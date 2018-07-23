Luxottica Group, S.p.a. ADR (LUXTY) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Luxottica Group, S.p.a. ADR (OTCPK:LUXTY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alessandra Senici - Group IR and Corporate Communications Director

Stefano Grassi - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Cedric Lecasble - Raymond James

Anne-Laure Bismuth - HSBC

Domenico Ghilotti - Equita SIM

Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Deutsche Bank

Piral Dadhania - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Luxottica 2018 First Half Earnings Results Call. My name is Bella, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. [Operator Instructions]

I am now handing over to your host, Alessandra Senici, Group Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Director, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Alessandra Senici

Good evening and good afternoon to everyone. I am here with our CFO, Stefano Grassi and the Investor Relations team. Before we begin, as usual, we have a couple of quick items to cover. As a reminder the slide presentation, which we will informally follow during this call, is available for download from our website, under the Investor Relations section.

Today's call may include forward-looking statements; this statement may be made regarding the announced combination with Essilor, Luxottica Group future financial performance or future event that by their nature are uncertain and outside the Group control. The Group actual performance may differ, possibly materially, from what is indicated in any forward looking statements.

Please see the Group filings with the Italian Securities Authorities for additional information and discussion of certain risks that could impact the Group results. This conference call is also available via audio webcast on our corporate website.

Let's start with a brief update on the proposed combination between Luxottica and Essilor. The two companies are finalizing discussions with the Chinese antitrust authority and remain confident to obtain its approval by the end of the month. In parallel, the two companies are also finalizing their discussions with the Turkish antitrust authority and evaluating the timing for the closing of the transaction.

Pending final antitrust approval, and in respect of the process, we are not yet in a position to answer question on the combination and future plans. We thank you in advance for your understanding on that.

Moving to results. Sales in the second quarter, as expected, were back to positive and constant forex and improving month-after-month, driven by robust retail and e-commerce growth. Whilst still negative, Wholesales improved versus the first quarter. As summer gets underway, we are pleased with the trends we continue to see globally.

In our Wholesale division, all key markets with the exception of Europe, show positive results in the quarter. Retail was strong across the board versus the best quarter in 2017. Comps has been back to positive since May.

I would like to share a few highlights on the quarter. So first of all, Sunglass Hut globally and Optical Retail in Australia and in China continue to post robust growth. Our Wholesale business in China is back to growth one-year after we reorganize our go-to-market approach.

LensCrafters in North America is showing improvement. In June, comps were flattish and we expect the positive comp in 3Q. We are seeing mixed performance in Europe. Europe solid retail and e-commerce grow on one end, but negative wholesale on the other. We are experiencing a somewhat cautious approach to order intake from our wholesale customers, as a result on the standardization of commercial policy and some delay in the sun season.

Our e-commerce continue its journey of double-digit profitable growth. Thanks to the strength of our directly operated website, and Stefano will share with you more color on that. We are pleased with profitability performance driven by the solid growth of our Retail division. The division is reaping the benefits of the transformed operating model with improved store execution and quality of the consumer experience.

In recent year, we invested in new stores as well as in a more compelling omni-channel experience. Strategic initiative and the recent repositioning were instrumental to the healthy growth we are experiencing. Other key factors include, managing our retail platform in a smarter, more effective ways. Thanks to a fully integrated supply chain and major investments in new lens capabilities for the Optical business.

Furthermore, the new store opened in the past couple of years are supporting the growth and most of them already contributed to the division profitability. We set higher-and-higher standard for branded eyewear and the results are there. In the quarter, we continue to work on partnership and acquisition. Our agreement to rollout the Sunglass Hut retail concept in 170 Bass Pro shops and Cabela's stores gave us a new avenue for exposure for our proprietary brands. By the way, all shopping shops were successfully opened during the second quarter.

In addition, we continue to invest in know-how and production capability in both frames and sunlight season. We continue our upstream integration with the acquisition of Barberini, a long time lens supplier of our premium and luxury portfolio.

Before turning the call over to Stefano for an in-depth look at results, I want to say a few words about the new Ray-Ban initiative that really speaks to the authenticity and customer relevance of the brand today. This summer, Ray-Ban will reconnect with its deep musical root with the launch of Ray-Ban Studios. Ray-Ban Studios is a creative think tank for artists to share their story and celebrate individuality and self-expression.

Bronx-raised DJs, The Martinez Brothers, are the first artists chosen by Ray-Ban Studios, to launch a limited edition capsule collection of 500 pieces available on Ray-Ban.com and in select Ray-Ban store. A video and print campaign titled, Feel your Beat is given lots of project with will drawn new and unique artists into the Ray-Ban fold.

Now, I will hand it over to Stefano.

Stefano Grassi

Good afternoon, Alessandra, and good evening, everybody. Welcome to our call today. We will start our journey talking a little bit about our topline performance. We’ll then give you a little bit more color around our profits and loss, and free cash flow generation. And then we’ll have together the journey through our different geographies and then we’ll open up for the Q&A.

So let’s move from our topline perspective. On the left hand side of the page, the Group recorded for the second quarter positive growth at 1.4% on a constant FX basis. For the first six month of the year, we’re looking at Group results slightly positive at 0.3%, still on a constant FX basis. If we look at on numbers, on a current FX basis, we recorded a minus 5%, minus 8% respectively for the second and the first half of the year on a current FX basis.

Now from a currency standpoint, the U.S. dollar devaluation creates a little bit of headwinds in our result, but to a lower extent than the first quarter. You might remember during Q1, the U.S. dollar devaluated approximately 13% versus Euro and in the second quarter, the U.S. dollar devaluation was about 7.5%.

If those state in a current level, we do expect during the second half of the year, the gap between constant and current FX to significantly diminish and really get the two numbers close to each other.

Now let’s start looking into two divisions, let’s beginning in the middle of the page with the wholesale. Wholesale was negative 3% on a constant FX basis for the second quarter, negative 3.6% for the first six months of the year. On a current FX basis, wholesale posted negative 8%, negative 10% respectively for the second quarter and for the first half of the year on a current FX basis.

Talking about the wholesale, I would say that the overall figures despite effect of the overall figures for the quarter look pretty close to the one that we posted in Q1. The underlying trend in our wholesale division is quite different.

Most specifically, we experience pretty healthy growth in our North America and in Asia-Pac, where China was finally back to double-digit growth in a quarter as you may remember, we now anniversary our strategic repositioning in the area and now I would say we are ready to start a new exciting journey with our wholesale, retail and e-commerce channel over there. The soft start for the quarter was wholesale in Euro there was high single-digit negative. I will give a little bit more color later on as we go through our different geographies.

Now let’s turning to retail. On the right hand side of the page, retail posted a 4.3% at constant FX growth for the second quarter and acceleration versus Q1 trend. So for the first six months of the year, we’re looking at retail division that posted positive 2.8% on a constant FX.

On a current FX basis, we’re looking at negative 6.5% respectively for Q2 as well as for the first half of the year. Comp sales and retail were positive 1.3%. Those were the best comp in the last eight quarters for Luxottica retail division, so very happy about that. We have to go back to Q1, 2016 to find better constant bills.

LensCrafters trend as Alessandra mentioned, significantly improved throughout the course for the second quarter. Comp was slightly negative, the overall sales were positive territory and you remember that the journey we undertook in Luxottica was quite challenging.

In Q3, 2017, we were negative 8% comp sales in the fourth quarter 2017. In quarter 2018, we posted minus 5% and now we have a remarkable improvement in the LensCrafters performance.

Sunglass Hut is positive 5.5%, total sales growth at constant FX. The continued growth story appear once again during the second quarter. Happy to report solid growth in Sunglass Hut, North America despite is to shift with a little bit of headwinds in Q2 tailwind during the first quarter.

Happy to see Europe growing high single-digit in Sunglass Hut and happy to report double-growth in Australia, and in China, I’d say a very, very compelling picture for our global sun specialist retail chain Sunglass Hut.

Before we turn page, let me just give you a good touch in e-commerce. We can’t forget that, 16% up during the second quarter in constant FX with all our directly operating website websites, ray-ban.com, oakley.com, sunglasshut.com that posted positive growth during the course of the quarter.

With Ray-Ban leading the way, also thanks to the new Ray-Ban campaign – Ray-Ban to just campaign that Alessandra mentioned to you is creating incredible visibility with almost €290 million of impression on social and I can tell, we still plan for Q3 and Q4 there are more exciting news to share with all of you.

But now, let’s have a look at our profit and loss. Let’s turn the page. We are pretty happy with our profit and loss results for the first half of 2018. With topline that was substantially flat on a constant FX basis 0.3%. We were able to improve our margin, operating income as well as net income on both an adjusted and a reported basis on a constant FX, so we are pretty happy about that.

Let me give you a little bit more color around the key drivers of this performance. First of all, gross margin. This is an area, which you’ve seen in last couple of years, we were a little bit challenged. Gross margin was quite dilutive. We now back to margin accretive from a gross margin perspective. We are up 20 basis points on a constant FX. The main driver of that gross margin improvement is price mix and improved efficiency on our industrial costs.

The other area and this is not a new, which we got pretty efficient is the G&A, general and administrative cost. The G&A adjustments were down once again over 2% on a constant FX basis and down 7% on current FX. If you look at this reduction, this comes on top of a 13% reductions still on an adjusted basis constant FX last year versus the year before. And if you go even further more in the history, we have about 8% reduction versus the year before.

So over three years time period, our G&A cost infrastructure was down about 25%, so we make our organization linear, more efficient and we also freed up some costs for further investments in our critical area for the Group.

From an operating margin perspective, the natural summary of that is 10 basis point margin accretion despite topline that is flat. And this is very important because you may remember, we always talk about that we need about 3% topline growth to hold our margins and we actually been able to improve our margin despite a topline business flat.

If you look at our two divisions, wholesale first. Wholesale was slightly dilutive despite a topline negative 3.6%. So I would find out the wholesale margin barely resilient. And just to put in perspective, the wholesale division, we are talking about the division between 2012 and 2017, we improved their operating margins on a constant adjusted basis 350 basis points becoming probably one of the most profitable wholesale division that I really seen around. So high base and a very resilient business is our wholesale division.

Let’s now move to Retail, 60 basis points is the improvement on our retail division, extremely exciting the results over here. Those margin improvement were driven by solid price mix and improved store labor management, I would say across all the major retail chain that helped a lot. And this was achieved despite the fact that throughout the year, the first half of the year, we opened about 400 stores in retail. And as you know, as we opened stores, there is a natural dilution in the margin at the early stage of the new stores.

If you look at our different division, I am very happy about the profitability of our Sunglass Hut business in North America, especially due to the second quarter and let’s me share with you that even the LensCrafters business show material progress in improving profitability between the first and the second quarter versus last year performance. So you know how important is to get LensCrafter on track and I think we are definitely on the right direction for that.

In addition, we continue to experience solid results in our Optical and Sunglass Hut in Australia. So the work done over there has continued to paying back giving us very solid results, so very happy about it.

From a net income standpoint, you see the number down there, 130 basis points improvement on a constant FX basis, 12% growth of our net income number year-over-year on adjusted basis, 50 basis points was our net income accretion for the first semester on a current FX basis.

The two major driver of this performance for a net income perspective was, one, the reduction of our interest expenses. Two, the improvement in our tax rate and when we talk about the tax rate, I think it is important to mention that during 2018, we are accounting since the beginning of the year for the Patent Box benefit, which you might remember in 2017 was accounted during the end of the year.

So you really have for the first half of 2018, a kind of apples-to-oranges comparison, but even if you exclude the benefits of the Pattern Box, you would be looking at a net income growing about 7% on a constant FX basis on an adjusted basis.

With respect to the adjusting items, just to give an idea, we are looking at approximately €16 million after-tax on a constant FX of adjusting items, €20 million pretax for the first six months of the year. Those adjusting items really pertains to fees related to the Essilor-Luxottica business combination as well as few other reorganization project we undertook in the course of the first semester.

Now let’s take a look at our cash flow generation. If you move to the next page, I will just draw your attention to the number in the middle of page, €400 million that is the free cash flow generation for the first semester, €135 million below last year record levels, but again, this number is impacted by FX rates.

So if you would kind of strip back for a second the FX rate, you will be looking at an underlying free cash flow generation that is very much in line with last year record number of €535 million. From an operating working capital days, we are down 12 days, with all the critical mass with DSI, DSO and DPO all trending on an improved territory versus 2017 level.

Now let’s switch gear, and let’s have a kind of a final check of where we with respect to the guidance that we share with all of you at the beginning of the year. If you look at the blue boxes that you see on the page, those are the guidance shared with all of you from a topline and profitability and net debt to EBITDA ratio standpoint.

From a topline perspective, we guided you between 2% to 4% on constant FX and for the first half of the year; we are recoding 0.3% topline growth at constant FX. We are clearly behind our full-year target, but we believe we are going to achieve our target for both acquisitioning on the lower end of the range. And let me give you a couple of key item, this will assure you about the trend that we are going to see in the second half of the year, which is going to be an accelerated trend versus the one that you see it in first half.

First of all in the second half of the year, you are going to have an easier way of comparison through our Retail division, where I am sure you remember, LensCrafter had a very soft pace in Q3 minus 8%, and Q4 minus 5% comp sales.

Secondly, we are talking about the soft base also in the second half of the year for a European division in wholesale, especially during the last quarter where we experienced a deceleration of our Wholesale division.

Thirdly, we do have a true like-for-like comparison in China. We’ve seen a range in the second quarter, our topline boosting at a high pace after we pass our strategic repositioning in the area and now we are ready to grow at a very high pace over there. Last but not least, the contribution of our Bass Pro shops that Alessandra mentioned will give us a far than more help listing our topline during the second half of the year.

From a profitability standpoint, the adjusted operating income is 1.4 times our topline growth versus the guidance of 0.8 to 1, so we are exceeding our expectation so far. And from an adjusted net income perspective, we are exponentially higher than the target of 1 to 2 times sales growth. Even excluding the benefit of Pattern Box, you are still looking at a number that is exponentially higher than our topline growth from an adjusted net income standpoint still on a constant FX.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio were at 0.5. That number was expected to be higher than the 0.3 to 0.4, due to the higher disbursement in 2018 for dividend, but we will be able to get to the 0.3 to 0.4 targets by the end of the year.

Now let’s start our journey to our different geography, and as usual let’s start from the most important one, North America. In North America, we have second quarter topline growth of 3.4% on a constant FX basis with both our Retail and Wholesale division acceleration versus the first quarter trend, very excited about it.

Let’s start with our Wholesale division. Wholesale posted second quarter with sales up mid single-digit. Those were driven by volume in a nice price mix lift. Pretty much all the channels in our Wholesale North America division, where we’re trending on the positive territory; independent, department stores, key accounts, e-commerce channels where all the – were all extremely positive.

And this is proving once again the benefit of our MAP policy that we implemented a couple of years ago and that since we anniversary, we are seeing a very different trend in our wholesale North America, as a matter of fact in H2 last year, wholesale actually grew high single-digits and during the first half of this year, we have very solid growth as well in our wholesale North America, very good news.

Before I move to retail, let me just remind you that – I share with you that during the second quarter, we’ll see positive growth on a channel that’s has been pretty challenging for us, in terms of topline growth that is the Oakley sports channel. We were able to report and record positive growth in this channel and we have pretty good hope that this trend is going to be kept throughout the second half of the year, but fingers cross and stay tuned for more news.

Moving to retail now, very pleasing to see progress year as well, Sunglass Hut continues the journey with sales touch less in mid single-digit. Comps around 2.5% driven by healthy volume, despite again the Easter shift that created a little bit of headwinds during Q2.

Before we move through Optical, I want to just to reemphasis what Alessandra share with you before and we have probably completed the rollout of Sunglass Hut shop in Bass Pro and Cabela's stores and now we’re offering our full suite of products in approximately 170 new locations.

Now LensCrafters, good progress that we made here, topline is 2% positive on constant FX basis and 74 comps are slightly negative. We continue to going to get from a nice price mix. Volumes, yes, we’re still under negatively, but to a lower extent that what we seen over the previous quarter. So the trajectory is definitely the right one. July trend, it’s very, very promising. So we are happy with the trajectory of LensCrafters. Let me also add just a further more note on the LensCrafters.

The location that we have in Macy's are performing really well. We comps that are kind of the double-digit territory. And this is very important because improving to us after a couple of years that the overall format of LensCrafters development Macy’s is proving to be a successful one.

Before we switch gear and we move to Europe, let me just give you a little bit more color, our brand strength, especially in North America. If you look at our brand strengths in North America from a wholesale perspective, we had Ray-Ban up double-digit and Oakley up high single-digit in our North America wholesale channel.

So I'm very happy to performance and we then look at our e-commerce business and Ray-Ban there was a very stronger and posted actually double-digit growth. So our brands are extremely healthy. They live and breathe, thanks to the success of our new collection that all our customers have appreciated during the Luxottica Days in certain obvious.

So extremely happy with that, we launched in month of June, the loyalty program in Ray-Ban that is creating a lot of excitement with the Ray-Ban trends, there are enrolling into this loyalty program and allow them to see event premier and novelties about our leading brands. So extremely excited about the shape of our brands in North America, and I’d say in the rest of the world.

Now let's turn gear and let’s move to Europe. In Europe, I think the best way to describe our performance there it's really the type of mix result. Our overall topline is up 4.5% on a constant FX basis that really two different trends between retail and wholesale.

First of all, retail was up high single-digits in Europe and our wholesale from conversely was high single-digit negative. But before we dig into the performance of this two division, let me just put Europe in perspective. We're talking about a region then the last two years we will approximately 25% to 30%.

So each year we’re looking at a region, they grew a little bit less than 10% and if you remember every time, we were making effect at the beginning of the year, while was going to be the region that was going to be exceeding our expectation at the beginning of the year on FX to about the euro that unit could have gotten always to Europe and actually every single time, Europe beat it our expectation.

So we have a high base just to put in perspective when we talk about Europe. So I'm sure then you want to understand a little bit more what's going on the wholesales side of the region and I’ll start exactly from there just giving you, sharing with you - well-spotted things on the wholesale in Europe.

First of all, we had a late start of the warm and sunny season, especially in the southern part of Europe, which we would normally identify as Mediterranean Europe. The inclement weather that we experienced and we share with you during the first quarter call, actually led throughout the month of April, and probably let the client to take a little bit more cautious approach in the reordering process during the second quarter.

The second aspect that I think is important to be consider is the amortization of our commercial policies around the different market that aim to align our discounting practices across the different countries.

The third aspect that is important to remember and is not new to you is the continuous and restless effort to cleanup the market from actions of client that are not – with our brand protection guidance. And you know how straight and we have been when we are implementing policies like this in any parts of the world.

Those three effects could be for us and I would say some of them should mitigate your impact during the second half of the year. And just to add a little bit more statistic to the performance at wholesale, if we would also the three effects to the wholesale Europe performance at the second quarter, you will be looking at number around the low single-digit for the second quarter in wholesale in Europe.

But now let’s talk a little bit about Europe. Very exciting story. Very happy with that. Retail comps are on the positive territory with both Sunglass Hut and Salmoiraghi & Viganò. Our store expansion province is executing as we planned, with over 30 new Sunglass Hut opening in UK, Turkey, Spain, and Germany and we plan to have about 30 to 50 additional stores to be opened in Europe during the second half of 2018. So here we are extremely happy with the execution of the store development plan that we have as well as the comp sales that we are achieving. Good job retail team.

But now let’s move to the Asia-Pac. Asia-Pac is an exciting story, finally I would say. The second quarter sales growth was an acceleration, 7.5% in constant FX. I am very happy to start our description of Asia-Pac beginning with Mainland China. Since you might remember during the first quarter, we want to reassure you about the overall performance of Mainland China. If you remember, we said, look, this is going to be the last quarter in which we are going to be challenged on the Mainland China.

During the second quarter, , as we're going to come to anniversary of our performance in Mainland China, you are going to see very different trajectory in China and here we are. We are double-digit in wholesale, we are double-digit in retail, we are double-digit in e-commerce, so we are now ready to start a new exciting journey of strong growth in Mainland China.

And let me start with that with another area that are been quite challenging in the past like Hong Kong. We are now happy to report strong growth in high single-digit for Hong Kong and have a pretty good degree of confidence that that strong growth is going to continue throughout the second half of the year,

Last, but not least Australia, without single-digit growth, this is not a news, but we are happy to see good performance in Sunglass Hut as well as in Optical retail, in particular here, we continue to experience positive volume growth, thanks to the performance of our Ray-Ban in Oakley brand. So very compelling story in Asia-Pac and happy to report progress over here as well.

Latin America, the last region before we open to Q&A. Latin America posted 2.3% growth in constant FX basis. I would say Latin America is always on the news because of the political turmoil, because of the challenges, because of strike, but despite that, we still continue to grow.

In Brazil, we posted a high single-digit, thanks to a strong Óticas Carol performance. And again, you heard about the news on the province, you hear about the strike that impacted the Brazilian infrastructure during the course of the second quarter and particularly during the latter of the second quarter, but despite all that, we continue to be on a growing position in Brazil.

In addition in Brazil, we continue to pursue, thanks to Óticas Carol, our successful strategy of developing the franchising business model with 80 new locations that we opened through the first half of the year and we will continue our expansion plan of franchising business in Brazil throughout the second half of the year as well.

And with that, I will hand it over to the operator as we complete the large journey to different geographies and open for the Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Cedric Lecasble, who is now un-muted. Please go ahead.

Cedric Lecasble

Yes. Good evening, Stefano and team. Cedric Lecasble from Raymond James. I have three questions if I may. So first one on the LensCrafters. You used to have some traffic issues in the stores and commercial repositioning seems to be starting to work little better, you seem very confident about H2. Could you maybe help us, give us some metrics, maybe some traffic metrics, and explain us what makes you so confident for H2?

The second question relates to Europe. How would you compare the situation in repositioning discounts, in particular aligning discounts, are you strengthening the commercial policy between the European situation and the U.S. situation? It took more or less a year into U.S. to solve the issue. You came back to growth, what would be the timing in Europe? Is it comparable to U.S.?

And last one, in China you’ve changed, is it kind of organization there. Could you maybe help us understand what is the mix of operations now between wholesale, retail and e-com? Thank you very much.

Stefano Grassi

Okay. So I will start with the LensCrafter trend and what we see here. I would say traffic is still on the negative territory. And again, to be honest with you, we are planning for that negative to be all from the second half just to play on the safe spot in a way, but what we’re doing is an incredible job and improving conversion. It’s an incredible job of keeping price mix on the positive territory. So yes, I think you are going to see definitely a continues improved trend in LensCrafter. And again, if I look at July performance so far, we’re already trending on that direction.

So again, a lot of work have lift on the conversion. There is a lot of work on marketing campaign. We are actually going to be on air throughout the back to school period and this is obviously a very important time period for LensCrafters. We have a campaign ready to be on air and we also got other important indicators that are proving our strategy to be successful. We see a double-digit increase in our online appointment booking, which you know it's very important metrics to really understand the consumer behavior and that is definitely helping our underlying performance in LensCrafters.

Europe versus U.S., to me is obviously the efforts that we're doing here in Europe to cleanup the market, aligning discounting practices across the different markets. And I think when you're talking about U.S., we clearly referring to MAP. I mean it is a different concept here. Europe in a way it is a cleaner market. The magnitude of the exercises that we’re going through is definitely lower than the MAP, so we're not talking about the MAP in fact over there.

And I do expect to see Europe to have an improved trend during the second half of the year. And again, that is important that we all understand that really is not MAP, is not MAP because of the MAP first of all cannot be executed in Europe. Secondly is not MAP because of the magnitude of the impact that we've seen here versus the MAP that we experienced in North America.

The third point is around mix of sales. Well, I would say that the vast majority of our topline growth right now is it's supported by retail. And it’s nicely coupled by e-commerce. So when I say nicely coupled, it means that really day after day we continue to see higher pace in our e-commerce business, which make us very happy. You know that we are developing our business throughout our platform that are available in China, JD, VIP and Tmall and that is trending really positive.

So e-commerce and brick-and-mortar are the two main constituents, but now we’re finally back into the positive territory for our wholesale business as well, which is going to be definitely a third lag of growth for China.

Cedric Lecasble

Thank you, Stefano.

Stefano Grassi

Sure.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Anne-Laure Bismuth. Anne-Laure, you are now unmated. Please go ahead.

Anne-Laure Bismuth

Yes. Hi, good evening. It’s Anne Bismuth from HSBC. Just to come back on Europe, so when you plan to have completely looking up other channel and should we expect a positive performance in H2 at constant FX of Europe? And my second question is about the tax rates, which was 27.7% in H1. Is it a good profit for full-year 2018 – for full-year? Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

So I will start with the overall clean up in Europe that we’ve seen here over here. Let me tell you, first of all, the work that we’re doing is continuous, and extrapolates, I mean as I described it before. I would say we're doing it to the extent that is necessary. We're not going to diminish, if you want to keep it more on the conservative side. I would say, we will continue throughout this year.

But again, let me emphasize that we do expect an improvement in our performance in wholesale in Europe. The other question around tax rate, the answer is yes. We do expect the first half proxy that you see of 27.5% to be a good proxy for the full-year from a tax rate perspective.

Anne-Laure Bismuth

Thank you very much. And just regarding new guidance for the full-year, so I know that you're commenting on a positive and the right acceleration that you have seen in July and if so – but the low end of the guidance will imply of – an acceleration to 4% organic sales growth in H2. Is this something you are confident with? Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

Yes, that is the implied growth rate for H2, that's correct. And I would say higher velocity on retail and low single-digits on the wholesale side, correct. Just to qualify a little bit more.

Anne-Laure Bismuth

Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

You’re welcome.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Domenico Ghilotti, who is now un-muted. Please go ahead.

Domenico Ghilotti

Hello. I had a question on the FX transaction impact, because clearly there is a big impact on the transaction, so on the FX side if we compare particularly profitability. So you're moving from 10 bps upper to more than around 100 bps down?

Could you elaborate a little bit more in – just to understand also this will continue in the second half, the current rates, and if you see this gap narrowing in the second half? And I'm a bit surprised to see the transaction impacting also on retail, where I was expecting a more natural edge?

Stefano Grassi

Hi, Domenico Ghilotti, so from a currency perspective, I mean if we look at historically the difference between constant and current FX at sales and operating income level. The trend and duration between the two is not very different. So what we got, I mean that that's been the case.

So one of the factors that we need to take into the account is also the U.S. dollar devaluation, which clearly creates some heavy headwinds versus the devaluation of the R&D and remember the dollar devaluating the first half of the year about 10.5%. The R&D only devaluated about 3.4%. So that hasn’t impact on our margins just wholesale, but also the retail ones.

So again I think to have throughout the second half of the year as we can realign the marginality, the topline. I think you're going to see hopes in marginal that’s given be much closer between constant and current FX.

Domenico Ghilotti

So it's just – sorry, follow-up. Is it not mainly related to emerging market kind of deal, I believe still heavily down Brazil, Turkey, India?

Stefano Grassi

Yes, there is a little bit of that I think Turkish lira and Australian dollar of kind of two currency and a little bit allow to the Brazilian real, so the other one, but again for the second half of the year, as we’re going to realign the currency, I do expect that gap to be bridged and to have the # numbers much closer..

Domenico Ghilotti

Are you’re also raising prices in these emerging markets?

Stefano Grassi

Sorry, come again Domenico?

Domenico Ghilotti

So are you also raising prices in these emerging markets in order to…?

Stefano Grassi

Not for the time being, not even in countries like Brazil because obviously, we have the possibility to take action, but at this stage we're not planning to increase prices in emerging markets.

Domenico Ghilotti

Okay, thank you. And then my last question on the CapEx level, if I'm not wrong, your retail CapEx were below last year level. What you are saying that you are accelerating well clearly same-store sales, but also probably in terms of the sales that is also a growing contribution from the new openings and if we need to see a pickup in the CapEx for retail?

Stefano Grassi

Yes. You are right, Domenico. The retail CapEx are down year-over-year. First of all, there is a little bit of - that probably explain half of the gap versus last year. If we look at the CapEx in 2017 there was a pretty heavy investment in our Lens manufacturing capacity in North America as we completed our set-up of Lens manufacture in North America, obviously, there's no any longer capital absorption over there.

We're now concentrating all our CapEx investments to either open new stores or refurbish the existing stores, which we have seen that that has been very, very promising every time we refurbish the store. So right now the priority for retail is very much around new stores in a refurbishment program. And that’s where you see for each one of the retail brand pretty much an increasing CapEx because we give this as a priority.

Domenico Ghilotti

Okay. Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

You are welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We do have a question that comes through from the line of Francesca. Francesca, you are un-muted, please go ahead.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Yes. Hi, good evening. I have two questions please. One is about LensCrafters and what is to date the turnover of your stores portfolio if you can update us on where you stand? And secondly, going back to your comments on China e-commerce and the strong growth that you are experiencing, how much is your e-commerce in China, let's say your like-for-like growth and how much is it be opening of new let’s say store in-stores on the platforms of Chinese e-commerce players? Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

So Francesca just to be sure, for the expansion of our store portfolio, we are looking at about 20 stores net for the LensCrafters in the last 12 months that’s the magnitude that you are looking at. I don't know if that was the question.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Yes. How many gross openings and how many closures?

Stefano Grassi

Well, we've got about 36 opening then about 14 closure, 22 net.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Okay.

Stefano Grassi

And the China e-commerce business, I would say for the vast majority like-for-like. I mean the only platform that probably opened a little bit later was VIP, but the vast majority of our e-commerce business is very much like-for-like because the biggest consistent of that is really Tmall and JD.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

And so also the retail growth is mostly like-for-like.

Stefano Grassi

Yes. We are very solid like-for-like, absolutely.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Yes.

Stefano Grassi

Absolutely, strong comp growth, absolutely.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

You are welcome.

Operator

The next question, again comes from Domenico Ghilotti, who is now un-muted. Please go ahead.

Domenico Ghilotti

I have a question on the gross margin side. I think you are mentioning that that currency neutral was up 20 bps in the first half. So I wanted to check if it is basically coming from mix because – or if you are really having some contribution from price increases just as a follow-up from my previous question.

Stefano Grassi

Domenico, it’s both actually. We got a nice mix, obviously of frame, but also mix in lenses. And we got a little bit of certain selective price increase that we took. So it's really combination of both.

Domenico Ghilotti

Okay. While if I understood properly you are not expected to raise prices or I don’t know if your answer was a focus on the merchant markets, so…?

Stefano Grassi

No, not exactly. We're not expecting to raise price. So we're probably going to see more of contribution from mix. And I’d say during the second half of the year, the price mix contribution will probably diminish, will not disappear. Will not disappear, but will diminish and we proud going to see volume trending an improved during the second half of the year, generally speaking.

Domenico Ghilotti

Okay. Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

You’re welcome.

Operator

Francesca would like to ask another question. You are now un-muted. Pleased go ahead.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Yes. Thank you. A follow-up on Europe and wholesale please. So you reminded us that Europe has seen a very significant growth over the last few years. And so did North America over the previous several years. My question is regarding the reset that you're having in wholesale distribution in Europe, which looks a little bit like and the winding of this growth and what is going to be the delta between more organic wholesale distribution or reflecting demand as compared to what looks in retrospect as being a bit of an inflated market size, but what kind of get are we looking at, let's say it's a 10%, it's a 15%, it's a 5%?

Stefano Grassi

Hey, Francesca when you’re talking about gap, you mean what is the gap of the premium…

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Between the real potential and the inflated distribution, which has been generating year-after-year of very strong wholesale expansion?

Stefano Grassi

Yes, again, I think Europe is definitely not going to be that high single-digit growth going forward on a sustainable basis. I mean this is a market in which really you have to consider a couple things. On one side, we're going through the cleanup of the channel and first of all it's important that we all understand that this is not as severe as the MAP in the U.S. So the marketplace is much cleaner than it is in the U.S, so the impact of that is much lower.

The other important thing is the commercial realignment of discounted practices across the different countries. I mean we've got certain countries where discounting was really the weight of the business in a way. And one country that should be an excellent example is Spain. And we got to a very much realignment of our commercial discounting policy, discounting practice in Spain to align that to the rest of Europe, and we are getting a little bit of a disruption there.

But again, the potential in this country is high. We’ll be able to prove in the past that we could grow retail with wholesale at the same time and that's what we are expecting to see. So again, it is a place where we do believe we can continue to grow the portion of independence, it’s still a relevant one. And we want to have a tighter partnership with them on a go forward basis.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Piral Dadhania, who is now un-muted. Please go ahead.

Piral Dadhania

Yes, thanks. Hi, Stefano and team. Just following up on China, as you accelerate your growth in that market across different distribution channels, how clean are you that the market – sorry, how confident are you that the market is clean from a gray market and counterfeit perspective? There are some examples of other companies who are seeing significant gray market activity in China. So just want to kind of get an of that? And could you just remind us how big your price caps for Ray-Ban in China versus Europe?

And then secondly, do you have any update in terms of any work that has been done in terms of potential impact from any trade war escalation in terms of U.S. versus China? How big is the exposure? And any update there from a numbers or quantitative perspective would be helpful? Thank you.

Stefano Grassi

Hi, Piral. Let me start with China. How clean is the market? I think if you would ask me this question one-year 18 months ago, I would have probably give you a very different answer than now. I think the market is much cleaner now. We’ve done a lot of work with our asset protection team to go after.

Not just divestiture, not just seller of freight products, but also to go after through the manufacturers. So there is a lot of work. With that said, China is China, right. And I mean you know that you can’t say in my view, we are 100% clean in the marketplace there. But I can tell you because we look at it and we measure it that we are much cleaner now that we used to be 12, 18 months ago.

From a price gap standpoint, there's not much of a gap between the rate on pricing in Europe and in China. So again, we got through the price amortization few years ago and now that we very much of – annual discounting practices, there's not much of a gap.

With respect to the impact of tariff in the import within U.S. and China, again it's a bit hard because there are a lot of intra-company flows between other different legal entities. But let me make sure that we all put in perspective here. This is not the automotive industry.

This is an industry on which we have the capability as we do and as we have done in the past to switch capacity from one location to the other as necessary. And it might be required because of specific operation requirement. So we do have the possibility to switch production over to the U.S., when you will know we already have manufacturing capacity into the lens.

We do already have manufacturing capacity of lenses in several different locations. So to the extent that you needed, we are ready to make that happen in a short amount of time. Obviously, there hasn’t been any specific indication on what could be the impact of this charge, but if that happen, we are ready to react.

Piral Dadhania

Okay. Great. Thanks. And maybe just to follow-up on the European wholesale question that's been asked a few times. Could you just give us an indication of what direction the number of doors that you're selling into is doing in European wholesale? Is it declining and by what magnitude if so?

Stefano Grassi

The number of doors that we have is probably slightly declining because we're going through the selection process of making sure that our client deal with our commercial policies. So whenever the recent – that compliance, we go through a decline of our doors over there. So the numbers are slightly declining.

Alessandra Senici

Yes. And maybe just a piece of information that early this year in Europe, we launched a new price retail agreements for our customers and this probably and also probably for Ray-Ban and Oakley, but also for all of our brands. So this could bring towards likely a reduction in number.

Stefano Grassi

Absolutely.

Piral Dadhania

Thanks a lot.

End of Q&A

Operator

We currently have no more questions in the queue. [Operator Instructions]

Alessandra Senici

Okay. So given that there are no other questions, we thank you very much for your attention for listening to our call. And as usual, the Investor Relations team is available for any follow-up question. We wish you a good evening, and of course, also great summer. Bye-bye.

Stefano Grassi

Bye.

Operator

Thank you for joining today's conference. You may now disconnect your handset.