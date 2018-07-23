Atos Origin SA (AEXAY) CEO Thierry Breton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atos Origin SA ADR (OTCPK:AEXAY) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call July 23, 2018 2:00 AM ET

Thierry Breton - Chairman & CEO

Elie Girard - SEVP & CFO

Eric Grall - SEVP of Group Operations & Top program

Robert Vassoyan - SEVP & Group Chief Commercial Officer

Sean Narayanan - EVP and Head of B&PS

Stacy Pollard - JP Morgan

Goldman Sachs - Mohammed Moawalla

John King - Merrill Lynch

Laurent Daure - Kepler

Charles Brennan - Crédit Suisse

Alex Tout - Deutsche Bank

Georgios Kertsos - Berenberg

Thierry Breton

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thierry Breton speaking. Thank you for attending the Atos conference call on the result of the first half of 2018, and thank you to make yourself available this morning on a very short notice, but you all understand why we had to do this call now and not in 2 days as it was planned. So thank you, again, for making yourself available this morning.

Together with me for the presentation and the Q&A are Elie Girard, our Group CFO; Eric Grall, our Head of Global operations; Robert Vassoyan, in charge of our global sales; and today with us, our Head of B&PS and Executive Committee Member, Sean Narayanan.

I will start with the key figures and the highlights of H1 2018. Elie will go to the financial performance and the financial result. And then we will through the presentation of the major step we are announcing this morning with our project to acquire Syntel. I will then come back to conclude, and we will start the Q&A session.

So let's start with the key figures of the first half. All these figures would be commented by Elie, but in a nutshell. Revenue reached €6 billion, increasing by 3.4% at constant currencies and plus 1.7% organically. The sales dynamic was strong with order entry reaching €7.1 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 117%. Together in profitability, operating margin improved to reach 9.1% of revenue. Number of employees was 96,000, continuing to decrease as it was already the case last year as a result of the progressive implementation of automation and robotization in both Infrastructure & Data Management and Business & Platform Solutions.

Let's move to the next slide. Net income group share stood at 20 -- €228 million, increasing by 7.7% compared to the first half of 2017. This led to an EPS of €2.17 up by plus 7.5% year-on-year. Free cash flow amounted €180 million with a shift which impacted working capital in H1. Elie will come back on that and explain our plans to compensate this effect in H2. Group net cash position was €351 million at the end of June after having paid €70 million of dividend for 2017.

Moving to the next slide. We are continuing to see lighthouse wins on all of our Digital Transformation Factory pillars. We've highlighted some of the Q2 signatures on this slide. First, North America. We have signed a major deal with an insurance company to transform all their data center's infrastructure and applications into a full Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud and deliver an end-to-end digital workplace solutions. It's a massive transformation delivering key digital services.

On Codex, we had an exceptional quarter, notably, by signing our first major HPC deal in the U.S. for a Fortune 500 company. With Google, we already signed new deals through our partnerships. For instance, for a U.S. client, we complement their best-in-class machine learning technologies with our industry expertise and unique ability to implement. Finally, I would like to mention a new major security win with Covestro formerly owned by Bayer. They have selected us as their unique partner for their entire cybersecurity scope. We will build for them a state-of-the-art [indiscernible] stock and constantly bring through latest innovation to be ahead of all the orders.

This led to a strong book-to-bill ratio at 134% in Q2, more particularly U.S. succeeded to complete signatures leading to a record level of order entry and 190% book-to-bill, which should contribute to improve revenue evolution in H2.

In this perspective, I am glad to announce that Mr. Simon Walsh, a veteran in IT Services, having run IT operations in the U.S. and in Europe for the last 25 years, will join Atos on 25th of July to become CEO of Atos North America and of course, an Executive Committee Member of Atos.

On the next slide, it is a reminder of all our 2018 financial objectives that the group confirms today.

Let's move to the next slide. We announced this morning the project to acquire Syntel, a great U.S. company listed at NASDAQ. We'll go deeper on the rationale of this acquisition project and the details of the transaction, but let me already tell you on a nutshell why it's a major breakthrough for the group. This move will complete the group digital offering, and we will now cover 100% of the IT budget of our clients in this field. It accelerates and raises our catch-up plan in Business & Platform Solutions towards industry-leading players. Transaction will upscale our business in North America and bring now there end-to-end capabilities. It also strongly increase our expertise in banking, finance and insurance sectors.

Before going into more details, Elie, the floor is yours on the financial and operational performance.

Elie Girard

Thank you, Thierry. Good morning, everyone. Let's start with the reconciliation between statutory and organic figures for H1 revenue. On statutory H1 2017 revenue IFRS 15 adjustments, we presented a restatement of H1 2017 account of minus €3.4 million for revenue, in line with a circa 5% impact we estimated for the full year. Exchange rate negatively contributed to revenue for a total of minus €208 million, mainly coming from the American dollar and to a lesser extent from the British pound and several South American currency depreciating versus euro.

Scope effect amounted to €104 million for revenue. This was mostly related to the acquisitions of CVC from Siemens, the 3 U.S. consulting firms in health care and payment companies in Sweden, the Baltics and India by Worldline.

The next slide presents the performance by division. Revenue reached €6,005,000,000, plus 1.7% organically, thanks to a strong performance recorded in Big Data & Cybersecurity, Worldline and Business & Platform Solutions which are in line or above the 3-year plan. The decrease of Infrastructure & Data Management was primarily due to the slowdown of North America, both in Q1 and in Q2 as expected. The group posted an operating margin at €545 million, representing 9.1% of revenue, an improvement by 20 basis points and by plus 30 basis points, excluding H1 2017 pension one off.

This was fueled by the good performance in Business & Platform Solutions plus 100 basis points; Big Data & Cybersecurity plus 110 basis points; and Worldline plus 70 basis points. Operating profitability of Infrastructure & Data Management decreased to 8.9% as a result of North America revenue slowdown even if North America managed to adjust its cost base by more than 2/3 of the revenue decline, thanks to strong action.

Let's move to the next slide. In Infrastructure & Data Management, the revenue was €3,163,000,000, minus 1.7% organically. In line with the transformation of the business for the division, revenue significantly grew in Hybrid Cloud orchestration, in digital workplace and in projects in technology transformation services. The division continued the digital transformation for its main clients through automation and robotization, supporting growth in several geographies, notably in France, the United Kingdom, Iberia, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. IDM, excluding North America, grew during the first half of the year.

By market, 2 remarks. Growth materialized first in Financial Services, fueled mainly by the ramp up of Aviva signed end of last year coupled with increased volumes and projects with National Savings and Investments in the U.K. and with a largest bank in Hong Kong as well as new business opportunities in North America. On the other side, Telco, Media & Utilities was impacted by scope reductions by -- with BBC in the U.K., reinsourced contract with Microsoft in North America as well as lower volumes with Disney, and, finally, the base effect due to transformation project with Telefónica last year in Germany.

Operating margin in Infrastructure & Data Management was €282 million, representing 8.9% of revenue. Results improved in France, the U.K. and other business units. Nevertheless, IDM margin was impacted by lower revenue in North America and to a lesser extent in Germany.

Then Business & Platform Solutions on the next slide. The revenue was €1,617,000,000, up plus 4% organically. The division pursued the solid trend recorded since the beginning of the year in most of the geographies, fueled by an increasing demand for digital projects mainly related to SAP HANA, Codex and Hybrid Cloud solutions. The sales dynamic was visible in most of the markets.

Growth was up primarily fueled by manufacturing, retail and transformation and transportation, which recorded a good performance in most the geographies, more particularly in Germany, notably thanks to the development of SAP HANA activities and in the U.K., which benefited from several SAP engagements and a new Hybrid Cloud migration program.

Public & Health posted a good performance in Germany, combined with the ramp up of contracts in France and new business in health care in North America. Telco, Media & Utilities business was more challenging in Germany and in the Benelux & The Nordics and Financial Services grew particularly in France, thanks to increasing projects with large accounts in the banking sector and higher volumes in Iberia.

Operating margin was €119 million, representing 7.4% of the revenue. The improvement of plus 100 basis points was led by the stronger revenue performance combined with continued cost-savings effects more particularly in Germany, the U.K., North America and France. Indeed, the division pursued its program, so called, rise to industrialize global delivery and to increase the efficiency of workforce management, thanks to a better business mix in revenue coming from more Codex, SAP HANA and more generally from digital offerings, Business & Platform Solutions trend continued its positive trend of profitability improvement.

Next slide relates to Big Data & Cybersecurity. The revenue was €429 million in the first half of 2018, showing a high organic growth of plus 13.1%, with a strong performance recorded primarily in North America and in Germany. Growth was driven by very dynamic cybersecurity activities in the large geographies as sales of bullions mainly in North America and in France. High Performance Computing recorded a strong growth in Germany, driven by significant activities with research institutes.

Operating margin was €52 million, representing 12.1% of revenue and an improvement of plus 110 basis points compared to last year. The division continued to record significant growth, while investing in innovative solutions and products as well as extending its international footprint and finally, benefiting from the start of the integration of CVC activities.

Let's now turn to Worldline on the next slide. Worldline contributive revenue was €797 million, improving by plus 5.9% organically. Merchant services was up by plus 4.2% organically, led primarily by Commercial Acquiring in Continental Europe and a solid double-digit growth in India. Financial Processing was up plus 7.3%, with a high level of projects and increased authorization volumes and thanks to software licensing revenue benefiting from the newly signed contract with Commerzbank. The plus 5.4% growth in mobility & e-Transactional Services was mainly led by Trusted Digitization projects with French government agencies as well as health care transactional and tax collection services in Latin America.

Operating margin reached €129 million or 16.2% of revenue, a plus 70 basis points improvement led by the strong revenue performance in Financial Processing and the continued generation of cost synergies on Equens Worldline. Merchant Services operating margin also improved thanks to transaction volumes growth and productivity gains in Commercial Acquiring. Finally, Mobility & e-Transactional Services faced the base effect of the €7 million one-off of pension item recorded last year. Excluding this last effect, Worldline operating margin improved by plus 160 basis points year-on-year in H1 2018.

The next slide presents the revenue evolution by geography during the first semester. In Germany, revenue growth was driven by the ramp up of new projects in particular in B&PS, notably in the Public Sector, coupled with additional activity in BDS, largely compensating for the base effect of 2 large IDM transition and transformation phases completed last year. North America achieved a significant growth in Business & Platform Solutions and Big Data & Cybersecurity activities confirming the progressive diversification trend of its portfolio as per previous quarters, even if not compensating the performance in Infrastructure & Data Management.

In France, growth was fueled by IDM, thanks to several contract ramp ups and B&PS benefiting from new projects in public sector and Financial Services. United Kingdom and Ireland grew in a complex environment, thanks to the ramp up of new contracts in IDM, notably within financial services, which more than offset the partial reinsourcing of the BBC contract. In Benelux & The Nordics, revenue slightly decreased due to the ramp down of B&PS contracts in Telco, while IDM remained stable in BDS, and BDS confirmed the growing trend.

Other Business Units positively contributed to all divisions. The growth came mainly from Central Europe, Asia Pacific, Iberia and South America. Operating margin improved in France, U.K., Worldline and Other Business Units, thanks to the combination of revenue growth and a better revenue mix on added-value services. Benelux & The Nordics continued to invest in development and presales activities especially in BDS. So globally, the group reinforced its transformational programs through industrialization, automation and robotization, operational efficiency and project management and structure cost base optimization.

With regard to the next slide, the total headcount of the group was 96,100 at the end of June 2018, reduced compared to the 97,270 at the end of December 2017. The scope impact was related to the acquisition of CVC impacting mainly Central and Eastern Europe, and to a lesser extent, Germany and North America. Excluding this scope effect, the staff decreased by minus 2%, accompanying and anticipating the effect from automation and robotization, mainly in Infrastructure & Data Management and in Business & Platform Solutions divisions.

Let's move to the net income on the next slide. Cost for staff reorganization, rationalization, integration amounted to €83 million stable versus last year, as a consequence of the adaptation of the group workforce in Continental Europe, North America and the U.K., the related closure of office premises and data centers consolidation. This amount also came from the current integration of Equens Worldline and the integration of several acquisitions performed in 2017, including CVC. This amount also includes acquisition cost of the ongoing transaction for SIX payments services within Worldline. No specific remarks underline PPA, purchase, price allocation amortization, equity-based compensation and other item, which are in line or lower than last year.

Net financial results was a charge of minus €21 million compared to minus €32 million in H1 2017, thanks to higher interest income and deposit, the use of commercial papers at better conditions compared to syndicated loan and net foreign exchange rate. Total tax charge was minus €59 million, representing an effective tax rate of 18.3%. Then net income was €262 million, up compared to last year by almost 10%. Noncontrolling interest amounted to minus €35 million and were mainly related to the minority shareholders of Worldline. Therefore, the net income group share reached €228 million, an increase of plus 7.7% year-on-year.

Let me now comment the free cash flow figures on the next slide. First, OMDA represented 12% of the revenue at €721 million. Capital expenditures totaled representing 3.7% of revenue roughly in line with 3.9% last year. Contribution from change in working capital was negative at minus €140 million compared to minus €37 million in H1 2017. This decrease mainly came from 3 items. First, B&PS grew at 4%, as I said earlier. This is a business requiring more working capital than IDM, where invoices are made every month facilitating the pace of collection of receivables.

In the meantime, for the first time, looking at the 3 last years, IDM revenue declined by minus 1.7% with a drop in the U.S., with a negative trend in working capital. Roughly, the effect was 1/4 of the total effect. Second, banking and finance grew by almost 9%, thanks to new customers, which in reality are paying for the time being with longer payment terms. The collection of receivables will be accelerated in H2. The effect is also 1/4. Third, in Europe, the low activity of May, this year, made more difficult the invoicing and the collections in June. This impacted half of the total.

Now how do we intend to rebalance all this in H2? Number one, we expect an improvement of IDM in H2. As I explained, this should support our H2 free cash flow thanks to the regularity of invoicing and collections in the infrastructure business. Number two, the nice push and ramp up of new banking and finance customers in H2 is going to be collected in H2. Number three, we do not expect a revenue profile within Q4 as it was in Q2. There is no reason for the month of December to be more back-end loaded than in other years. Of course, beyond all this, ongoing action plans are in place with the teams at account level.

So now let me turn to the rest of the items. Total cash outflow reorganization, rationalization and integration was minus €85 million, down compared to minus €101 million in H1 last year and in line with the full year 2017 objective of 1% of group revenue plus the cost to generate synergies with Equens. As every year, a portion of reorganization and rationalization cost was pulled forward from H2 into H1 in order to optimize the impact of the full year operating margin. Cash out related to taxes paid was at €57 million, mainly as a result of the use of tax losses carried forward. Net cost of financial debt paid was relatively low at minus €9 million.

And finally, the group free cash flow generated during the first half of 2018 totaled €180 million compared to €242 million in H1 2017, due to the working capital effect, I mentioned earlier. All in all, our operating margin conversion rate into free cash flow, excluding change in working capital, increased from 52.5% in H1 2017 to 58.7% in H1 2018, representing more than 6 points of improvement. Indeed, CapEx were maintained, reorganization, rationalization and integration were contained, that did not increase. And also, the net release of provisions drastically decreased to €18 million in H1 this year.

Let's now move to the last slide of H1 results section of our presentation. The net cash position stood at €307 million at the end of last year. Free cash flow in H1 2018 was €180 million, as I've just commented. During the last semester, we cashed out €24 million for small acquisitions, €13 million capital increase came from employee shares plan and the exercise of stock options compared to €31 million in the first semester of 2017.

Dividend paid amounted to €70 million, the remainder was paid, as you remember, in shares. During the semester, we had €50 million for share buyback linked to the delivery of past performance shares plans. And foreign exchange rate fluctuation did not significantly impact the net cash position of the group within this semester. As a result, the net cash position stood at €351 million at the end of H1 2018, increasing versus the opening position.

Thanks for your attention, and back to you, Thierry.

Thierry Breton

Thank you, Elie, and we will now enter into the acquisition that we announced of -- this morning. The acquisition of Syntel fits perfectly with Atos' strategy, and we strengthened our position as a leading global IT service partner of enterprise. First, this transaction is the ideal step of Atos digital repositioning to address a broader market covering the whole potential needs of our clients, CMOs, CTOs and CIOs. It will help us accelerating our digital transformation capabilities building, taking advantage of Syntel strong capabilities and exposure to digital, which already represents over 40% of Syntel's revenue.

Second, Syntel is one of the best-in-class delivery platform with one of the highest B&PS margin of the industry. We intend to rollout their tool and processes to improve the competitiveness of our own B&PS business. Third, Syntel comes with a very agile criterion and an academy to train future managers to this criterion. It also brings one of the most advance resource planning tool to allow very fast assignment of staff to new project ramp up. Four, in terms of synergies, we already clearly identified, together with Syntel management, large opportunities on both cost and revenue levels. We have organized ourself to be ready to start driving them as soon as closing the transaction.

Five, finally, thanks to the strategic move, we expect double-digit accretion on EPS as soon as next year and a strong double-digit EPS accretion with full run rate synergies after 3 years. All in all, we are very excited as well as Syntel management about this acquisition and its potential value creation for our clients, people and shareholders.

Why are we confident that the transaction will be create value for our stakeholders and in our ability to execute? First, because -- let me tell you that we know each other for a long time. We first approached Syntel 5 years ago in October 2014. Since then, we had lengthy discussion about combining Syntel and Atos.

We had many meetings to understand each other, to convince each other that this transaction will create strong value for our clients, our shareholders, but also to provide a very interesting future for our staff. Progressively, the founder, Bharat Desai, and myself established a good relationship. Finally, we agreed it was now time to material -- materialize and reap the benefits of the sum entrepreneurial and efficiency-driven criterion. This long-term relationship is for us an additional credential for our ability to make this acquisition a success.

By the way, this is how we make this actual acquisition, and this is not the only catch in Atos. Remember, we had 7 years of discussion with Equens before announcing the transaction. We had longstanding relationship with SIX or even with Siemens management, as a example, and we know that this is how we make good transaction and good deal.

Let's move to the next slide. Syntel has always been a remarkable company founded in 1980 and continuously evolving since then. While it was initially focused on staff augmentation, Syntel evolved to top applications and digital services provider and listed on NASDAQ in 1997. The Company's headquarter is in Troy, Michigan. Syntel reported net sales of $924 million of revenue and adjusted EBIT of $236 million for 2017, reaping the initial benefits of its strong digital investment, Syntel posted 8% organic growth in Q1 '2018.

Its operating margin rate is almost the top of -- in the B&PS industry. Syntel has a strong capability and a strategy to form its long-term clients base with more than 1,000 customer-focused leaders, providing them with vertically dedicated high-value services. Three largest clients are State Street FedEx, Amex. Syntel has developed a suite of digital solution, such as SyntBots, their automation tool. They deployed within most of their clients. Syntel has continually expanded its location in India as well as training capabilities, which could make them ramping as very quickly and support the potential growth we expect from the transaction.

The next slide is a quick summary of the key terms of the transaction. We have agreed with the Board of Directors and majority shareholders to acquire Syntel for $41 per share in an all-cash deal, leading to a transaction amount of USD 3.4 billion. The price we are offering correspond to 14% premium over the last 30 trading days volume weighted average share price of Syntel. The transaction is clearly a friendly move, unanimously approved by both company Boards and Directors and fully supported by Syntel management.

This is a one-step cash merger requiring a vote in favor by more than half of shareholders, and we already have a written voting agreement of Syntel's shareholder, including the founders, on 51% of the share capital. In term of timing, we anticipate the deal to be complete -- completed during the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018, further to Syntel's shareholders' approval in AGM and to the customary regulatory approvals. At this stage, we have identified low-risk regarding regulatory filings, which should make the transaction straightforward and enable us to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Sean, the floor is yours for the presentation of Syntel.

Sean Narayanan

Thank you, Thierry. Onto the next slide, the Company has a well-balanced portfolio and is highly complementary with Atos. While Atos has a greater mix of manufacturing, retail, transport and public sector, Syntel brings a very strong position in the banking and financial service sectors, including insurance. More importantly, Syntel is well positioned on the digital transformation, and as Thierry said earlier, with 40% of its revenue coming from digital.

Syntel's digital services include cloud, Big Data, analytic and IoT-focused services, which account for 21% of its revenue. We'll discuss more on these capabilities shortly. Geographically, the vast majority of Syntel's revenues are generated in North America, which will enhance our presence in this key geography. And last, the combined company becomes a much stronger basis to leverage in Atos' large customer base in Europe, rolling out the Syntel portfolio of state-of-art offering.

Moving to the next slide. Syntel's digital capabilities are already deployed in many customers and verticals, and they include, one, Syntel's Digital One, which features a suite of services designed to enable customers to drive strong business growth and enhance profitability by integrating mobility, user experience, social media, Big Data, artificial intelligence, micro services and IoT connected devices to create a superior customer experiences.

Second, their unique digital accelerator platform, ATOM, helps clients fast track the development of smart applications by employing reusable building blocks. ATOM's feature include native cloud architecture container technology to seamlessly work across clouds in an open platform to help build a new generation of smart business applications.

Third, their strength in digital product engineering through continuous delivery, through the convergence of DevSecOps and testing enables digital acceleration through automation to build UI, micro service and unit test case generators and reusable assets.

Last, in addition, a clear path for intelligent automation based on the principles of knowledge-centric automation using SyntBots, their intelligent automation platform, allows for a holistic IT automation approach, leveraging cognitive and AI to transform IT. This has created significant value and leverage at over 30% of their customers today.

Let's go to the next slide. At Atos, we are constantly and developing our strategy to acquire technologies to support our clients and sustain long-term growth and profitability. Through this acquisition, Atos is acquiring technologies and platforms, such as Atom and SyntBots, to accelerate the transformation and deployment of digital solutions in highly automated environment. The quotes that you see from industry analysts on this slide give a perspective about the capabilities demonstrated across multiple use cases in different verticals.

The next slide. Syntel has very strong and industry and domain expertise and follows a strategy of an inch wide, mild deep approach to provide tailored solutions to its industry-focused clients. First, banking and financial services is by far Syntel's largest market, rep resent 43% of its revenue. Within the financial services, its capital markets strength and service offerings cover asset and wealth management, brokerage, fund administration and shareowner services.

Syntel also offers its banking and financial customers consulting, IT and operations that range from app dev to platform migration, application maintenance, testing and production support. Within health care, Syntel provide services around patient life cycle management, care analytics for both payers and providers. Syntel has significant experience in claims and is currently engaged in transformational projects, including digital and automation. Health care customer list includes the top 5 payers in the U.S., large hospitals and health care product companies.

In retail and -- in the retail vertical, Syntel has over 25 years of experience with over 3,000 specialists, also partnerships with leading enterprise software products. Their retail digita solutions cover the spectrum from supply chain to sales and merchandising. Insurance, Syntel has 12 of the top 30 insurers as its customers, again, brings a deep insurance knowledge, expertise on specific industry platforms and select intellectual property for insurance-specific solutions.

Last, even if it is only a small portion of its revenue, the Company has significant experience in manufacturing expertise, covering industry-specific needs of procurement, warehousing, production, sales and distribution of service.

In summary, Syntel brings major vertical expertise and the combination offers great breadth and depth in transformation capabilities to customers of both companies.

Eric?

Thierry Breton

Thank you, Sean. And for all of you, it's the first time that you're listening to Sean. He is working with Atos for the past 3 years. He did a fantastic work turning around B&PS. And of course, Sean was instrumental in this move. He is located both in the U.S. and in Mumbai. And Sean knows extremely well the Company and as you could understand. But now, of course, Eric, interesting to listen to what should we expect from synergies, he has a lot to say here.

Eric Grall

Absolutely, absolutely, thank you, Thierry. So let me now cover the synergy aspect and starting with revenue created by the combination of the two companies. With this transaction, we'll have the most compelling end-to-end portfolio in the industry. We will be able to provide full cloud-ready digital applications and services running on secured and competitive infrastructure and technology. This will generate immediate and multiple cost-saving opportunity.

First, Atos will strongly benefit from Syntel's digital portfolio for our IDM clients in North America as well as all of our clients across Europe. Our installed base, as a foundational infrastructure on which together we will be able to sell Syntel's cutting-edge digital portfolio, intelligent automation IT and IT modernization capabilities for applying the typical successful land and expand approach of Syntel.

Second, there is also a material opportunity in terms of large end-to-end digital transformation. With this transaction, we'll be extremely well positioned to improve our win rate on this large end-to-end application and infrastructure deals, which we are increasingly seeing in the market on our existing or new customers.

Finally, we will sell Atos' portfolio on Syntel's installed base. Leveraging Syntel's deep client relationships, we will attach their digital services, the underlying critical technologies and infrastructure services, focusing on Big Data, cybersecurity and infrastructure management services. Altogether, these revenue synergies will bring an incremental run rate of $250 million by the end of 2021, with a circa 20% operating margin, of which 50% to be achieved by end of year 2020.

Moving to the next slide. Additionally, we are expecting substantial cost synergies on this transaction. We are estimating the potential at $120 million per year on a run-rate basis by end of 2021, of which half is expected to be achieved by the end of 2020. First, we plan to capture synergies from G&A optimization, mainly from gaining scale and with savings in real estate and internal IT.

Second, we are expecting to generate digital factory synergies from operational excellence by aligning -- by alignment of Atos B&PS KPIs to the Syntel ones. The objective is clearly to leverage Syntel's state-of-the-art industry performance to transform Atos B&PS model, starting with large and private accounts and covering an estimated $1.3 billion of revenues. We will fully integrate B&PS India Global Delivery Center into Syntel, and we plan to leverage at scale engine-based facilities and associated talent pool.

Last slide on the synergies and the integration. Next slide. Our objective is first to keep and protect the Syntel model and business to expand and grow it in its current perimeter, while leveraging it for our Atos B&PS business. This is valid for their know-how in landing and growing new logos growing and fertilizing on installed base of accounts and fully leveraging their leading-edge delivery and India factory, resulting in industry-leading profitability.

Therefore, we intend to approach this integration in a bit of a different way versus what we did in the past and to do a reverse integration into the Syntel model, leveraging and applying their mode of operation from the people, process and tools perspective. We will execute that, the cost-free balance streams.

Number one, transfer the Atos B&PS U.S. and global contracts of B&PS, which represent about 1/3 of the total B&PS business, under the leadership of Syntel to transform to their model end-to-end from know-how to fertilize accounts down to applying similar tools and processes and delivery KPIs as Syntel does with its customers.

Second, transfer our Atos B&PS India delivery activities under the leadership of Syntel to generate the associated alignment and cost synergy. Number three, stop leveraging Syntel approach in new Atos B&PS opportunities across the world to deliver industry-leading margin for B&PS and enable digital transformation opportunities at scale.

Elie, this floor is yours for the financials of the deal.

Elie Girard

Thank you, Eric. So, now looking at the whole picture. Here is a snapshot of the combined company based on 2017 financial. First, the combined entity generates €12.7 billion revenue on a 2017 pro forma basis. 31% of those revenues will now come from B&PS, Business & Platform Solutions. This increases our scale in B&PS substantially and will enable us to be more competitive.

On top of this, the integration of Syntel and Atos will significantly enhance our North American platform. Our North American exposure will increase to reach 21% of revenues post transaction. This transaction is also beneficial to profitability. Our pro forma 2017 operating margin, excluding the impact of synergies, is already 11.5% compared to 10.6% on a pure stand-alone basis.

Going on now to the next slide. As mentioned earlier, this transaction rebalances Atos portfolio, both in terms of offerings and geographies. We're looking forward to welcoming 23,000 new tenants within Atos. In particular, we're doubling our number of people in the ground in India and reinforcing our North American footprint. We are also significantly reinforcing our B&PS capabilities with a highly skilled workforce. In total, the largest population of engineers in the Company will now be within B&PS and digital activities.

The next slide presents our strong balance sheet further to this acquisition. With the acquisitions of SIX Payment announced in May 2018 and the contemplated acquisition of Syntel, we will be leveraging our strong balance sheet. We estimate that Atos pro forma net leverage is circa 1.6x as of June 2018, a level which will enable us to keep on pursuing relevant opportunities actively. I will come back to that in a minute.

This being said, all things being equal, we will deleverage quickly and be below 0.5x by the end of 2020. In this context, and as already mentioned, we have received support from banks and the acquisition is fully financed. We have secured a financial package fully underwritten by BNP Paribas and JP Morgan.

The debt package is composed of a mix of maturity to optimize liquidity and capital structure as well as a mix of U.S. dollars and euros to manage foreign currency risk. Terms and conditions of the acquisition debt are similar to Atos' existing condition. In particular, the average cost of the acquisition debt is similar to Atos' current effective interest rate at circa 2%. The documentation does not feature additional covenant nor constraints on the group.

On the next slide, as you can see, our room for maneuver remains significantly -- significant already as of now with the headroom of circa €1.7 billion versus our covenants. Moving forward, thanks to the deleveraging I have just described, our headroom will increase, and as an example, it will reach circa €3.5 billion already at the end of next year.

Thierry, the mic is back to you.

Thierry Breton

Thank you, Elie. So as a wrap up, as you understand, this is, of course, an important and compelling move, clearly, transformational for Atos. It will bring significant value for all our stakeholders at three levels.

First growth, thanks for additional digital offering giving us the opportunity to now capture the full client IT budget, internal IT and business IT in Europe and in the U.S., matching the need of our customers and the digital revolution, which is changing over industry. It was extremely important for us as an entrepreneur to accelerate our transition with proprietaries.

Second, competitiveness and profitability. Thanks to the best-in-class delivery model of Syntel that we will rollout through Atos B&PS supported by the talented and committed management team of Syntel. This will increase our profitability of this division as Syntel, again, performs among the highest margin in the industry. The scope tends to complementary vertical industries covered for Syntel and our reinforced position on the largest and most advanced U.S. market.

On the next slide. We expect the transaction to create a lot of value for our stakeholder through high level of synergies that we detailed. As a result of the acquisition of Syntel, I can tell you that the 2019 operating margin ambition of our current 3 years plan is moving from circa 11.5% to circa 12.5%. In addition, the full development of identified synergy of this acquisition could lead to another 100 basis points operating margin improvement by the end of our next 3 years plan.

The acquisition will convert our revenue organic growth plan, of course, an acceleration is expected with synergies with the timing that we mentioned. We consider our effort is very effective to Syntel's shareholders. The transaction is as well strong value creation for Atos' shareholders with strong double-digit EPS accretion and with full right synergies and double-digit accretion as early as 2019.

These are very important just to ensure that the story for the engineers within Syntel will continue, and it is paving the way of the warm welcome to the employees and team of Syntel into Atos.

Thank you for your attention. And we are now going to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] We are going to take our first question from JP Morgan's, Stacy Pollard. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Stacy Pollard

Your confidence in North America recovery in H2 seems mainly to be coming from your strong book-to-bill. Does that extend to margin improvements too? And then just further on that, should the acquisition of Syntel mean that you can run the whole North American business at a much higher margin within a few years? So for example, can you explain how that combination of Syntel can help the actual existing North American business improve the -- its margins? And maybe just repeat something that you just said, you talked about another 100 basis points to the 12.5% target. Was that -- did you said a year on that? Was that on the next 3-year plan, just to make sure I get the time implication on that? And then, sorry, a last one. Where there any implications on cash conversion targets as well as you add in Syntel?

Thierry Breton

Thank you, Stacy. So I will take -- first to clarify, I said that, of course, our ambition is moving next year -- as early as next year from 11% -- circa 11.5% to 12.5%, that's just as a consequence of the synergies next year. But I said that in addition, everything being equal, of course we will walk to next 3 years plan that we will present next year, it will be the plan '20, '21, '22. But then since on this plan, we will roll out all the synergies.

So I say that, automatically, I should say, we will add I don't know what will be the plan, of course, but everything being equal, we will -- this will add -- this specific acquisition will add another 100 bp improvement to the year-end. Is that more clear? I think, yes.

Stacy Pollard

I think, sorry, yes.

Thierry Breton

Okay. So now coming back to North America, first, as I said, we are happy to welcome the new head of our North American operations, Simon Walsh. We expect, as we said, to go back to growth in revenue at the end of the year, and of course, with everything we see now and with a very strong book-to-bill, I'll just remind you 190% in Q2, so we are confident on this recovery. But of course, this move, and by the way, this move will add tremendous opportunities and tremendous opportunities in term of sales.

I told you many times that I was not happy because I was frustrated in fact because we missed a lot of opportunities in North America, in Germany, in Netherlands because we had request from our customers and we were not able to fulfill this request, especially in this area. And I told you that I was frustrated so -- for these three geographies, but everywhere. It's also in Middle East and Africa, of course.

The key was to have the talent pool and the processes. And that's why it was so important to us to be able to have direct access to an agile workforce, which will allow us to answer an end-to-end proposal that our customers are requesting now more and more. So yes, of course, this will increase the profile of North America, and of course, both in terms of gross and profitability. Other question was, maybe Elie, that's for you.

Elie Girard

This is Elie. So, on your third question, we do not expect any impact in our cash conversion rate from the acquisition of Syntel.

Operator

Thank you. We're going to open second question from Goldman Sachs, Mohammed Moawalla. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Mohammed Moawalla

Congratulations on the acquisition. Two questions, I may have missed it at the beginning of the call. Can you talk about sort of why in France still sort of a slowdown in sort of Q2? And then secondly, just on Syntel, can you give us a flavor of some of the kind of capabilities in the portfolio outside of some of the proprietary solutions in terms of vendor capabilities in the whole digital space? And where you see the kind of the complementary aspect to some of the existing capabilities the Atos group has?

Thierry Breton

Thank you, Mo. So maybe I'll take the second one and maybe Robert will jump in with me and Elie will come back on the first one. But no, Syntel has a tremendous -- has developed tremendous capabilities in digital, as you say. So I would say in two parts. First, just the way we said, by the way that more than 40% of the revenues are in digital.

First, in what we sell smart, I mean, in -- and IoT, social and they're extremely strong, have developed proprietary solutions, which will be extremely helpful for us in automation also. And then, of course, in cloud, robotization and all these kind of things also, so that things that are very important.

But they have developed also specific verticals in finance, in health care, in logistics, in insurance, in retail, and all this is extremely important to us more because we need this, of course, in -- for our customers and serve their request. We have strong request here on this field, a lot of request and -- in the U.S., but not only. And I mention Germany is a country where we have a lot of request here, so we will have now the resources and the talent. Robert, you want to add something?

Robert Vassoyan

Well, Thierry, you said it all. I think that we will have now one of the most compelling portfolio in the industry combining our two portfolios. We will be able really to propose to our customers to have truly cloud-ready applications and we will also be able to run these cloud applications on competitive and secure infrastructure. Basically, we'll be able to go to our customer and tell them we will manage your legacy, we will help you get rid of the technical depth, as we say.

We will help you optimize your infrastructure, save that and then be able to invest together with you on digital. So this is a great, great additional asset. You also mentioned the industry expertise, Thierry. I would also say that we had been very impressed during the whole process with their customer engagement maturity. For example, what they call Customer for Life.

Their ability to align the whole company towards their customers so that they can save them and maintain them over time, you add to that their ability to truly land and expand, so they start small and then they sell more and more digital services. So all these capabilities, I think, will allow us to significantly enhance our customer engagement moving forward.

Thierry Breton

Thank you, and the first question was on France...

Elie Girard

So on France, the little slowdown Q2 versus Q1 was mostly coming from, and I mentioned that earlier in our comments, from the low activity in May in Europe and especially in France with -- in order -- the number of working days has been tremendously low and lots of bridges between weekends and those days off. It went a little bit above what we expected by a few millions, especially in the time and material activity and also, we've seen some pieces of revenue shifting into H2, but there is nothing more than that. No trend behind that.

Operator

We're going to take questions from Merrill Lynch, John King. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

John King

On the results, so on the acquisition itself, obviously, you're talking about...

Thierry Breton

Sorry, John, we didn't listen your question. Could you start again because I think you were on mute at the beginning? So thank you, John.

John King

Can you hear me, okay?

Thierry Breton

Yes. It's fine now.

John King

Great. Well, I was just saying congrats on the deal. I had one on the deal itself and one on the results. On the deal, you obviously talked about some revenue synergies, but just wondering in general, how is that going to work in practice? Obviously, your business is predominantly outside of financial services and expertise of Syntel is within financial services. So maybe just talk about how you're going to utilize skill sets, what kind of projects could you be doing, because I guess, a lot of this is about fertilizing the opportunities you're seeing, but not been able to deliver on in the U.S. at the moment with your kind of IDM-focused business? So that's the first one. And then on the results in sales, obviously, we've seen some weaker margins in a couple of the regions. I just -- there's, I guess, Germany is a little bit lower, Benelux and also North America. I guess, we understand why for the last year, that is in general that -- does that give you a sense that may be some of the opportunities that you previously had in terms of optimization are running out or perhaps you can just give us some confidence that you can continue to drive the synergies that are implied in the -- with cost cuts that is implied in the 2019 targets you've just updated?

Thierry Breton

Thank you, John. Maybe Eric, you could take the first one and Elie will give you the answer on the couple of the second one.

Eric Grall

Yes. So thank you for the first question. In fact that we'll [indiscernible] more on the revenue synergies and this is part of the discussions we had, of course, with due diligence with our counterparts at Syntel and how to leverage and accelerate the leverage of their know-how to fertilize more the accounts. You mentioned very rightly that our installed base in North America, where Syntel is today predominantly, is largely IDM.

And in fact, part of our problem has been our inability to cross-sell enough of B&PS solution and [indiscernible] solutions into that installed base due to lack of critical mass and scale in order to fulfill the expectations of customers. With Syntel, we're going to leverage two dimensions in order to grow and up sell the Syntel solutions and portfolio on our installed base.

The first one is that we are going to deploy and hire and deploy incremental teams coming from Syntel in order to be deployed on our accounts and start very much with their model, the land-and-expand approach in our IDM installed base accounts in North America and, by the way, also in the other geographies, we'll not limit ourselves to North America, in order to start growing that business with their know-how, their recipe that has proven to be extremely successful when they're very focused.

The second thing we're going to do is effectively also to apply their approach in bidding on the new activity. So we will train and organize our presales capabilities in North America and in the rest of the world related to B&PS project to fully leverage their approach in the way the solution, the cost and the approach to deals so that the incremental revenue will be accretive to our business.

Thierry Breton

Elie, maybe the first one?

Elie Girard

So on your second question, the development of the stand-alone margins, so I confirm that we've got, of course, the levels, the drivers, the potential to continue increasing our underlying margin. Number one, thanks to automation in Infrastructure & Data Management, which is ongoing and accelerating and you know how much we're embracing this wave within Atos, and what we said about the reduction of staff is reflecting that.

Number two, we are under a strong leadership, by the way, continuing to develop and implement our RISE program of industrialization of our B&PS activities before the acquisition and without the acquisition, which is driving the underlying B&PS margin growth even little bit ahead of the plan at the end of H1 2018, John. And number three, of course, we are benefiting from a mix effect, thanks to the very high growth of BDS, which has margins which are higher than the average of the group and same for Worldline as well.

Operator

We are going to open next for question from Kepler, Laurent Daure. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Laurent Daure

Congrats on the deal. The first question is, back to Syntel, they have very concentrated portfolio of clients, especially the top 3. So I was wondering the visibility you have and if you had the chance to talk with those three customers. The second question is, you touched briefly on the new CEO in the U.S., but if you could elaborate a little bit more on how the U.S. is going to be managed going forward. And my final question is back on the U.S. The strong bookings you had in the second quarter, I was wondering about the duration and the visibility you have on those that it will be converted into sales in H2?

Thierry Breton

Thank you, Laurent. So regarding the first question, first, we were not allowed to meet the customers now. And of course, as soon as we will be allowed, we will do it. I just want to explain, Syntel has developed over the years a specific know-how and also very strong relationship with all their customers, including, of course, their three major customers. And what is important to understand is that they don't have one contract with these customers. They have many, many, many contract with their customers and especially with the three of them.

In fact, it's not 10, it's not 20, it's not 30, it's a huge number of contract because they are present everywhere. And that's why by the way, they're extremely good in helping their customers to move and to compensate all the transition, but on very long term. So this loyalty is something extremely important and specific. And by the way, of course, for us, one of the key thing is to make sure that everybody that join Atos will be comfortable, happy. Of course, the CEO of Syntel will stay.

He will be -- and we discussed already his package also for the next 2 years, for the next 4 years, which is representing with all the key managers of Syntel, which was very important. It will be also true from the two co-Chairman, Bharat and Prashant. They will continue to help us because everyone plays an important role here and Sean knows this better than everyone. So the key here is that they have developed this unique approach to be extremely strongly present at each level of the organization of the biggest of them.

But of course, now what we want to do, we have also on our side and especially in IDM, this kind of relationship with a lot of our customers. So bringing the two capabilities together will bring, I'm absolutely convinced, pretty high synergy revenues. The second question was, the U.S. management. So, yes, the U.S. management, so I announce you that after a strong and cautious process, we hired Simon Walsh, he's, as I said, a veteran, he was, by the way, running Dell Technology global business in Europe and he was also running Virtustream in the U.S. So he is British.

He will be, of course, located in Dallas and, of course, so he will run the organization as it is. And like for all our GBU leaders, so he will run the country, but of course, he will be supported by the service line, so IDM on one hand, B&PS on the other hand, Big Data and cybersecurity on the third hand, and he will do like the others. And Sean, of course, as our head of B&PS, will strongly support, like he does already in Germany, in the U.K., in France, the development of B&PS on this geography.

This is the way we are organized and we will not change this. But Rakesh, who is the actual CEO of Syntel, is located in India, he lives in India, in Mumbai, where we have, by the way, both of us very important centers. By the way, the center of -- in India of Syntel are in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, which are exactly where we are too. So it will be easy to have everybody under the same roof. And Rakesh will be -- he will report to Sean, of course, but he will report to me as he will be an executive committee member with general executive committee, and he will run our operations from India to serve, of course, the U.S., but to serve also the other geographies. The third question, Elie?

Elie Girard

So on the book-to-bill of 190% in North America in Q2, first, I'd like to say that over H1, I think it's an important number in the catch-up of the U.S. Over H1, the total net new contracts in H1 is already 3x more than net new contracts from the full year 2017. So it gives you an idea of the boost of the commercial activity in the U.S. The second thing is that to your question of the conversion into revenue, it is the usual structure, and so there is no specific structure of timing of conversion into revenue for this type of IDM contract. What I can say is that for many of them there will be transition works and transformation works, most starting in the end of the year, so that's why we've been saying that we envisage back to positive by the end of the year in the U.S.

Operator

Thank you. We're going to take our next question from Crédit Suisse, Charles Brennan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Charles Brennan

Great. Just a couple of questions from me. Firstly, on Syntel, can you talk about the process that led to this acquisition and specifically, the premiums, one of the smallest premiums that I've seen agreed for a cash transaction? Can you just talk us why they were so keen to sell? And then secondly, on the digital exposure, you talked about clouds and IoT and analytics accounting for about 20 percentage points of the revenues, but what's the other 20% of the digital revenues? And I guess, I'm asking the question because Syntel talked about their business being 20% exposed to digital.

Thierry Breton

Thank you. So maybe I will take the first and Elie and Eric will take the second and the third question. So the process has been a competitive process. I understand it has been run from the Syntel's side by Goldman Sachs. So it has been very professionally done. Regarding the premium, so we will pay for this transaction a premium of 14% over 1-month average price or 22% over 3 months. And we believe that it's a pretty good premium for this kind of transaction, which is -- and probably in the range of what happened.

And you understand that it's a definitive agreement under which Atos will acquire all outstanding shares of Syntel in a cash transaction, again, has been then after this competitive process approved by the board of Syntel. The very important thing is that it has been -- they had a specific committee to run this process. And what is important for us is that it is, of course, a friendly deal and that also Syntel founders and shareholders, who hold directly 51% of the share, have signed a voting agreement in favor to our offer.

And that's why I consider that this offer is definitely fully priced. But of course, it is technically still subject to certain termination right and one can never say that it is 100% certain. But as I explained during the call, I'm extremely confident that this deal based on long-term description and a fair value price will happen, of course. And as we said, we expect this to close end of Q3, beginning of Q4, something like that. Elie -- no, Eric, first.

Eric Grall

Yes. Coming to the question on the mix of revenue coming from Syntel effectively, you heard well that their set of digital capabilities on cloud, IoT, analytics and so on range for about 20%, 21%. And -- but overall, they bring an overall of 40% of digital capabilities as they are complemented by another stream of revenue coming from modernization of application and largely cloudification of application.

By the way leveraging very impressive capabilities in microservices, which is something that we intend to further leverage for the future as well as deployment of automation, robotization, leveraging the SyntBot platforms -- intelligent platform and artificial intelligence and cognitive solutions into the customers' environment. So that second set of activities create an equivalent 20% additional revenue stream, totaling 40% in digital capability.

Operator

We are going to take next question from Deutsche Bank, Alex Tout. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Alex Tout

Could you just tell us specifically what actions you've taken in North America to improve the execution? I guess, we haven't seen that in the second quarter itself, but the book-to-bill suggests that you have done something. So just specifically, what actions you've taken there? And then with regards to Syntel, I guess, they've had relatively poor revenue growth trends, margin trends over the past few years, but you are putting out pretty ambitious synergy targets. Could you just describe way you get the confidence from given sort of flattish revenues over the last 3 years and 4% CAGR, operating income decline over the last 3 years and I suppose, when we look at the offshore players more broadly, margins being challenged, if not declining?

Thierry Breton

Okay. So I will take the first one and Elie will maybe correct a little bit misperception of the second one. For the first one, as we said, we were expecting to have -- to be roughly in the same range in Q2 than in Q1 in revenue and this is what we contemplated. But of course, it takes time to reinitialize the sales machine and under the leadership of Fabre and -- I could tell you that we have been extremely happy with the booking in Q2. Even more, to be honest, don't know what I expected.

So that's a good news and that's why we say, of course, it takes time. So we're, let's say, on track with our plan. Again, we missed some opportunities and that's why, again, we are happy to be able soon to have the offer ready to increase revenue. But still everything being equal on a stand-alone basis, I confirm that with the booking that we have now, we will be going in North America, as I said, by year-end. So we are exactly on plan here. Maybe Elie on the first question.

Elie Girard

So on the first question, it is very, very simple in fact. There has been at Amex customer decision from the customer to build the savings plan on their IT cost, not only on the IT cost. They reduced the scope of the IT cost. Syntel increased their share of wallet within this new IT project of Amex, which demonstrates very strong trust and confidence with the customer.

Still, it had an impact overall in terms of number of millions with -- the Syntel was delivering with Amex, but is completely limited to the story, which was not such a bad story again, given the fact that they've increased their share of wallet and I want to remind you a few numbers, very simple because you may have not seen overnight, but Syntel has published their Q2 results growing more than 10% organic growth. In Q1, they grew by close to 9% organic growth. So we are on this kind of asset.

Thierry Breton

Resting Atos that Elie, it is fair to say that without this impact on Amex, they were going...

Elie Girard

Even faster.

Thierry Breton

Faster at some level. So just to quite a little bit of the perception and let me tell you that we love their margin and because -- and the margin don't come from the sky. This is because they are probably at the best level of the industry because of their processes, 25% margin because of what they've developed year after year and, of course, we want now to develop this on our own model through the process we explained. Elie?

Elie Girard

No, you said it all, Thierry. It's -- you had little situations of margin, which are really limited. And what's important on top of that is what Thierry has just said is the difference between our own margin of this type of -- on this type of business and their margin and chunk of the synergies. In addition to the all the synergies, a chunk of the synergies is going to come from aligning our sales on their KPIs.

Thierry Breton

And here again, we spent a lot of time already thinking of the integration knowing exactly how we will organize ourselves, who we work with and to be ready as on day 1 when we've got all authorizations.

Operator

We're going to take the next question from Berenberg, Georgios Kertsos. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Georgios Kertsos

So just I would like sort of revisit a little bit on Syntel growth profile. Exing out any FX and any sort of client-specific issues such as Amex, how should we be thinking about the -- these asset growth rate? Specifically, what's the organic growth for that 40% of the business which you call digital? And what's the overall growth of the business exing out sort of any client-specific, I guess, runoff type of issues?

Thierry Breton

Thank you for the question. Elie, you want to take it?

Elie Girard

Yes, sure. So on this, the -- you have to think of the organic growth of the last quarters, as we've just said, so 9% overall in Q1, 10% in Q2. That was still impacted by the Amex topic, which is very limited topic. And it's -- you can add to this in Q1 and in Q2, let's say, a middle-digit, single-digit number to this number, to be rough. So you see -- you can -- the underlying growth in Q1 and in Q2 was quite significant outside of this. Then we do not disclose at this stage the organic growth of the 40% in detail. The only thing we can tell you, Eric, [Georgios] that it's of course growing faster than the average.

Thierry Breton

So this ends the call. I would like to thank you again for making yourself available on such a short notice. Thank you for being present today. And since we don't expect to have a new call before the end of July, I would like to wish you some rest -- for the while, we will take some rest and looking forward to see you for our Q3 revenue call. Thank you all, and talk to you and see you soon. Thank you.