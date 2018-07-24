Winter Is Coming, And For Enservco That Means A Return To Profitability And 50%+ Upside

ENSV is tracking to achieve record profitability over the next twelve months driven by new fleet optimization strategies and an increased fleet size/earnings capacity.

Despite rising 400% y/y as the clouds of a potential bankruptcy cleared, shares are approaching a second inflection point as the Company returns to profitability.

After successfully engineering a turnaround, management has outlined a plan to drive fleet utilization and sustain profitable growth – all the while only requiring $45 per barrel oil.

Enservco (ENSV) is in the midst of a multi-year recovery following the energy industry downturn, with fundamentals improving markedly in FY17 and into FY18. The Company was left heavily indebted following a significant CapEx plan in FY14 -FY15, with shares trading near liquidation levels in FY17 as they encountered critical bank financing issues.

While shares have partially recovered since, they still do not fully reflect the high probability that the Company reaches its full earnings potential. Importantly, the driving force in ENSV value lies in the structural changes to its operating model implemented by management, augmented by improving commodity prices - not the other way around. I don't believe the market recognizes the upside these combined forces present.

Potential Inflection Point as Profitability Recovers

I believe the emergence from a distressed period provides an attractive entry point to the stock. FY17 and LTM 1Q18 earnings still include weak quarters with losses/breakeven profitability. With earnings poised to improve significantly y/y in 4Q18 (Q2 and Q3 are less predictable), financial metrics will drastically improve in the coming quarters.

Company Overview

ENSV is a domestic onshore oil and natural gas services provider with FY17 revenues of $40.5MM and Adj. EBITDA of $2.5MM (6% margin) - see "Projected Financial Performance" section for historical results. ENSV serves the Oil and Gas E&P industry, supporting fracking activity nationwide through three primary service lines: Well Enhancement Services (its largest line of business), Water Transfer Services, and Water Hauling Services.

Source: Company Presentation

ENSV operates under Master Service Agreements (MSA) with clients, which positions them well for recurring business (MSAs put them on the short list of service providers). MSAs are typically negotiated in several months in advance of services actually being provided (though they can be modified, as pricing concessions made in FY15 and FY16 demonstrate). Based on management commentary, these seem to be modified during the warmer off-season months and are utilized in the following cold season (i.e. pricing for the most recent busy season was set in FY17).

The Company is impacted by seasonal factors with ~70% of revenue generated during the cold winter season in 1Q and 4Q, as well as the mix of demand from customers for drilling and completion services vs. production and maintenance services (approximately 50/50 revenue split in FY17). Completion services consist of high margin frac water heating and to a lesser extent, water transfer services that are dependent on one-time drilling and completion activities. P&M services include higher margin hot oiling and acidizing services, as well as low margin water hauling, that are needed for recurring maintenance. See slides 6 - 10 in the May investor presentation for an overview of each of the service lines.

Most competition comes in the form of small local players that focus on a single service line. ENSV’s coverage of five service lines provides a competitive advantage as it simplifies the procurement/coordination process and reduce costs. Versus larger players, the Company should in theory be able to react more quickly to changing market conditions and provide a greater level of service (though its size is admittedly a competitive disadvantage here).

The Company points to crude prices and the North American rig count as indicators for activity levels in the "Industry Overview" section of its FY17 10-K. Note that ENSV's primary service area is in the DJ-Niobrara Basin, isolating it from some of the recent concerns in the Permian Basin. While the Company has capabilities to support oil and gas E&P, right now, its exposure to gas markets is minimal.

How They Got Here

A Poorly Timed Expansion

In FY14, ENSV embarked on a poorly timed fleet expansion plan, significantly increasing debt levels and spending $24.0MM to nearly double its fleet size. As if on cue, the same burst of fracking activity that had driven the Company’s growth created a wave of oversupply (horizontal oil rigs in the U.S. had doubled in the three years since 2011). Oil prices began a precipitous decline in 2H14, falling ~70% from just over $110 per barrel in June to a low of $30 in January 2016. The energy sector was driven into a severe downturn, and U.S. fracking/E&P activity slowed to a grind. With an already stretched balance sheet, ENSV went from operating income of $6.9MM in FY14 to an operating loss of ($10.7MM) in FY16.

To the Brink of Bankruptcy

During FY14, to finance its expansion plan, the Company upsized and extended its 5-year revolver with banking partner PNC. Unfortunately for PNC, beginning in FY16 revolver balances increased as ENSV came to rely on it to fund operating losses. Worsening matters was that throughout FY15 - FY16, ENSV struggled to meet covenants and required numerous amendments to the credit agreement.

The situation came to a head in December 2016 when the Company was forced to issue $4.5MM of equity at $0.40 per share, down 90% from its September 2014 peak. Proceeds were used to reduce the outstanding revolver balance, but any reprieve this may have earned the Company was short lived. In March 2017, PNC drew a line in the sand and required ENSV to raise $2.5MM of subordinated debt to cure a covenant breach. More critically the Bank accelerated repayment to April 2018, a full year and a half earlier than the original maturity. See the "2014 PNC Credit Facility" section of the FY17 10-K for additional detail.

By April 2017, the stock had fallen to a low of $0.21. With ENSV fully reliant on its revolver and the ability to refinance far from a certainty, the prospect of insolvency loomed.

A Lifeline and a Leadership Change

As the clouds gathered in late FY16, Cross River Capital Management (“Cross River”) came to the forefront as a major capital provider and activist (note Cross River had been a major shareholder since 2012).

With the December 2016 equity raise Cross River took control of ~20% of the company. The general partner of Cross River, Richard Murphy, was added to the Board of Directors (later becoming the Chairman of the Board) while other directors were subsequently added/replaced bringing depth in industry knowledge and turnaround experience. Throughout the course of FY17 and 1H18, key management changes included the replacement or exit of the CEO, CFO, COO, and others.

In March 2017 when ENSV ran into trouble with its PNC revolver, Cross River provided the $2.5MM of subordinated debt to bridge the Company while it searched for a replacement. In August 2017, the Company successfully secured a 3-yr senior secured revolver with improved terms. With new financing in place, management could redirect its full attention to operations.

Where They’re Headed

New Management Charges Ahead Following Successful Turnaround

I believe that the change in management has been a key positive for ENSV and that the actions they’re taking will continue to drive shareholder value. The main reason: they’ve already done it. ENSV has delivered on strategic actions over the past 18 months, and the results can be seen in the Company’s financial performance and share price.

Management has indicated their expectation for revenue growth momentum to continue with improved incremental profitability. Their track record lends credence to this guidance.

Based on what I’ve heard via earnings calls, my take on the original vs. new management team is this:

The original team built a Company that ran well in an upcycle but was still run like a small business. They seemed to lack the know-how or ambition to navigate the downcycle and find growth in depressed conditions; the Company grew in size but not scale.

The new management team has the expertise to build out the corporate structure necessary to achieve the benefits scale; they bring a focus to business development that did not appear to exist before.

An Execution Play

On earnings calls, management has articulated a seemingly reasonable roadmap to achieve profitable growth via improved business development execution and greater fleet utilization. Consider this:

In general terms, if ENSV could maximize utilization with the new, larger fleet (peak utilization was 80% in FY14) at current rates (as of May 2018), management asserts it would generate $20.0MM of EBITDA on $85.0MM of revenue (versus $12.0MM on $57.0MM, respectively, in FY14 when the stock had a market capitalization of $140.0MM vs. $60.0MM today)

Source: Company Presentation

Importantly, an emphasis has been placed on this being an execution play that can be achieved with oil prices at or above $45 per barrel, with any commodity price increases providing a tailwind.

The Company has taken specific actions to drive sales and increase fleet optimization:

Built out a full-time dedicated sales force and formalized sales processes and strategies, in turn freeing up local management teams to focus on customer execution.

Invested in a GPS logistics system giving managers a better handle on fleet location and utilization.

Addressed a key competency deficiency by hiring COO with a background specializing in logistics and data analytics.

Upside to Management's Baseline Earning Capacity Scenario

There are several potential upside catalysts to the $85.0MM Rev./$20.0MM EBITDA scenario management has laid out:

Macro Improvement/Pricing: A solid macro backdrop provides potential pricing upside; oil traded at or above the key $45 per barrel level most of FY17 and has broken out to the mid-$70s (July 2018). Any pricing benefit would go straight to the bottom line. Higher oil prices drive greater drilling and maintenance activity, resulting in greater utilization and pricing power for ENSV. During the midst of the downcycle in FY15 and FY16, management was forced to make pricing concessions to retain key relationships. With improved utilization, pricing has begun to rebound and additional increases are anticipated. However, management had tempered expectations regarding the impact on margins as the Company faces increased labor costs. Pricing as an upside catalyst is based on my hypothesis that pricing gains driven by greater activity outpace cost inflation. Pricing and utilization are still well below their FY14 peak.

A solid macro backdrop provides potential pricing upside; oil traded at or above the key $45 per barrel level most of FY17 and has broken out to the mid-$70s (July 2018). Any pricing benefit would go straight to the bottom line. Higher oil prices drive greater drilling and maintenance activity, resulting in greater utilization and pricing power for ENSV. During the midst of the downcycle in FY15 and FY16, management was forced to make pricing concessions to retain key relationships. With improved utilization, pricing has begun to rebound and additional increases are anticipated. However, management had tempered expectations regarding the impact on margins as the Company faces increased labor costs. Pricing as an upside catalyst is based on my hypothesis that pricing gains driven by greater activity outpace cost inflation. Pricing and utilization are still well below their FY14 peak. Operating Leverage: The Company can support higher levels of utilization without significant increases to its fixed cost base, which will magnify the impact of incremental utilization. This has already been factored into projections, but in reviewing FY14 performance, I think there’s some upside to the suggested ~30% incremental op. income margins.

The Company can support higher levels of utilization without significant increases to its fixed cost base, which will magnify the impact of incremental utilization. This has already been factored into projections, but in reviewing FY14 performance, I think there’s some upside to the suggested ~30% incremental op. income margins. Management Experience: In year one management delivered strong y/y improvement, albeit with the help of improving macro conditions. Having a full annual cycle under their belt and their people and processes in place provides further fuel for the inflection in earnings.

In year one management delivered strong y/y improvement, albeit with the help of improving macro conditions. Having a full annual cycle under their belt and their people and processes in place provides further fuel for the inflection in earnings. Increased Coverage: Given its small size, ENSV already flies under the radar for many investors. As evidenced by the reorganization of business segments, cleaning up investor materials, and greater detail in filings, management's improved focus could promote increased institutional coverage.

Projected Financial Performance

I expect ENSV earnings to turn positive in FY18 and generate meaningful growth in FY19. The projections I’ve put together below show revenue growing to $63.0MM (+56% y/y) in FY18 then $83.4MM (+32% y/y) in FY19, while EPS grows to $0.02 and $0.15 per share, respectively. Ultimately, this drives significant free cash flow ($9.5MM in FY19) and deleveraging (debt/EBITDA decreases from 11.8x in FY17 to 1.1x in FY19).

Source: Author

The model is based on the general assumption that management can achieve the fleet’s full earnings capacity by FY19, though is slightly more conservative. Recall this means 80% utilization with pricing unchanged from May 2018 levels. Projections incorporate 1Q18 actual results, historical trends, and any forward guidance from earnings calls. Key assumptions:

Well Enhancement Segment: 4Q18 revenue grows 20% from 1Q18, 1Q19 grows 20% sequentially, and decelerates beginning in 4Q19. Total revenue doubles by FY19. Incremental op. income margins during peak season improve to ~35% (vs. 32% in 1Q18). During the slow season margins improve to ~13% (vs. 26% in 2Q17 and -3% in 3Q17), revenue growth is modest. Full year FY19 margins grow to 32% from 25% in FY17.

4Q18 revenue grows 20% from 1Q18, 1Q19 grows 20% sequentially, and decelerates beginning in 4Q19. Total revenue doubles by FY19. Incremental op. income margins during peak season improve to ~35% (vs. 32% in 1Q18). During the slow season margins improve to ~13% (vs. 26% in 2Q17 and -3% in 3Q17), revenue growth is modest. Full year FY19 margins grow to 32% from 25% in FY17. Water Transfer Segment: Business grows 12% sequentially through the end of FY19, taking revenue from $2.7MM in FY17 to $6.4MM by FY19. Incremental op. income margins on the business are assumed to be ~30%, for full year FY19 margin of 15%.

Business grows 12% sequentially through the end of FY19, taking revenue from $2.7MM in FY17 to $6.4MM by FY19. Incremental op. income margins on the business are assumed to be ~30%, for full year FY19 margin of 15%. Water Hauling Segment: Segment shows modest growth with op. income margins improving to the 2-5% range.

Segment shows modest growth with op. income margins improving to the 2-5% range. Taxes: The Company does not pay taxes in FY18, tax assets are exhausted by 4Q19. This estimate is based on the Company’s first quarter tax practices.

The Company does not pay taxes in FY18, tax assets are exhausted by 4Q19. This estimate is based on the Company’s first quarter tax practices. Debt: Excess cash is used to pay down debt beginning in FY19, significantly reducing leverage.

Excess cash is used to pay down debt beginning in FY19, significantly reducing leverage. CapEx: Assumed to be ~$2.5MM per year, the high end of management guidance. Ongoing maintenance CapEx is $1.0-2.0MM, with some additional spend coming in 1Q18 to support growth in the water transfer business.

Assumed to be ~$2.5MM per year, the high end of management guidance. Ongoing maintenance CapEx is $1.0-2.0MM, with some additional spend coming in 1Q18 to support growth in the water transfer business. Other: I’ve assumed dilution of 500K shares per quarter, a subjective estimate.

As with any attempt to predict the future, these projections won’t be exactly right. However, it does illustrate a plausible outcome based the framework management has provided.

Current Valuation Suggests 50%+ Upside

ENSV is currently trading at 7.5x FY19 earnings implying an EV/EBITDA of 4.8x.

How then does ENSV stack up against peers? Given the comps below offer a broader range of services and are larger in size, I’ve applied a 25% discount to ENSV's implied valuation based on peer metrics. Nonetheless, ENSV appears to have significant upside.

Source: Author

Note that many of the companies in the table above have negative free cash flow. ENSV's minimal CapEx requirements should not be overlooked when considering its valuation.

As discussed, I think there are a number of reasons there is some upside to the Company’s financial performance and therefore valuation. As point of reference, the stock traded at an all-time high of $2.83 in 3Q14 and 4Q14 after adjusting for dilution (price at the time was $3.89 per share).

Key Risks

Despite the attractive upside, the name still carries significant risk. Here are a few that stand out to me:

Macro Environment: If recent improvement in macro conditions does not persist, whether it be commodity prices, bottlenecks in oilfield infrastructure limiting drilling and completion, or otherwise, ENSV’s recovery could be threatened. However, management maintains they simply need oil over $45 per barrel to achieve the earnings outline below.

If recent improvement in macro conditions does not persist, whether it be commodity prices, bottlenecks in oilfield infrastructure limiting drilling and completion, or otherwise, ENSV’s recovery could be threatened. However, management maintains they simply need oil over $45 per barrel to achieve the earnings outline below. Value Trap: Even with improved performance, with a market cap under $100.0MM it may not draw the coverage necessary to drive share price appreciation.

Even with improved performance, with a market cap under $100.0MM it may not draw the coverage necessary to drive share price appreciation. Higher Costs: Facing a tight labor market, higher labor costs could cap or reduce profitability. Separately, if they are unable to reduce leverage as planned, rising interest rates could threaten profitability or make bank covenants difficult to manage. I believe they will be able to increase pricing to offset labor costs and will in fact deleverage.

Facing a tight labor market, higher labor costs could cap or reduce profitability. Separately, if they are unable to reduce leverage as planned, rising interest rates could threaten profitability or make bank covenants difficult to manage. I believe they will be able to increase pricing to offset labor costs and will in fact deleverage. Corporate Governance: Five shareholders hold just under 50% of the outstanding stock, they retain significant influence over the election of the Board of Directors and negotiation over change of control transactions (i.e. acquisitions). The Board can also issue preferred shares that without shareholder approval that have rights, preferences, and privileges, including super voting rights, that could be detrimental to common shareholders. This is a key diligence item, and I’d welcome any thoughts from readers.

Five shareholders hold just under 50% of the outstanding stock, they retain significant influence over the election of the Board of Directors and negotiation over change of control transactions (i.e. acquisitions). The Board can also issue preferred shares that without shareholder approval that have rights, preferences, and privileges, including super voting rights, that could be detrimental to common shareholders. This is a key diligence item, and I’d welcome any thoughts from readers. Taxes: It’s unclear to me to what degree the Company will realize the tax benefits I’ve included in the model. Currently, they record a valuation allowance against their tax assets, and then reduce both the tax asset and valuation allowance by whatever tax would have been in the period (see 1Q18).

Conclusion

Source: Company

While there are clears risks to owning ENSV, I believe there’s a high likelihood investors will be compensated appropriately under new management’s direction. I’ve written this article in hopes it will stimulate discussion around the name and expose any blind spots or opportunities I haven’t touched on. While we’re still two quarters out from the all important busy season, the Company reports 2Q18 earnings next month, and I’ll be looking for clues as to how the thesis is playing out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENSV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.