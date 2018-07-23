Hormel Foods: The Conservative Compounder

Striking it lucky in one investment obviously feels fantastic at the time, but it brings its own downfalls over the long term. Why do I mean by this, you may be asking? Well, when one hits it out of the park on one investment (which usually happens incidentally in a non-diversified portfolio), it fosters a mindset very close to gambling which over the long term rarely turns out well. In fact, chances are slim that you will be able to pick another high flyer although you will try hard to repeat that dopamine rush when you saw your initial stock go vertical.

And so, she goes as the cycle repeat itself again and again. Always remember it is "how" you make your money in the stock market which determines whether your portfolio is primed for long term gains or losses. As I've said before, your initial winnings will foster your future strategy. Unfortunately, it is only when an investor loses everything do they notice they have both the wrong mindset and strategy.

Our value investing model ties in excellently with this proverb.

Wealth from get-rich-quick schemes quickly disappears; wealth from hard work grows over time.

Now, don't get me wrong. Sometimes, we use long call options for example for swing plays or even leveraged ETFs. However, we do with very small risk to the portfolio in general. One stock which has been on our radar for a while now is Hormel Foods (HRL). Although there is always risk in investing, I would classify this stock as being at a 180 degree opposite from the "all in" 100% trade on one instrument. So, what does a "risk off" portfolio look like when we get down into the details.

Well, apart from being obviously diversified, one needs to have a bunch of fundamentally strong companies which are undervalued compared to their average historic means. Being undervalued is key. Why? Well, the stock market over the long-term averages around 9 to 10% a year. When one can pick up a quality stock at an attractive valuation, one can easily beat this average. The final piece of the jigsaw is compound interest which really magnifies returns over the long term.

One such stock which should be in this type of portfolio would be Hormel Foods. Hormel presently trades with an earnings multiple of just over 21, which is slightly under its 5-year average of 23.7. This name is first on our watch-list when we get the next intermediate correction in stocks. Why? Well although past performance can never be indicative of future gain, Hormel has an impeccable 10-year record with respect to its financial metrics. Whereas HRL's net income has increased by almost 11% on average over the past 10 years, revenue growth has stalled to 4%. That is really the issue in this stock at present - lack of top line growth. In fact, sales dropped from $9.52 billion in 2016 to $9.17 billion in 2017. This year, though, over $9.7 billion is expected which will surpass that 2016 print.

Hormel has one of the best balance sheets in the business and is really conservative in running it. Earnings growth over the past decade is almost on a par with dividend growth, and yet the pay-out ratio remains well under 50%.

As the chart illustrates below, Hormel has consistently dropped down from overbought technicals, and it is trading at the higher point of its range. Once the weekly stochastics come back down to oversold levels, we would definitely be a buyer.

As mentioned in a previous article, Hormel comes to mind when studying one of Warren Buffett's quotes

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Hormel does have to do much here for us to go long. Anything around its 200-day moving average of $34.37 would be a pure gift.

