowing it to provide an expanded network. As a result of the changes, PRASM grew in the Paciﬁc region in December 2017 for the ﬁrst time in four years.

DAL: Company Strategy

Expanding Network

DAL has established Cincinnati, Boston, and Raleigh as important focus cities. Since its decision to focus on Cincinnati, seat capacity has increased by 12 percent in the last two years. By the end of the year, it will offer service from Cincinnati to all 20 of its top domestic travel locations.

In March 2017, it announced a new joint partnership with Korea Air. Through the joint venture, DAL travelers will have access to more than 80 destinations in Asia. As part of the agreement, it will be the only carrier to offer nonstop service to Seattle, Detroit, and Atlanta from Seoul.

Increase Cost Efficiency

DAL has the oldest ﬂeet out of its primary US competitors. Its MD-88 aircraft have an average age of 25.03 years and transport 17 percent of all its passengers. During 2017's end of year presentation, DAL detailed plans to replace the old MD-88s with new Airbus 321s to improve its ﬂeet efﬁciency.

Using cost data reported to the department of transportation, DAL's MD-88s had a $5046 average operating cost per departure in 2017. Its Airbus 321 averaged a $5181 cost per departure during the same year. The principle beneﬁt between the two is the additional seat capacity of the Airbus 321, which have 191 seats on average, compared to the MD-88s 149 seat average. As a result of the additional seat capacity, the Airbus 321s are 30 percent more efﬁcient compared to the older MD-88s.

Corporate Governance & Shareholder Structure

DAL currently has 691 million shares outstanding and 16.4 million shares sold short. Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index Fund has the most significant position in DAL of any fund, holding 2.64 percent of shares outstanding. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is the largest institutional holder of DAL shares, making up 7.64 percent of shares outstanding.

Insider activity has drastically slowed over the last three months. In the months prior, insiders were buying at a quicker pace than they were selling.

DAL's three Chief Executive Officers have 44 years of industry experience between them. Importantly all of them have been with DAL before its acquisition of Northwest and two of them before its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2005.

Edward H. Bastin has been the Chief Executive Officer since May 2016. Previous to his appointment he served as DAL's President from 2007-2016. With all positions accounted for Mr. Bastin has been in DAL's leadership for 18 years. He also holds positions outside DAL, most notably, he serves as President of Central American airline Grupo Aeromexico.

Paul A. Jacobson serves as DAL's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, holding the position since 2013. He has been with DAL for 11 years serving in various other positions. Craig M. Meynard has served as Chief Accounting Officer since 2012 and has been with DAL for 15 years.

Overall, DAL seems to be one of the better-managed airlines in the industry. Mr. Bastin has been evident in his intentions, helping investors have transparency. One of the management team's focuses has been to return 70 percent of free cash flow to investors in the form of dividends and stock buybacks, recently focusing on the later. DAL also plans to invest in its fleet but intends to keep that cost below 50 percent of annual operating cash flow.

Industry Overview

The airline industry is known for its aggressive competition, tight margins, and high sensitivity to economic changes. Inside the industry, airlines are increasingly becoming commoditized, having less and less pricing power. Low switching costs and a nearly indistinguishable product both contribute to the issue. Air travel demand, however, has continued to trend upward. In the 20 years since 1997, domestic passenger travel has increased at a 1.7 percent rate year over year and at 2.9 percent over the last ﬁve years. The chart below shows in millions the total number of passengers on domestic flights each year.

In 1995, the average airline fare was $292, in 2016 the average fare was $392. However, when adjusted for inﬂation the average ticket price in 1995 was $485, $93 more than 2016's $392 average. Despite a condensed market, prices have not increased as would have been expected. Two factors contribute to the industry’s muted prices. First is the rise of low-cost carriers like Southwest, and more recently JetBlue, Frontier and Allegiant Air. These ﬁrms have served to disrupt the traditional airline business model by using price discrimination to capture as much revenue as possible from each traveler. Services that were commonly considered standard practice, like getting a free snack on board, or getting to choose your seat for free are considered luxuries only available for purchase under the new business model.

Second, and more impactful has been price transparency. Websites like Priceline, Orbitz, and Trivago keep switching costs and customer loyalty suppressed by showing potential travelers all available options. As a result, consumers continue to purchase based on factors unrelated to carrier branding, like price, layovers, and departure and arrival times, causing airlines to compete on price and efﬁciency alone.

Oil Prices

Oil prices are one of the most impactful and unpredictable factors on airline margins. Most major airlines use derivatives and other hedging strategies in an attempt to mitigate negative short-term impacts as a result of price increases. In 2012, DAL acquired Monroe Energy, an oil reﬁnery in Pennsylvania. In 2017, the reﬁnery produced 200,000 barrels a day for use in DAL's airline operations. However, since its implementation in 2012, DAL's average fuel prices as reported in its SEC 10-K ﬁlings, after impacts from both its hedging and reﬁning activities, have remained in line with the rest of the industry.

Competitive Positioning

DAL has a clear monopoly in the world's busiest airport, controlling 70 percent of the passenger market at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport. In 2017, 25 percent of all DAL passengers touched the Atlanta airport which accounted for roughly 16 percent of DAL's 2017 Passenger Revenue. DAL's one-way average fare in Atlanta was $168 during the year. DAL also holds majorities in both Salt Lake City and Detroit. Overall in 2017, its average one-way ticket price per passenger in its top 10 airports was $190, compared to UA's $159 average, AAL's $151 average, and LUV's $66 average for their respective top 10 airports. Based on DAL's pricing from 2017, it appears to have positioned itself as a premium service, despite inherent difficulties with service differentiation. Having a monopoly in Atlanta is beneficial for DAL, allowing it the ability to attempt to defend its pricing strategy. Quality Score

DAL recently achieved second place in AQR's(Airline Quality Rating) 2017 ranking. The quality metric uses data from the Department of Transportation's website and awards points in four categories: Baggage Service, OnTime Arrivals, Fewest Denied Boarding, and Customer Satisfaction, of which its ranked 5th, 2nd, 1st, and 5th respectively.

During 2017, its on-time percentage declined from 86.5 percent in 2016 to 85.4 percent in 2017. DAL's rate of mishandled baggage remained relatively unchanged between the two years. Overall, DAL's 2017 performance was enough to keep it in second place.

Porter's Five Forces

As mentioned above, DAL suffers from both the bargaining power of buyers and the threat of substitutes. In the figure below, data points further from the center indicate increasing negative impacts on DAL's future revenue. Further analyzing these items, it becomes apparent that DAL’s future revenue stream is not in a defendable position. Without any foreseeable ability for DAL to defend its margins, I remain cautious about its future proﬁtability. The only thing DAL has to counter current market trends is its control over many of its key airports.

Investment Summary

Investment Thesis

Based on a 50-50 weighting placed on my DCF and EV/ EBITDAR models I issue a HOLD recommendation with a one-year target price of $54.27, resulting in an estimated 4.9 percent upside from its closing price of $51.99 on July 22, 2018.

Discounted Cash Flow

The DCF model used Monte Carlo simulated values for year zero free cash flow, the value of debt, shares outstanding, free cash flow growth rate, steady-state growth rate, and weighted average cost of capital(OTC:WACC). After 10,000 iterations, the resulting average one year target price was $53.90.

Discount Rate

To discount future free cash flows back to present value, DAL's WACC was used as the assumed discount rate. The capital asset pricing model was used to estimate DAL's cost of equity. Applying a 12 percent expected market return, a 2.98 percent risk-free rate and a beta of .98 I arrived at a cost of equity of 11.82 percent. DAL's cost of debt came out to be 2.8 percent after adjusting for taxes. With a 41.4 and 58.6 percent weighting of debt and equity respectively, its WACC came out to be 8.1 percent.

EV/EBITDAR

For the other half of the valuation, I used an EV/EBITDAR multiple comparison model. Airlines are typically valued using EV/EBIDAR(R = Rent), not EV/EBITDA, needing to account for the cost of terminal and aircraft rent. DAL's 3 year average EV/EBITDAR multiple is 4.52. Its EBITDAR number has averaged a 5 percent year over year decline during the same period. Interestingly enough, DAL's share buybacks, which directly impact EV have kept pace with the EBITDAR decline, keeping the multiple relatively unchanged. In Q2 2018, DAL's average share's outstanding declined to 691M shares outstanding, but as margins continue to compact, the multiple will likely remain muted.

The table below plots its stock price at varying multiples and EBITDAR rates of change. Based on the resulting values I calculated a 42.3, 48.8, and 8.9 percent probability of a buy hold and sell.

To better account for unknown factors the EV/EBTIDAR model was also simulated using 10,000 Monte Carlo iterations. Each iteration used varying levels of starting EBITDAR, cash and debt values, shares outstanding, and EV/EBITDAR multiples. The tables above contain the starting value and standard deviation of each factor estimated.

Monte Carlo Simulation

Running both models together resulted in an average target price of $54.27. I calculated a 30.1, 44.6 and 25.3 percent probability of a buy, hold and sell, respectively. The distribution of values has a positive skew, suggesting that values are more likely to fall on the lower end of the distribution. The bell curve has excess kurtosis, suggesting that the chance of values falling on the outside extremes is higher than would be true in a normal distribution.

Negative Investor Sentiment

During its Q2 earnings call, two analysts asked DAL’s CEO why investors were still failing to reward the airline industry with higher multiples, despite all of the changes and consolidation that has taken place. Below is one of the exchanges.

JP Morgan - “You’ve spoken to the industry's structural changes. I think you and I are in agreement on this topic, but the economy is roaring; your stocks down 10% year-to-date; you're trading at a multiple that's no better than when the industry was basically a joke; you are essentially getting zero credit for what you've accomplished. I think the sell side has done a pretty good job at pointing out what's better. The rating agencies get it. . . The credit market gets it, look at your debt costs. So my question is what is still broken here. And please don't tell me that we have to pass through recessionary test in order for multiples to rise, because that just means there's no reason to own a stock today. So I promise there's a question here. What is still broken? What does Delta or the industry in general still need to tackle in order to get its message through to the equity market?” - Jamie N. Baker DAL - "Well, Jamie, you expressed the frustrations, I think, many of us in this room and throughout the industry feel. Fundamentally, we believe in the thesis. We need to continue to perform. I agree with you. I don't think we need to go through hard times to demonstrate that this model works. All you have to go back is through the hard times in 2009 at the bottom of the recession, ex a bad fuel hedge decision, Delta would have been proﬁtable in 2009. And if you model us today, in any reasonable economic downturn, we're, I think, signiﬁcantly proﬁtable going forward. So we're going to continue to produce. We're going to continue to point investors to where the opportunities are. Certainly fuel prices have been weighing on the stock. One of the things I think is most important is that we get back to margin expansion. When you think about the margins in this industry, they've declined now three years in a row. We need to stop that. We need to grow the margins. And I'm hoping certainly by year-end that we are starting to grow margins again and, hopefully, with a little luck maybe even in Q4." -Edward H. Bastian

Due to negative investor sentiment, DAL's trading multiples are likely to continue to remain subdued. It is probable that in time, investors will be more rewarding. In my valuation, I remained cautious, keeping the multiples relatively unchanged.

Seasonality

Analyzing monthly returns from 2010 to 2017, the months June, July, and August have all averaged negative returns. DAL's only positive return for the month of August was in 2014. Its returns in October however, are quite opposite, averaging 11 percent each year without a single negative return. Plotted below is DAL's stock price logarithmic daily returns plotted in the histogram, some summary statistics, and its average monthly stock returns.

Recommendation

I retain my hold recommendation for DAL given its limited upside from here. However, if investors remain bullish, history would suggest waiting until late September before entering into any new positions. If 2018 is like previous years, the summer months will be dismal before the stock improves moving into the final quarter.

Financial Analysis

Q2 2018 Earnings

DAL reported Q2 2018 earnings exceeding most analyst expectations. Zack's Investment Research consensus estimate came in at $1.42 per share, DAL beat this number by $.05 per share, coming in at $1.47 per share. Its topline revenue grew 23 percent over Q1, inline with its average Q2 growth number. My topline forecast came in at $11,852, a little over DAL's reported topline at $11,775. My topline forecast used a seasonal growth projection. I forecasted passenger revenue, cargo revenue, and other revenue to grow 20, 12, and 10 percent compared to Q1 2018. Actual numbers for the period came out to be 20, 10, and .5 percent.

My forecast of the remaining income statement used items as a percent of their relative function, usually as a percent of revenue. Funneling down to earnings per share I came to $1.69 for Q3.

DAL anticipates Q3 2018 EPS to come in between $1.65 and $1.85. My forecast uses 2 year averages for revenue growth and expenses as a function of revenue. To forecast aircraft fuel expense, I used average number of gallons as a function of passenger revenue, giving a more accurate representation of what drives the cost.

The chart below shows an analysis of operating cost each as a relative percent of a greater denominator(typically revenue) and each items Cost per Available Seat Mile(NASDAQ:CASM). I compared Q2 2018 to Q2 2017, and Q1 2018. Salaries significantly declined between Q1 and Q2 2018. Regional carriers expense substantially declined as well.

Operating Statistics

Revenue in the Pacific region was up from $600M in Q2 2017 to $642M in Q2 2018. In recent weeks there have been various articles stating that international airlines will be negatively impacted as a result of the trade wars. While I would agree with that statement in the long run, it seems that at least up to this point, DAL's business has remained solid, impressively, DAL's 3 international segments improved 8 percent over Q2 2017.

PRASM was impressive during the quarter, increasing 4.6 percent over Q2 2017 to $0.1539. CASM excluding fuel and ancillary/refinery increased to .1002, 2.9 percent above Q2 2017. Including fuel costs CASM jumped 11.3 percent to .1473. Another sign of strong demand was a relatively stable passenger load factor, falling just .02 percent from Q2 2017.

DAL: DuPont Analysis

DuPont analysis is a more involved measure of return on equity(ROE). The table above uses end of year 2017 numbers. Based on comparisons between the four firms, it would appear that AAL might be the shining investment, but one of the benefits to DuPont analysis is that it singles out factors that contribute to high ROE's. For example in AAL's case, its equity multiplier is much higher than the industry, suggesting it is far more indebted and leveraged than its competitors.

My analysis placed DAL's ROE at 26 percent. Indicating that its management is maintaining appropriate levels of risk, but have been unable to out perform the management of any other firms.EBITDAR Margin

DAL’s EBITDAR margins adjusted for fuel expense are the lowest they have been since 2010, coming in at just 38 percent of revenue. Fuel expense as a percent of revenue was much lower in 2017 compared to 2010, suggesting that the decline in EBIDTAR stems from more than rising fuel costs. Since 2010 DAL’s average salary expense as a function of revenue was 21 percent. In 2017 however, its salary expense had risen to 25 percent of revenue. Only regional carrier expense fell below the average in 2017, leaving all other items negatively affecting DAL’s proﬁtability. It is likely that in order for DAL to be awarded higher trading multiples it will need to see EBITDAR expansion. During its last earrings call Mr. Bastin indicated he was hopeful to achieve better margins as soon as Q4 2018.

Conclusion

DAL is a great airline with capable management and an effective strategy. It has positioned itself as a premier carrier in the United States. Despite all of its advances, however, it continues to struggle to assure investors of its ability to create value for shareholders. Given limited upside potential based on its current price, I think that there are better opportunities for investors out there, given the risk associated with DAL.

I've covered a lot in this article. I hope that the information presented here, along with other articles on Seeking Alpha will give you the paint nessicary to complete the picture.

About the Author

If you made it this far, thank you. I want to hear your thoughts. If you remain bullish tell me and others why. If you are bearish do likewise. If you disagree with my analysis let me know, I welcome constructive criticism.

Please follow me to see similar reports. I am in the process of finishing up a similar analysis on LUV. After LUV, I will finish an analysis on (CCLP). If you have questions about DAL or any other publicly traded security and would like an analysis like the one you just read, send me a message. I have had a number of followers reach out and I believe it has been a positive experience both ways.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.