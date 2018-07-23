Selecta Biosciences Has Fantastic Technology But Is Financially Stressed

The lead drug candidate for severe or refractory gout faces a similar marketed drug that could be prescribed with an immune suprressant.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using a synthetic virus particle, or SVP, combined with other therapies such as enzymes or biologics. Enzymes and other therapies are foreign to a patient’s immune system and in many cases induces the immune system to produce anti-drug antibodies, or ADAs, rendering therapies ineffective over time.

Selecta’s lead drug, SEL-212, combines the modified enzyme uricase, named pegsiticase, with the immune suppressant rapamycin for severe or refractory gout. SEL-212 is currently in a phase 2 trial and will be the focus of this article.

Gout

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis with a spectrum of symptoms that can be assessed by blood tests for serum uric acid. When uric acid levels are greater than 6.8 mg per deciliter, urate will crystallize and deposit in joints, soft tissues, and organs; these deposits are known as tophi. Uncontrolled, or refractory gout frequently causes crippling disabilities and significant joint damage. Uncontrolled gout occurs in patients who have failed to normalize serum uric acid, and whose symptoms are inadequately controlled with conventional therapies at maximum allowed doses. Of the 8.3 million gout sufferers in the U.S., it is estimated 100,000 patients have uncontrolled gout.

(source: investor presentation)

The first lines of treatment for gout are Allopurinol and Febuxostat, both drugs are xanthine oxidase inhibitors, oral drugs that reduce the synthesis of uric acid. Lesinurad and Probenecid are oral drugs that increase the rate of excretion of uric acid through the kidneys, and are used almost exclusively in combination with first line treatments. While these oral treatments are designed to prevent the formation of uric acid deposits, they are not well suited to reduce existing uric acid deposits, or tophi, in joints and tissues.

The enzyme urate oxidase, or uricase, catalyzes uric acid but is absent in humans. This leads to an increased possibility of an accumulation of uric acid in the body when animal products are eaten. Humans do have a gene for uricase, but is nonfunctional.

Uricase is found in nearly all organisms, from bacteria to mammals, and plays different metabolic roles, depending on its host organism. It was lost in early primate evolution, and so is absent in humans and other higher apes.

Krystexxa, marketed by Horizon Pharma (HZNP) is a medication for the treatment of severe, or refractory gout. It is a third line treatment in those in whom other treatments are not tolerated.

It is an option for the 3% of people with gout who are intolerant to other medications. Pegloticase is given as an intravenous infusion every two weeks, and has been found to reduce uric acid levels in this population. It is likely useful for tophi but has a high rate of side effects. About 40% of people develop resistance to the medication over time.

(source: Horizon presentation)

Despite advancement in biologic treatments such as Kystexxa, many of these therapies are not broadly effective because they are foreign to the patient’s immune system and may elicit an immune response, known as immunogenicity. Undesired immunogenicity includes the formation of ADAs that can compromise the drug’s efficacy and cause serious allergic reactions. ADAs can start developing in the body with the first dose of a biologic therapy and can render subsequent doses ineffective or unsafe, potentially depriving patients of life-saving therapeutic options and limiting the likelihood of success for many otherwise promising novel biologic drugs and technologies.

The immune system and methods to modulate it

The immune system is an integrated system of specialized cells, cell products, and tissues that protects against infection and disease. Immune cells recognize antigens such as proteins or complex sugars. Antigens can be endogenous produced by the body, or exogenous derived from foreign sources such as fungi, bacteria, and viruses. The immune system has evolved to recognize and destroy harmful substances. To function optimally, the immune system must be able to differentiate harmful from innocuous antigens. The immune system balances between effector cells which mounts a defensive response, and regulatory cells which moderates responses through tolerance.

(source: investor presentation)

Antigens are processed in lymph nodes and the spleen where the immune system determines whether to mount a defensive or regulatory response through a process called antigen presentation. Dendritic cells process antigens and present them to T-cells. Antigens perceived as harmful induce a stimulatory response and results in activation of T-cells and induce B-cells to produce antibodies. The role of T-cells is to kill cells that contain intracellular antigens. Antibodies neutralize antigens in plasma and on cell surfaces.

There are a number of adverse outcomes that can occur when the immune system mounts an undesired response to an innocuous foreign antigen or a self-antigen. For example, food allergy occurs when the immune system mounts an immune response to innocuous food antigens. Another example of undesired immunogenicity occurs when the immune system is exposed to a biologic treatment, recognizes it as a foreign antigen and instructs the body to mount a defense by forming ADAs to the biologic, which can compromise a therapy’s desired beneficial effect. Undesired immunogenicity is common with biologic therapies, such as in enzyme and protein replacement therapies, and in novel technologies, such as gene therapy and antibody-drug conjugates.

A number of therapies have been developed to modulate an immune response. These therapies fall into two categories, immune suppressive or immune stimulatory.

Immune suppressive therapy is designed to suppress the immune system and inhibit an undesired immune response. However, many current therapies are not antigen-specific and, as a result, broadly suppress the immune system leading to undesired side effects that include opportunistic infections, skin cancer and lymphomas.

Immune stimulatory therapy is designed to stimulate the immune system to prevent or treat infections and cancers. The most common class of immune stimulatory therapies are vaccines, which are designed to simulate the body’s immune system to mount a defensive response to a specific antigen. While traditional vaccines have been successful for the prevention of infectious diseases, there has been limited success in developing therapeutic vaccines for treatment of certain other diseases, including chronic infections and cancer.

Synthetic virus particles

Selecta uses synthetic virus particles, or SVP, capable of incorporating a wide range of antigens and immune modulators. SVP nanoparticles are designed to remain intact after injection into the body and accumulate selectively in lymphoid organs, which include lymph nodes and the spleen, where the immune response is coordinated. They are intended for specialized immune cells, such as dendritic cells and other antigen-presenting cells that initiate and regulate immune response.

(source: investor presentation)

Depending on the type of immune modulator encapsulated in SVP, it is designed to induce either a tolerogenic response to the formation of ADAs, or a potent antigen-specific stimulatory response such as an antibody response to a microbial antigen or a cytolytic T-cell response to a tumor antigen.

Rapamycin

Discovered in 1964 by a group of Canadian scientists on a Pacific Easter Island, it is secreted by bacterium and found to have potent anti-microbial properties. The compound was named rapamycin after the traditional name of its island source Rapa Nui.

Today rapamycin has made a stunning journey from the soil of a Pacific island to the besides of the world’s hospitals. Its ability to suppress the immune system means that it’s given to transplant patients to stop them from rejecting their organs and its ability to stop cells from dividing has formed the basis of potential anti-cancer drugs.

Antigen-specific tolerance program

Selecta’s antigen-specific SVP tolerance programs utilize SVP-Rapamycin, a biodegradable nanoparticle encapsulating the immune suppressant rapamycin. Rapamycin is a small molecule approved for the prevention of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients. To mitigate the formation of ADAs and induce immune tolerance in the body, Selecta co-administers SVP-Rapamycin with a free antigen, such as a biologic drug.

(source: investor presentation)

SEL-212 is Selecta’s lead candidate for the treatment of severe gout. SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, a pegylated uricase. Selecta believes SEL-212 has the potential to offer a uniquely effective treatment for patients with severe gout, while also demonstrating the clinical effectiveness of SVP technology. Based on preclinical and phase 1/2 clinical studies, Selecta believes that by leveraging SVP technology to mitigate the formation of ADAs following the dosing of pegylated uricase, SEL-212 could enable the effective removal of uric acid crystals in a majority of patients.

(source: investor presentation)

SEL-403 for the treatent of mesothelioma is currently in phase 1. SEL-403 consists of SVP-Rapamycin dosed in combination with LMB-100, an immune toxin, licensed from the National Center Institute.

(source: investor presentation )

Selecta is also developing SELA-070, a nicotine vaccine candidate for smoking cessation and relapse prevention. In May 2017 Selecta initiated a phase 1 trial assessing safety, tolerability, and pharmacodymics.

Selecta has two gene therapy products in preclinical development for rare inborn errors of metabolism. The lead gene therapy product, SEL-302 targets methylmalonic acidemia, a condition that causes an accumulation of toxic metabolites that can lead to premature death and development issues.

In December 2016, Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) announced a partnership agreement with an up-front $10 million payment to collaborate on the development of gene therapies. If successful, Selecta could receive up to $65 million in development and regulatory milestone payments and $365 million in commercialization milestone payments for each indication.

Immune stimulation program

Selecta’s SVP technology is being used to encapsulate antigens and adjuvants, to be used for therapies that stimulate the immune system to treat cancer, infectious diseases and other diseases. Selecta has early-stage programs for the therapeutic treatment of HPV-associated cancers and antibody-based vaccine programs for nicotine addiction and malaria. These programs have been primarily funded by grants and are the focus of their Russian operations.

Selecta’s SVP immune stimulation programs are designed to encapsulate an antigen and a toll-like receptor, or TLR, agonist as the immune modulator. Humans possess 10 TLRs, each of which recognizes distinct molecular patterns associated with pathogens. Activation of TLRs alerts the immune system that a potential pathogen is present and that the immune system should mount a response. TLR agonists can be used as supplements, or adjuvants, to vaccines to increase the immune response to the vaccine by activating the TLRs in antigen-presenting cells.

Injecting TLR agonists alone can cause systemic immune stimulation, leading to the secretion of cytokines, causing inflammation and flu-like symptoms. Selecta’s stimulatory SVP technology is designed to limit the TLR agonists from creating a systemic immune response by encapsulating the TLR agonists within biodegradable nanoparticles. When the TLR agonist is encapsulated with SVP, referred to as SVP-TLR agonist, it can be selectively delivered, together with the vaccine target antigen, to the antigen-presenting cells to induce antigen-specific immune stimulation.

Financials

In June 2016 Selecta completed its IPO and sold 5,000,000 common shares at a price of $14 that netted $60.8 million. In July 2016 an additional 289,633 additional common shares were sold at $14 that netted $3.7 million bringing the total net proceeds to $64.5 million. Upon the closing of the IPO all convertible preferred stock was automatically converted into 10,126,118 common shares.

In June 2017 Selecta agreed to sell, in a PIPE offering, an aggregate of 2,750,000 shares, at a purchase of $16 per share and an additional 338,791 shares at a purchase price of $17.71 per share in addition to warrants.

In August 2017 Selecta filed a universal shelf registration to sell up to $200 million of equity and/or debt with Jefferies LLC. Selecta may from time to time issue or sell common shares with an aggregate value of up to $50 million using an at-the-market, or ATM, offering.

(source: Selecta 2018 10Q)

At the end of 2018 Q1, Selecta had $83 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash, with a weighted average outstanding share count of less than 23 million equates to $3.60 per share. Cash runway is sufficient into mid-2019.

Competition

SEL-212 will have to compete with Krystexxa, which contains a pegylated uricase similar to the pegsiticase component of SEL-212 and is indicated for the treatment of refractory gout. Horizon may find other approaches to eliminate undesired immunogenicity to Krystexxa, for instance by recommending prescribing it with an immune suprressant.

Krystexxa is currently in two phase 2 clinical trials in combination with immune suppressants. A brief description of each trial is listed below.

REduCing Immunogenicity to PegloticasE, or RECIPE study.

Investigators propose to investigate the question of whether a short course of immune modulating therapy with myclophenolate moefitil can significantly and safely attenuate immunogenicity to pegloticase and ensure patients afflicted with chronic refractory gout have better treatment outcomes and improved quality of life.

Tolerization Reduces Intolerance to Pegloticase and Prolongs the Urate Lowering Effect, or TRIPLE study.

Investigators propose to evaluate the effect of a high zone tolerizing regimen of pegloticase on clinical outcome, as defined by an serum uric acid level <6 mg/dl, in patients with chronic, refractory gout. In addition will examine the normalization of serum uric acid, in subjects receiving pegloticase and azathioprine, or AZA, immunosuppressive therapy.

If one or both trials demonstrates Krystexxa combined with an immune suppressant reduces anti-drug antibodies without adverse effects, a combination will likely be recommended.

What investors need to know

Selecta has fascinating technology that can potentially make a difference with currently approved, and new medications. Its lead drug candidate, SEL-212, combines their version of uricase and the generic immune suppressant ramamycin using synthetic virus particles. It seems likely Selecta can receive FDA, however, it will have to complete the current phase 2 trial and have to go through at least one expensive phase 3 trial before applying for marketing approval. It will have to compete with Krystexxa that could be prescribed with an immune suppressant to reduce ADAs and improve efficacy.

Selecta’s other drug candidates are either in preclinical or early clinical development and aren’t likely to generate any meaningful revenues.

In June 2018, Selecta announced the resignation of its chief medical officer without reason. That is generally never a good sign.

As a biotechnology investor I am always looking out for a compelling story. Selecta does posses unique possibilities but in my opinion has initially targeted a condition Krystexxa dominates and could maintain that dominance, even with the approval SEL-212, by prescribing Krystexxa with an immune suprressant.

With resources sufficient to fund operations into mid-2019, dilution is imminent. At this point in time it would be wise to wait to see how SEL-212 plays out and how other potential drug candidates develop before investing in Selecta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.