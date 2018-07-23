Opus' (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brett Villaume - Senior Vice President and Director, IR

Stephen Gordon - President and CEO

Brian Fitzmaurice - Senior Executive Vice President and Senior CCO

Kevin Thompson - Executive Vice President and CFO

Analysts

Brian Zabora - Hovde

Matthew Clark - Piper Jaffray

Jackie Bohlen - KBW

Tim O’Brien - Sandler O’Neill & Partners

Tim Coffey - FIG Partners

Thank you. Good morning. And welcome to Opus Bank’s investor webcast and conference call. Today, I’m joined by Stephen Gordon, Opus Bank’s Chief Executive Officer and President; Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer; and Kevin Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our discussion today will cover the company’s performance during the second quarter of 2018 and the information contained in the earnings press release issued earlier this morning. A slide show presentation that accompanies today’s call is available on the Opus Bank Investor webpage at investor.opusbank.com.

Today's discussion may entail forward-looking statements, which are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You'll find the discussion of these forward-looking statements in our recent FDIC filings and on page seven of this morning's release.

Now, I will turn the call over to Stephen Gordon, CEO and President.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Brett. I will now provide an overview of our results for the second quarter and then Kevin Thompson, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Chief Credit Officer, will go into more detail on our financial performance and credit metrics. We will address questions at the end of our prepared remarks.

For the second quarter of 2018, Opus achieved net income of $15.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $12.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Net income for the six months ended was $28.4 million or $0.74 per diluted share, up from $25.9 million or $0.69 per diluted share for the first six months of 2017.

Additionally, return on average assets and return on average tangible equity increased to 0.86% on assets and 9.49% return on average tangible equity for the second quarter of 2018, respectively, from 0.72% on assets and 8.07% return on average tangible equity in the prior quarter.

Our positive performance for the second quarter was highlighted by significant improvements in credit quality, which included meaningful reductions in our non-accrual, total criticized and Enterprise Value loans.

Additionally, at the end of the second quarter, we had only $2 million of technology loans out of a portfolio that was approximately $280 million at its peak in June of 2016. Non-performing assets decreased 37% from the prior quarter and measured 56 basis points of total assets as of June 30, 2018, which is in line with our Western Regional Bank peers.

Total criticized loans decreased 20% to just under $200 million, and the balance of total Enterprise Value loans decreased 23%. Brian will discuss in greater detail our continued progress in reducing the balances of targeted loans later in the call.

During the second quarter, we accelerated the build-out of our commercial banking effort and so far have added 21 commercial and business bankers during the first six months of the year. We are already seeing early successes as they begin to ramp up their activity and we anticipate they will continue to increase their contributions as we head into 2019.

These additional commercial and business bankers, which are being added throughout our footprint in the major metro markets up and down the West Coast, will complement the already deep talent that exists across our collaborative, synergistic lines of business.

We are making the upfront G&A investment and the net interest margin will be earned over time as the bankers ramp and mature, but as I’m sure you’re all aware, at the time the loans are booked, the appropriate loan loss provisions will be established, while the earnings contribution will be realized over time.

Despite our challenges, including elevated loan prepayments and competition for deposits, Opus’s earnings and profitability ratios increased from the prior quarter. We continue to have confidence in our ability to achieve our growth goals for 2018 and are proactively executing strategies, with the goals of leveraging our well-established credit and risk management infrastructure, expanding our net interest margin, and improving efficiency.

Our balance sheet remains well-positioned for further Federal Reserve rate increases and we continue to expect our asset sensitivity will result in an expanding net interest margin in future quarters.

I want to make clear that the level of our new loan fundings during the second quarter should not be assumed to be our go-forward run rate. Loan originations were unusually low during the month of May, but rebounded in June to more than triple May’s levels and our pipeline of new loan fundings was 40% higher as we entered the third quarter than at the start of the second quarter, and is already an additional 35% higher today since the level when we entered this third quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased 2% from the prior quarter to $43 million and was down 11% compared to the second quarter of 2017 as we have focused heavily on reducing legacy expenses associated with the credit issues we faced in the second half of 2016 and the resulting third-party consulting fees and other non-core expenses that impacted our efficiency and profitability.

Assets under custody at PENSCO Trust Company, our alternative asset IRA custodian, decreased to $14 billion during the quarter. Importantly, the trust administrative fee income component of our non-interest income will not be materially affected as the related account fees were capped and minimal.

Additionally, the dollar amount of PENSCO’s ancillary custodial cash balances held as deposits at Opus Bank were materially unchanged and the cost of deposits stayed flat. Our Tier 1 leverage ratio increased in the second quarter by 32 basis points to 9.85% and total risk-based capital increased 95 basis points to 15.86.

Based on our healthy capital ratios, our improved asset quality and our quarterly earnings, I’m pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved paying an $0.11 dividend for the third quarter, providing additional return to shareholders.

Finally, I want to say thank you to all of our Opus team members. I cannot stress enough how proud I am of the efforts being put forth every day by our talented colleagues who displayed tremendous dedication and commitment to furthering our mission of being a premier provider of commercial banking products, services and solutions in the western region.

I will now turn the discussion over to Kevin Thompson to go into more detail on our financial performance.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you, Stephen. Turning to slide four, average loans decreased to $80 million or 1.5% during the second quarter, while period end balance has decreased $157 million or 3%. Elevated payoffs continue to be a hindrance to our net loan growth in the second quarter as total payoffs were $358 million, which included $59 million in planned loan exits and were greater than our loan -- new loan fundings of $296 million in the quarter.

As Stephen mentioned, our new loan fundings pipeline has rebounded and increased 40% as we entered the third quarter. 27% of new loan fundings in the second quarter were C&I loans and the remaining were real estate-related loans, primarily originated by our Income Property Banking division.

On slide five, we showed the balance of cash and investment securities, which was largely unchanged from the prior quarter in terms of average balances at approximately $1.4 billion. Investment securities decreased $74 million or 6.7% from the prior quarter driven by principal paydowns that were partially offset by purchases of investment-grade securities.

The yield on investment securities increased 5 basis points to 1.92% and the average duration of our securities portfolio is 3.8 years. Cash and investment securities totaled 20% of total assets as of quarter end.

Turning to slide six, total deposits decreased $109 million in the second quarter, primarily due to seasonal and temporary outflows of low-cost, relationship-based deposits related to two client relationships that we anticipate will return in future quarters.

Our cost of deposits rose 10 basis points to 0.57% as we responded to increasingly competitive rates being offered by our peers and due to the impact of the low-cost seasonal outflows. Opus continues to enjoy the benefit of its diverse base of deposits from sources such as our Retail Bank, our Commercial Banking, PENSCO, Escrow and Exchange, Fiduciary Banking and Municipal Banking divisions. Our loan-to-deposit ratio decreased to 85% at the end of the quarter from 87% previously.

Turning to slide seven, net interest income decreased 4% during the second quarter to $49.5 million, primarily due to a higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, as well as less loan interest income due to lower balances of originated loans in the second quarter.

Planned exits, which had a weighted average rate of 5.97% in the second quarter, continue to negatively affect our NIM, as well as the growth of our loan balances, but do serve to decrease our potential future credit volatility.

Total interest expense increased 19% in the second quarter, driven by higher deposit rates and higher average balances of FHLB advances. Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.07%. The change was primarily driven by an increase in the cost of deposits, high loan prepayments and the impact of planned loan exits. These were partially offset by the positive impact of our loan portfolio of rising interest rates, which had an 11-basis-point impact on the originated loan yield and benefited net interest margin by 7 basis points during the second quarter of 2018.

Proceeding to slide eight, non-interest income decreased slightly from the prior quarter down 3% to $12.9 million. We had $6.8 million of trust administrative fees from PENSCO, $1.8 million of deposits in treasury management fees, $1.5 million of escrow and exchange fees, $1 million of BOLI income and $774,000 from our Merchant Banking division. Together, our diverse sources of noninterest income made up 21% of total revenues.

Turning to slide nine, our non-interest expense decreased 2% to $43.1 million for the second quarter. There were $180,000 of strategic initiative-related expenses that we incurred in the second quarter, primarily due to branch optimization efforts.

In the first quarter, we had $2.9 million. We had a $2.9 million recovery in professional services expense related to a legal matter that was not repeated this quarter and adjusting for this, net interest income would have decreased $3.8 million.

Our efficiency ratio increased to 69.1% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 67.8% for the first quarter due to the decrease in revenues this quarter that outpaced the decrease in expenses.

On slide 10, we show our regulatory capital ratios at quarter end, including Tier 1 leverage, which increased to 9.85% and our total risk-based capital ratio which increased to 15.86%. Tangible book value per as converted common share increased $0.30 to $17.53 driven by the positive contribution of our quarterly net income to retained earnings. That was only slightly offset by a decrease in our OCI this quarter.

As illustrated on slide 11, our balance sheet continues to be asset sensitive. Looking at the table in the bottom right, you can see that 31% of our loans have reset their maturities within the next 12 months and another 27% within one to three years.

Our assets have an average duration of 1.8 years compared to an average duration of our liabilities of 2.9 years. Our Asset Liability Committee continues to assess our position to determine the appropriate strategy given balance sheet movements and our interest rate outlook.

I will now turn the discussion over to Brian Fitzmaurice to go into more detail on our loan portfolio and credit metrics.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Kevin. Our credit quality improved during the second quarter on multiple fronts. Non-performing assets decreased $24 million or 37% to $40 million or 0.56% of total assets down from 0.87% in the first quarter.

Total criticized loans decreased 20% to just under $200 million and we reduced enterprise value loans another 23% to $260 million. Planned exit through loan payoffs and sales totaled $59 million in the second quarter.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter were $8.4 million or 0.66% of average loans annualized, which included $12.5 million of loan charge-offs and $4.1 million of recoveries. Out of the total charge-offs this quarter, 77% were EV loans that had specific reserves of $6.8 million and approximately $9 million of the charge-offs were related to one enterprise value relationship that was previously a non-accrual and had $6.6 million of specific reserves.

Notwithstanding our efforts to continuously derisk our balance sheet, we remind you that we still have $260.3 million of enterprise value loans, of which $77.1 million are criticized loans and $188.4 million or 72% are relationships we deemed ineligible for retention because of unattractive risk attributes.

In many quarters, we have been fortunate to resolve problem loans at the same time we incurred further deterioration in the portfolio including downgrades in charge-offs, which had the effect of reducing the required level of provisioning. Therefore, although we have significantly reduced the level of problem loans in the portfolio, we are still susceptible to loan defaults that could result in a spike in provisioning in future quarters if they are not offset by further simultaneous improvements in our loan portfolio.

Total criticized loans decreased $48 million during the second quarter or 20% to $199 million. There were $39 million of upgrades out of criticized and $44 million of loan exits including payoffs, loans sales, charge-offs and normal amortization. These were offset by downgrades into criticized categories of $34 million during the quarter, which included approximately $9 million of downgrades to special mention and $41 million to classified loans.

In total, special mention loans decreased $38 million, while classified loans decreased $10 million. As of June 30, 2018, total criticized loans measured approximately 27% of Tier 1 capital plus reserves, which is down from 34% in the prior quarter.

I would like to close the loop on the Weinstein loans we discussed during our first quarter earnings call. The debtor in possession in TWC loans totaling $5.6 million were just repaid during the third quarter and the $5.4 million affiliated tax rebate loan is being assumed by a qualified counterparty. We expect the documentation to be completed shortly and the loan to be returned to past accrual status.

We recorded a negative provision for loan losses with $213,000 compared to a provision expense last quarter of $3.9 million and a negative provision in the second quarter of 2017 of $7.1 million. The material facts driving the negative provision this quarter were $7 million decline in reserves due to changes in portfolio mix, fundings and planned exits of loan relationships and the reduction of $5.6 million in specific reserves. These were partially offset by the net charge-offs of $8.4 million, $3.1 million due to higher loss factors and $470,000 from risk rating migration.

As of June 30, 2018, our allowance for loan losses totaled $59.2 million or 1.17% of total loans, a reduction of $8.6 million or 13 basis points from the prior quarter and we had $6.3 million of specific reserves or 16% of non-accrual bonds compared to $11.9 million or 19% in the first quarter of 2018. Along with general reserves on C&I loans $32.2 million, the reserve coverage ratio was 3.55% on our total C&I portfolio at quarter end.

I’ll now hand the discussion back over to Kevin.

Kevin Thompson

Thank you, Brian. On slide 16, we present a summary of our outlook for the future. The outlook is based on the current economic and interest rate environment. We will continue to target new loan fundings for 2018 of approximately $2 billion, which is an increase from our $1.5 billion achieved in 2017.

As we mentioned earlier, we expect gradually increasing loan fundings from our Commercial Banking divisions as our Commercial Banking strategy gains momentum and new bankers ramp production. Historically, the first quarter is our slowest quarter of the year for loan funding, as production typically ramps over the course of the year. This year, we had an unusually slow second quarter, but we anticipate we will have typical ramping of quarterly funding levels in the third and fourth quarters.

We began to see our cost We began to see our cost of deposits increased in the second quarter, and we anticipate seeing further increases in the coming quarters, although at a lesser rate than the benefit we will realize on the asset side of our balance sheet, due to our largely adjustable and variable rate loan portfolio and the short duration being realized on our loan and investment securities portfolios.

We expect the pace of planned loan exits to slow during 2018, which has been a drag on our loan interest income. As a result, we are reiterating our guidance for net interest margin to gradually increase during the year to a range of 3.2% to 3.25%.

We anticipate that our focus on disciplined expense management will result in increased operating leverage in 2018, despite the expense related to the greater than expected success in attracting commercial bankers. We expect that our efficiency ratio will gradually improve, with a goal of being approximately 65% for the fourth quarter 2018. Therefore, our guidance is revised from last quarter when we projected a 65% efficiency ratio for the full year 2018.

We anticipate that the outstanding balances of legacy targeted portfolios and problem loans will continue to decrease, and we remain focused on continuing to enhance our risk management infrastructure, including preparing for the implementation of CECL. We anticipate that our effective tax rate will be approximately 25% in 2018.

Finally, as stated previously, our board of directors approved a payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. We do not target a specific payout ratio, but evaluate our dividend based on our quarterly earnings, overall profitability, our risk profile and capital levels, and the outlook going forward.

I’ll now hand the discussion back over to Stephen for closing remarks.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Kevin. Thank you again for joining our conference call today. I look forward to sharing with you our future quarterly results and speaking with you all again soon.

Brian Zabora

Thanks. Good morning.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Brian Zabora

First on the hires, you made significant numbers of additions. Are you done on that process or can we see additional hires in the second half of the year?

Stephen Gordon

So -- this is Stephen. How are you, Brian?

Brian Zabora

Good.

Stephen Gordon

So, we’re ahead of schedule from what we had originally forecasted. And what we’re doing at this point is more opportunistic, meaning that in each one of our regions, we’ve hired those bankers that we had hoped to hire plus additional. And periodically now, opportunities are rising to hire additional talented, very seasoned, experienced bankers and we’re evaluating those opportunities each time and determining whether we want to bring them on or not.

Brian Zabora

Great. And then on the expanding loan pipeline that you have, how is the mix? Is it -- compared to the second quarter, are you seeing an increase in C&I?

Stephen Gordon

So, from a percentage mix standpoint, it’s pretty flat to the previous quarter. But what we are seeing is increasing in total volumes across the board. So, we’re seeing contribution to the pipeline in all of our commercial banking, business banking and specialty banking related niches. But then we’re also seeing growth in our income property banking and structured finance areas. So, the percentage mix is staying pretty flat. But in absolute dollars, we’re seeing increase in C&I so, yes.

Brian Zabora

Great. And just lastly, the enterprise value loans that are higher yielding, do you have the yield on that portfolio as of second quarter?

Kevin Thompson

So, it’s 6.29%

Brian Zabora

Okay. Great. All right. Thank you for taking my questions.

Matthew Clark

Yeah. Good morning.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Kevin Thompson

Good morning.

Matthew Clark

Brian, is there any way to isolate that $188 million that’s ineligible for retention within the EV portfolio to give us a weighted average rate on that? Just trying to get a sense for the stuff that you plan to kind of run-off, unless it’s similar to that 6.29%?

Brian Fitzmaurice

I mean, it’s inclusive. The only -- I guess the higher rating would be in the criticized classified if they’re still paying where we would have default interest being paid, as well as charging additional fees, otherwise, it would be included.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then just on the comp expense, again, been doing a fair amount of hiring here at the comp. Comp expense was down. I guess how should we think about comp expense with the step-up in hiring and what might be the kind of offsets or additional savings?

Kevin Thompson

We are continually looking at optimizing our expense base. And, yes, we are -- we have hired a little ahead of schedule based on talent and success we’ve had in attracting talent. However, we are continually looking at room for opportunity. We’ve had elevated professional fees, et cetera, as we’ve gone through our own credit cycle in the past few years and that continues to decrease.

And our marketing, you can see has decreased over time. There are other areas where we’ve taken the opportunity to bring these expenses down and to optimize. But we still believe for the fourth quarter of 2018, we will beat the 65% efficiency ratio level.

Stephen Gordon

And Kevin, I would also add that the second quarter loan originations were very light. So that impacted the amount of our non-interest expense that was associated with origination that we would have deferred through FAS 91. So as we start seeing the ramping continuing up through the year and as I had indicated, we’re already seeing that the loan pipeline in this third quarter, just over the course of the last few weeks now entering into the third quarter, has ramped an additional 35% from when we entered the third quarter.

So I think that’s giving us pretty good indicative color going into the second half of the year, that originations will be higher, therefore, FAS 91 deferral will be higher. And then, as the C&I bankers begin to ramp, then their -- some of their compensation would actually start getting deferred as opposed to right now it’s all hitting the books as pure G&A.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Hey, Matt, Brian. Eligible for retention, the $72 million has an interest rate of 5.34, and so, I’ll let you do the math. But the total portfolio is 6.29. So we’re kind of consistent with our…

Matthew Clark

[Inaudible]

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yeah. We’re consistent to our approaches that if there’s an issue on what we want to add to it, we’re increasing rate, et cetera, and it manifests itself in those two differences.

Matthew Clark

Okay. Great. And then just last one for me, just on the -- in terms of the balance sheets size, it’s been coming down in terms of earning assets. Given the step-up in the pipeline, do you feel like you can -- but knowing you’re also working out of those EV loans, I guess, what’s your sense for when the balance sheet can stabilize and begin to grow again?

Stephen Gordon

Well, it depends on what occurs as far as loan prepayment activity even outside of the plan to exit. We, as well as a lot of the industry, has experienced heightened loan prepayment activity, especially in the real estate loan portfolios as cap rates have stayed down and NOI has continue to increase on these underlying assets. And so that’s been a bit of a drag on our growth capability. So, I would hope that as we ramp up in the second half of the year that that should outpace the loan prepayments, but we’ll see.

Matthew Clark

Matt, are you there? Okay.

Jackie Bohlen

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Kevin Thompson

Good morning, Jackie.

Jackie Bohlen

Just touching on the light of May volume. Was that more driven by just demand fluctuations within the month or were you seeing heightened competition in the market that went away in June?

Stephen Gordon

No. I don’t think it was the heightened competition. I think it was more than -- we saw some sort of a little bit of a slowdown a couple of months earlier in activity, really right around about a 30-day period and then that rolls forward into impacting the pipeline and hit us in May. And but then, we saw activity significantly pick up in the month of June with triple the amount of volume -- funding than we had in the month of May. And now, the pipeline has grown meaningfully subsequent to that. So, we’re feeling pretty good about going into the second half of the year as opposed to -- we haven’t had a month like that in years.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. And you -- I guess, are you willing to get a baseline between the -- I mean, I know that activity was tripled what it was in June versus May. But I -- how did April compare to that? I’m trying to get a sense for the run rate that ramps later on in the year and so I wanted to see what the exact variance was between May and June.

Stephen Gordon

I think the better way to look at it, perhaps, and since we don’t generally go into absolute underlying specifics of month by month, is that our guidance for the year is still remaining pretty much where it was as far as total new loan fundings and you can just run the math from there.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. Fair enough. And then, just one last one for me, the net interest margin guidance which is also unchanged, do you have any additional rate increases that are in that?

Kevin Thompson

Yes. We’re assuming two rate increases for the remainder of the year based on economic consensus.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. And I had in my notes that the last quarter’s guidance had two rate increases, so the four rate increases for the year, that’s an increase from where you were originally planning last quarter?

Stephen Gordon

No. That’s still what we were saying last quarter. Last quarter, we’re…

Jackie Bohlen

Oh! It’s still. Okay.

Stephen Gordon

Yeah. We are still assuming that there will be a September and December or third quarter, fourth quarter increase. But last year, the end of the year, the talk was that there will only be two increases this year. And once we got further into this year, we’ve been looking at the third and fourth quarter.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. And then the outflow of the $172 million related to the customers, does that inflow back and play into your margin guidance going forward?

Kevin Thompson

Yeah. I saw that you said in your note this morning that that was all going to come back in the third quarter. What we actually said in the -- is beginning in the third quarter. So I just want to make that clear for everybody, that we do anticipate these balances growing back into the balance sheet in future periods and that’s the nature of these two particular accounts or clients.

And those were lower -- meaningfully lower cost of deposit related clients and so that had a negative impact. It’s a good sign, double negative. It had an impact on our net interest margin for the quarter and on our cost of deposits, and we anticipate that those will be beneficial for us when they come back in not just in volume but in actual rate.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. Yeah. That was my assumption. But it’s -- so it’s not all of it coming back in third quarter, it’s just starting to come back in, in third quarter.

Stephen Gordon

Correct. We expect it to rebuild over the course of the year.

Jackie Bohlen

Okay. Great. Thank you. I’ll step back now.

Tim O’Brien

Thank you. Just a couple of odds and ends. Loan prepayment income benefit dollar amount in the second quarter versus last quarter, do you have those numbers handy?

Kevin Thompson

It actually was a net decrease, and so it actually impacted us. So around $600 million last quarter to $1 million -- yeah, excuse me $600,000 last quarter, $1.5 million this quarter impact to our NIM.

Tim O’Brien

So $1.5 million lower this quarter?

Kevin Thompson

That’s the actual amount.

Tim O’Brien

Oh! The actual amount of prepayment income was $1.5 million this quarter versus $600,000 last quarter.

Kevin Thompson

That’s the amount -- actual amount of detriment, the downward impact to the net interest margin.

Tim O’Brien

Okay. And then next question, occupancy costs were down a little bit this quarter, linked quarter. Can you give a little color -- any more plans or any expectations there’s some change in that number here in the second half?

Kevin Thompson

We did have, as we announced in first quarter, some costs related to branch optimization and we continually are looking at our branch footprint and optimizing that. So, nothing as of now, but we will continually optimize that over time.

Tim O’Brien

Great. Thanks a lot. I’ll step back.

Tim Coffey

Great. Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Good morning.

Tim Coffey

A lot of my questions has already been asked and answered. But I do have a question on your reserves and how much of the reserves are allocated to the remaining balances of enterprise value, health care and technology banking?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Okay. So, health care provider is a total of $6.2 million. EV is a total of $16.4 million and what was the other one?

Tim Coffey

Technology banking, I mean, it’s very…

Brian Fitzmaurice

Our technology banking is de minimis, yes.

Tim Coffey

Yes.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yeah.

Tim Coffey

Okay. Great. Thanks. Brian. And then you’ve given quite a bit of color on kind of loan pipelines building, as well as some -- what was impacting payoffs this quarter. My question is, are you seeing any trend -- any change in trends within the paydowns that could move those numbers going forward?

Stephen Gordon

Nothing that’s really changed from previous periods.

Tim Coffey

Okay. All right. Those are my questions. Thank you very much.

Stephen Gordon

Okay. Thank you all for joining us on the call, and we’ll look forward to following up with everyone in future quarters. Thank you.

