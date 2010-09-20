As the new earnings season ramps up, investors are hungrier than ever for new opportunities. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and political overhang continue to be the major elements keeping pressure on the markets. With emerging economies showing weakness yet the U.S. retail sector heating up, finding solid growth can be a confusing endeavor. Several of today’s picks look to clarify the current situation, while others sift through the noise to find great choices for income-oriented investors and value seekers.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Ben Comston, Eric Basmajian, David C. Kim, Vince Martin, Cash-Centered Creep, The Owl, Roger Nusbaum, Bert Hochfeld, BDC Buzz, Fear & Greed Trader, Jeff Miller, Rida Morwa, and Double Dividend Stocks bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Q2 2018 S&P 500 earnings results by sector (so far)

Comment of the day, by Tiki Bar Capital:

Great work, FGT. Not sweating the trade war is a good call.

I topped off my position in VOD this week on a downdraft. Otherwise stood pat.

Keeping a wary eye on the 10-year, which crept higher into the weekend. And why shouldn't it? Jay Powell made it crystal clear the Fed is hiking. We are due for another round of interest rate mania. That will create buying opportunities in the rate-sensitive sectors (again). Dry powder should come in handy.

Oil is going higher, probably a lot higher. The market is in denial about the demand situation. Global demand keeps stubbornly rising, notwithstanding all the shiny new Teslas adorning the ritzy zip codes. Barron's did a decent little report on this. (See www.barrons.com/... I've been overweight energy for over a year and have no plans to lighten up. It's a multi-year bull trade.

Speaking of energy, did anyone else notice MLPs showing signs of life? Turns out the adverse tax ruling from FERC last March has essentially no bite. On Wednesday, FERC “took final action to facilitate the pass through of the tax reductions provided by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, and ensure natural gas pipeline rates remain just and reasonable." (finance.yahoo.com/...) I like the odds of MLPs going higher -- one of the few remaining cheap asset classes.

Best to all,

--TBC