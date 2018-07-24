Life Sciences Performing Well For Danaher

Danaher's pivot toward life sciences and diagnostics continues to produce rewards, with organic revenue and margin growth that should be better than the multi-industrial average this quarter.

Danaher (DHR) continues to show why it’s one of the more highly-regarded conglomerates; second quarter revenue and margin leverage will most likely be on the good side of average in what is shaping up as a pretty good quarter for multi-industrials. In particular, Danaher’s pivot toward life sciences and healthcare seems like a strong move that will not only drive above-average growth but also above-average margins and below-average cyclicality.

Danaher shares have been pretty lackluster over the past three months, though they continue to stack well on a year-to-date and 12-month basis. These shares are still not what I would call cheap, but waiting for a good entry point with this stock often takes time and patience – those opportunities come, but they don’t come often and investors have to make peace with the risk of being on the outside of a pretty well-run company in the meantime.

Good Growth Across The Field

Danaher’s second quarter wasn’t flawless, but it was a pretty good result in what looks like a pretty good quarter for industrials overall. Danaher beat on both the revenue and operating margin lines, though segment-level profitability was arguably a touch soft and the top-line results for the Diagnostics segment were a little weaker than the Street expected.

Revenue rose close to 6% on an organic basis, with all segments showing growth. Gross margin improved 160bp, which will likely be a very good result in a quarter where companies are still struggling a bit with price/mix due to higher input costs (less of an issue for Danaher, as it doesn’t need much in the way of steel and so forth). Segment-level profits rose 27%, while operating income rose by a similar amount, and the company logged over two points of year-over-year margin improvement.

Breaking It Down

Life Sciences revenue rose more than 7% on an organic basis, with very strong (double-digit) growth at Leica, high single-digit growth at Beckman and Sciex, and mid-single-digit growth at Pall. Pall has now been at mid-single-digit growth for a couple of quarters, and I find that level of performance a little bit surprising. Segment-level profits were up nicely (almost by a third, with more than two points of margin improvement), and this is an encouraging set of results for the likes of Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Agilent (A) which have yet to report.

Diagnostics reported 5% organic growth this quarter, which is an okay but not superior result. Cepheid continues to perform well, up high single-digits, as was Radiometer, while Leica was up high single-digits and Beckman was once again sluggish with low single-digit growth. Margins improved significantly at the segment level (up almost seven points), with 74% segment-level profit growth. Danaher continues to lag Abbott (ABT) in terms of diagnostics performance (up 6.6% organic this quarter), and particularly in the core lab space where Abbott saw almost 8% growth. I expect Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), too, will outperform Danaher this quarter and getting Beckman on a better growth path remains high on my list of management’s priorities.

Environmental and Applied continues to improve, with sales up 7% this quarter. Product ID had a respectable quarter, up mid-single-digits, while Water was quite strong with high single-digit growth. Both Dover (DOV) and Danaher continue to see good demand in Product ID, and it looks like Danaher took some share in marking/coding this quarter. Good results in water should bode well for Evoqua (AQUA).

Last and least comes Dental, where revenue rose 2% as the company continues to struggle with this business. Profits were down 5%, with margins falling by more than a point. 3M (MMM) has yet to report, but I would expect better than 2% growth this quarter.

Remaking The Portfolio

I’ve been critical of the performance of Danaher’s Dental business for some time, though the sell-side has been far more patient and willing to make excuses for the ongoing struggles of the business. I certainly don’t disagree that the dental market has been under pressure, but I’m not as optimistic that the industry is troughing even though the long-term opportunities in countries like China are appealing.

Management is apparently no longer enamored enough of the dental opportunity to stick with it; the company announced they’d be spinning off the Dental segment in the second half of 2019 as a standalone company. And, not so surprisingly, the sell-side is now doing their Theon Greyjoy/Reek impersonation again – defending the prospects for the Dental business up until now and now pivoting to a “well, you know, maybe it’s better for Danaher that they dispose of Dental…” with this announcement.

I believe this is a good move for the company, though I think management’s comments that Dental would be “more effective” as a standalone business and would have “greater opportunities” for M&A are both risible. While the famed and fabled Danaher Business System (DBS) will certainly go with the Dental business, the idea that a standalone Dental will have more M&A opportunities seems silly to me, given Danaher has the resources to buy almost whatever it would want in dental. The crux of the matter is that Danaher management doesn’t want to invest more in this business, so I suppose the “greater opportunities” comment is true … from a certain point of view.

Cynicism and sarcasm aside, Danaher will be a better business ex-Dental. Moreover, I see ongoing opportunities to make selective acquisitions in life sciences, diagnostics, and certain high-value industrial business to augment the long-term growth story and give that DBS model more to work with.

The Opportunity

With a second quarter that was more or less what I expected, I didn’t have to do much with my model. After a few small tweaks, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5%, and long-term FCF growth in the neighborhood of 7% to 8%, with upside potential from more M&A in the future.

As far as the valuation goes, though, I see the same issue with Danaher that I normally do – this is a very well-regarded company that rarely trades at much of a discount to intrinsic value. Whether I use discounted cash flow, EV/EBITDA, or other approaches, I can’t really say that the shares are cheap unless you’re willing to accept a rather low rate of return (a low discount rate).

The Bottom Line

The recent performance of 3M shows some of the risks of “I don’t care about valuation, I’m holding this forever”, but I won’t suggest selling out of Danaher just because the valuation is a little high, as is the valuation for the sector. I’m personally waiting for a better opportunity to buy in, and history suggests I’ll get it, but it may take a while and come at a higher absolute price level.

