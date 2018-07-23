Cleveland-Cliffs: Buy This Breakout

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is breaking out higher following strong earnings results. Its operations have been decimated in recent years as declining manufacturing activity weighed on industrial metal prices. Management however, has gone to great lengths to position the company for a recovery in the broader macroeconomic environment. With the broader environment now improving, investor sentiment is increasing significantly. I am buying stock in this name as further fundamental improvements should drive share price gains.

Fundamental Narrative

CLF is attractively valued at current levels as management has positioned the company for a turnaround in the industrial metals/manufacturing sectors, with the view that such a turnaround is now taking shape.

The company is an iron ore miner in the United States. It operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. CLF sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Over the most recent quarter, CLF posted strong earnings and revenue beats, while raising its full-year sales volume outlook. Management stated that Q2 U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume totaled 6M long tons, up 38% from 4.3M long tons in the year-ago quarter, driven by increased customer demand and the impact of the previously disclosed adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard, according to Seeking Alpha. CLF reported total company adjusted EBITDA of $276 million, representing a more than doubling of EBITDA performance in the prior year second quarter. It was the company’s best quarterly result since 2014, according to its earnings call.

Revenue growth was primarily due to increased steel pricing and pellet premiums, which are magnified by favorable contract structures. Its increased sales volume was a function of higher actual demand for pellets from its customers, as well as the higher prices customers pay for pellets, according to management. These improved pellet prices are the direct result of more advantageous contract structure implemented, which deemphasizes the influence of the IODEX as a metric and magnifies the impact of the strong market conditions for both pellet premium and domestic steel prices.

While the Great Lake shipping pace typically doesn’t pick up steam until later in the third quarter, CLF saw strong demand for pellets during Q2, selling roughly 6 million long tons during the quarter, slightly ahead of its previous expectation due to increase appetite from certain customers. A few of its customers elected to reduce their nominations for the fourth quarter of last year and therefore were light in inventory at the end of the winter, according to its earnings call.

As a whole, manufacturing in United States has been reestablished and everything CLF has done to improve and evolve its company over the past few years has set it up to potentially thrive during this manufacturing renaissance, according to management. Its U.S. iron ore business as it is today is protected by geographic and contractual barriers, which will carry CLF through the next two years. Beyond that point, CLF will be adding HBI to the mix, a game changing event that will further strengthen the foothold they already have in its core Great Lakes markets.

Moreover, the company has had four years of successful asset divestitures, including all five coal mines, Wabush, Blue Lake, chromite, nickel and all other smaller projects, including the sale of APIO, which was the final piece of its strategy driven transformation. From the beginning, its objectives were for a clean exit from Australia with minimization of liabilities. This transaction allows the company to accomplish both.

With regards to the sustainability of the business going forward, the steel market in United States is in great shape, according to management. All sub-sectors are showing year-over-year growth. The actions taken by the Trump administration, mainly tax reform, have brought a large positive impact to the economy in general and to the steel business, according to management. Due to the way the company has constructed its contracts, they have benefited directly and immediately from the rise in bench market steel prices seen this year. Based on the role CLF plays in the industry and the ongoing dialogue they have with downstream steel manufacturers, the current strength in the market is not a one-time thing, according to its earnings call. Manufacturing in the United States is stronger, tax reform is driving industry resurgence, and the base case scenario for steel pricing should be re-rated much higher than what has been seen so far, according to management.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Over the last decade, declining industrial metals prices weighed on both its top- and bottom-line growth. As the industry dynamics change however, there looks to be a reversal higher in its operations. EPS has stabilized, returning to profitability, while revenue looks to be forming a bottom.

Price Action

As the company’s operating environment deteriorated in recent years, its share price similarly collapsed. The fall from an over $100 share price to under $10 signals the magnitude of the collapse. Now however, there looks to be renewed enthusiasm around the company. Its share price has formed a bottom, reversing higher on the strength of the most recent earnings call. Its breakout above $9 was significant as this level had acted as resistance in recent months. This deep value play looks attractively valued at current levels, trading near historically low levels.

Conclusion

CLF is susceptible to the strength of the underlying economy, as steel prices are correlated strongly with broader economic growth. A market downturn, or recession could thus further negatively impact its share price. Management however, is very bullish both on the future macroeconomic environment around the company, as well as its positioning in the industrial metals market. Moreover, its share price is trading at depressed levels, making it an intriguing deep value play. I am buying stock in this name with the expectation that fundamental improvements will drive share price gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.