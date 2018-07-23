Thales ADR (THLLY) CEO Patrice Caine on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thales ADR (OTCPK:THLLY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Bertrand Delcaire - Head of Investor Relations

Patrice Caine - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Bouchiat - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Olivier Brochet - Credit Suisse

Tristan Sanson - Exane BNP Paribas

Welcome, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Thales 2018 Half Year Results. I'm Bertrand Delcaire, the Head of Investor Relations here at Thales. With me today are Patrice Caine, and Pascal Bouchiat, as who we just introduced. As usual, the presentation will be in English and followed by a Q&A session.

And with this quick introduction, I'd like to turn over the call to Patrice Caine.

Good morning, everyone. So let's start on Slide 2. So as usual, let me start with a few words on the current trading environment in our market; and beginning with aerospace, the momentum in cockpit avionics remained solid, driven especially by the increases in production rates at Airbus; secondly, IFE, in-flight entertainment remained quite dynamic, with a strong interest from airline in both new-generation IFE systems and Internet connectivity solutions.

Turning to our Space activity. As Jean-Loïc Galle showed at the C&G in early June, we continue to see a dichotomy in the market between on the one side what I would call steady demand from the military and institutional markets, and on the other side more within commercial telecom market. It was of course encouraging to see Eutelsat’s other very large and innovative satellite from us called Konnect VHTS. As it shows that when you have the right solution at the right price, satellite operators can commit to such large investments. However, this does not mean that the market is necessarily recovering at this point.

Turning to transport, well not much change here, dynamics remain quite robust. As a reminder, this market is growing both in energy markets where transport infrastructures are key to corporate organization and in mature markets often through renovation and great projects.

Moving onto Defence and Security, the geopolitical and security environment is also unchanged, supporting higher defence budgets in many countries. Just last week, President Macron enacted the new military program in Northern France covering the period from 2019 to 2025. And it includes 5% per year growth in the defence budget until 2021 and potentially faster growth beyond that horizon. In the same way, the net of submitted stress how all members have started to increase the amount they spend on defence and also how they are all targeting to spend 2% of their GDP on defence by 2024.

Last, demand for enterprise cyber security solutions also remain high, I could refer you to our annual data threat report for which we surveyed around 1,200 senior IT security executives. And it shows, for example, that 38% of organizations plan to increase their IT security spending in 2018.

So I suggest that we move to Slide 3 now. In this environment, our HI 2018 results are turned out to be very solid and put us on a good footing to deliver on our full year guidance; first, at €6.32 billion, order intake is in line with our expectations with good mix of large orders, both from steel and different markets; second, looking at sales, while we have delivered strong sales growth in the first half plus 6.9% organically with solid growth coming from transport and defendant security. However, in these two segments, we expect a slowdown in growth in H2, which explains why we are not upgrading our full year sales growth targets.

Profitability is significantly up, more than 30% for EBIT and almost 40% for adjusted net income with all segments contributing to this large improvement. As Pascal will show you later, this performance was not achieved at the expense of the longer run since at the same time we have been accelerating our R&D investments at 13% over the period and 14% organically.

And finally from a strategic point of view, the highlight of this half year is of course our C&D where we extensively discussed our medium term ambitions and priorities and disclosed new financial targets. The decision to ramp up R&D was of course one of the key messages I conveyed then and the teams are now focused on delivering on all the ambitions we’ve had. In a nutshell, I think that these numbers continue to demonstrate how our strategic focus on profitable and sustainable growth is delivering value.

Let’s move now to Slide Number 4. This Slide summarizes our key figures in a few charts. And before reviewing them, let me remind you that we are implementing the IFRS 15 standard as of January, 1, 2018 and in consequence to ensure comparability all prior year figures have been restated for the application of the send out. So at €6.3 billion, order intake was up 8% on an organic basis. As previously mentioned, we booked a good mix of lot of those over the period, which extends solid performance.

I already indicated the figure for organic sales growth, plus 6.9%, which is really solid number ahead of our full year guidance. EBIT reached €762 million, organically up 30% -- 33% to be precise compared to HY 2017. This is the fourth year in a row that we achieved an EBIT increase of over 15% in the first half. The EBIT margin was organically up 200 basis points compared to H1 2017. This large improvement was driven by many, many levels starting with our ambition connections and Pascal will of course come back on this point in his presentation. At €539 million, adjusted net income was strongly up as well by 39%.

Next, free operating cash flow on the chart you see the sequence over the past five years. Last year, I have mentioned how having positive free operating cash flow in the first half was not usual for us, considering the seasonality of our working capital requirements. So you should not be too surprised that our H1 free operating cash flow is back in negative territory this year; also, considering our strong WCR performance at the end of last year. Pascal will of course come back on this point in his presentation as well.

This level of free cash flow is of course driving a reduction of our net cash position compared to the beginning of the year, which is income sequence comparable to the level at June 30, 2017 around €2.3 billion as you can see on the chart at the bottom right. So after this rapid overview, I now hand over to Pascal who will comment our financial results in greater details.

Thank you, Patrice, and good morning to everyone. I'm now on Slide 5, so starting with our order intake dynamics and key commercial successes in H1 2018. As Patrice mentioned, we achieved a solid order intake in the period, €6.3 billion, 5% above H1 2017 and even 8% organically. As you heard it's a main reason behind this performance is found in large orders with a unique value of over $100 million. In H1 2018, we booked six large orders, which is less than last year when we booked eight, the difference is that these large orders includes one jumbo order, OneSKY, the air traffic management contract we booked in Q1 with the value of more than €800 million.

As mentioned by Patrice, we also booked the design and construction of a very powerful [indiscernible] satellite to connect VHTS from Eutelsat. The list also includes several important contracts under different size. Besides the one related to the 12 additional Rafale order by Qatar, which we booked in Q1, you see on the left side of the slide the two other large orders we booked in Q2, both in the naval domain; one in Germany and one in Australia. The base of smaller orders was a unique value of below €10 million is still down over the first half but is progressively recovering. Organically, it was down 10% in Q1 and down 4% in Q2. And we expect them to further recover in the second half of 2018.

Moving now to Slide 6 looking at sales. As usual, we focus on organic sales growth, i. e. excluding scope and currency effects. The scope effect is minimal relating primarily to the acquisition of Guavus when signed and the disposal of our identity management business, which was effective in May 2017. The currency effect was more material a negative €147 million or 2.2% over the period. As you can turn the slide, this currency impact is, however, much smaller in Q2 than Q1, thanks to the USD strengthening a bit against the euro. Once we put aside scope and currency effects, as you can see on the chart, we delivered 6.9% organic sales growth in H1 2018 ahead of our 4% to 5% full year guidance. Interestingly, our goal was geographically quite balanced with mature markets sales accelerating and growing by more than 5% like energy markets.

Moving on now to Slide 7, looking at the adjusted P&L from sales to EBIT. As mentioned already, EBIT was up 30% year-on-year and 33% organically; the EBIT margin increased by 200 basis points from 8.3% in H1 2017 to 10.2% in 2018. We will have a look at the drivers of this strong performance in a minute, but looking at the key items of the P&L, let me point out that; first, gross margin increased by almost 2 points from 23.9% to 25.8%; indirect costs were up 5% in line with sales; as planned, we continue to materially ramp up R&D expenses at 13%, while strictly controlling marketing and sales expenses at 2% and G&A at 1%.

This means that in percentage of sales we managed to almost fully offset the increase in R&D through our efforts indirect costs. The Naval Group delivered a solid importance in its contributions throughout EBIT from €26 million last year to €38 million this year. This thanks to a solid sales growth and its competitive initiatives, and also some positive non-recurring elements. In the H1 press released yesterday, they have regulated the full year guidance for 2018 of 10% increase in net results.

Slide 8, now looking into greater details of the drivers of the change in our EBIT between H1 2017 and H1 2018, starting with H1 2017. Our EBIT amounted to €587 million. The mechanical impact scope, currency as mentioned weighed a bit on our performance in H1 2018, a negative €17 million. At €250 million our organic operational performance was very strong there were multiple drivers beyond this performance. Part of it is due to the fact that at starting point the H1 2017 EBIT is depressed by the impact of the IFRS 16 standards, but part of it is also due to €20 million one off in Defence & Security. But the vast majority of this improvement comes from our Ambition 10 initiatives both competitiveness, value-based marketing, product policy and so on. As you see on the right side of the chart, in parallel, we continue to invest part of these operation improvements into R&D organically up €49 million.

Moving now to Slide 9. I will go through the performance of each of our operating segments in the next few slides. Let me just highlight two points; first, the recovery of our Transport segment is progressing as planned; H1 margin is below, but this is in line with the natural seasonality of this business; second, in parallel, our Space and Defence & Security, both continued to deliver solid performances and posted margins above 10% even almost 12% for Defence & Security.

Slide 10 now looking at our Aerospace segment in more details. So starting with orders, at €2 billion, the order intake was down compare to H1 2017. The main driver behind this drop is high level of orders we achieved last year, notably in IFE, which booked a large older from North America carriers and orders were slightly up, which is in line with our expectations. At €2.8 billion, sales were up 1.1% organically. The main drivers of this moderate growth were the solid dynamics we have in the institutional space segment and our cockpit avionics activities. This partially offsets by the slowdown of the commercial telecom satellite market and also items in our In-Flight entertainment business.

EBIT reached €291 million, up 10.5% of sales. Thanks to our competitiveness initiatives and to lower sales and administrative expenses. This segment managed to significantly increase its profitability, while we invest in R&D especially the Space business.

Now, moving on to Slide 11, to Transport; first, a solid order momentum there at 26%. I've already mentioned these trends when I commented the Q1 numbers back in May as we booked two large mainline signaling orders in the first quarter in Poland and in Norway. Sales were also strongly up benefiting from both the delivery of the large urban rail contract we won in 2015 and 2016, and the acceleration of our mainline signaling business. Let me stress that growth in these segments will normalize toward the second half as the comps will become tougher.

As expected the profitability of this segment continues to improve, thanks to the progressive delivery of loss making contracts and in this half year, the operating leverage from the high growth I’ve just mentioned. Last segment, Defence & Security, on Slide 12. Order intake amounted to €3.4 billion, up 13% year-over-year, it was again broad based. As usual, the biggest contributors were the business incidents recorded large orders, naval systems and ATM. I could also mention enterprise cyber security, which enjoyed a double-digit growth in order intake.

Sales reached €3.8 billion, up 8.5% organically. Most business units contributed to this favorable sales growth with high revenues, in particular from surface radars, combat aircraft systems, naval and submarine systems, military radio communications and cyber security. A bit lighter on transport that we mention here that we expect a slowdown of organic sales growth in the second half, considering in particular the items we faced especially in Q4 last year. Profitability benefited from this strong quarter growth, selling and general expenses but also €20 million one-off related to the settlement of two commercial disputes. In consequence, EBIT reached €444 million to 11.8% of sales, which corresponds to a significant 37% increase compared to H1 2017.

Turning now to Slide 13, a few comments on items below the EBIT. At minus €3 million in H1 2018, the cost of net financial debt and the other financial reasons, recovered from the minus €80 million we recorded last year when it was affected by following foreign actions performance. We also benefited from €9 million one-off positive in H1 2018. The finance costs on pensions dropped slightly, benefiting from both lower discount rate and a lower net pension positions. Our 26.6% effective tax rate was stable. Minority interests were slightly down compared to last year, leading to an adjusted net income of €539 million, up 39% and an adjusted EPS of €2.64, up by the same percentage.

Moving to the cash flow statement, Slide 14. So what were the key drivers are operating cash flow in the first half. Operating cash flow before interest taxes and working capital changes was up strongly by more than €200 million, in line with the solid operating performance I just discussed. The usual cash items recurring pension cash flow, net pension, net income, were comparable to last year. The change in working capital was by far the biggest drivers at minus €915 million, it dropped materially when compare to 2017, which benefited from the timing of prepayments and the effects. In particular last year, we received a Rafale prepayment from India.

On the other end, H1 2018 change in working capital was affected by the partial reversal of the positive one-off that had helped us achieve an exceptional working capital performance at the end of last year. Net CapEx was down in the period, following the completion of several real-estate projects last year. Adding all these effects, our operating cash flow amounted to a negative €270 million. Once again as I've stretched last year, the clear positive free cash flow we had achieved in H1 2017 was quite exceptional for our first half.

On final slide, slide 15, to have a quick look at the evolutions of our cash position. At €2.3 billion, our net cash position of the balance sheet remains almost stable as compared to year ago. On the other hand, it's more than €600 million lower than at the end of 2017. On the chart you see the main building blocks in addition to negative free operating cash flow. Strategic payments and pensions were stable at €47 million. Acquisitions and disposal represented a comparable amount, minus €65 billion. So biggest drivers of this item was investment by Thales Alenia Space in Spaceflight Industries, which is building new space, earth observations constellations in the U.S. Dividend payment amounted to €276 million, significantly up on H1 2017.

I now turn over the call to Patrice to talk about where we stand on our strategic priorities and also on our 2018 guidance.

Thank you, Pascal. Well, I'm now on Slide 16. So the finish the presentation, I wanted to give you quick update on the strategic priorities that I presented at the Capital Markets Day in early June. So you remember the motto, the ambition of the new phase, the second phase of Ambition 10 until 2021. Definitely, we are aiming for leadership in all our activities. And for me, the definition is quite simple, it means two things; first, growing profitably over the long-term; and secondly, growing faster than our markets.

So to achieve this ambition, I've set five key priorities for the next three years. And they are listed on the right part of the slide, we are now moving into in presentation on each of them. So from top to bottom, if you look at the first one, customer centric organization and culture but just a few weeks ago, we welcomed our new VP, Sales Transformation who will help us reinforce our [indiscernible], notably in the areas of sales resource allocation, CRM tools and sales talent development.

Number two, operational performance. I will not come back on all the levers we are implementing there, maybe one where perhaps on the new procurement organization, which we presented at the CMD. It has been operational since the end of April. At the CMD, we also showed two new powerful procurement methods that are systematically deploying, what we call category-wise product conventions. While since the beginning of the year, Thales has already countered eight product conventions and nine are ongoing. They also really carried a five category-wise since the beginning of the year with another two scheduled in the next few months. So these processes are now in place and delivering their first results.

Number three now R&D, well R&D, I think that Pascal showed you the figure for the half year plus self investments plus 14% on organic 10 point ahead of the plus 10% target that we had set in March for 2018. Number four, digital leadership. While here maybe two recent examples of initiatives in this area. First initiative it was earlier in April, we closed a small acquisition but very exciting one in digital railways, a company called Cubris, which specialize in driver advisory systems, which provide real time information to mainline train drivers. And second example, more recently we announced an exciting collaboration with Microsoft to develop a common defence cloud, capitalizing on its cloud solutions, Azure and Thales’ expertise in addressing the needs of armed forces, especially in terms of cyber security and resilience.

And number five, finally of course, Gemalto. At this point, the main focus is the execution of the transaction and in particular, securing the various regulatory authorizations. These regulatory processes are progressing in line with our expectations. We have already secured two out of the 14 required authorizations. We have to be patient these processes just take a bit of time.

So if we move now to the last Slide Number 17, it’s just a reminder of our 2018 financial objectives. So I will conclude by reiterating that our H1 sales performance is solid, ahead of the full year target in terms of sales. And as we expect sales growth to slow down in H2, we are not addressing our full year guidance. Based on our positive trend combined with competitiveness initiatives, should result in our EBIT reaching €1,620 million to €1,660 million based on the February 2018 exchange rates. So this is an ambitious goal corresponding once again to a level of margin never achieved before by the Group.

We still have a lot to do to deliver on it but our strong H1 performance and all our ongoing initiatives put us on a good footing to achieve it. So this concludes our presentation. Many thanks for your attention. And together, with Pascal, we’ll now be pleased to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we have first question from Mr. Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse.

Olivier Brochet

I would have three quick ones, if I may, the first one on the margin in defence. Even when stripping out the one-offs, the margin was very strong. Can you maybe provide a bit of granularity on what it is so and how much we can expect it to continue in the future? Second question is on Guavus and Vormetric, just to get a sense of how the integration is progressing for these two businesses and how our growth and profits there? And the third one is a small question on the minorities, minority interest moved from 27 to 22. Is there anything there beside space that explains that smaller number? Thank you.

Patrice Caine

So I will start with the first question, on Defence & Security. So I mean certainly there is the level of EBIT margin in H1 in Defece & Security is especially strong, 11.8%, which is even above the overall 2017 Defence & Security EBIT margin, which would be slightly below 11%. Now as I mentioned that we benefitted from some general one off event. If you put it aside, our H1 2018 EBIT margin on these segments would have been more at 11.2% to 11.3%, which is quite a strong performance. And this -- showing a combination of, I would say, positive drivers. The first one was and in the level of growth, which was extremely good in H1 2018 as compared to H1 2017 in Defence & Security, as mentioned 8.5% top-line growth, which is quite exceptional.

The second thing is, overall, quality of project executions, which in my view is quite outstanding in this first half of 2018. And third point and the second drivers -- I mean, let's be a bit cautious. I mean of course, as you know, project -- there's always project execution. These are key competitive levels for Thales being able to replicate this type of exceptional performance, we have to get bit cautious in this second driver. The last one in also I would say the impact of all our competitive initiatives that result in this level of profitability. Maybe last point also to mention quite low level of restructuring charges in this business also; so it's a combination of all of that explain a level of profitability, which H1 2018, is a work off level. Let's be a bit cautious for the future. But yes, it's true that we are happy with this level of performance.

Well, on the second one, on Guavus and Vormetric. So I think with Vormetric, Vormetric has been a quite -- very good now, and I think it was in 2016 for the closing so it's totally integrated now with our, I would say, [indiscernible] [HSMBS]. It has formed what we call Thales eSecurity, everything is in place for a while now. And we see a very strong growth in this domain as said by Pascal during the more detailed presentation engaged on the different business segments. So we are clearly 100% satisfied with this acquisition, and the results, the outcomes of this little jewel that we have acquire.

It's a bit the same for Guavus but it's, I would say, more recent. The closing was last full -- for last year 2017, so it's clearly recent. However, we confirm -- I can confirm all the very promising business opportunities that we -- which also before the acquisition, in fact, they started to materialize. Typically, they have started to really expand their business in the telecom demand, leveraging Thales global presence, first. And secondly, of course that's the main reason why we acquired Guavus. By the way, we have started to leverage this unique digital perform.

I remember it was real times processing and has a very high level of availability coming from the telecom market, the similar size availability rate. So we have started to leverage this unique digital platform for many and new applications in our five vertical markets, in defence, in security, in transport to over new services through our legacy or existing personnel. So things are very well on track and so far so good with this superb acquisition.

And the third one was…

Pascal Bouchiat

The third one was the minorities and this slide in H1 2018, this is H1 2017. I don't have -- I mean older details here, but on top of space, I mean, what we also need -- what we need also to have in mind is our MIS business where we have a company, which is called [Trixel] and which we consolidate under the full consolidation methods and where we also need to show minorities. And as you know, this business is settling -- it’s the point that we mentioned at our Capital Markets Day. Our MIS imagine system -- electronic tubes business overall and I mean [Trixel] consolidation was lower in 2018 that was 2017. Now when we will give the figures, overall, it’s quite small difference between H1 2017 and H1 2018.

So we have another question from Mr. [indiscernible]. Please go ahead sir.

Unidentified Analyst

I have got two questions, one on the resources, I mean staff resources. So with this type of growth you are contemplating right now, which has been significant growth for now some years. How do you manage the staff and the hirings to offset people living as a group for different reasons? Is there any bottleneck on this thing, this is my first question? My second question is on free cash flow. So Pascal you explained the reason why you had negative free cash in H1. But could you remind us your free cash flow objectives, both for '18 and for the years after on average, excluding reversal and all the things of this kind. So do you maintain those objectives or increase them? That's my second question. Thank you.

Patrice Caine

Your first question is definitely very interesting, because it's clearly an important topic to deal with as this type of growth isn’t significant in our businesses. I think what comes more to cope with this significant growth is probably two factors; the first one is anticipation and the second one is attractiveness. And we work on this two factors to secure the ramp-up in our programs, projects, and anticipation is a key. So yes, definitely, we -- the thing that we hire in advance, but we clearly -- we are looking forward to make sure that we have enough, I would say, people on the ground -- now people in the ladder to deliver all the projects that we have.

But it’s not only a question of quantity of course it's even more a question of quality and of course attractiveness is a key factor. And also attractiveness of course, it's not only a question of, I would say, money attractiveness, it counts of course but it's not only that, it was for the fact that we offer typically to our talented engineers fantastic field of expression, while they can I would say, develop great things in space inside of equity, in transport and many others.

And I must say that we are looking for -- so far, we haven't, I would say, seen any difficulty to attract young and very talented people, big in force and even in other countries. I was in India last week, in China in the week before even in these countries, we are attracting visible in our domain of course to recruit talented people within Thales.

Unidentified Analyst

And maybe just to be a bit more precise -- my figures on this comment. So you could tell us what's the number of people you intend to hire this year, both in France and globally?

Patrice Caine

So we have already 5,000 or 6,000 worldwide, which is -- by the way, which has been the trend over the past three years. So yes, it's quite -- there was a substantial number. However, we are organized and we have demonstrated that in the past to source this type of people. And in France, you could take a simple ratio from that thing that it is absolutely perfectly correct, but the ratio 40% is not a stupid one.

Pascal Bouchiat

On your second question about free cash, so I do concern -- I mean the objectives that we shared at Capital Markets Day. And I’ll remind you those objectives were to achieve a level of conversion from net income to free cash at 90% overall, putting aside the one-off effect of reversals. And when commenting reversal, I discussed what happened in 2017 where we benefited from around €400 million, which is exceptional cash in. And I mentioned that it should be reversed in 2018 and 2019. I mentioned as a rule of thumb that it could be equally split between 2018 and 2019.

So basically what happened 2018 do validate, I mean this commends both, I mean some reversal because of this exceptional cash in of €400 million that we benefited in 2017. But I’ve also mentioned you probably have in mind that on top of this exceptional 2017 reversal discussion about, in particular in prepayment from our large size export contracts. And what I said at the Capital Markets Day that if we manage to sign this type of contract, going forward, of course the negative reversals of those prepayments will be compensated by new prepayments from new orders of this size.

Now, if we don’t manage to sign large size export contract of this size, of course there will be a negative reversal of prepayment that will not be compensating by new prepayment from new contracts. But overall, I do concern what we shared a few weeks ago in term of free cash objective. And my view is that H1 is very much in line with the guidance that I mentioned.

[Operator Instructions]. So we have another question from Mr. Tristan Sanson from Exane.

Tristan Sanson

A few simple follow-up questions please. The first one, I just wanted to understand the provision really that you have in Defence & Security business. Is it something that you were expecting at the beginning of the year and that we should consider was in the balance of the beginning of the year, or is it a new per share supporting your trend this year? The second one is on Naval Group performance in H1. As you mentioned there was a one-off in -- I don’t know if you can give us any color on that. But can you tell us whether it’s something meaningful, I am not sure, in figures it would be better? Third is on the bidding costs where we have a nice increase in H1. So you have good result with -- at the same, a good investment and billing cost. Just can you tell us the trend for the full year, because the increase you have in H1 is a bit more where we’re expecting for the full year actually? And finally, there was a line on the fact that antitrust authorities in Europe were starting formal investigation on the Gemalto acquisition. Can you tell us just whether it’s business as usual, or whether it should be a concern for us? Thank you.

Patrice Caine

I was expecting from your the first question. But the 20 million is additional -- I mean you really need to understand that we manage this group and as you can imagine, we manage on a day-to-day standpoint positive and negativeness. I mean, this is how we manage the group of the size of Thales. I mentioned this one off event, which is from a part of the overall, I would say good and bad news that we manage overall. So of course this gives us a good comfort to deliver on our full year guidance that it means that we are changing our full year guidance. And so no, the answer is no. But just it's a way for us to give us even more confidence to achieve this level of performance.

Naval Group, I don't want to comment because I mean that space is quite modest, I mean, overall. But it was also a way for me to tell you that please don't expect H2 Naval performance to be in line with what they delivered in H1 2018. And by the way, I mean just look at the press release where we confirm guidance, which is 10% increase in net income as compared to 2017. And you could draw the conclusion from the H1 figures that they can do more and this is why I mentioned that the benefit is from some positive one-off items.

Your third question was about bid cost, marketing and sales. No, I mean basically marketing and sales also cover -- this cover marketing, sales force but also our efforts to be there, so I mean big cost. And it’s true that -- I mean for us it’s very important that that we can keep investing but also taking advantage of some operating level on this line. This is by the why I mean we see this slide in terms of absolute good figures, going more quickly than G&A but of course going less than our R&D with the intent to get productivity and benefitting from partial operating levels. My view is that H2 -- I mean, in terms of marketing and sales efforts, we should see a continuation of what we’ve seen in H1. I don't see in H1 2018 any, I would say, one-off items that deserve attention from the outsider.

Pascal Bouchiat

On Gemalto, that's the fourth one if I remember well, Tristan, and good morning. It’s business as usual, so that’s quite normal. So we’ll pursue our discussions that are very constructive with you. We are, I would say, very much complementary with Gemalto. So we are, I would say, very pleased -- the is still sourcing by the end of the year as we said, so nothing changed to what we said since the very beginning.

Patrice Caine

If there are no further questions, let me conclude this call by stressing that, as you understood, H1 2018 is solid and in line with our expectations, first. So it give us good confidence that we can achieve our full year target but we do not expect H2 to be as dynamic as H1 and we still have a lot to deliver on that, believe me. More broadly, we remain fully focused on our ambitions and initiatives, supporting both growth and competitiveness. So with the growth showing in several cities at the end August and in the first half of September, as usual and we will also hold our usual sales side analyst dinner in London on the 11th of September. So we look forward to seeing you then.

Thank you very much. Bye-bye.