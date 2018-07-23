Gold Bulls Finally Seize The Day

With gold having experienced its worst 3-month performance since 2016, gold investors can't help but feel exhausted. The gold market has given nothing but bad news to participants and has afforded no profitable entry point for initiating sustainable long positions since last December. As we'll discuss in today's commentary, gold isn't out of the water yet, but it has been given another pivotal opportunity to turn things around in the short term. Today, we'll look at the odds which favor gold at least closing above its immediate-term (15-day) trend line, while emphasizing that gold still remains captive to a strong dollar in the intermediate (3-9 month) term.

Recapping the last couple of days, the gold price rose from a 1-year low last Friday and gained 0.70% in the process to close the latest week on a rare (by recent standards) positive note. The latest rally was catalyzed in part by comments by President Trump, who asserted the U.S. dollar was "too strong" and that the Fed should stop raising its benchmark rate. Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday that the recent fears of a U.S.-China trade war resulted in global investors injecting $5 billion into bonds this week while pulling $1.2 billion from gold.

In the previous commentary, I mentioned that last Thursday's (Jul. 19) trading session witnessed the first indication that the proverbial "brakes" had been applied to stop gold's relentless 3-month skid. Indeed, the Jul. 19 trading session was the first clear indication of a serious reversal attempt since May. After opening the July 19 trading session significantly lower, the gold price reversed most of the session's losses to close well above its intraday low. The graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle, illustrate this significant intraday reversal.

Source: BigCharts

I also made another technical observation in the previous report which bears repeating:

The Jul. 19 bottoming attempt latest reversal attempt doesn't quite qualify as a classic 'key' reversal wherein today's closing price is above yesterday's close, and where today's low is below the previous low. Only one of those conditions was obviously met, so the odds aren't nearly as high that Thursday's intraday reversal will result in a continued bottoming attempt. It's still possible that gold will soon bottom, but until gold manages to clear its nearest technical obstacle - namely the 15-day moving average - the bears will still enjoy the immediate-term advantage."

While the 1-day reversal last week didn't quite meet the qualifications of a key reversal, it's nonetheless the first indication in a long time that the bulls are serious about turning things around for gold - at least on a short-term basis. A 4-day technical relief rally did occur earlier this month, but the bulls weren't successful in closing the gold price above its technically important 15-day moving average. This time another attempt will likely be made at pushing the gold price above the 15-day MA, and unlike the last time, this attempt was made gold should succeed in at least closing above it once. What happens from there still depends in large part on the U.S. dollar index, as we'll discuss below.

I also pointed out last time that gold was technically quite "oversold" as measured by the 20-day price oscillator, which compares gold's current price with the price from 20 days ago. On this basis, gold's decline has been overdone and the metal remains vulnerable to a continuation of the short-covering rally which started last Friday. It should be noted that the last time gold was this oversold as measured by the 20-day momentum indicator was in mid-May (see chart below), at which time a shallow relief rally followed.

Source: Barchart

Another technical observation can be made regarding gold's 20-day price oscillator. Typically, whenever the oscillator reaches an oversold extreme around negative 50 (-50), which it did recently, the relief rally that always follows in the gold price usually takes the oscillator to at least the unchanged (0) level. As you can see in the above graph, the oscillator is currently at -38.1. This means there is still room in the coming days for additional upside in the gold price. That's one reason why I expect that this time around, unlike earlier this month, the gold price will succeed in closing at least once above its 15-day moving average (red line in the above chart). As followers of this commentary are aware, I consider a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA as a requisite for a confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom. Let's see what happens in the next couple of trading sessions since gold's reaction to the 15-day trend line will largely determine its immediate future.

While gold is still technically "oversold" on an immediate basis and still has some relief rally potential this week, what will ultimately determine its success or failure in confirming a tradable bottom is the U.S. dollar index (DXY), shown below. The DXY has been gold's mortal enemy since at least April, with the dollar's strength in the last three months acting as a heavyweight for the metal's price. The dollar index did close under its 15-day moving average on Friday, as can be seen in the following graph. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee that DXY will commence a significant pullback, it does technically snap its immediate momentum and gives the gold bulls at least a bit of breathing room. You'll notice that the next time DXY fell below its 15-day MA got at least a 5-day break from selling pressure.

Source: BigCharts

The latest close under the 15-day MA in the dollar index is also significant in that it marks the third time in the last seven weeks that this has happened. Multiple breaks of the 15-day trend line often, though not always, serve as a precursor for a reversal of the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend.

Before we get a true intermediate-term dollar trend reversal, however, we need to see the dollar/gold ratio break below the intermediate uptrend line shown below. This graph, which reflects the dollar's relentless relative strength versus gold, has been our most important indicator in recent months telling us that investors should favor cash over gold. I've continually emphasized that until the uptrend in the dollar/gold ratio reverses, it would be premature to begin purchasing gold. That assessment remains unchanged for now.

Source: Barchart

On a strategic note, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust. As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal's immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold's short-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.